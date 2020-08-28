One way to enhance your Fantasy Football experience is by adding defensive players to the mix. It's called an IDP league for individual defensive players, and it's a fun way to add a new element to playing the game.
We go to an extreme in this 12-team league with nine defensive starters (two defensive linemen, three linebackers, three defensive backs and one flex), along with eight offensive guys, but there are different variations of this format. You can use just one player from each IDP spot (DL, LB and DB) or even just one defensive player overall. It's up to you. But it's a great way to make your league more advanced.
It's also a good way to know more about the defensive players in the NFL. Some of you are savants and can name every linebacker on every NFL team, but most casual Fantasy managers aren't that into it. This can change that -- and it's change for the better.
Remember, defensive players have feelings, too. They want to be involved in Fantasy Football also.
Now, the usual approach to most IDP drafts is to still focus on your offensive players first. In this league, the first defensive player drafted was Colts linebacker Darius Leonard in Round 6. It shouldn't surprise you that Gary Davenport, the IDP writer for Rotoworld, took the first defensive guy.
Bobby Wagner was drafted in Round 7, along with Blake Martinez. And in Round 8 we had Danielle Hunter and Joey Bosa off the board. Cory Littleton, Cameron Jordan, Jamal Adams, Myles Garrett and Aaron Donald were drafted in Round 9, and we were rolling with the IDP options from there.
I drafted Garrett, and I always like to get a top-end pass rusher in this format. I paired Garrett with Marcus Davenport, who should be considered a sleeper DL this year for the Saints.
My linebackers are Jordan Hicks, Zach Cunningham and Isaiah Simmons, with Micah Kiser as the flex. And my defensive backs are Jabrill Peppers, Keanu Neal and Kareem Jackson.
I'm excited about this group. These guys should only enhance my main offensive players, which include Drew Brees, Austin Ekeler, Jonathan Taylor, Kareem Hunt, Marlon Mack, Davante Adams, Calvin Ridley, Will Fuller, Julian Edelman and Evan Engram. I'm confident in my team, but this is an excellent group of analysts in this draft.
Along with Davenport, we have David Gonos and Jake Ciely of the Athletic, Chris Harris of Harris Football, Bob Harris of Fantasy Football Diehard, Scott Fish of the Scott Fish Bowl, Adam Pfeiffer of FTN Fantasy, Mike Tagliere of Fantasy Pros and our guys at CBS Sports, including Dave Richard, Heath Cummings and Adam Aizer.
I hope you'll enjoy this draft even if you don't play in IDP leagues. You can still gauge the offensive players and where they should be selected, and as you can see, we went deep with these rosters. And for those of you who do play in IDP leagues, this should be an excellent guide to help you prepare for Draft Day.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also give one point for every reception. On defense, the scoring is three points for sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles and fumble recoveries. Pass defensed gets two points, tackles get one point and assisted tackles get 0.5 points.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Pfeifer, FTN Fantasy
2. Heath Cummings, CBS Sports
3. Chris Harris, Harris Football
4. Jake Ciely, The Athletic
5. Adam Aizer, CBS Sports
6. Mike Tagliere, Fantasy Pros
7. Dave Richard, CBS Sports
8. Bob Harris, Fantasy Football Diehards
9. Scott Fish, Scott Fish Bowl
10. Jamey Eisenberg, CBS Sports
11. Gary Davenport, Rotoworld
12. David Gonos, The Athletic
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Cook RB MIN
|5
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Kamara RB NO
|6
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|7
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|9
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Henry RB TEN
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Adams WR GB
|11
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|K. Drake RB ARI
|12
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Jones WR ATL
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|14
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|16
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|17
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|A. Jones RB GB
|18
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|T. Hill WR KC
|19
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|G. Kittle TE SF
|20
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|T. Kelce TE KC
|21
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|22
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Godwin WR TB
|23
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Moore WR CAR
|24
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|26
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Conner RB PIT
|27
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Golladay WR DET
|28
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|29
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|30
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|31
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Carson RB SEA
|32
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|33
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|35
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|36
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|M. Evans WR TB
|38
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Taylor RB IND
|40
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|A. Brown WR TEN
|41
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|42
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|43
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|44
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|R. Woods WR LAR
|45
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|K. Allen WR LAC
|46
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|47
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|48
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|D. Chark WR JAC
|50
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|51
