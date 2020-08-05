Imagine a draft where it doesn't matter what pick you have, you have the control to get (at least) one player on your roster. The one guy you have to have, you will get. That certainty is only possible in an auction/salary cap draft. In this bid-to-win format, Fantasy managers go after the players they want, be it because of their talent or because they can be added cheaply to a roster.
Sound fun? It is. Auctions/salary cap drafts are inherently more fun than old-school snake drafts. There's nothing quite like getting a player at a discount or out-bidding your pal and landing the stud you want.
And in these particular auction results, fantasy teams were built. I'm not talking fantasy like Fantasy Football, I'm talking fantasy as in magical dreams coming true.
I'm talking Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Julio Jones on the same team. I'm talking Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Cooper Kupp all on the same team. I'm talking Dalvin Cook and Miles Sanders on the same team. I'm talking Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill on the same team. I'm talking Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes all on the same team.
We let our creativity (and our spending) run wild. Each Fantasy manager had a fictional $100 to spend on 14 roster spots: a QB, two RB, two WR, a TE, a K, a DST, a FLEX and five bench spots. The scoring was typical 0.5 PPR with six points for all touchdowns and minus-two for each turnover.
Here are the 11 most expensive buys overall:
|$36 Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
|$32 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
|$32 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
|$31 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|$28 Michael Thomas, WR, NO
|$26 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
|$26 Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
|$26 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
|$26 Julio Jones, WR, ATL
|$26 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
|$26 Davante Adams, WR, GB
McCaffrey was among the earliest players nominated, so there was some trepidation from our Fantasy managers in spending too much salary too soon. That was obviously removed for the stud running backs who went for more. McCaffrey was the steal of the draft — when's the last time that's been said about him?!
Here are 12 players identified as bona fide steals:
|$31 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
|$20 Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
|$16 Aaron Jones, RB, GB
|$13 George Kittle, TE, SF
|$11 Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
|$8 Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
|$3 Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
|$3 Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR
|$3 Darren Waller, TE, LV
|$1 Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
|$1 Tom Brady, QB, TB
|$1 Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
Seven of these 12 players were up for bid after the 40th nomination, so it was after a bunch of Fantasy managers blew through their budgets. The longer you wait to spend, the more bargains you should find. Also expect quarterbacks to go very cheaply, just like they fall in snake drafts. And I know I'm going to get called out for listing Henry, Jones, Kittle and Kupp on this list because I got all four on my team. But whatever, they went for less than they should have. Disagree? Let me know on Twitter @daverichard. I'll respond.
Major props and thanks to our mock auction drafters, including Liz Loza from Yahoo! Sports, Marcas Grant from NFL media and Scott Engel from SportsLine.com and RotoBaller.com, who also joined us on the Fantasy Football Today podcast for a live breakdown of the draft, which you can listen to below (and make sure to subscribe to the podcast to get all of our episodes delivered right to you):
They were part of our 12-team gaggle of bidders.
