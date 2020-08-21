Watch Now: Fantasy Football Draft Room Advice: Non-PPR Picks 1-4 ( 1:15 )

Drafting for a non-PPR Fantasy football league is an interesting test because the importance of running back, the most fragile position in Fantasy Football, is magnified. I know many have their problems with PPR, but even adding things like points per first down or other adjustments to the old standard non-PPR can help balance the position.

Alas, this draft was non-PPR, and for me it increases the importance of taking early running backs, plus getting plenty of depth late at the position. Drawing the first overall pick helps that, of course, because Christian McCaffrey looks like the second coming of Marshall Faulk. I won't look that gift horse in the mouth regardless of format.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's my team from No. 1 overall:

After locking up McCaffrey, I was on the clock at the 2/3 turn with 15 running backs off the board and the chance to nab two consistent wide receiver producers who I think could score a lot of touchdowns, which is particularly important from wide receivers in non-PPR. At the 4/5 turn, I sucked it up and drafted one of my bust picks, Fournette, because I think it's important to fill your Flex spot in non-PPR with running backs, so I needed to start building some depth.

At the next turn, I grabbed both Lindsay and Breida, which gave me four guys with roles I think I can count on. I went back to the well a couple of rounds later with three more later-round running backs I like to bring my total to seven, and I recommend having plenty of backs on your roster in this format. At that point, I had just four receivers, and I finished with just five. Because the draft pushed me toward three strong receivers early, I didn't spend much draft capital on backups at the position, nabbing two upside rookies. It's OK to be flexible to the draft in any format, but once I'd made the decision to build a strong receiver corps, I felt it imperative to lock in a ton of running back depth, taking six over my next eight picks after my starting receiver spots were filled.

My tight ends are strong, and the late-round quarterback approach is another way to ensure you're getting the most possible running back depth you can in the important rounds.

Favorite Pick Projections powered by Sportsline Phillip Lindsay RB DEN Denver • #30

Age: 26 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 98th RB RNK 40th PROJ PTS 137 SOS 9 ADP 105 2019 Stats RUYDS 1011 REC 35 REYDS 196 TD 7 FPTS/G 12.3

Recent reports have Lindsay potentially closer to Melvin Gordon than Average Draft Position would indicate, and there's a possibility this is something close to a 50/50 split backfield. Lindsay's receiving role has been discussed, but he's not a great pass blocker, and while he could have a bit more utility as a receiver than previously thought given Gordon's expected passing downs role, his value is higher in non-PPR.

Though undersized, Lindsay has been an efficient rusher through two seasons, racking up back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons on the ground with a 4.9 yards per carry mark. He's arguably better in that regard than Gordon, and the end of the sixth round is a solid spot in this format for a guy who should make for a good Flex or reasonable RB2 if needed.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Leonard Fournette RB JAC Jacksonville • #27

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 47th RB RNK 21st PROJ PTS 180 SOS 26 ADP 36 2019 Stats RUYDS 1152 REC 76 REYDS 522 TD 3 FPTS/G 17.3

The Jaguars declined Fournette's fifth-year option, tried to trade him this offseason and brought in a pass-catching back in Chris Thompson to limit his passing downs work. The carries should still be there, at least early in the season, but the idea they'll run Fournette into the ground then let him walk in free agency is a little hard to imagine for a team that isn't likely to compete. I think there's a good chance Fournette loses substantial playing time in the second half of the season as the Jaguars see what they have in the rest of their depth chart.

Grabbing him in the fifth round here was purely a need pick, and I'll wind up regretting it if he isn't startable by November.

Pick that could make or break my team Projections powered by Sportsline Matt Breida RB MIA Miami • #20

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 88th RB RNK 35th PROJ PTS 149 SOS 5 ADP 92 2019 Stats RUYDS 623 REC 19 REYDS 120 TD 2 FPTS/G 7.9

Breida is a really interesting RB4, and the hyper-athletic back could have some splash play potential that would make him worthy of starting consideration. But there are a few problems. First, the Dolphins generated almost no running back value in 2019. Second, Jordan Howard makes more sense as the early-down back, and it's hard to know if the pie here will be large enough for Breida to carve out a useful change-of-pace role.

Still, there's upside here, and Breida is someone drafters were in love with this time last year as the potential lead back for the 49ers. Given his athleticism and the Dolphins trending toward being at least a little bit better overall in 2020, I'm of the mind he could make for a hugely important piece to this roster that will need reliable running backs.

