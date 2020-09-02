Watch Now: Josh Allen Says He'll Run Less This Season (2:28)

Yes, the top-two quarterbacks in Fantasy Football have projections and expectations higher than everyone else in the game. But the quarterback position is also the absolute deepest it's ever been. I mean ever

It's going to create an intriguing dilemma on Draft Day — chase the stud quarterbacks within the first 24 picks, or settle for what could turn out to be incredible value in Round 5 or later? And here's the kicker: Because there are so many start-worthy quarterbacks, you could whiff on one in September and October, pick up someone off waivers and still go on to have a wildly successful year. Everyone who took a chance on Ryan Tannehill last year knows how that went. Also, I still can't believe Tannehill did that

If there's one rule to follow, it's this: YOU REACH, YOU LOSE. I've been saying that for years and it's especially true of quarterbacks in 2020. 

More tiers and strategies:

Mahomes and Lamar
After 25th if you can
P. Mahomes KC Patrick Mahomes KC
L. Jackson BAL Lamar Jackson BAL
Top-three upside
Rounds 5-6
D. Prescott DAL Dak Prescott DAL
R. Wilson SEA Russell Wilson SEA
K. Murray ARI Kyler Murray ARI
D. Watson HOU Deshaun Watson HOU
Very good
Round 9
T. Brady TB Tom Brady TB
M. Ryan ATL Matt Ryan ATL
D. Brees NO Drew Brees NO
J. Allen BUF Josh Allen BUF
Low-risk, high-reward
Rounds 9-10
M. Stafford DET Matthew Stafford DET
C. Wentz PHI Carson Wentz PHI
Upside QBs
Round 11+
B. Roethlisberger PIT Ben Roethlisberger PIT
D. Jones NYG Daniel Jones NYG
J. Goff LAR Jared Goff LAR
A. Rodgers GB Aaron Rodgers GB
C. Newton NE Cam Newton NE
Early streamers
Late
R. Tannehill TEN Ryan Tannehill TEN
G. Minshew JAC Gardner Minshew JAC
J. Burrow CIN Joe Burrow CIN
D. Lock DEN Drew Lock DEN
T. Bridgewater CAR Teddy Bridgewater CAR
T. Taylor LAC Tyrod Taylor LAC

