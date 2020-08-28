Watch Now: Salary Cap Draft Review: Dave's Team (2:12)

There comes a point in every Fantasy football draft where you'll look at the running backs left on the board and realize you're not cool with starting any of them. Determining where that point depends on how risk-averse you are and what the scoring is in your particular league, but it's vital to building a winning roster. 

You don't have to worry about any of these things through the first three tiers at running back. Nearly every player among the 18 listed is considered reliable, though you might take issue with a rookie like Clyde Edwards-Helaire or an injury risk like James Conner being among them. That's OK, just scan them and know before your draft how many of those 18 you'd be OK starting. 

Then do the same with the fourth and fifth Tiers. Not feeling as many guys, right? The fewer of those running backs you like, the more running backs from the first three tiers you'll lean toward drafting. 

The remaining tiers are a mixture of guys whose names you'll recognize along with "lottery ticket" players who COULD become special if they land regular playing time. There's rarely a shortage of those running backs, just a shortage of patience from Fantasy managers who don't want to roster a guy who doesn't play every snap. You may find some backs you won't mind being patient with. Prioritize them along with the runners you'd be OK starting if you had to.

PPR: First Tier
Round 1
C. McCaffrey CAR Christian McCaffrey CAR
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
E. Elliott DAL Ezekiel Elliott DAL
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
PPR: First-and-a-half Tier
Round 1
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
C. Edwards-Helaire KC Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
M. Sanders PHI Miles Sanders PHI
J. Mixon CIN Joe Mixon CIN
PPR: Second Tier
Round 2
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
K. Drake ARI Kenyan Drake ARI
J. Jacobs LV Josh Jacobs LV
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
J. Conner PIT James Conner PIT
C. Carson SEA Chris Carson SEA
PPR: Third Tier
Round 3
T. Gurley ATL Todd Gurley ATL
M. Gordon DEN Melvin Gordon DEN
R. Jones TB Ronald Jones TB
L. Bell NYJ Le'Veon Bell NYJ
PPR: Fourth Tier
Rounds 4-5
L. Fournette JAC Leonard Fournette JAC
D. Swift DET D'Andre Swift DET
D. Johnson HOU David Johnson HOU
M. Ingram BAL Mark Ingram BAL
C. Akers LAR Cam Akers LAR
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
PPR: Fifth Tier
Round 6
R. Mostert SF Raheem Mostert SF
K. Hunt CLE Kareem Hunt CLE
D. Singletary BUF Devin Singletary BUF
T. Cohen CHI Tarik Cohen CHI
J. White NE James White NE
D. Montgomery CHI David Montgomery CHI
PPR: Sixth Tier
Round 8
J. Howard MIA Jordan Howard MIA
Z. Moss BUF Zack Moss BUF
P. Lindsay DEN Phillip Lindsay DEN
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
D. Harris NE Damien Harris NE
M. Breida MIA Matt Breida MIA
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
PPR: High-end backups
Rounds 9-10
B. Scott PHI Boston Scott PHI
D. Henderson LAR Darrell Henderson LAR