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|52
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Swift RB DET
|53
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|R. Jones RB TB
|54
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|55
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|56
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|T. Hilton WR IND
|57
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|59
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|60
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|62
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|D. Leonard LB IND
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|64
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Brown WR BAL
|65
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Parker WR MIA
|66
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|67
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|68
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|C. Akers RB LAR
|69
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|70
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Watson QB HOU
|71
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|R. Mostert RB SF
|72
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|M. Breida RB MIA
|74
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|A. Green WR CIN
|75
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. White RB NE
|76
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|K. Murray QB ARI
|77
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|B. Wagner LB SEA
|78
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|79
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|80
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|B. Martinez LB NYG
|81
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Edelman WR NE
|83
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|84
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Waller TE LV
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|86
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Landry WR CLE
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|E. Engram TE NYG
|88
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|89
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Hunter DL MIN
|90
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Howard RB MIA
|91
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Jones WR DET
|92
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|93
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Bosa DL LAC
|94
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|H. Henry TE LAC
|95
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|96
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Coleman RB SF
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|S. Michel RB NE
|98
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Littleton LB LV
|99
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|C. Jordan DL NO
|100
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|101
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|102
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|103
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Harris RB NE
|104
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Adams DB SEA
|105
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|P. Williams WR MIA
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Garrett DL CLE
|107
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Donald DL LAR
|108
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Johnson RB DET
|110
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Schobert LB JAC
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Mack RB IND
|112
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Smith TE TEN
|113
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Smith LB DAL
|114
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Campbell DL BAL
|115
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Smith LB CHI
|116
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|L. Murray RB NO
|117
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|118
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|N. Hines RB IND
|119
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|120
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|L. Vander Esch LB DAL
|122
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Baker DB ARI
|123
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. James DB LAC
|124
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|L. Collins DB WAS
|125
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|D. Samuel WR SF
|126
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|127
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|128
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Brown WR BUF
|129
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Hicks LB ARI
|131
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|E. Sanders WR NO
|132
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. White LB TB
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|N. Bosa DL SF
|134
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|F. Warner LB SF
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|136
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Jones LB ATL
|137
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|P. Queen LB BAL
|138
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|D. Davis LB NO
|139
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|A. Miller WR CHI
|140
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|141
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|142
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Hardman WR KC
|143
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. Scott RB PHI
|144
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Watt LB PIT
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|146
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|L. David LB TB
|147
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Ingram DL LAC
|148
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|149
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|P. Campbell WR IND
|150
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Edmunds LB BUF
