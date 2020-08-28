Watch Now: IDP Draft Review: Jamey's Team (4:44)

One way to enhance your Fantasy Football experience is by adding defensive players to the mix. It's called an IDP league for individual defensive players, and it's a fun way to add a new element to playing the game.

We go to an extreme in this 12-team league with nine defensive starters (two defensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs and one flex), along with eight offensive guys, but there are different variations of this format. You can use just one player from each IDP spot (DL, LB and DB) or even just one defensive player overall. It's up to you. But it's a great way to make your league more advanced.

It's also a good way to know more about the defensive players in the NFL. Some of you are savants and can name every linebacker on every NFL team, but most casual Fantasy managers aren't that into it. This can change that -- and it's change for the better.

Remember, defensive players have feelings, too. They want to be involved in Fantasy Football also.

Now, the usual approach to most IDP drafts is to still focus on your offensive players first. In this league, the first defensive player drafted was Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in Round 6. It shouldn't surprise you that Gary Davenport, the IDP writer for Rotoworld, took the first defensive guy.

Bobby Wagner was drafted in Round 7, along with Blake Martinez. And in Round 8 we had Danielle Hunter and Joey Bosa off the board. Cory Littleton, Cameron Jordan, Jamal Adams, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald were drafted in Round 9, and we were rolling with the IDP options from there.

I drafted Garrett, and I always like to get a top-end pass rusher in this format. I paired Garrett with Marcus Davenport, who should be considered a sleeper DL this year for the Saints.

My linebackers are Jordan Hicks, Zach Cunningham and Isaiah Simmons, with Micah Kiser as the flex. And my defensive backs are Jabrill Peppers, Keanu Neal and Kareem Jackson.

I'm excited about this group. These guys should only enhance my main offensive players, which include Drew Brees, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Kareem Hunt, Marlon Mack, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Will Fuller, Julian Edelman and Evan Engram. I'm confident in my team, but this is an excellent group of analysts in this draft.

Along with Davenport, we have David Gonos and Jake Ciely of the Athletic, Chris Harris of Harris Football, Bob Harris of Fantasy Football Diehard, Scott Fish of the Scott Fish Bowl, Adam Pfeiffer of FTN Fantasy, Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros and our guys at CBS Sports, including Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer.

I hope you'll enjoy this draft even if you don't play in IDP leagues. You can still gauge the offensive players and where they should be selected, and as you can see, we went deep with these rosters. And for those of you who do play in IDP leagues, this should be an excellent guide to help you prepare for Draft Day.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy
2. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
3. Chris Harris, Harris Football
4. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
5. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
6. Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
7. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
8. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards
9. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
11. Gary Davenport, Rotoworld
12. David Gonos, The Athletic

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Heath Cummings (CBS) S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Chris Harris (Harris Football) E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Cook RB MIN
5 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Kamara RB NO
6 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
7 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Thomas WR NO
8 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Mixon RB CIN
9 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Henry RB TEN
10 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Adams WR GB
11 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) K. Drake RB ARI
12 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Jones WR ATL
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Jacobs RB LV
14 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) M. Sanders RB PHI
15 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Ekeler RB LAC
16 Scott Fish (Fanball) N. Chubb RB CLE
17 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) A. Jones RB GB
18 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Hill WR KC
