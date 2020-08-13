Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

Running backs are being heavily targeted during 2020 Fantasy football draft prep. On average, 13 of the first 18 players being taken are RBs, so the players who dominate carries and make the most of their touches are flying off the board very quickly. If you still need a running back by the third and fourth rounds, it's more challenging to pinpoint runners who can emerge from projected time share and committee situations.

While some Fantasy players may expect the Broncos to employ a committee approach with Melvin Gordon, Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, that may not be the case.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs

Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Smith's top 2020 Fantasy football backfields to watch:

Denver Broncos: Phillip Lindsay appeared to be a pleasant surprise, rushing for 1,000 yards in his first two NFL seasons. Yet Denver never seemed to be truly satisfied with Lindsay or Royce Freeman, who never developed into a starter as hoped. So as Denver looked to build a stable offense around Drew Lock, they signed Melvin Gordon as a free agent. Will this now become a three-man RB show for the Broncos, or is Gordon ticketed to be the pure lead back?

Los Angeles Rams: The Rams have moved on from Todd Gurley and the team spent its first pick in the 2020 NFL Draft on Cam Akers. It appears he has the best opportunity to start for Los Angeles. Veteran Malcolm Brown remains in the mix, as does Darrell Henderson, who was a popular sleeper pick as a rookie last year but did not make much of an impression. How will the Rams utilize these three RBs in 2020?

Baltimore Ravens: Mark Ingram finally had his chance to lead a backfield last year and the results were impressive, as he totaled 15 TDs. He seems to fit perfectly in Baltimore's scheme. The Ravens, however, may have already identified his replacement. They brought in rookie J.K. Dobbins to compete for significant touches and eventually succeed Ingram as the No. 1 RB. Will Ingram lose his job to Dobbins this season?