|Liz Loza, Yahoo! Sports
|Marcas Grant, NFL media
|Scott Engel, SportsLine/RotoBaller
|Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
|Ben Gretch, CBS Sports
|Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
|Ben Schragger, CBS Sports
|Frank Stampfl, CBS Sports
|Chris Towers, CBS Sports
|George Maselli, CBS Sports
|Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
|Dave Richard, CBS Sports
The results
TEAM BY TEAM
POSITION BY POSITION
ADAM AIZER
QUARTERBACK
PLAYER
VALUE
PLAYER
VALUE
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
$26
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
$12
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
$26
Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
$12
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
$4
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
$6
Harrison Butker, K, KC
$1
Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
$5
Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
$2
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
$4
Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
$16
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
$3
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL
$6
Josh Allen, QB, BUF
$2
Marlon Mack, RB, IND
$3
Matt Ryan, QB, ATL
$2
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
$7
Drew Brees, QB, NO
$2
Jared Cook, TE, NO
$1
Tom Brady, QB, TB
$1
Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
$1
Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
$1
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
$2
Cam Newton, QB, NE
$1
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
$4
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG
$1
Chiefs, DST, KC
$1
Aaron Rodgers, QB, GB
$1
RUNNING BACK
BEN GRETCH
PLAYER
VALUE
PLAYER
VALUE
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
$36
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
$8
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
$32
Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL
$2
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
$32
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
$13
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
$31
D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
$16
Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN
$26
Kyler Murray, QB, ARI
$3
Miles Sanders, RB, PHI
$26
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
$12
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
$26
Mike Evans, WR, TB
$16
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC
$24
Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
$9
Josh Jacobs, RB, LV
$24
Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
$3
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
$23
Ronald Jones, RB, TB
$9
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
$23
Bills, DST, BUF
$1
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI
$22
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
$1
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
$20
J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
$6
Aaron Jones, RB, GB
$16
Jake Elliott, K, PHI
$1
Chris Carson, RB, SEA
$14
Todd Gurley, RB, ATL
$13
James Conner, RB, PIT
$13
BEN SCHRAGGER
David Johnson, RB, HOU
$11
PLAYER
VALUE
Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN
$10
Wil Lutz, K, NO
$1
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
$9
Leonard Fournette, RB, JAC
$9
Chris Godwin, WR, TB
$20
Devin Singletary, RB, BUF
$9
Drew Brees, QB, NO
$2
Ronald Jones, RB, TB
$9
David Johnson, RB, HOU
$11
Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND
$8
Chargers, DST, LAC
$1
Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
$8
Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
$15
David Montgomery, RB, CHI
$8
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
$6
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
$8
Evan Engram, TE, NYG
$2
Cam Akers, RB, LAR
$6
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TB
$1
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF
$6
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
$6
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET
$6
Sony Michel, RB, NE
$1
J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL
$6