19 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) G. Kittle TE SF
20 Adam Aizer (CBS) T. Kelce TE KC
21 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Hopkins WR ARI
22 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Godwin WR TB
23 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Moore WR CAR
24 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. Thielen WR MIN
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) P. Mahomes QB KC
26 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Conner RB PIT
27 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Golladay WR DET
28 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Gurley RB ATL
29 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
30 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) O. Beckham WR CLE
31 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Carson RB SEA
32 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) L. Jackson QB BAL
33 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Andrews TE BAL
34 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) C. Ridley WR ATL
35 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) L. Fournette RB JAC
36 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Johnson RB HOU
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 David Gonos (The Athletic) M. Evans WR TB
38 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Robinson WR CHI
39 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Taylor RB IND
40 Scott Fish (Fanball) A. Brown WR TEN
41 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) L. Bell RB NYJ
42 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Kupp WR LAR
43 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) M. Gordon RB DEN
44 Adam Aizer (CBS) R. Woods WR LAR
45 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Allen WR LAC
46 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Singletary RB BUF
47 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. Lockett WR SEA
48 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. Cooper WR DAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) D. Chark WR JAC
50 Heath Cummings (CBS) T. McLaurin WR WAS
51 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Sutton WR DEN
52 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Swift RB DET
53 Adam Aizer (CBS) R. Jones RB TB
54 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Metcalf WR SEA
55 Dave Richard (CBS) Z. Ertz TE PHI
56 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) T. Hilton WR IND
57 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Gallup WR DAL
58 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Hunt RB CLE
59 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) T. Cohen RB CHI
60 David Gonos (The Athletic) S. Diggs WR BUF
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Montgomery RB CHI
62 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) D. Leonard LB IND
63 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) W. Fuller WR HOU
64 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Brown WR BAL
65 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Parker WR MIA
66 Dave Richard (CBS) M. Ingram RB BAL
67 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Prescott QB DAL
68 Adam Aizer (CBS) C. Akers RB LAR
69 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Boyd WR CIN
70 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Watson QB HOU
71 Heath Cummings (CBS) R. Mostert RB SF
72 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) J. Dobbins RB BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) M. Breida RB MIA
74 Heath Cummings (CBS) A. Green WR CIN
75 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. White RB NE
76 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) K. Murray QB ARI
77 Adam Aizer (CBS) B. Wagner LB SEA
78 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Johnson WR PIT
79 Dave Richard (CBS) R. Wilson QB SEA
80 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) B. Martinez LB NYG
81 Scott Fish (Fanball) Z. Moss RB BUF
82 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Edelman WR NE
83 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) B. Cooks WR HOU
84 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Waller TE LV
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Crowder WR NYJ
86 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Landry WR CLE
87 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) E. Engram TE NYG
88 Scott Fish (Fanball) A. Gibson RB WAS
89 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Hunter DL MIN
90 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Howard RB MIA
91 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) M. Jones WR DET
92 Adam Aizer (CBS) S. Shepard WR NYG
93 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Bosa DL LAC
