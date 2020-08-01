Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

During your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, it's important to see how the pros approach their picks. In most leagues, running backs will dominate the early selections, but how early are the experts targeting buzzworthy players like Miles Sanders, Austin Ekeler and Clyde-Edwards Helaire? And which wide receivers and tight ends will interrupt the early run?

The conventional Fantasy football strategy is to wait on quarterbacks because the position is very deep in leagues that require one starter at the position. However, should you make an aggressive move and slot a player like Lamar Jackson high in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too. Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more. Their 2020 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Head to SportsLine now to get it all now.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Engel's commentary on a recent 2020 Fantasy football mock draft for PPR leagues:

Miles Sanders, RB, Eagles: Dave Richard of CBSSports.com took the Eagles' starter with the eighth overall pick. It seemed to be a daring move when you consider Derrick Henry and Joe Mixon were still available, but Richard certainly sees that the path is clear for Sanders to own most of the touches in Philadelphia's backfield.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Chiefs: The exciting and versatile rookie was the 12th running back selected, with the seventh pick in the second round. SportsLine Senior Analyst Larry Hartstein went with the upside play from the league's most explosive offense when Nick Chubb and Josh Jacobs were still on the board. Edwards-Helaire appears to have a path to starting with Damien Williams opting out of the season.

DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks: Engel waited until the end of the fourth round to take his top two wide receivers and selected the exciting young Seattle wideout to open the fifth round. Metcalf is one of the most coveted young WRs in Fantasy Football this season thanks to his sky-high upside.

How to make your 2020 Fantasy football draft picks

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position. You can find out who it is, and see SportsLine's complete 2020 Fantasy football guide, right here.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.