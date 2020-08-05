Watch Now: Dave Richard's Running Back Sleepers ( 4:45 )

Imagine a draft where it doesn't matter what pick you have, you have the control to get (at least) one player on your roster. The one guy you have to have, you will get. That certainty is only possible in an auction/salary cap draft. In this bid-to-win format, Fantasy managers go after the players they want, be it because of their talent or because they can be added cheaply to a roster.

Sound fun? It is. Auctions/salary cap drafts are inherently more fun than old-school snake drafts. There's nothing quite like getting a player at a discount or out-bidding your pal and landing the stud you want.

And in these particular auction results, fantasy teams were built. I'm not talking fantasy like Fantasy Football, I'm talking fantasy as in magical dreams coming true.

I'm talking Christian McCaffrey, Ezekiel Elliott and Julio Jones on the same team. I'm talking Derrick Henry, Aaron Jones, George Kittle and Cooper Kupp all on the same team. I'm talking Dalvin Cook and Miles Sanders on the same team. I'm talking Davante Adams and Tyreek Hill on the same team. I'm talking Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes all on the same team.

We let our creativity (and our spending) run wild. Each Fantasy manager had a fictional $100 to spend on 14 roster spots: a QB, two RB, two WR, a TE, a K, a DST, a FLEX and five bench spots. The scoring was typical 0.5 PPR with six points for all touchdowns and minus-two for each turnover.

Here are the 11 most expensive buys overall:

$36 Saquon Barkley, RB, NYG $32 Alvin Kamara, RB, NO $32 Ezekiel Elliott, RB, DAL $31 Christian McCaffrey, RB, CAR $28 Michael Thomas, WR, NO $26 Nick Chubb, RB, CLE $26 Miles Sanders, RB, PHI $26 Dalvin Cook, RB, MIN $26 Julio Jones, WR, ATL $26 Tyreek Hill, WR, KC $26 Davante Adams, WR, GB



McCaffrey was among the earliest players nominated, so there was some trepidation from our Fantasy managers in spending too much salary too soon. That was obviously removed for the stud running backs who went for more. McCaffrey was the steal of the draft — when's the last time that's been said about him?!

Here are 12 players identified as bona fide steals:

Seven of these 12 players were up for bid after the 40th nomination, so it was after a bunch of Fantasy managers blew through their budgets. The longer you wait to spend, the more bargains you should find. Also expect quarterbacks to go very cheaply, just like they fall in snake drafts. And I know I'm going to get called out for listing Henry, Jones, Kittle and Kupp on this list because I got all four on my team. But whatever, they went for less than they should have. Disagree? Let me know on Twitter @daverichard. I'll respond.

Major props and thanks to our mock auction drafters, including Liz Loza from Yahoo! Sports, Marcas Grant from NFL media and Scott Engel from SportsLine.com and RotoBaller.com

They were part of our 12-team gaggle of bidders.

They were part of our 12-team gaggle of bidders.