94 Chris Harris (Harris Football) H. Henry TE LAC
95 Heath Cummings (CBS) H. Hurst TE ATL
96 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Coleman RB SF
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) S. Michel RB NE
98 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Littleton LB LV
99 Chris Harris (Harris Football) C. Jordan DL NO
100 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Reagor WR PHI
101 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Henderson RB LAR
102 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) P. Lindsay RB DEN
103 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Harris RB NE
104 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Adams DB SEA
105 Scott Fish (Fanball) P. Williams WR MIA
106 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Garrett DL CLE
107 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Donald DL LAR
108 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Kirk WR ARI
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Johnson RB DET
110 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Schobert LB JAC
111 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Mack RB IND
112 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Smith TE TEN
113 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Smith LB DAL
114 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Campbell DL BAL
115 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) R. Smith LB CHI
116 Adam Aizer (CBS) L. Murray RB NO
117 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) A. Hooper TE CLE
118 Chris Harris (Harris Football) N. Hines RB IND
119 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Jeudy WR DEN
120 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Higbee TE LAR
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) L. Vander Esch LB DAL
122 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Baker DB ARI
123 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. James DB LAC
124 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) L. Collins DB WAS
125 Adam Aizer (CBS) D. Samuel WR SF
126 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) T. Pollard RB DAL
127 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Slayton WR NYG
128 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Brown WR BUF
129 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Jefferson WR MIN
130 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Hicks LB ARI
131 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) E. Sanders WR NO
132 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. White LB TB
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 David Gonos (The Athletic) N. Bosa DL SF
134 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) F. Warner LB SF
135 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) C. Lamb WR DAL
136 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Jones LB ATL
137 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) P. Queen LB BAL
138 Dave Richard (CBS) D. Davis LB NO
139 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) A. Miller WR CHI
140 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Mattison RB MIN
141 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Edmonds RB ARI
142 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Hardman WR KC
143 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. Scott RB PHI
144 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Watt LB PIT
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. Peterson RB WAS
146 Heath Cummings (CBS) L. David LB TB
147 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Ingram DL LAC
148 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) H. Ruggs III WR LV
149 Adam Aizer (CBS) P. Campbell WR IND
150 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) T. Edmunds LB BUF
151 Dave Richard (CBS) A. Lazard WR GB
152 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Kelley RB LAC
153 Scott Fish (Fanball) H. Smith DB MIN
154 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) B. Love RB WAS
155 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) D. Johnson RB HOU
156 David Gonos (The Athletic) J. Allen QB BUF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 David Gonos (The Athletic) G. Tate WR NYG
158 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Johnson DB LAR
159 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) Z. Cunningham LB HOU
160 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Watt DL HOU
161 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) A. Jeffery WR PHI
162 Dave Richard (CBS) K. Murray LB LAC
163 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Bush LB PIT
164 Adam Aizer (CBS) M. Ryan QB ATL
165 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Kirksey LB GB
166 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Washington RB KC
