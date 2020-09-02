There comes a point in every Fantasy football draft where you'll look at the running backs left on the board and realize you're not cool with starting any of them. Determining where that point depends on how risk-averse you are and what the scoring is in your particular league, but it's vital to building a winning roster.
You don't have to worry about any of these things through the first three tiers at running back. Nearly every player among the 18 listed is considered reliable, though you might take issue with a rookie like Clyde Edwards-Helaire or an injury risk like James Conner being among them. That's OK, just scan them and know before your draft how many of those 18 you'd be OK starting.
Then do the same with the fourth and fifth Tiers. Not feeling as many guys, right? The fewer of those running backs you like, the more running backs from the first three tiers you'll lean toward drafting.
The remaining tiers are a mixture of guys whose names you'll recognize along with "lottery ticket" players who COULD become special if they land regular playing time. There's rarely a shortage of those running backs, just a shortage of patience from Fantasy managers who don't want to roster a guy who doesn't play every snap. You may find some backs you won't mind being patient with. Prioritize them along with the runners you'd be OK starting if you had to.
C. McCaffrey CAR Christian McCaffrey CAR
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
E. Elliott DAL Ezekiel Elliott DAL
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
M. Sanders PHI Miles Sanders PHI
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
K. Drake ARI Kenyan Drake ARI
J. Jacobs LV Josh Jacobs LV
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
J. Conner PIT James Conner PIT
C. Carson SEA Chris Carson SEA
T. Gurley ATL Todd Gurley ATL
M. Gordon DEN Melvin Gordon DEN
R. Jones TB Ronald Jones TB
L. Bell NYJ Le'Veon Bell NYJ
D. Swift DET D'Andre Swift DET
D. Johnson HOU David Johnson HOU
M. Ingram BAL Mark Ingram BAL
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
R. Mostert SF Raheem Mostert SF
T. Cohen CHI Tarik Cohen CHI
J. White NE James White NE
P. Lindsay DEN Phillip Lindsay DEN
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
D. Harris NE Damien Harris NE
M. Breida MIA Matt Breida MIA
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
B. Scott PHI Boston Scott PHI
D. Henderson LAR Darrell Henderson LAR
M. Mack IND Marlon Mack IND
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
T. Coleman SF Tevin Coleman SF
N. Hines IND Nyheim Hines IND
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
L. Murray NO Latavius Murray NO
C. Edmonds ARI Chase Edmonds ARI
K. Johnson DET Kerryon Johnson DET
B. Love WAS Bryce Love WAS
S. Michel NE Sony Michel NE
A. Dillon GB A.J. Dillon GB
A. Peterson WAS Adrian Peterson WAS
M. Brown LAR Malcolm Brown LAR
J. Kelley LAC Joshua Kelley LAC
D. Johnson HOU Duke Johnson HOU
J. McKinnon SF Jerick McKinnon SF
D. Evans TEN Darrynton Evans TEN
R. Armstead JAC Ryquell Armstead JAC
B. Snell PIT Benny Snell PIT
L. McCoy TB LeSean McCoy TB
C. Hyde SEA Carlos Hyde SEA
J. Williams GB Jamaal Williams GB
G. Bernard CIN Giovani Bernard CIN
