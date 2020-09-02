Watch Now: Rumors Swirl Around Alvin Kamara And Saints (2:57)

Imagine some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry coming together for a 12-team mock draft. Now imagine this happening for a great cause. Now imagine it's real.

As part of our 2020 Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital -- you can donate here  if able and we thank you in advance -- we held a 12-team PPR mock draft with nine amazing analysts, as well as me, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings. You can check out the cast of characters below.

This is a huge weekend for Fantasy drafts, and it's doubtful you're going to find a better mock draft to follow. I'll let the results speak for themselves, and I'll just give you some insight on my team.

I had the No. 6 overall selection, and I started my team with Dalvin Cook, which was an easy pick. I was hoping for Aaron Jones in Round 2, but Travis Kelce fell to me instead -- an amazing consolation prize.

We've been telling you all offseason about the wide receiver value in Rounds 3 and 4, and I ended up with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett in those spots. I drafted Ridley over Mike Evans, which could be a mistake, but I love the upside for Ridley in his third season in the NFL

Melvin Gordon fell to me in Round 5, and that's a great spot to draft him if available. He could still be amazing in Denver, but Phillip Lindsay isn't going away, which lowers the value for Gordon. Still, given the construction of my team, I was happy to get him here.

I added more running back and wide receiver depth with my next four picks with Stefon Diggs, Tarik Cohen, Preston Williams and CeeDee Lamb, and I love how this team came together. Alexander Mattison isn't a must if you draft Cook, but it doesn't hurt to have him either -- just in case Cook misses any time. I drafted Mattison in Round 10.

Quarterbacks are always going to fall in analysts leagues, and I drafted Matt Ryan in Round 11. He will likely be a mid-round pick in your leagues, but he still has top-five upside in the pass-heavy Atlanta offense.

Darrel Williams, Chris Herndon and Jalen Reagor rounded out my roster, and I like Williams and Herndon as sleepers. Reagor still has sleeper appeal, but his shoulder injury last week lowers his value. Still, as a late-round flier, it's hard to overlook his upside when healthy.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
2. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
3. Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros
4. Eric Young, Impact Wrestling
5. James Koh, DirecTV
6. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
7. Chris Harris, Harris Football
8. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic
9. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
10. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
11. Andy Holloway, The Fantasy Footballers
12. Adam Rank, NFL Network