167 Heath Cummings (CBS) J. Poyer DB BUF
168 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Walker DB DET
170 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Wentz QB PHI
171 Chris Harris (Harris Football) M. Pittman WR IND
172 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Brown LB TEN
173 Adam Aizer (CBS) S. Sims WR WAS
174 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) C. Heyward DL PIT
175 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Mathieu DB KC
176 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) M. Jenkins DB NO
177 Scott Fish (Fanball) S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
178 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Brees QB NO
179 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) M. Crosby DL LV
180 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Dunlap DL CIN
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Byard DB TEN
182 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) M. Milano LB BUF
183 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Peppers DB NYG
184 Scott Fish (Fanball) E. Kendricks LB MIN
185 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) R. Anderson WR CAR
186 Dave Richard (CBS) A. Dillon RB GB
187 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Buckner DL IND
188 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Washington WR PIT
189 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) S. Hubbard DL CIN
190 Chris Harris (Harris Football) R. Gronkowski TE TB
191 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Jones DL KC
192 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) H. Renfrow WR LV
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) M. Gesicki TE MIA
194 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Trevathan LB CHI
195 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. Mack LB CHI
196 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Rapp DB LAR
197 Adam Aizer (CBS) C. Jones LB ARI
198 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) A. McFarland RB PIT
199 Dave Richard (CBS) T. Brady QB TB
200 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Houston DL IND
201 Scott Fish (Fanball) M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
202 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) I. Simmons LB ARI
203 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Bates DB CIN
204 David Gonos (The Athletic) T. Whitehead LB CAR
Round 18
Pos Team Player
205 David Gonos (The Athletic) M. Jack LB JAC
206 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Cook TE NO
207 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Neal DB ATL
208 Scott Fish (Fanball) B. Snell RB PIT
209 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Doyle TE IND
210 Dave Richard (CBS) N. Fant TE DEN
211 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) M. Williams WR LAC
212 Adam Aizer (CBS) B. Aiyuk WR SF
213 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) J. Simmons DB DEN
214 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Rodgers QB GB
215 Heath Cummings (CBS) F. Clark DL KC
216 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. Williamson LB NYJ
Round 19
Pos Team Player
217 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) G. Jarrett DL ATL
218 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Newton QB NE
219 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Baker LB MIA
220 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Hockenson TE DET
221 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Goff QB LAR
222 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) T. Edmunds DB PIT
223 Dave Richard (CBS) J. Davis LB DET
224 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. McKinnon RB SF
225 Scott Fish (Fanball) B. Edwards WR LV
226 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) J. Jackson RB LAC
227 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) M. Stafford QB DET
228 David Gonos (The Athletic) S. Watkins WR KC
Round 20
Pos Team Player
229 David Gonos (The Athletic) L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
230 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Johnson LB DEN
231 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) D. Evans RB TEN
232 Scott Fish (Fanball) N. Harry WR NE
233 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) K. Wright LB SEA
234 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Winovich DL NE
235 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) R. Evans LB TEN
236 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Ramsey DB LAR
237 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) S. Barrett LB TB
238 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Thompson RB KC
239 Heath Cummings (CBS) K. Alexander LB SF
240 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. White DB BUF
Round 21
Pos Team Player
