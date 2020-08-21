Watch Now: 12-Team Non-PPR Mock Draft Review: Round One ( 2:38 )

Picking at the back end of Round 1 at No. 12 overall might be my favorite draft spot for Fantasy football this year. I love the opportunity to select two standout running backs, which is something you can guarantee will happen if that's what you want. And I want it.

The wide receiver talent you'll find in Rounds 3, 4 and 5 will still be bountiful. So it's in your best interest to lock up two running backs early from the group of Josh Jacobs, Joe Mixon, Miles Sanders, Nick Chubb and Kenyan Drake. And here, in our non-PPR, pick-by-pick series, I went with Sanders and Chubb.

We held this draft after the news of Sanders being "week to week" with a lower-body injury, so maybe he slipped a couple of spots. I'm still confident he'll be a breakout candidate if healthy, and all reports indicate he'll be ready for Week 1. And Chubb should be fine despite dealing with a concussion in camp.

This was exactly the start I wanted, along with Melvin Gordon in Round 4. And I still got quality receivers with Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton and Keenan Allen. If I'm picking at No. 12 overall, this is way I want to build my team.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's my team from No. 12 overall:

Through Round 6, I had my starting running backs, wide receivers and flex, and now it was time to add depth at those spots. Moss and Henderson are two of my favorite mid-round running backs to target, and I like Kelley as a sleeper too.

Crowder is an exceptional No. 4 receiver since he should be the top target for the Jets, and Sims should be the No. 2 receiver for the Washington Football Team behind Terry McLaurin. And Gandy-Golden is a good late-round flier since he also should play a prominent role in Washington.

I was thrilled to get Allen in Round 10, and he has top-five upside at quarterback. And I waited on tight end and got two of my favorite options in Herndon and Jarwin. Both have top-10 upside this season.

I love this team, and it's one of my favorite rosters in all of our pick-by-pick series. And that's because I started my team with Sanders and Chubb.

Favorite Pick Projections powered by Sportsline Zack Moss RB BUF Buffalo • #20

Age: 22 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 118th RB RNK 46th PROJ PTS 112 SOS 3 ADP 117

Moss is already turning heads in practice for his physical running style and ability to work in the passing game. He's going to push Devin Singletary for touches and could be used in more high-leverage situations as a receiver and near the goal line. I also love Henderson on this roster, and it's great to have both of those guys as depth at running back behind Sanders, Chubb and Gordon.

Pick I might regret Projections powered by Sportsline Melvin Gordon RB DEN Denver • #25

Age: 27 • Experience: 6 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 36th RB RNK 19th PROJ PTS 189 SOS 9 ADP 32 2019 Stats RUYDS 612 REC 42 REYDS 296 TD 9 FPTS/G 15

Gordon is a solid pick in Round 4, but reports that he could be sharing work with Phillip Lindsay more than we initially expected, as well as a rib injury sustained in practice Thursday, could make this a risky pick. Factor in that I drafted Gordon over receivers like Tyler Lockett, Allen Robinson and Robert Woods puts Gordon in this category. That said, getting him as my third running back is a good risk-reward move because if he produces as he usually does then he's well worth this draft selection.

Player who could make or break my team: Projections powered by Sportsline Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 34th WR RNK 16th PROJ PTS 223 SOS 24 ADP 33 2019 Stats REC 30 TAR 48 REYDS 418 TD 7 FPTS/G 11.3

Any of my top three receivers could go in this category between Thielen, Hilton and Allen. Thielen and Hilton need to rebound from injury woes in 2019, and Allen has to prove he's still a standout receiver with a new quarterback in Tyrod Taylor. Since I drafted three running backs with my first four picks, I need these guys to have good seasons. I'm confident in all three, but a down season for two of them could wreck this roster.

