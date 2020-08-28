Watch Now: Josh Allen Says He'll Run Less This Season ( 2:28 )

Yes, the top-two quarterbacks in Fantasy Football have projections and expectations higher than everyone else in the game. But the quarterback position is also the absolute deepest it's ever been. I mean ever.

It's going to create an intriguing dilemma on Draft Day — chase the stud quarterbacks within the first 24 picks, or settle for what could turn out to be incredible value in Round 5 or later? And here's the kicker: Because there are so many start-worthy quarterbacks, you could whiff on one in September and October, pick up someone off waivers and still go on to have a wildly successful year. Everyone who took a chance on Ryan Tannehill last year knows how that went. Also, I still can't believe Tannehill did that.

If there's one rule to follow, it's this: YOU REACH, YOU LOSE. I've been saying that for years and it's especially true of quarterbacks in 2020.

