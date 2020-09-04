Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Green Bay Packers (9:11)

While loaded with high-upside talent, more so than in past years, the tight end position remains  top-heavy with four big-time studs. You know which two should get taken between 10th and 30th overall, and you're probably aware of the next two to go between 35th and 50th overall. 

A year ago, there was perceived value in the tight ends that were in the tier of tight ends after 50th overall, but one disappointed due to injuries (Evan Engram) and one due to bafflingly poor play (O.J. Howard). This year, that third tier is larger and seems safer because most of the guys in it have proven themselves over some period of time (be it five games or several years). 

And the fourth tier after that provides some start-worthy players who might end up crashing the top 10 by the end of the year. Nothing wrong with that, nor is it bad to stream with a tight end from the fifth tier.

PPR: First Tier
Round 2
T. Kelce KC Travis Kelce KC
G. Kittle SF George Kittle SF
PPR: Second Tier
Round 4
Z. Ertz PHI Zach Ertz PHI
M. Andrews BAL Mark Andrews BAL
PPR: Third Tier
Rounds 6-7
T. Higbee LAR Tyler Higbee LAR
D. Waller LV Darren Waller LV
E. Engram NYG Evan Engram NYG
H. Henry LAC Hunter Henry LAC
PPR: Fourth Tier
Rounds 9-10
H. Hurst ATL Hayden Hurst ATL
A. Hooper CLE Austin Hooper CLE
N. Fant DEN Noah Fant DEN
M. Gesicki MIA Mike Gesicki MIA
R. Gronkowski TB Rob Gronkowski TB
PPR: Sleepers (mostly)
Round 11+
B. Jarwin DAL Blake Jarwin DAL
J. Smith TEN Jonnu Smith TEN
C. Herndon NYJ Chris Herndon NYJ
J. Cook NO Jared Cook NO
T. Hockenson DET T.J. Hockenson DET
J. Doyle IND Jack Doyle IND
L. Thomas WAS Logan Thomas WAS
D. Goedert PHI Dallas Goedert PHI
I. Smith MIN Irv Smith MIN
Non-PPR: First Tier
Round 2
T. Kelce KC Travis Kelce KC
G. Kittle SF George Kittle SF
Non-PPR: Second Tier
Round 4
M. Andrews BAL Mark Andrews BAL
Z. Ertz PHI Zach Ertz PHI
Non-PPR: Third Tier
Rounds 6-8
T. Higbee LAR Tyler Higbee LAR
D. Waller LV Darren Waller LV
E. Engram NYG Evan Engram NYG
H. Henry LAC Hunter Henry LAC
Non-PPR:Fourth Tier
Rounds 9-10
H. Hurst ATL Hayden Hurst ATL
A. Hooper CLE Austin Hooper CLE
N. Fant DEN Noah Fant DEN
R. Gronkowski TB Rob Gronkowski TB
M. Gesicki MIA Mike Gesicki MIA
Non-PPR: Sleepers (mostly)
Round 11+
B. Jarwin DAL Blake Jarwin DAL
J. Smith TEN Jonnu Smith TEN
C. Herndon NYJ Chris Herndon NYJ
J. Cook NO Jared Cook NO
T. Hockenson DET T.J. Hockenson DET
L. Thomas WAS Logan Thomas WAS
I. Smith MIN Irv Smith MIN