|151
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|A. Lazard WR GB
|152
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|153
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|H. Smith DB MIN
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|B. Love RB WAS
|155
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|156
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|J. Allen QB BUF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|G. Tate WR NYG
|158
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Johnson DB LAR
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|Z. Cunningham LB HOU
|160
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Watt DL HOU
|161
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|162
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|K. Murray LB LAC
|163
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Bush LB PIT
|164
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|165
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Kirksey LB GB
|166
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Washington RB KC
|167
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|J. Poyer DB BUF
|168
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Walker DB DET
|170
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|171
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|M. Pittman WR IND
|172
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Brown LB TEN
|173
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|S. Sims WR WAS
|174
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|175
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|T. Mathieu DB KC
|176
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|M. Jenkins DB NO
|177
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Brees QB NO
|179
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|M. Crosby DL LV
|180
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Dunlap DL CIN
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Byard DB TEN
|182
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|M. Milano LB BUF
|183
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Peppers DB NYG
|184
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|E. Kendricks LB MIN
|185
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|186
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|A. Dillon RB GB
|187
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Buckner DL IND
|188
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Washington WR PIT
|189
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|S. Hubbard DL CIN
|190
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|191
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Jones DL KC
|192
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|194
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Trevathan LB CHI
|195
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. Mack LB CHI
|196
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Rapp DB LAR
|197
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|C. Jones LB ARI
|198
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|199
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|T. Brady QB TB
|200
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Houston DL IND
|201
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
|202
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|I. Simmons LB ARI
|203
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Bates DB CIN
|204
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|T. Whitehead LB CAR
|Round 18
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|205
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|M. Jack LB JAC
|206
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Cook TE NO
|207
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|K. Neal DB ATL
|208
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|B. Snell RB PIT
|209
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Doyle TE IND
|210
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|N. Fant TE DEN
|211
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|M. Williams WR LAC
|212
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|213
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|J. Simmons DB DEN
|214
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|215
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|F. Clark DL KC
|216
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. Williamson LB NYJ
|Round 19
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|217
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|G. Jarrett DL ATL
|218
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Newton QB NE
|219
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Baker LB MIA
|220
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|221
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Goff QB LAR
|222
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Edmunds DB PIT
|223
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|J. Davis LB DET
|224
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|225
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|B. Edwards WR LV
|226
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|227
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|M. Stafford QB DET
|228
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|S. Watkins WR KC
|Round 20
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|229
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|230
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Johnson LB DEN
|231
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|D. Evans RB TEN
|232
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|N. Harry WR NE
|233
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|K. Wright LB SEA
|234
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Winovich DL NE
|235
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|R. Evans LB TEN
|236
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Ramsey DB LAR
|237
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|S. Barrett LB TB
|238
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Thompson RB KC
|239
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|K. Alexander LB SF
|240