M. Mack IND Marlon Mack IND
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
T. Coleman SF Tevin Coleman SF
N. Hines IND Nyheim Hines IND
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
L. Murray NO Latavius Murray NO
C. Edmonds ARI Chase Edmonds ARI
K. Johnson DET Kerryon Johnson DET
B. Love WAS Bryce Love WAS
PPR: Solid backups
Round 11+
S. Michel NE Sony Michel NE
A. Dillon GB A.J. Dillon GB
A. Peterson WAS Adrian Peterson WAS
M. Brown LAR Malcolm Brown LAR
PPR: Low-end backups
Rounds 12+
J. Kelley LAC Joshua Kelley LAC
D. Washington KC DeAndre Washington KC
D. Johnson HOU Duke Johnson HOU
J. McKinnon SF Jerick McKinnon SF
D. Evans TEN Darrynton Evans TEN
R. Armstead JAC Ryquell Armstead JAC
B. Snell PIT Benny Snell PIT
L. McCoy TB LeSean McCoy TB
C. Hyde SEA Carlos Hyde SEA
I. Smith ATL Ito Smith ATL
J. Williams GB Jamaal Williams GB
G. Bernard CIN Giovani Bernard CIN
Non-PPR: First Tier
Round 1
C. McCaffrey CAR Christian McCaffrey CAR
E. Elliott DAL Ezekiel Elliott DAL
S. Barkley NYG Saquon Barkley NYG
A. Kamara NO Alvin Kamara NO
D. Henry TEN Derrick Henry TEN
Non-PPR: First-and-a-half Tier
Round 1
D. Cook MIN Dalvin Cook MIN
C. Edwards-Helaire KC Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC
J. Jacobs LV Josh Jacobs LV
M. Sanders PHI Miles Sanders PHI
J. Mixon CIN Joe Mixon CIN
N. Chubb CLE Nick Chubb CLE
Non-PPR: Second Tier
Round 2
A. Ekeler LAC Austin Ekeler LAC
K. Drake ARI Kenyan Drake ARI
A. Jones GB Aaron Jones GB
J. Conner PIT James Conner PIT
C. Carson SEA Chris Carson SEA
Non-PPR: Third Tier
Between 35-50 overall
M. Gordon DEN Melvin Gordon DEN
T. Gurley ATL Todd Gurley ATL
R. Jones TB Ronald Jones TB
M. Ingram BAL Mark Ingram BAL
L. Bell NYJ Le'Veon Bell NYJ
L. Fournette JAC Leonard Fournette JAC
Non-PPR: Fourth Tier
Round 5
D. Johnson HOU David Johnson HOU
D. Swift DET D'Andre Swift DET
C. Akers LAR Cam Akers LAR
R. Mostert SF Raheem Mostert SF
J. Taylor IND Jonathan Taylor IND
D. Singletary BUF Devin Singletary BUF
Non-PPR: Fifth Tier
Round 7
K. Hunt CLE Kareem Hunt CLE
D. Montgomery CHI David Montgomery CHI
J. Howard MIA Jordan Howard MIA
Z. Moss BUF Zack Moss BUF
Non-PPR: Sixth Tier
Round 8
P. Lindsay DEN Phillip Lindsay DEN
D. Harris NE Damien Harris NE
T. Cohen CHI Tarik Cohen CHI
J. Dobbins BAL J.K. Dobbins BAL
M. Mack IND Marlon Mack IND
D. Henderson LAR Darrell Henderson LAR
M. Breida MIA Matt Breida MIA
Non-PPR: High-end backups
Rounds 9-10
A. Mattison MIN Alexander Mattison MIN
T. Coleman SF Tevin Coleman SF
J. White NE James White NE
C. Edmonds ARI Chase Edmonds ARI
B. Scott PHI Boston Scott PHI
T. Pollard DAL Tony Pollard DAL
L. Murray NO Latavius Murray NO
A. Dillon GB A.J. Dillon GB
A. Gibson WAS Antonio Gibson WAS
K. Johnson DET Kerryon Johnson DET
Non-PPR: Solid Backups
Round 11
B. Love WAS Bryce Love WAS
J. Kelley LAC Joshua Kelley LAC
S. Michel NE Sony Michel NE
A. Peterson WAS Adrian Peterson WAS
M. Brown LAR Malcolm Brown LAR
Non-PPR: Low-end backups
Round 12+
D. Washington KC DeAndre Washington KC
D. Evans TEN Darrynton Evans TEN
C. Hyde SEA Carlos Hyde SEA
R. Armstead JAC Ryquell Armstead JAC
N. Hines IND Nyheim Hines IND
D. Johnson HOU Duke Johnson HOU
B. Snell PIT Benny Snell PIT
I. Smith ATL Ito Smith ATL