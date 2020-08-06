Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

This is a very important time of year in Fantasy football leagues. Whether your league is new or already established, you need proven 2020 Fantasy football rankings and player analysis. Who are the 2020 Fantasy football breakouts you should have your eye on in drafts or trades? Which 2020 Fantasy football rookies should you prioritize? Young players are always top targets, but which veteran players can help you win now?

JuJu Smith-Schuster can outperform expectations this season and beyond, but should you have him on your list of preferred wide receivers during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too. Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Steelers: He dropped off last year as the Steelers struggled because of QB woes, but Ben Roethlisberger is back and ready to revive Pittsburgh's passing game. Smith-Schuster is in a contract season and the Steelers have moved on from other prominent WRs in the past, so Smith-Schuster needs to perform well to show he can still be one of the league's premier wideouts.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Cardinals: The path has been cleared for Drake to take the reins as the lead ball carrier for the Cardinals. Arizona did not hesitate to move on from David Johnson after how well Drake performed in the second half of last season. He compiled over 800 yards from scrimmage and scored eight times after coming over from Miami. You should trade for Drake now or target him as a top 10 RB in new Dynasty league drafts before his appeal rises significantly.

Daniel Jones, QB, Giants: Turnovers were an issue for Jones as a rookie, but there is already more promise heading into his second year. He threw for 300-plus yards in three of his final five games. Jones also passed for five TDs in his penultimate start of the 2019 season. He will have a healthier supporting cast and improved protection this season, which could be the first of many as a Fantasy QB1.

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.