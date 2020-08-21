Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

Drafts are going on the clock daily, meaning it's time to finish up your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep. The latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP shows Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Alvin Kamara and Patrick Mahomes as the first players off the board, on average. Should you go with one of them if you have a top-five pick, or should your 2020 Fantasy football strategy include reaching for a player with league-winning upside like Derrick Henry or Lamar Jackson?

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Smith's list of teams whose passing games will look completely different in 2020:

Atlanta Falcons: The Falcons lost tight end Austin Hooper and running back Devonta Freeman, both important parts of the offense. But Hayden Hurst has a chance to put up TE1 numbers in this offense. Todd Gurley, while not the same player of a few years ago, should also be an upgrade over Freeman in almost every respect.

Dallas Cowboys: With Jason Witten now in Las Vegas, Blake Jarwin is a potential top-10 tight end as he operates as the safety valve for Dak Prescott. He could see 75-plus targets. Randall Cobb saw 83 targets last year, and most of those should be absorbed by rookie CeeDee Lamb this year.

New York Jets: Adam Gase will likely struggle to put together even an average passing attack, but expect Breshad Perriman to be the biggest beneficiary of the departures of Robby Anderson and Demaryius Thomas. Also, keep an eye on tight end Chris Herndon, who essentially missed all of 2019, but flashed solid chemistry with quarterback Sam Darnold in 2018.