LeSean McCoy, RB, TB
$1
Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
$5
Jordan Howard, RB, MIA
$5
CHRIS TOWERS
Matt Breida, RB, MIA
$5
PLAYER
VALUE
Alexander Mattison, RB, MIN
$4
Davante Adams, WR, GB
$26
Latavius Murray, RB, NO
$4
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
$26
Phillip Lindsay, RB, DEN
$4
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
$14
A.J. Dillon, RB, GB
$3
Tom Brady, QB, TB
$1
Tarik Cohen, RB, CHI
$3
Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
$8
Marlon Mack, RB, IND
$3
Melvin Gordon, RB, DEN
$10
Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN
$3
Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
$2
Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC
$3
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
$2
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
$3
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS
$2
Latavius Murray, RB, NO
$4
Kerryon Johnson, RB, DET
$2
Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
$1
Tony Pollard, RB, DAL
$2
Allen Lazard, WR, GB
$1
Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
$2
Eagles, DST, PHI
$1
Boston Scott, RB, PHI
$2
Matt Prater, K, DET
$1
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA
$1
DeAndre Washington, RB, KC
$1
DAVE RICHARD
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TB
$1
PLAYER
VALUE
Damien Harris, RB, NE
$1
Derrick Henry, RB, TEN
$20
Nyheim Hines, RB, IND
$1
George Kittle, TE, SF
$13
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC
$1
Aaron Jones, RB, GB
$16
Sony Michel, RB, NE
$1
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN
$13
James White, RB, NE
$1
Russell Wilson, QB, SEA
$5
Zack Moss, RB, BUF
$1
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
$11
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI
$1
A.J. Dillon, RB, GB
$3
LeSean McCoy, RB, TB
$1
Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS
$2
Anthony McFarland, RB, PIT
$1
Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN
$3
Ryquell Armstead, RB, JAC
$1
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG
$3
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU
$1
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB
$2
WIDE RECEIVER
Rams, DST, LAR
$1
PLAYER
VALUE
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
$2
Michael Thomas, WR, NO
$28
Younghoe Koo, K, ATL
$1
Davante Adams, WR, GB
$26
Tyreek Hill, WR, KC
$26
FRANK STAMPFL
Julio Jones, WR, ATL
$26
PLAYER
VALUE
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
$20
Dak Prescott, QB, DAL
$6
Chris Godwin, WR, TB
$20
Joe Mixon, RB, CIN
$23
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
$20
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
$10
D.J. Moore, WR, CAR
$16
Nick Chubb, RB, CLE
$26
Calvin Ridley, WR, ATL
$16
Ravens, DST, BAL
$1
Mike Evans, WR, TB
$16
Robbie Gould, K, SF
$1
Odell Beckham, WR, CLE
$15
Darren Waller, TE, LV
$3
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, PIT
$14
David Montgomery, RB, CHI
$8
Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
$14
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
$7
A.J. Brown, WR, TEN
$13
Julian Edelman, WR, NE
$2
Tyler Lockett, WR, SEA
$12
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
$1
Robert Woods, WR, LAR
$12
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
$5
Cooper Kupp, WR, LAR
$11
Matt Breida, RB, MIA
$5
Adam Thielen, WR, MIN
$10
Zack Moss, RB, BUF
$1
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
$10
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
$10
GEORGE MASELLI
Will Fuller, WR, HOU
$7
PLAYER
VALUE
Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
$7
Austin Ekeler, RB, LAC
$23
D.J. Chark, WR, JAC
$7
Michael Thomas, WR, NO
$28
Terry McLaurin, WR, WAS
$7
Todd Gurley, RB, ATL
$13
DK Metcalf, WR, SEA
$7
Greg Zuerlein, K, DAL
$2
Marquise Brown, WR, BAL
$6
Cam Newton, QB, NE
$1
Courtland Sutton, WR, DEN
$6
D.J. Chark, WR, JAC
$7
Tyler Boyd, WR, CIN
$6
Steven Sims, WR, WAS
$2
DeVante Parker, WR, MIA
$5
Vikings, DST, MIN
$2
A.J. Green, WR, CIN
$4
Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN
$1
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
$4
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
$2
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
$3
