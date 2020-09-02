Watch Now: Rumors Swirl Around Alvin Kamara And Saints ( 2:57 )

Imagine some of the best Fantasy analysts in the industry coming together for a 12-team mock draft. Now imagine this happening for a great cause. Now imagine it's real.

As part of our 2020 Draft-A-Thon to raise money for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital -- you can donate here if able and we thank you in advance -- we held a 12-team PPR mock draft with nine amazing analysts, as well as me, Dave Richard and Heath Cummings. You can check out the cast of characters below.

This is a huge weekend for Fantasy drafts, and it's doubtful you're going to find a better mock draft to follow. I'll let the results speak for themselves, and I'll just give you some insight on my team.

I had the No. 6 overall selection, and I started my team with Dalvin Cook, which was an easy pick. I was hoping for Aaron Jones in Round 2, but Travis Kelce fell to me instead -- an amazing consolation prize.

We've been telling you all offseason about the wide receiver value in Rounds 3 and 4, and I ended up with Calvin Ridley and Tyler Lockett in those spots. I drafted Ridley over Mike Evans, which could be a mistake, but I love the upside for Ridley in his third season in the NFL.

Melvin Gordon fell to me in Round 5, and that's a great spot to draft him if available. He could still be amazing in Denver, but Phillip Lindsay isn't going away, which lowers the value for Gordon. Still, given the construction of my team, I was happy to get him here.

I added more running back and wide receiver depth with my next four picks with Stefon Diggs, Tarik Cohen, Preston Williams and CeeDee Lamb, and I love how this team came together. Alexander Mattison isn't a must if you draft Cook, but it doesn't hurt to have him either -- just in case Cook misses any time. I drafted Mattison in Round 10.

Quarterbacks are always going to fall in analysts leagues, and I drafted Matt Ryan in Round 11. He will likely be a mid-round pick in your leagues, but he still has top-five upside in the pass-heavy Atlanta offense.

Darrel Williams, Chris Herndon and Jalen Reagor rounded out my roster, and I like Williams and Herndon as sleepers. Reagor still has sleeper appeal, but his shoulder injury last week lowers his value. Still, as a late-round flier, it's hard to overlook his upside when healthy.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

2. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

3. Mike Tagliere, FantasyPros

4. Eric Young, Impact Wrestling

5. James Koh, DirecTV

6. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

7. Chris Harris, Harris Football

8. Nando Di Fino, The Athletic

9. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

10. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

11. Andy Holloway, The Fantasy Footballers

12. Adam Rank, NFL Network