241 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) K. Moore DB IND
242 Heath Cummings (CBS) C. Herndon TE NYJ
243 Chris Harris (Harris Football) J. Collins LB DET
244 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Davis LB DEN
245 Adam Aizer (CBS) B. Jarwin TE DAL
246 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) J. Abram DB LV
247 Dave Richard (CBS) C. Hyde RB SEA
248 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) C. Young DL WAS
249 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Lawrence DL DAL
250 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Davenport DL NO
251 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) J. Reid DB HOU
252 David Gonos (The Athletic) K. Vaughn RB TB
Round 22
Pos Team Player
253 David Gonos (The Athletic) D. Jones QB NYG
254 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) R. Quinn DL CHI
255 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
256 Scott Fish (Fanball) I. Smith TE MIN
257 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) V. Bell DB CIN
258 Dave Richard (CBS) E. Jackson DB CHI
259 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Jackson WR PHI
260 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Allen LB JAC
261 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) B. Chubb LB DEN
262 Chris Harris (Harris Football) K. King DB GB
263 Heath Cummings (CBS) B. McDougald DB NYJ
264 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) Z. Smith LB GB
Round 23
Pos Team Player
265 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. Armstead DL SF
266 Heath Cummings (CBS) M. Brown RB LAR
267 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Ward DB CLE
268 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) G. Bernard RB CIN
269 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Barr LB MIN
270 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) B. Perriman WR NYJ
271 Dave Richard (CBS) K. Joseph DB CLE
272 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) I. Thomas TE CAR
273 Scott Fish (Fanball) K. Fuller DB CHI
274 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) K. Jackson DB DEN
275 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) D. Goedert TE PHI
276 David Gonos (The Athletic) R. Cobb WR HOU
Round 24
Pos Team Player
277 David Gonos (The Athletic) C. Davis WR TEN
278 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) G. Minshew QB JAC
279 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) M. Kiser LB LAR
280 Scott Fish (Fanball) J. Burrow QB CIN
281 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) R. Tannehill QB TEN
282 Dave Richard (CBS) N. Kwiatkoski LB LV
283 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) J. Ross WR CIN
284 Adam Aizer (CBS) Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
285 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) T. Bridgewater QB CAR
286 Chris Harris (Harris Football) B. Mayfield QB CLE
287 Heath Cummings (CBS) L. McCoy RB TB
288 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) A. Harris DB MIN
Round 25
Pos Team Player
289 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) C. Samuel WR CAR
290 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Williams RB KC
291 Chris Harris (Harris Football) L. Miller RB NE
292 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) C. Thompson RB JAC
293 Adam Aizer (CBS) A. Hitchens LB KC
294 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) T. Taylor QB LAC
295 Dave Richard (CBS) R. Armstead RB JAC
296 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) J. Casey DL DEN
297 Scott Fish (Fanball) D. Lock QB DEN
298 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) E. Ebron TE PIT
299 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) D. Westbrook WR JAC
300 David Gonos (The Athletic) H. Clinton-Dix DB DAL
Round 26
Pos Team Player
301 David Gonos (The Athletic) A. Amos DB GB
302 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) A. Phillips DB NE
303 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
304 Scott Fish (Fanball) T. Flowers DL DET
305 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Randall DB LV
306 Dave Richard (CBS) G. Edwards RB BAL
307 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) S. Williams DB CIN
308 Adam Aizer (CBS) J. Alexander DB GB
309 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) D. Campbell LB ARI
310 Chris Harris (Harris Football) D. Freeman RB ATL
311 Heath Cummings (CBS) D. Dallas RB SEA
312 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) V. Williams LB PIT
Round 27
Pos Team Player
313 Adam Pfeifer (FTN) T. Boston DB CAR
314 Heath Cummings (CBS) R. Burkhead RB NE
315 Chris Harris (Harris Football) A. Walker LB IND
316 Jake Ciely (The Athletic) M. Boykin WR BAL
317 Adam Aizer (CBS) S. Gilmore DB NE
318 Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros) D. Pettis WR SF
