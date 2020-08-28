Watch Now: IDP Draft Review: Jamey's Team ( 4:44 )

One way to enhance your Fantasy Football experience is by adding defensive players to the mix. It's called an IDP league for individual defensive players, and it's a fun way to add a new element to playing the game.

We go to an extreme in this 12-team league with nine defensive starters (two defensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs and one flex), along with eight offensive guys, but there are different variations of this format. You can use just one player from each IDP spot (DL, LB and DB) or even just one defensive player overall. It's up to you. But it's a great way to make your league more advanced.

It's also a good way to know more about the defensive players in the NFL. Some of you are savants and can name every linebacker on every NFL team, but most casual Fantasy managers aren't that into it. This can change that -- and it's change for the better.

Remember, defensive players have feelings, too. They want to be involved in Fantasy Football also.

Now, the usual approach to most IDP drafts is to still focus on your offensive players first. In this league, the first defensive player drafted was Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in Round 6. It shouldn't surprise you that Gary Davenport, the IDP writer for Rotoworld, took the first defensive guy.

Bobby Wagner was drafted in Round 7, along with Blake Martinez. And in Round 8 we had Danielle Hunter and Joey Bosa off the board. Cory Littleton, Cameron Jordan, Jamal Adams, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald were drafted in Round 9, and we were rolling with the IDP options from there.

I drafted Garrett, and I always like to get a top-end pass rusher in this format. I paired Garrett with Marcus Davenport, who should be considered a sleeper DL this year for the Saints.

My linebackers are Jordan Hicks, Zach Cunningham and Isaiah Simmons, with Micah Kiser as the flex. And my defensive backs are Jabrill Peppers, Keanu Neal and Kareem Jackson.

I'm excited about this group. These guys should only enhance my main offensive players, which include Drew Brees, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Kareem Hunt, Marlon Mack, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Will Fuller, Julian Edelman and Evan Engram. I'm confident in my team, but this is an excellent group of analysts in this draft.

Along with Davenport, we have David Gonos and Jake Ciely of the Athletic, Chris Harris of Harris Football, Bob Harris of Fantasy Football Diehard, Scott Fish of the Scott Fish Bowl, Adam Pfeiffer of FTN Fantasy, Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros and our guys at CBS Sports, including Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer.

I hope you'll enjoy this draft even if you don't play in IDP leagues. You can still gauge the offensive players and where they should be selected, and as you can see, we went deep with these rosters. And for those of you who do play in IDP leagues, this should be an excellent guide to help you prepare for Draft Day.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy

2. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports

3. Chris Harris, Harris Football

4. Jake Ciely, The Athletic

5. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports

6. Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros

7. Dave Richard, CBS Sports

8. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards

9. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl

10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports

11. Gary Davenport, Rotoworld

12. David Gonos, The Athletic