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Henry RB TEN
5 James Koh - DirecTV A. Kamara RB NO
6 Jamey Eisenberg D. Cook RB MIN
7 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Thomas WR NO
8 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic J. Jacobs RB LV
9 Dave Richard C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
10 Jake Ciely - The Athletic M. Sanders RB PHI
11 Fantasy Footballers J. Mixon RB CIN
12 Adam Rank - NFLN A. Ekeler RB LAC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Adam Rank - NFLN K. Drake RB ARI
14 Fantasy Footballers D. Adams WR GB
15 Jake Ciely - The Athletic N. Chubb RB CLE
16 Dave Richard J. Jones WR ATL
17 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic A. Jones RB GB
18 Chris Harris - Harris Football T. Hill WR KC
19 Jamey Eisenberg T. Kelce TE KC
20 James Koh - DirecTV D. Hopkins WR ARI
21 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling P. Mahomes QB KC
22 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros G. Kittle TE SF
23 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl K. Golladay WR DET
24 Heath Cummings D. Moore WR CAR
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings C. Godwin WR TB
26 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl M. Andrews TE BAL
27 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros J. Conner RB PIT
28 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling T. Gurley RB ATL
29 James Koh - DirecTV L. Jackson QB BAL
30 Jamey Eisenberg C. Ridley WR ATL
31 Chris Harris - Harris Football O. Beckham WR CLE
32 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Evans WR TB
33 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
34 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Thielen WR MIN
35 Fantasy Footballers L. Bell RB NYJ
36 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Adam Rank - NFLN R. Woods WR LAR
38 Fantasy Footballers C. Kupp WR LAR
39 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Johnson RB HOU
40 Dave Richard A. Robinson WR CHI
41 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic K. Allen WR LAC
42 Chris Harris - Harris Football J. Taylor RB IND
43 Jamey Eisenberg T. Lockett WR SEA
44 James Koh - DirecTV Z. Ertz TE PHI
45 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling A. Cooper WR DAL
46 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros A. Brown WR TEN
47 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl T. McLaurin WR WAS
48 Heath Cummings C. Sutton WR DEN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
50 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl D. Chark WR JAC
51 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Metcalf WR SEA
52 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling T. Hilton WR IND
53 James Koh - DirecTV R. Mostert RB SF
54 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB DEN
55 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Ingram RB BAL
56 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic C. Akers RB LAR
57 Dave Richard M. Brown WR BAL
58 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Parker WR MIA
59 Fantasy Footballers A. Green WR CIN
60 Adam Rank - NFLN W. Fuller WR HOU
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Swift RB DET
62 Fantasy Footballers R. Jones RB TB
63 Jake Ciely - The Athletic T. Boyd WR CIN
64 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
65 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic D. Singletary RB BUF
66 Chris Harris - Harris Football J. Dobbins RB BAL
67 Jamey Eisenberg S. Diggs WR BUF
68 James Koh - DirecTV M. Gallup WR DAL
69 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling D. Montgomery RB CHI
70 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros J. Landry WR CLE
71 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Z. Moss RB BUF
72 Heath Cummings D. Waller TE LV
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings R. Wilson QB SEA
74 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl K. Murray QB ARI
75 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Watson QB HOU
76 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Brown WR BUF
77 James Koh - DirecTV C. Samuel WR CAR
78 Jamey Eisenberg T. Cohen RB CHI
79 Chris Harris - Harris Football M. Mack RB IND
80 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic E. Engram TE NYG
81 Dave Richard T. Higbee TE LAR
82 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Edelman WR NE
83 Fantasy Footballers A. Gibson RB WAS
84 Adam Rank - NFLN C. Kirk WR ARI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Adam Rank - NFLN M. Jones WR DET
86 Fantasy Footballers D. Jackson WR PHI
87 Jake Ciely - The Athletic H. Hurst TE ATL
88 Dave Richard J. White RB NE
89 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic B. Cooks WR HOU
90 Chris Harris - Harris Football H. Henry TE LAC
91 Jamey Eisenberg P. Williams WR MIA
92 James Koh - DirecTV M. Breida RB MIA
93 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling S. Michel RB NE
94 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros L. Murray RB NO
95 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl P. Lindsay RB DEN
96 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings K. Johnson RB DET
98 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl T. Pollard RB DAL
99 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Johnson WR PIT
100 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Howard RB MIA
101 James Koh - DirecTV A. Miller WR CHI
