Imagine some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry coming together for a 12-team mock draft. Now imagine this happening for a great cause. Now imagine it's real.
As part of our 2020 Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital -- you can donate here if able and we thank you in advance -- we held a 12-team PPR mock draft with nine amazing analysts, as well as me, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings. You can check out the cast of characters below.
This is a huge weekend for Fantasy drafts, and it's doubtful you're going to find a better mock draft to follow. I'll let the results speak for themselves, and I'll just give you some insight on my team.
I had the No. 6 overall selection, and I started my team with Dalvin Cook, which was an easy pick. I was hoping for Aaron Jones in Round 2, but Travis Kelce fell to me instead -- an amazing consolation prize.
We've been telling you all offseason about the wide receiver value in Rounds 3 and 4, and I ended up with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett in those spots. I drafted Ridley over Mike Evans, which could be a mistake, but I love the upside for Ridley in his third season in the NFL.
Melvin Gordon fell to me in Round 5, and that's a great spot to draft him if available. He could still be amazing in Denver, but Phillip Lindsay isn't going away, which lowers the value for Gordon. Still, given the construction of my team, I was happy to get him here.
I added more running back and wide receiver depth with my next four picks with Stefon Diggs, Tarik Cohen, Preston Williams and CeeDee Lamb, and I love how this team came together. Alexander Mattison isn't a must if you draft Cook, but it doesn't hurt to have him either -- just in case Cook misses any time. I drafted Mattison in Round 10.
Quarterbacks are always going to fall in analysts leagues, and I drafted Matt Ryan in Round 11. He will likely be a mid-round pick in your leagues, but he still has top-five upside in the pass-heavy Atlanta offense.
Darrel Williams, Chris Herndon and Jalen Reagor rounded out my roster, and I like Williams and Herndon as sleepers. Reagor still has sleeper appeal, but his shoulder injury last week lowers his value. Still, as a late-round flier, it's hard to overlook his upside when healthy.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
2. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
3. Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros
4. Eric Young, Impact Wrestling
5. James Koh, DirecTV
6. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
7. Chris Harris, Harris Football
8. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
9. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
10. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
11. Andy Holloway, The Fantasy Footballers
12. Adam Rank, NFL Network
|Round 1
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Henry RB TEN
|5
|James Koh - DirecTV
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Cook RB MIN
|7
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|9
|Dave Richard
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|10
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|11
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|12
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|Round 2
|13
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|K. Drake RB ARI
|14
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Adams WR GB
|15
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|16
|Dave Richard
|J. Jones WR ATL
|17
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|A. Jones RB GB
|18
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|T. Hill WR KC
|19
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Kelce TE KC
|20
|James Koh - DirecTV
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|21
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|22
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|G. Kittle TE SF
|23
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|K. Golladay WR DET
|24
|Heath Cummings
|D. Moore WR CAR
|Round 3
|25
|Heath Cummings
|C. Godwin WR TB
|26
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|27
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|J. Conner RB PIT
|28
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|29
|James Koh - DirecTV
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|30
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|31
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|32
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Evans WR TB
|33
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|34
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|35
|Fantasy Footballers
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|36
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|Round 4
|37
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|R. Woods WR LAR
|38
|Fantasy Footballers
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|39
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|40
|Dave Richard
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|41
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|K. Allen WR LAC
|42
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|J. Taylor RB IND
|43
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|44
|James Koh - DirecTV
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|45
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|46
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|A. Brown WR TEN
|47
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|48
|Heath Cummings
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|Round 5
|49
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|50
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|D. Chark WR JAC
|51
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|52
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|T. Hilton WR IND
|53
|James Koh - DirecTV
|R. Mostert RB SF
|54
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|55
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|56
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|C. Akers RB LAR
|57
|Dave Richard
|M. Brown WR BAL
|58
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Parker WR MIA
|59
|Fantasy Footballers
|A. Green WR CIN
|60
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|Round 6
|61
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Swift RB DET
|62
|Fantasy Footballers
|R. Jones RB TB
|63
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|64
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|65
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|66
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|67
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|68
|James Koh - DirecTV
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|69
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|70
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|J. Landry WR CLE
|71
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|72
|Heath Cummings
|D. Waller TE LV
|Round 7
|73
|Heath Cummings
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|74
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|K. Murray QB ARI
|75
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Watson QB HOU
|76
