Successful 2020 Fantasy football draft prep means remembering that every season is a new one, and there will be many developing trends and player performances that will surprise us. How will the arrival of Tom Brady impact the passing game in Tampa Bay, and could any Bucs be among the season's 2020 Fantasy football busts? Will DeAndre Hopkins remain a top-shelf Fantasy WR now that he has left Houston, and who on the Texans could be among the 2020 Fantasy football sleepers?

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Gibbs' breakdown of key offseason moves:

DeAndre Hopkins to the Cardinals: Hopkins has annually been one of the top wide receivers in Fantasy football. In one of the most befuddling deals of the offseason, the Texans traded him away. New quarterback Kyler Murray may not be quite as accurate as Watson was, so there are concerns about whether Hopkins is still worthy of a top-three selection at wide receiver.

Melvin Gordon to the Broncos: Gordon won't have to compete with Austin Ekeler for touches anymore, but that does not mean he will hog the workload with his new team. His current 2020 Fantasy football ADP may be too high since the Broncos have notable pass-catchers who will demand the ball as well. Plus, quarterback Drew Lock is entering his second season and still has a lot to prove. In fact, the entire Denver offense may be overrated for Fantasy purposes.

Tom Brady to the Buccaneers: If you are drafting Brady as a back-end Fantasy QB1, that makes sense, but you have to be more concerned about how the Buccaneers' pass-catchers will be impacted by a change at quarterback.

Brady will have a different approach to pass distribution than Jameis Winston did. Plus, Tampa Bay may be playing from behind less often in 2020.