102 Jamey Eisenberg C. Lamb WR DAL
103 Chris Harris - Harris Football C. Thompson RB JAC
104 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic H. Ruggs III WR LV
105 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
106 Jake Ciely - The Athletic C. Edmonds RB ARI
107 Fantasy Footballers J. Allen QB BUF
108 Adam Rank - NFLN J. Jeudy WR DEN
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Adam Rank - NFLN T. Brady QB TB
110 Fantasy Footballers S. Shepard WR NYG
111 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Samuel WR SF
112 Dave Richard B. Scott RB PHI
113 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic L. Fournette RB JAC
114 Chris Harris - Harris Football E. Sanders WR NO
115 Jamey Eisenberg A. Mattison RB MIN
116 James Koh - DirecTV D. Slayton WR NYG
117 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling G. Tate WR NYG
118 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros R. Armstead RB JAC
119 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
120 Heath Cummings B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings T. Coleman RB SF
122 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Kelley RB LAC
123 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros M. Hardman WR KC
124 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. Jefferson WR MIN
125 James Koh - DirecTV D. Ozigbo RB JAC
126 Jamey Eisenberg M. Ryan QB ATL
127 Chris Harris - Harris Football D. Henderson RB LAR
128 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic A. Peterson RB WAS
129 Dave Richard A. Lazard WR GB
130 Jake Ciely - The Athletic D. Brees QB NO
131 Fantasy Footballers J. Cook TE NO
132 Adam Rank - NFLN A. Dillon RB GB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Adam Rank - NFLN M. Gesicki TE MIA
134 Fantasy Footballers B. Edwards WR LV
135 Jake Ciely - The Athletic S. Sims WR WAS
136 Dave Richard P. Campbell WR IND
137 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic N. Hines RB IND
138 Chris Harris - Harris Football A. Rodgers QB GB
139 Jamey Eisenberg D. Williams RB KC
140 James Koh - DirecTV C. Hyde RB SEA
141 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling B. Jarwin TE DAL
142 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros D. Johnson RB HOU
143 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl J. Smith TE TEN
144 Heath Cummings D. Evans RB TEN
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings B. Snell RB PIT
146 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl N. Harry WR NE
147 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros M. Williams WR LAC
148 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling J. McKinnon RB SF
149 James Koh - DirecTV T. Hockenson TE DET
150 Jamey Eisenberg C. Herndon TE NYJ
151 Chris Harris - Harris Football C. Wentz QB PHI
152 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic H. Renfrow WR LV
153 Dave Richard M. Stafford QB DET
154 Jake Ciely - The Athletic A. Hooper TE CLE
155 Fantasy Footballers C. Newton QB NE
156 Adam Rank - NFLN I. Thomas TE CAR
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Adam Rank - NFLN D. Dallas RB SEA
158 Fantasy Footballers B. Perriman WR NYJ
159 Jake Ciely - The Athletic G. Bernard RB CIN
160 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT
161 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic B. Mayfield QB CLE
162 Chris Harris - Harris Football R. Gronkowski TE TB
163 Jamey Eisenberg J. Reagor WR PHI
164 James Koh - DirecTV 49ers DST SF
165 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling N. Fant TE DEN
166 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros Bills DST BUF
167 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl H. Butker K KC
168 Heath Cummings M. Pittman WR IND
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings Ravens DST BAL
170 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl M. Boykin WR BAL
171 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros J. Tucker K BAL
172 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling Patriots DST NE
173 James Koh - DirecTV G. Zuerlein K DAL
174 Jamey Eisenberg W. Lutz K NO
175 Chris Harris - Harris Football R. Gould K SF
176 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic Bears DST CHI
177 Dave Richard L. Thomas TE WAS
178 Jake Ciely - The Athletic Vikings DST MIN
179 Fantasy Footballers Chiefs DST KC
180 Adam Rank - NFLN Rams DST LAR
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Adam Rank - NFLN Y. Koo K ATL
182 Fantasy Footballers Z. Gonzalez K ARI
183 Jake Ciely - The Athletic J. Oberkrom K CLE
184 Dave Richard D. Bailey K MIN
185 Nando Di Fino - The Athletic M. Prater K DET
186 Chris Harris - Harris Football Saints DST NO
187 Jamey Eisenberg Colts DST IND
188 James Koh - DirecTV C. Claypool WR PIT
189 Eric Young - Impact Wrestling M. Gay K TB
190 Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros S. Watkins WR KC
191 Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl Titans DST TEN
192 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU
Team by Team
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 D. Moore WR CAR
3 25 C. Godwin WR TB
4 48 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 49 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 72 D. Waller TE LV
7 73 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 96 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 97 K. Johnson RB DET
10 120 B. Aiyuk WR SF
11 121 T. Coleman RB SF
12 144 D. Evans RB TEN
