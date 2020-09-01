Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

Patrick Mahomes or Lamar Jackson? Owners who hold the No. 1 pick in their Fantasy football drafts are asking themselves that question before going on the clock. For every other owner not holding the coveted first pick, they'll need to consult their 2020 Fantasy football rankings to determine where to select a QB. Drew Brees, Matt Ryan and Tom Brady are available as late as the seventh round, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP.

If you don't want a premier signal-caller, can you wait until after the 100th overall pick to get a quality QB like Matthew Stafford, Ryan Tannehill or Cam Newton? How should you approach every quarterback during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep? As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the latest 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too.

Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more. Their 2020 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Head to SportsLine now to get it all now.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes several players on Gibbs' "Do Not Draft" list:

DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals: Hopkins is carrying a WR4 ADP as the 13th overall receiver, but Gibbs has him listed much lower. Before wasting a top 25 pick on Hopkins, Gibbs says owners should consider a downgrade for Hopkins in Arizona compared to how he was used in Houston. They should also consider that he will likely run a tighter route tree out of the slot than he did when he was in Houston.

Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers: Another overrated wide receiver, Allen carries an ADP that makes him the 20th WR taken, but Gibbs ranks him significantly lower. Allen's ADP, according to Gibbs, is based more on name recognition heading into an exhibition-free 2020 season. Tyrod Taylor is the likely Week 1 quarterback starter in Los Angeles, not Philip Rivers. During Taylor's three years as a starter in Buffalo, he supported a total of zero top-24 Fantasy receivers. Taylor started at least 14 games in all three years as a starter and didn't top 20 passing touchdowns in any of them. Buyer beware.

How to make your 2020 Fantasy football draft picks