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Brown WR BUF
|77
|James Koh - DirecTV
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|78
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|79
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|M. Mack RB IND
|80
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|E. Engram TE NYG
|81
|Dave Richard
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|82
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Edelman WR NE
|83
|Fantasy Footballers
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|84
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|Round 8
|85
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|M. Jones WR DET
|86
|Fantasy Footballers
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|87
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|88
|Dave Richard
|J. White RB NE
|89
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|90
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|H. Henry TE LAC
|91
|Jamey Eisenberg
|P. Williams WR MIA
|92
|James Koh - DirecTV
|M. Breida RB MIA
|93
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|S. Michel RB NE
|94
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|L. Murray RB NO
|95
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|96
|Heath Cummings
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|Round 9
|97
|Heath Cummings
|K. Johnson RB DET
|98
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|99
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|100
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Howard RB MIA
|101
|James Koh - DirecTV
|A. Miller WR CHI
|102
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|103
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|104
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|105
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|106
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|107
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Allen QB BUF
|108
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|Round 10
|109
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|T. Brady QB TB
|110
|Fantasy Footballers
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|111
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Samuel WR SF
|112
|Dave Richard
|B. Scott RB PHI
|113
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|114
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|E. Sanders WR NO
|115
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|116
|James Koh - DirecTV
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|117
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|G. Tate WR NYG
|118
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|119
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|120
|Heath Cummings
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 11
|121
|Heath Cummings
|T. Coleman RB SF
|122
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|123
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|M. Hardman WR KC
|124
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|125
|James Koh - DirecTV
|D. Ozigbo RB JAC
|126
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|127
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|128
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|129
|Dave Richard
|A. Lazard WR GB
|130
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|D. Brees QB NO
|131
|Fantasy Footballers
|J. Cook TE NO
|132
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|A. Dillon RB GB
|Round 12
|133
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|134
|Fantasy Footballers
|B. Edwards WR LV
|135
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|S. Sims WR WAS
|136
|Dave Richard
|P. Campbell WR IND
|137
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|N. Hines RB IND
|138
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|139
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Williams RB KC
|140
|James Koh - DirecTV
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|141
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|142
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|143
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|J. Smith TE TEN
|144
|Heath Cummings
|D. Evans RB TEN
|Round 13
|145
|Heath Cummings
|B. Snell RB PIT
|146
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|N. Harry WR NE
|147
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|M. Williams WR LAC
|148
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|149
|James Koh - DirecTV
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|150
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|151
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|152
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|153
|Dave Richard
|M. Stafford QB DET
|154
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|155
|Fantasy Footballers
|C. Newton QB NE
|156
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|Round 14
|157
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|D. Dallas RB SEA
|158
|Fantasy Footballers
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|159
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|160
|Dave Richard
|Steelers DST PIT
|161
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|162
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|163
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|164
|James Koh - DirecTV
|49ers DST SF
|165
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|N. Fant TE DEN
|166
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|Bills DST BUF
|167
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|H. Butker K KC
|168
|Heath Cummings
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Round 15
|169
|Heath Cummings
|Ravens DST BAL
|170
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|171
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|J. Tucker K BAL
|172
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|Patriots DST NE
|173
|James Koh - DirecTV
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|174
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Lutz K NO
|175
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|R. Gould K SF
|176
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|Bears DST CHI
|177
|Dave Richard
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|178
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|Vikings DST MIN
|179
|Fantasy Footballers
|Chiefs DST KC
|180
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Rams DST LAR
|Round 16
|181
|Adam Rank - NFLN
|Y. Koo K ATL
|182
|Fantasy Footballers
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|183
|Jake Ciely - The Athletic
|J. Oberkrom K CLE
|184
|Dave Richard
|D. Bailey K MIN
|185
|Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
|M. Prater K DET
|186
|Chris Harris - Harris Football
|Saints DST NO
|187
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Colts DST IND
|188
|James Koh - DirecTV
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|189
|Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
|M. Gay K TB
|190
|Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
|S. Watkins WR KC
|191
|Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
|Titans DST TEN
|192
|Heath Cummings
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
