In a PPR format, there might be a decision at the No. 5 pick between a running back and Michael Thomas. But in non-PPR, the choice is fairly clear — you want to lock up one of the top backs and get yourself started at the position that is more important than even in this format.

Running back is a tricky position to fill in Fantasy Football, because of how opportunity-driven the position is. We are looking for guys who will play a ton of snaps and see a ton of touches, but we know that can disappear in an instant due to high injury rates or simply poor play. In non-PPR, I want to make sure I have at least three strong running backs, as I'd like to make sure my Flex position is filled with that position. To kick off this draft, I grabbed Dalvin Cook, the RB3 in non-PPR points per game in 2019.

As a reference point, all touchdowns in this league are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE and FLEX (RB/WR/TE).

Here's my team from No. 5 overall:

Kittle in the second round was a tough call, but I'm in favor of locking up an elite tight end in non-PPR. A case could be made that the advantage they provide is lessened in the format because part of what makes Travis Kelce and Kittle so great in PPR is their ability to post strong receptions numbers, and there are frequently tight ends who can sneak into the TE1 range on touchdown production alone in this format.

Those types of players can be difficult to predict, however, and while the gap between Kittle and a low-end TE1 in 2019 might be lower in non-PPR, Kittle's yardage production should give me a consistent force and if he does have a spike touchdown season of his own, he could be a huge weekly advantage.

From there, I grabbed rookie Jonathan Taylor and second-year player Devin Singletary in the third and fifth rounds to give myself three strong options. Taylor has plenty of backfield competition, but his value is higher in non-PPR where Nyheim Hines' passing downs role won't be as much of a nuisance, and Taylor's significant size advantage over Marlon Mack should give him the inside track on the goal line work. Behind a great offensive line, I think Taylor could put up a strong rookie-season rushing line that will justify this pick.

In Rounds 4, 6, 7 and 8, I built out a wide receiver group I like. Beckham, Gallup, and Kirk should give me stable production in those starting spots, and I'm hopeful that Hardman or my final-round pick Sammy Watkins will emerge as a clear weekly option in Kansas City. I like pairing those two on the same roster if the price is right.

In the late rounds, I loaded up on running back depth, and I recommend a RB-heavy bench in non-PPR.

Favorite Pick Projections powered by Sportsline Damien Harris RB NE New England • #37

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 136th RB RNK 51st PROJ PTS 68 SOS 14 ADP 198 2019 Stats RUYDS 12 REC 0 REYDS 0 TD 0 FPTS/G 0.5

Harris hardly played as a rookie, but recent reports have Sony Michel as a candidate for the PUP list to begin the season, and Harris has been running with the first team early in camp. If he wins the starting early-down job over Rex Burkhead and recent addition Lamar Miller, Harris will be a steal in the ninth round. Look for Harris to continue to rise in draft cost throughout August, but in non-PPR formats, he's a solid upside play in this range.

Favorite Pick Projections powered by Sportsline Dalvin Cook RB MIN Minnesota • #33

Age: 25 • Experience: 4 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 5th RB RNK 5th PROJ PTS 271 SOS 31 ADP 6 2019 Stats RUYDS 1135 REC 53 REYDS 519 TD 13 FPTS/G 20.8

I debated Cook or Derrick Henry at the fifth overall pick, and it's pretty clear why I could wind up regretting the Cook selection. Cook hasn't played 16 games in a season through three years, and while he's always been productive when healthy, the risk of an injury keeping him off the field looms. Even if Cook stays healthy, Henry could make me regret this pick if he continues his dominant stretch and puts up another monster rushing line. I felt a little more secure with Cook's adding receiving role giving him more ways to put up yardage and, ultimately, Fantasy points, but we know Henry is capable of impressive things.

Favorite Pick Projections powered by Sportsline Jonathan Taylor RB IND Indianapolis • #28

Age: 21 • Experience: Rookie Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 56th RB RNK 25th PROJ PTS 141 SOS 32 ADP 54

I'm smitten over Taylor's long-term profile, but his Year 1 role isn't clear. Taking him in the first half of the third round means I need him to take over this backfield early in the season, but the size/speed phenom who averaged over 2,000 rushing yards per season in three years at Wisconsin certainly has the ability to force his way onto the field.

The Colts draw the Jaguars in Week 1 and the Jets in Week 3, and I expect they'll win both games and perhaps handily. If that happens, there should be plenty of running back reps to go around, and Taylor might be able to make his case clear in the first month of the season.

