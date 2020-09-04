There comes a point in every Fantasy football draft where you'll look at the running backs left on the board and realize you're not cool with starting any of them. Determining where that point depends on how risk-averse you are and what the scoring is in your particular league, but it's vital to building a winning roster.
You don't have to worry about any of these things through the first three tiers at running back. Nearly every player among the 18 listed is considered reliable, though you might take issue with a rookie like Clyde Edwards-Helaire or an injury risk like James Conner being among them. That's OK, just scan them and know before your draft how many of those 18 you'd be OK starting.
Then do the same with the fourth and fifth Tiers. Not feeling as many guys, right? The fewer of those running backs you like, the more running backs from the first three tiers you'll lean toward drafting.
The remaining tiers are a mixture of guys whose names you'll recognize along with "lottery ticket" players who COULD become special if they land regular playing time. There's rarely a shortage of those running backs, just a shortage of patience from Fantasy managers who don't want to roster a guy who doesn't play every snap. You may find some backs you won't mind being patient with. Prioritize them along with the runners you'd be OK starting if you had to.
More tiers and strategies:
C. McCaffrey CAR Christian McCaffrey CAR
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
E. Elliott DAL Ezekiel Elliott DAL
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
M. Sanders PHI Miles Sanders PHI
J. Jacobs LV Josh Jacobs LV
K. Drake ARI Kenyan Drake ARI
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
J. Conner PIT James Conner PIT
C. Carson SEA Chris Carson SEA
L. Bell NYJ Le'Veon Bell NYJ
K. Hunt CLE Kareem Hunt CLE
R. Mostert SF Raheem Mostert SF
D. Johnson HOU David Johnson HOU
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
M. Ingram BAL Mark Ingram BAL
D. Swift DET D'Andre Swift DET
T. Cohen CHI Tarik Cohen CHI
J. White NE James White NE
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
D. Singletary BUF Devin Singletary BUF
D. Montgomery CHI David Montgomery CHI
J. Howard MIA Jordan Howard MIA
B. Scott PHI Boston Scott PHI
M. Mack IND Marlon Mack IND
D. Henderson LAR Darrell Henderson LAR
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
K. Johnson DET Kerryon Johnson DET
R. Jones TB Ronald Jones TB
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
L. Murray NO Latavius Murray NO
C. Edmonds ARI Chase Edmonds ARI
S. Michel NE Sony Michel NE
J. Kelley LAC Joshua Kelley LAC
D. Harris NE Damien Harris NE
T. Coleman SF Tevin Coleman SF
N. Hines IND Nyheim Hines IND
J. McKinnon SF Jerick McKinnon SF
C. Thompson JAC Chris Thompson JAC
A. Peterson WAS Adrian Peterson WAS
M. Brown LAR Malcolm Brown LAR
D. Williams KC Darrel Williams KC
D. Johnson HOU Duke Johnson HOU
J. Williams GB Jamaal Williams GB
C. McCaffrey CAR Christian McCaffrey CAR
E. Elliott DAL Ezekiel Elliott DAL
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
J. Jacobs LV Josh Jacobs LV
M. Sanders PHI Miles Sanders PHI
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
K. Drake ARI Kenyan Drake ARI
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
J. Conner PIT James Conner PIT
C. Carson SEA Chris Carson SEA
T. Gurley ATL Todd Gurley ATL
M. Gordon DEN Melvin Gordon DEN
R. Mostert SF Raheem Mostert SF
M. Ingram BAL Mark Ingram BAL
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
D. Johnson HOU David Johnson HOU
L. Bell NYJ Le'Veon Bell NYJ
K. Hunt CLE Kareem Hunt CLE
D. Swift DET D'Andre Swift DET
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
J. Howard MIA Jordan Howard MIA
D. Montgomery CHI David Montgomery CHI
M. Breida MIA Matt Breida MIA
M. Mack IND Marlon Mack IND
D. Singletary BUF Devin Singletary BUF
P. Lindsay DEN Phillip Lindsay DEN
T. Cohen CHI Tarik Cohen CHI
J. White NE James White NE
R. Jones TB Ronald Jones TB
K. Johnson DET Kerryon Johnson DET
S. Michel NE Sony Michel NE
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
D. Henderson LAR Darrell Henderson LAR
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
C. Edmonds ARI Chase Edmonds ARI
L. Murray NO Latavius Murray NO
J. Kelley LAC Joshua Kelley LAC
D. Harris NE Damien Harris NE
T. Coleman SF Tevin Coleman SF
B. Scott PHI Boston Scott PHI
A. Peterson WAS Adrian Peterson WAS
M. Brown LAR Malcolm Brown LAR
D. Williams KC Darrel Williams KC
D. Evans TEN Darrynton Evans TEN
N. Hines IND Nyheim Hines IND
D. Johnson HOU Duke Johnson HOU
