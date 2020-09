Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Green Bay Packers ( 9:11 )

In non-PPR leagues, you want to have as much running back capital as possible, even in a three-receiver format like this 12-team mock draft. At least that was my approach.

I had the No. 5 overall selection, and I started my team with Alvin Kamara and Aaron Jones with my first two picks. After drafting Mike Evans in Round 3, I drafted Jonathan Taylor in Round 4 and Le'Veon Bell in Round 5.

While Taylor and Bell have flaws -- Taylor could be stuck behind Marlon Mack and Bell is stuck with Adam Gase -- this is a standout foursome in this league. I also love my No. 5 running back in Darrel Williams, who I drafted in Round 11, and he could be a lottery ticket as the backup to Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the Chiefs.

My receiving corps behind Evans is led by Will Fuller and Preston Williams, and I also have Marvin Jones and Steven Sims on the bench. This group is the weakest part of my team, but it could be awesome if Fuller and Williams are breakout candidates as I expect, and Jones and Sims are solid reserves.

I have Matt Ryan and Ben Roethlisberger at quarterback, and Tyler Higbee and T.J. Hockenson are my tight ends. Normally, I don't draft multiple players at those positions, but those were the best players on the board when I selected Hockenson (Round 13) and Roethlisberger (Round 14).

Good luck to those of you drafting over Labor Day weekend. Hopefully, this non-PPR mock draft is a good blueprint for you to follow.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