319 Dave Richard (CBS) L. Thomas TE WAS
320 Bob Harris (FFDiehard) D. Jackson DB CAR
321 Scott Fish (Fanball) V. Miller LB DEN
322 Jamey Eisenberg (CBS) V. Jefferson WR LAR
323 Gary Davenport (Rotoworld) C. Beasley WR BUF
324 David Gonos (The Athletic) B. McKinney LB HOU
Team by Team
Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 A. Thielen WR MIN
3 25 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 48 A. Cooper WR DAL
5 49 D. Chark WR JAC
6 72 J. Dobbins RB BAL
7 73 M. Breida RB MIA
8 96 T. Coleman RB SF
9 97 S. Michel RB NE
10 120 T. Higbee TE LAR
11 121 L. Vander Esch LB DAL
12 144 T. Watt LB PIT
13 145 A. Peterson RB WAS
14 168 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
15 169 T. Walker DB DET
16 192 H. Renfrow WR LV
17 193 M. Gesicki TE MIA
18 216 A. Williamson LB NYJ
19 217 G. Jarrett DL ATL
20 240 T. White DB BUF
21 241 K. Moore DB IND
22 264 Z. Smith LB GB
23 265 A. Armstead DL SF
24 288 A. Harris DB MIN
25 289 C. Samuel WR CAR
26 312 V. Williams LB PIT
27 313 T. Boston DB CAR
Heath Cummings (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 D. Moore WR CAR
3 26 J. Conner RB PIT
4 47 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 50 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 71 R. Mostert RB SF
7 74 A. Green WR CIN
8 95 H. Hurst TE ATL
9 98 C. Littleton LB LV
10 119 J. Jeudy WR DEN
11 122 B. Baker DB ARI
12 143 B. Scott RB PHI
13 146 L. David LB TB
14 167 J. Poyer DB BUF
15 170 C. Wentz QB PHI
16 191 C. Jones DL KC
17 194 D. Trevathan LB CHI
18 215 F. Clark DL KC
19 218 C. Newton QB NE
20 239 K. Alexander LB SF
21 242 C. Herndon TE NYJ
22 263 B. McDougald DB NYJ
23 266 M. Brown RB LAR
24 287 L. McCoy RB TB
25 290 D. Williams RB KC
26 311 D. Dallas RB SEA
27 314 R. Burkhead RB NE
Chris Harris (Harris Football)
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 C. Godwin WR TB
3 27 K. Golladay WR DET
4 46 D. Singletary RB BUF
5 51 C. Sutton WR DEN
6 70 D. Watson QB HOU
7 75 J. White RB NE
8 94 H. Henry TE LAC
9 99 C. Jordan DL NO
10 118 N. Hines RB IND
11 123 D. James DB LAC
12 142 M. Hardman WR KC
13 147 M. Ingram DL LAC
14 166 D. Washington RB KC
15 171 M. Pittman WR IND
16 190 R. Gronkowski TE TB
17 195 K. Mack LB CHI
18 214 A. Rodgers QB GB
19 219 J. Baker LB MIA
20 238 D. Thompson RB KC
21 243 J. Collins LB DET
22 262 K. King DB GB
23 267 D. Ward DB CLE
24 286 B. Mayfield QB CLE
25 291 L. Miller RB NE
26 310 D. Freeman RB ATL
27 315 A. Walker LB IND
Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 4 D. Cook RB MIN
2 21 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 28 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 45 K. Allen WR LAC
5 52 D. Swift RB DET
6 69 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 76 K. Murray QB ARI
8 93 J. Bosa DL LAC
9 100 J. Reagor WR PHI
10 117 A. Hooper TE CLE
11 124 L. Collins DB WAS
12 141 C. Edmonds RB ARI
13 148 H. Ruggs III WR LV
14 165 C. Kirksey LB GB
15 172 J. Brown LB TEN
16 189 S. Hubbard DL CIN
17 196 T. Rapp DB LAR
18 213 J. Simmons DB DEN
19 220 T. Hockenson TE DET
20 237 S. Barrett LB TB
21 244 T. Davis LB DEN
22 261 B. Chubb LB DEN
23 268 G. Bernard RB CIN
24 285 T. Bridgewater QB CAR
25 292 C. Thompson RB JAC
26 309 D. Campbell LB ARI
27 316 M. Boykin WR BAL
Adam Aizer (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 5 A. Kamara RB NO
2 20 T. Kelce TE KC
3 29 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 44 R. Woods WR LAR
5 53 R. Jones RB TB
6 68 C. Akers RB LAR
7 77 B. Wagner LB SEA
8 92 S. Shepard WR NYG
9 101 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 116 L. Murray RB NO
11 125 D. Samuel WR SF
12 140 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 149 P. Campbell WR IND
14 164 M. Ryan QB ATL
15 173 S. Sims WR WAS
16 188 J. Washington WR PIT
17 197 C. Jones LB ARI
18 212 B. Aiyuk WR SF
19 221 J. Goff QB LAR
20 236 J. Ramsey DB LAR
21 245 B. Jarwin TE DAL
22 260 J. Allen LB JAC
23 269 A. Barr LB MIN
24 284 Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
25 293 A. Hitchens LB KC
26 308 J. Alexander DB GB
27 317 S. Gilmore DB NE
Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
Rd Pk Player
1 6 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 19 G. Kittle TE SF
3 30 O. Beckham WR CLE
4 43 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 54 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 67 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 78 D. Johnson WR PIT
8 91 M. Jones WR DET
9 102 P. Lindsay RB DEN
10 115 R. Smith LB CHI
11 126 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 139 A. Miller WR CHI
13 150 T. Edmunds LB BUF
14 163 D. Bush LB PIT
15 174 C. Heyward DL PIT
16 187 D. Buckner DL IND
17 198 A. McFarland RB PIT
18 211 M. Williams WR LAC
19 222 T. Edmunds DB PIT
20 235 R. Evans LB TEN
21 246 J. Abram DB LV
22 259 D. Jackson WR PHI
23 270 B. Perriman WR NYJ
24 283 J. Ross WR CIN
25 294 T. Taylor QB LAC