Anthony McFarland, RB, PIT
$1
Darius Slayton, WR, NYG
$3
Boston Scott, RB, PHI
$2
Marvin Jones, WR, DET
$3
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ
$1
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU
$3
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE
$1
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
$2
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
$2
HEATH CUMMINGS
Steven Sims, WR, WAS
$2
PLAYER
VALUE
Julian Edelman, WR, NE
$2
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC
$24
Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG
$2
Patrick Mahomes, QB, KC
$12
Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI
$2
Travis Kelce, TE, KC
$19
Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN
$2
Le'Veon Bell, RB, NYJ
$9
John Brown, WR, BUF
$2
49ers, DST, SF
$1
Tee Higgins, WR, CIN
$2
A.J. Green, WR, CIN
$4
Christian Kirk, WR, ARI
$1
Amari Cooper, WR, DAL
$10
CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL
$1
Jarvis Landry, WR, CLE
$3
Allen Lazard, WR, GB
$1
Stefon Diggs, WR, BUF
$7
Preston Williams, WR, MIA
$1
Darrell Henderson, RB, LAR
$2
Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
$1
D'Andre Swift, RB, DET
$6
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ
$1
Dan Bailey, K, MIN
$1
Breshad Perriman, WR, NYJ
$1
Justin Jackson, RB, LAC
$1
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
$1
Chase Edmonds, RB, ARI
$1
N'Keal Harry, WR, NE
$1
TIGHT END
JAMEY EISENBERG
PLAYER
VALUE
PLAYER
VALUE
Travis Kelce, TE, KC
$19
Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR
$31
George Kittle, TE, SF
$13
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL
$32
Mark Andrews, TE, BAL
$13
Steelers, DST, PIT
$1
Zach Ertz, TE, PHI
$8
Julio Jones, WR, ATL
$26
Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL
$4
Justin Tucker, K, BAL
$1
Darren Waller, TE, LV
$3
Carson Wentz, QB, PHI
$1
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR
$3
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA
$1
Blake Jarwin, TE, DAL
$2
DeAndre Washington, RB, KC
$1
Evan Engram, TE, NYG
$2
Daniel Jones, QB, NYG
$1
Rob Gronkowski, TE, TB
$2
Preston Williams, WR, MIA
$1
Mike Gesicki, TE, MIA
$1
Jamison Crowder, WR, NYJ
$1
Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
$1
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF
$1
Jared Cook, TE, NO
$1
Ryquell Armstead, RB, JAC
$1
Jonnu Smith, TE, TEN
$1
Duke Johnson, RB, HOU
$1
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE
$1
KICKER
LIZ LOZA
PLAYER
VALUE
PLAYER
VALUE
Greg Zuerlein, K, DAL
$2
Alvin Kamara, RB, NO
$32
Wil Lutz, K, NO
$1
Josh Allen, QB, BUF
$2
Justin Tucker, K, BAL
$1
Keenan Allen, WR, LAC
$10
Harrison Butker, K, KC
$1
James Conner, RB, PIT
$13
Robbie Gould, K, SF
$1
Kenny Golladay, WR, DET
$20
Mike Badgley, K, LAC
$1
Kareem Hunt, RB, CLE
$8
Dan Bailey, K, MIN
$1
Hayden Hurst, TE, ATL
$4
Jake Elliott, K, PHI
$1
Tevin Coleman, RB, SF
$3
Younghoe Koo, K, ATL
$1
Marvin Jones, WR, DET
$3
Brandon McManus, K, DEN
$1
Damien Harris, RB, NE
$1
Matt Prater, K, DET
$1
Anthony Miller, WR, CHI
$1
Austin Seibert, K, CLE
$1
Austin Hooper, TE, CLE
$1
DST
Titans, DST, TEN
$1
PLAYER
VALUE
Austin Seibert, K, CLE
$1
Patriots, DST, NE
$3
Vikings, DST, MIN
$2
MARCAS GRANT
Steelers, DST, PIT
$1
PLAYER
VALUE
Ravens, DST, BAL
$1
Kenyan Drake, RB, ARI
$22
49ers, DST, SF
$1
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, ARI
$20
Chargers, DST, LAC
$1
Deshaun Watson, QB, HOU
$4
Bills, DST, BUF
$1
Mike Badgley, K, LAC
$1
Rams, DST, LAR
$1
Mark Ingram, RB, BAL
$8
Buccaneers, DST, TB
$1
Robert Woods, WR, LAR
$12
Eagles, DST, PHI
$1
Raheem Mostert, RB, SF
$6
Chiefs, DST, KC
$1
Will Fuller, WR, HOU
$7
Titans, DST, TEN
$1
Hunter Henry, TE, LAC
$1
T.Y. Hilton, WR, IND
$4
Michael Gallup, WR, DAL
$2
Derrius Guice, RB, WAS
$5
Patriots, DST, NE
$3
Jordan Howard, RB, MIA
$5
SCOTT ENGEL
PLAYER
VALUE
Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG
$36
Lamar Jackson, QB, BAL
$12
Chris Carson, RB, SEA
$14
Allen Robinson, WR, CHI
$14
Carlos Hyde, RB, SEA
$1
Cam Akers, RB, LAR
$6
Diontae Johnson, WR, PIT
$2
Tyler Higbee, TE, LAR
$3
Brandin Cooks, WR, HOU
$3
James White, RB, NE
$1
Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI
$2
John Brown, WR, BUF
$2
Buccaneers, DST, TB
$1
Brandon McManus, K, DEN
$1