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. White DB BUF
|Round 21
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|241
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|K. Moore DB IND
|242
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|243
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|J. Collins LB DET
|244
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Davis LB DEN
|245
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|246
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|J. Abram DB LV
|247
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|248
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|C. Young DL WAS
|249
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Lawrence DL DAL
|250
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Davenport DL NO
|251
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|J. Reid DB HOU
|252
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|Round 22
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|253
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|D. Jones QB NYG
|254
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|R. Quinn DL CHI
|255
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|256
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|I. Smith TE MIN
|257
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|V. Bell DB CIN
|258
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|E. Jackson DB CHI
|259
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|260
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Allen LB JAC
|261
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|B. Chubb LB DEN
|262
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|K. King DB GB
|263
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|B. McDougald DB NYJ
|264
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|Z. Smith LB GB
|Round 23
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|265
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. Armstead DL SF
|266
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|M. Brown RB LAR
|267
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Ward DB CLE
|268
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|269
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Barr LB MIN
|270
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|271
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|K. Joseph DB CLE
|272
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|273
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|K. Fuller DB CHI
|274
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|K. Jackson DB DEN
|275
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|276
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|R. Cobb WR HOU
|Round 24
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|277
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|C. Davis WR TEN
|278
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|279
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|M. Kiser LB LAR
|280
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|281
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|282
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|N. Kwiatkoski LB LV
|283
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|J. Ross WR CIN
|284
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
|285
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|286
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|287
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|L. McCoy RB TB
|288
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|A. Harris DB MIN
|Round 25
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|289
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|290
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Williams RB KC
|291
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|L. Miller RB NE
|292
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|293
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|A. Hitchens LB KC
|294
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|T. Taylor QB LAC
|295
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|296
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|J. Casey DL DEN
|297
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|D. Lock QB DEN
|298
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|E. Ebron TE PIT
|299
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|300
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|H. Clinton-Dix DB DAL
|Round 26
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|301
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|A. Amos DB GB
|302
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|A. Phillips DB NE
|303
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|304
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|T. Flowers DL DET
|305
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Randall DB LV
|306
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|307
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|S. Williams DB CIN
|308
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|J. Alexander DB GB
|309
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|D. Campbell LB ARI
|310
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|311
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|D. Dallas RB SEA
|312
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|V. Williams LB PIT
|Round 27
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|313
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|T. Boston DB CAR
|314
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|315
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|A. Walker LB IND
|316
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|317
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|S. Gilmore DB NE
|318
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|D. Pettis WR SF
|319
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|320
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|D. Jackson DB CAR
|321
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|V. Miller LB DEN
|322
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|323
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|324