26 307 S. Williams DB CIN
27 318 D. Pettis WR SF
Dave Richard (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 T. Hill WR KC
3 31 C. Carson RB SEA
4 42 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 55 Z. Ertz TE PHI
6 66 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 79 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 90 J. Howard RB MIA
9 103 D. Harris RB NE
10 114 C. Campbell DL BAL
11 127 D. Slayton WR NYG
12 138 D. Davis LB NO
13 151 A. Lazard WR GB
14 162 K. Murray LB LAC
15 175 T. Mathieu DB KC
16 186 A. Dillon RB GB
17 199 T. Brady QB TB
18 210 N. Fant TE DEN
19 223 J. Davis LB DET
20 234 C. Winovich DL NE
21 247 C. Hyde RB SEA
22 258 E. Jackson DB CHI
23 271 K. Joseph DB CLE
24 282 N. Kwiatkoski LB LV
25 295 R. Armstead RB JAC
26 306 G. Edwards RB BAL
27 319 L. Thomas TE WAS
Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Mixon RB CIN
2 17 A. Jones RB GB
3 32 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 41 L. Bell RB NYJ
5 56 T. Hilton WR IND
6 65 D. Parker WR MIA
7 80 B. Martinez LB NYG
8 89 D. Hunter DL MIN
9 104 J. Adams DB SEA
10 113 J. Smith LB DAL
11 128 J. Brown WR BUF
12 137 P. Queen LB BAL
13 152 J. Kelley RB LAC
14 161 A. Jeffery WR PHI
15 176 M. Jenkins DB NO
16 185 R. Anderson WR CAR
17 200 J. Houston DL IND
18 209 J. Doyle TE IND
19 224 J. McKinnon RB SF
20 233 K. Wright LB SEA
21 248 C. Young DL WAS
22 257 V. Bell DB CIN
23 272 I. Thomas TE CAR
24 281 R. Tannehill QB TEN
25 296 J. Casey DL DEN
26 305 D. Randall DB LV
27 320 D. Jackson DB CAR
Scott Fish (Fanball)
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Henry RB TEN
2 16 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 33 M. Andrews TE BAL
4 40 A. Brown WR TEN
5 57 M. Gallup WR DAL
6 64 M. Brown WR BAL
7 81 Z. Moss RB BUF
8 88 A. Gibson RB WAS
9 105 P. Williams WR MIA
10 112 J. Smith TE TEN
11 129 J. Jefferson WR MIN
12 136 D. Jones LB ATL
13 153 H. Smith DB MIN
14 160 J. Watt DL HOU
15 177 S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
16 184 E. Kendricks LB MIN
17 201 M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
18 208 B. Snell RB PIT
19 225 B. Edwards WR LV
20 232 N. Harry WR NE
21 249 D. Lawrence DL DAL
22 256 I. Smith TE MIN
23 273 K. Fuller DB CHI
24 280 J. Burrow QB CIN
25 297 D. Lock QB DEN
26 304 T. Flowers DL DET
27 321 V. Miller LB DEN
Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
Rd Pk Player
1 10 D. Adams WR GB
2 15 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 34 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 39 J. Taylor RB IND
5 58 K. Hunt RB CLE
6 63 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 82 J. Edelman WR NE
8 87 E. Engram TE NYG
9 106 M. Garrett DL CLE
10 111 M. Mack RB IND
11 130 J. Hicks LB ARI
12 135 C. Lamb WR DAL
13 154 B. Love RB WAS
14 159 Z. Cunningham LB HOU
15 178 D. Brees QB NO
16 183 J. Peppers DB NYG
17 202 I. Simmons LB ARI
18 207 K. Neal DB ATL
19 226 J. Jackson RB LAC
20 231 D. Evans RB TEN
21 250 M. Davenport DL NO
22 255 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
23 274 K. Jackson DB DEN
24 279 M. Kiser LB LAR
25 298 E. Ebron TE PIT
26 303 A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
27 322 V. Jefferson WR LAR
Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
Rd Pk Player
1 11 K. Drake RB ARI
2 14 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 35 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 38 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 59 T. Cohen RB CHI
6 62 D. Leonard LB IND
7 83 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 86 J. Landry WR CLE
9 107 A. Donald DL LAR
10 110 J. Schobert LB JAC
11 131 E. Sanders WR NO
12 134 F. Warner LB SF
13 155 D. Johnson RB HOU
14 158 J. Johnson DB LAR
15 179 M. Crosby DL LV
16 182 M. Milano LB BUF
17 203 J. Bates DB CIN
18 206 J. Cook TE NO
19 227 M. Stafford QB DET
20 230 A. Johnson LB DEN
21 251 J. Reid DB HOU
22 254 R. Quinn DL CHI
23 275 D. Goedert TE PHI
24 278 G. Minshew QB JAC
25 299 D. Westbrook WR JAC
26 302 A. Phillips DB NE
27 323 C. Beasley WR BUF
David Gonos (The Athletic)
Rd Pk Player
1 12 J. Jones WR ATL
2 13 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 36 D. Johnson RB HOU
4 37 M. Evans WR TB
5 60 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 61 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 84 D. Waller TE LV
8 85 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 108 C. Kirk WR ARI
10 109 K. Johnson RB DET
11 132 D. White LB TB
12 133 N. Bosa DL SF
13 156 J. Allen QB BUF
14 157 G. Tate WR NYG
15 180 C. Dunlap DL CIN
16 181 K. Byard DB TEN
17 204 T. Whitehead LB CAR
18 205 M. Jack LB JAC
19 228 S. Watkins WR KC
20 229 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
21 252 K. Vaughn RB TB
22 253 D. Jones QB NYG
23 276 R. Cobb WR HOU
24 277 C. Davis WR TEN
25 300 H. Clinton-Dix DB DAL
26 301 A. Amos DB GB
27 324 B. McKinney LB HOU