13 145 B. Snell RB PIT
14 168 M. Pittman WR IND
15 169 Ravens DST BAL
16 192 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Scott Fish - Scott Fish Bowl
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 K. Golladay WR DET
3 26 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 47 T. McLaurin WR WAS
5 50 D. Chark WR JAC
6 71 Z. Moss RB BUF
7 74 K. Murray QB ARI
8 95 P. Lindsay RB DEN
9 98 T. Pollard RB DAL
10 119 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
11 122 J. Kelley RB LAC
12 143 J. Smith TE TEN
13 146 N. Harry WR NE
14 167 H. Butker K KC
15 170 M. Boykin WR BAL
16 191 Titans DST TEN
Mike Tagliere - FantasyPros
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 G. Kittle TE SF
3 27 J. Conner RB PIT
4 46 A. Brown WR TEN
5 51 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 70 J. Landry WR CLE
7 75 D. Watson QB HOU
8 94 L. Murray RB NO
9 99 D. Johnson WR PIT
10 118 R. Armstead RB JAC
11 123 M. Hardman WR KC
12 142 D. Johnson RB HOU
13 147 M. Williams WR LAC
14 166 Bills DST BUF
15 171 J. Tucker K BAL
16 190 S. Watkins WR KC
Eric Young - Impact Wrestling
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Henry RB TEN
2 21 P. Mahomes QB KC
3 28 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 45 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 52 T. Hilton WR IND
6 69 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 76 J. Brown WR BUF
8 93 S. Michel RB NE
9 100 J. Howard RB MIA
10 117 G. Tate WR NYG
11 124 J. Jefferson WR MIN
12 141 B. Jarwin TE DAL
13 148 J. McKinnon RB SF
14 165 N. Fant TE DEN
15 172 Patriots DST NE
16 189 M. Gay K TB
James Koh - DirecTV
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 29 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 44 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 53 R. Mostert RB SF
6 68 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 77 C. Samuel WR CAR
8 92 M. Breida RB MIA
9 101 A. Miller WR CHI
10 116 D. Slayton WR NYG
11 125 D. Ozigbo RB JAC
12 140 C. Hyde RB SEA
13 149 T. Hockenson TE DET
14 164 49ers DST SF
15 173 G. Zuerlein K DAL
16 188 C. Claypool WR PIT
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Cook RB MIN
2 19 T. Kelce TE KC
3 30 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 43 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 54 M. Gordon RB DEN
6 67 S. Diggs WR BUF
7 78 T. Cohen RB CHI
8 91 P. Williams WR MIA
9 102 C. Lamb WR DAL
10 115 A. Mattison RB MIN
11 126 M. Ryan QB ATL
12 139 D. Williams RB KC
13 150 C. Herndon TE NYJ
14 163 J. Reagor WR PHI
15 174 W. Lutz K NO
16 187 Colts DST IND
Chris Harris - Harris Football
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 T. Hill WR KC
3 31 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 42 J. Taylor RB IND
5 55 M. Ingram RB BAL
6 66 J. Dobbins RB BAL
7 79 M. Mack RB IND
8 90 H. Henry TE LAC
9 103 C. Thompson RB JAC
10 114 E. Sanders WR NO
11 127 D. Henderson RB LAR
12 138 A. Rodgers QB GB
13 151 C. Wentz QB PHI
14 162 R. Gronkowski TE TB
15 175 R. Gould K SF
16 186 Saints DST NO
Nando Di Fino - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jacobs RB LV
2 17 A. Jones RB GB
3 32 M. Evans WR TB
4 41 K. Allen WR LAC
5 56 C. Akers RB LAR
6 65 D. Singletary RB BUF
7 80 E. Engram TE NYG
8 89 B. Cooks WR HOU
9 104 H. Ruggs III WR LV
10 113 L. Fournette RB JAC
11 128 A. Peterson RB WAS
12 137 N. Hines RB IND
13 152 H. Renfrow WR LV
14 161 B. Mayfield QB CLE
15 176 Bears DST CHI
16 185 M. Prater K DET
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 16 J. Jones WR ATL
3 33 C. Carson RB SEA
4 40 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 57 M. Brown WR BAL
6 64 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 81 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 88 J. White RB NE
9 105 D. Harris RB NE
10 112 B. Scott RB PHI
11 129 A. Lazard WR GB
12 136 P. Campbell WR IND
13 153 M. Stafford QB DET
14 160 Steelers DST PIT
15 177 L. Thomas TE WAS
16 184 D. Bailey K MIN
Jake Ciely - The Athletic
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 15 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 34 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 39 D. Johnson RB HOU
5 58 D. Parker WR MIA
6 63 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 82 J. Edelman WR NE
8 87 H. Hurst TE ATL
9 106 C. Edmonds RB ARI
10 111 D. Samuel WR SF
11 130 D. Brees QB NO
12 135 S. Sims WR WAS
13 154 A. Hooper TE CLE
14 159 G. Bernard RB CIN
15 178 Vikings DST MIN
16 183 J. Oberkrom K CLE
Fantasy Footballers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 14 D. Adams WR GB
3 35 L. Bell RB NYJ
4 38 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 59 A. Green WR CIN
6 62 R. Jones RB TB
7 83 A. Gibson RB WAS
8 86 D. Jackson WR PHI
9 107 J. Allen QB BUF
10 110 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 131 J. Cook TE NO
12 134 B. Edwards WR LV
13 155 C. Newton QB NE
14 158 B. Perriman WR NYJ
15 179 Chiefs DST KC
16 182 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Adam Rank - NFLN
Rd Pk Player
1 12 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 13 K. Drake RB ARI
3 36 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 37 R. Woods WR LAR
5 60 W. Fuller WR HOU
6 61 D. Swift RB DET
7 84 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 85 M. Jones WR DET
9 108 J. Jeudy WR DEN
10 109 T. Brady QB TB
11 132 A. Dillon RB GB
12 133 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 156 I. Thomas TE CAR
14 157 D. Dallas RB SEA
15 180 Rams DST LAR
16 181 Y. Koo K ATL