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|B. McKinney LB HOU
|Adam Pfeifer (FTN)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|3
|25
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|48
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|5
|49
|D. Chark WR JAC
|6
|72
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|7
|73
|M. Breida RB MIA
|8
|96
|T. Coleman RB SF
|9
|97
|S. Michel RB NE
|10
|120
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|11
|121
|L. Vander Esch LB DAL
|12
|144
|T. Watt LB PIT
|13
|145
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|14
|168
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|15
|169
|T. Walker DB DET
|16
|192
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|17
|193
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|18
|216
|A. Williamson LB NYJ
|19
|217
|G. Jarrett DL ATL
|20
|240
|T. White DB BUF
|21
|241
|K. Moore DB IND
|22
|264
|Z. Smith LB GB
|23
|265
|A. Armstead DL SF
|24
|288
|A. Harris DB MIN
|25
|289
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|26
|312
|V. Williams LB PIT
|27
|313
|T. Boston DB CAR
|Heath Cummings (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|26
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|47
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|5
|50
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|71
|R. Mostert RB SF
|7
|74
|A. Green WR CIN
|8
|95
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|9
|98
|C. Littleton LB LV
|10
|119
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|11
|122
|B. Baker DB ARI
|12
|143
|B. Scott RB PHI
|13
|146
|L. David LB TB
|14
|167
|J. Poyer DB BUF
|15
|170
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|16
|191
|C. Jones DL KC
|17
|194
|D. Trevathan LB CHI
|18
|215
|F. Clark DL KC
|19
|218
|C. Newton QB NE
|20
|239
|K. Alexander LB SF
|21
|242
|C. Herndon TE NYJ
|22
|263
|B. McDougald DB NYJ
|23
|266
|M. Brown RB LAR
|24
|287
|L. McCoy RB TB
|25
|290
|D. Williams RB KC
|26
|311
|D. Dallas RB SEA
|27
|314
|R. Burkhead RB NE
|Chris Harris (Harris Football)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|C. Godwin WR TB
|3
|27
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|46
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|5
|51
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|6
|70
|D. Watson QB HOU
|7
|75
|J. White RB NE
|8
|94
|H. Henry TE LAC
|9
|99
|C. Jordan DL NO
|10
|118
|N. Hines RB IND
|11
|123
|D. James DB LAC
|12
|142
|M. Hardman WR KC
|13
|147
|M. Ingram DL LAC
|14
|166
|D. Washington RB KC
|15
|171
|M. Pittman WR IND
|16
|190
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|17
|195
|K. Mack LB CHI
|18
|214
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|19
|219
|J. Baker LB MIA
|20
|238
|D. Thompson RB KC
|21
|243
|J. Collins LB DET
|22
|262
|K. King DB GB
|23
|267
|D. Ward DB CLE
|24
|286
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|25
|291
|L. Miller RB NE
|26
|310
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|27
|315
|A. Walker LB IND
|Jake Ciely (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|21
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|28
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|45
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|52
|D. Swift RB DET
|6
|69
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|76
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|93
|J. Bosa DL LAC
|9
|100
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|10
|117
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|11
|124
|L. Collins DB WAS
|12
|141
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|13
|148
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|14
|165
|C. Kirksey LB GB
|15
|172
|J. Brown LB TEN
|16
|189
|S. Hubbard DL CIN
|17
|196
|T. Rapp DB LAR
|18
|213
|J. Simmons DB DEN
|19
|220
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|20
|237
|S. Barrett LB TB
|21
|244
|T. Davis LB DEN
|22
|261
|B. Chubb LB DEN
|23
|268
|G. Bernard RB CIN
|24
|285
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|25
|292
|C. Thompson RB JAC
|26
|309
|D. Campbell LB ARI
|27
|316
|M. Boykin WR BAL
|Adam Aizer (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|20
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|29
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|4
|44
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|53
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|68
|C. Akers RB LAR
|7
|77
|B. Wagner LB SEA
|8
|92
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|9
|101
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|116
|L. Murray RB NO
|11
|125
|D. Samuel WR SF
|12
|140
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|149
|P. Campbell WR IND
|14
|164
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|15
|173
|S. Sims WR WAS
|16
|188
|J. Washington WR PIT
|17
|197
|C. Jones LB ARI
|18
|212
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|19
|221
|J. Goff QB LAR
|20
|236
|J. Ramsey DB LAR
|21
|245
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|22
|260
|J. Allen LB JAC
|23
|269
|A. Barr LB MIN
|24
|284
|Y. Ngakoue DL JAC
|25
|293
|A. Hitchens LB KC
|26
|308
|J. Alexander DB GB
|27
|317
|S. Gilmore DB NE
|Mike Tagliere (Fantasy Pros)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|19
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|30
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|4
|43
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|5
|54
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|67
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|78
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|8
|91
|M. Jones WR DET
|9
|102
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|10
|115
|R. Smith LB CHI
|11
|126
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|139
|A. Miller WR CHI
|13
|150
|T. Edmunds LB BUF
|14
|163
|D. Bush LB PIT
|15
|174
|C. Heyward DL PIT
|16
|187
|D. Buckner DL IND
|17
|198
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|18
|211
|M. Williams WR LAC
|19
|222
|T. Edmunds DB PIT
|20
|235
|R. Evans LB TEN
|21
|246
|J. Abram DB LV
|22
|259
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|23
|270
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|24
|283
|J. Ross WR CIN
|25
|294
|T. Taylor QB LAC
|26
|307
|S. Williams DB CIN
|27
|318
|D. Pettis WR SF
|Dave Richard (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|18
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|31
|C. Carson RB SEA
|4
|42
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|55
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|6
|66
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|79
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|90
|J. Howard RB MIA
|9
|103
|D. Harris RB NE
|10
|114
|C. Campbell DL BAL
|11
|127
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|12
|138
|D. Davis LB NO
|13
|151
|A. Lazard WR GB
|14
|162
|K. Murray LB LAC
|15
|175
|T. Mathieu DB KC
|16
|186
|A. Dillon RB GB
|17
|199
|T. Brady QB TB
|18
|210
|N. Fant TE DEN
|19
|223
|J. Davis LB DET
|20
|234
|C. Winovich DL NE
|21
|247
|C. Hyde RB SEA
|22
|258
|E. Jackson DB CHI
|23
|271
|K. Joseph DB CLE
|24
|282
|N. Kwiatkoski LB LV
|25
|295
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|26
|306
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|27
|319
|L. Thomas TE WAS
|Bob Harris (FFDiehard)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|2
|17
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|32
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|41
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|5
|56
|T. Hilton WR IND
|6
|65
|D. Parker WR MIA
|7
|80
|B. Martinez LB NYG
|8
|89
|D. Hunter DL MIN
|9
|104
|J. Adams DB SEA
|10
|113
|J. Smith LB DAL
|11
|128
|J. Brown WR BUF
|12
|137
|P. Queen LB BAL
|13
|152
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|14
|161
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|15
|176
|M. Jenkins DB NO
|16
|185
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|17
|200
|J. Houston DL IND
|18
|209
|J. Doyle TE IND
|19
|224
|J. McKinnon RB SF
|20
|233
|K. Wright LB SEA
|21
|248
|C. Young DL WAS
|22
|257
|V. Bell DB CIN
|23
|272
|I. Thomas TE CAR
|24
|281
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|25
|296
|J. Casey DL DEN
|26
|305
|D. Randall DB LV
|27
|320
|D. Jackson DB CAR
|Scott Fish (Fanball)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Henry RB TEN
|2
|16
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|33
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|4
|40
|A. Brown WR TEN
|5
|57
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|6
|64
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|81
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|8
|88
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|9
|105
|P. Williams WR MIA
|10
|112
|J. Smith TE TEN
|11
|129
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|12
|136
|D. Jones LB ATL
|13
|153
|H. Smith DB MIN
|14
|160
|J. Watt DL HOU
|15
|177
|S. Green-Thompson LB CAR
|16
|184
|E. Kendricks LB MIN
|17
|201
|M. Fitzpatrick DB PIT
|18
|208
|B. Snell RB PIT
|19
|225
|B. Edwards WR LV
|20
|232
|N. Harry WR NE
|21
|249
|D. Lawrence DL DAL
|22
|256
|I. Smith TE MIN
|23
|273
|K. Fuller DB CHI
|24
|280
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|25
|297
|D. Lock QB DEN
|26
|304
|T. Flowers DL DET
|27
|321
|V. Miller LB DEN
|Jamey Eisenberg (CBS)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|15
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|34
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|4
|39
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|58
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|6
|63
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|7
|82
|J. Edelman WR NE
|8
|87
|E. Engram TE NYG
|9
|106
|M. Garrett DL CLE
|10
|111
|M. Mack RB IND
|11
|130
|J. Hicks LB ARI
|12
|135
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|13
|154
|B. Love RB WAS
|14
|159
|Z. Cunningham LB HOU
|15
|178
|D. Brees QB NO
|16
|183
|J. Peppers DB NYG
|17
|202
|I. Simmons LB ARI
|18
|207
|K. Neal DB ATL
|19
|226
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|20
|231
|D. Evans RB TEN
|21
|250
|M. Davenport DL NO
|22
|255
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|23
|274
|K. Jackson DB DEN
|24
|279
|M. Kiser LB LAR
|25
|298
|E. Ebron TE PIT
|26
|303
|A. Gandy-Golden WR WAS
|27
|322
|V. Jefferson WR LAR
|Gary Davenport (Rotoworld)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Drake RB ARI
|2
|14
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|3
|35
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|38
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|59
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|6
|62
|D. Leonard LB IND
|7
|83
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|86
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|107
|A. Donald DL LAR
|10
|110
|J. Schobert LB JAC
|11
|131
|E. Sanders WR NO
|12
|134
|F. Warner LB SF
|13
|155
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|14
|158
|J. Johnson DB LAR
|15
|179
|M. Crosby DL LV
|16
|182
|M. Milano LB BUF
|17
|203
|J. Bates DB CIN
|18
|206
|J. Cook TE NO
|19
|227
|M. Stafford QB DET
|20
|230
|A. Johnson LB DEN
|21
|251
|J. Reid DB HOU
|22
|254
|R. Quinn DL CHI
|23
|275
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|24
|278
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|25
|299
|D. Westbrook WR JAC
|26
|302
|A. Phillips DB NE
|27
|323
|C. Beasley WR BUF
|David Gonos (The Athletic)
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|13
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|36
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|4
|37
|M. Evans WR TB
|5
|60
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|61
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|7
|84
|D. Waller TE LV
|8
|85
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|9
|108
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|10
|109
|K. Johnson RB DET
|11
|132
|D. White LB TB
|12
|133
|N. Bosa DL SF
|13
|156
|J. Allen QB BUF
|14
|157
|G. Tate WR NYG
|15
|180
|C. Dunlap DL CIN
|16
|181
|K. Byard DB TEN
|17
|204
|T. Whitehead LB CAR
|18
|205
|M. Jack LB JAC
|19
|228
|S. Watkins WR KC
|20
|229
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|21
|252
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|22
|253
|D. Jones QB NYG
|23
|276
|R. Cobb WR HOU
|24
|277
|C. Davis WR TEN
|25
|300
|H. Clinton-Dix DB DAL
|26
|301
|A. Amos DB GB
|27
|324
|B. McKinney LB HOU