Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson are high up in many 2020 Fantasy football rankings, both being picked in the first round in most cases. But players who are uncomfortable with a 2020 Fantasy football strategy that includes burning an early pick on a quarterback are looking for the best values in the second and third tiers. In later rounds, you can snag quarterbacks like Tom Brady, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan, according to the latest 2020 Fantasy football ADP, but which signal-callers should you target during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

If you want to grab a quarterback after the 100th overall pick, players like Cam Newton, Ryan Tannehill and Matthew Stafford should be available. As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the latest 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too. Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Kansas City Chiefs: "The Kansas City Chiefs were the ideal landing spot for Edwards-Helaire," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He's my 1.01 for dynasty purposes and is the highest-ranked rookie RB for redraft leagues, and it's not close. Edwards-Helaire will likely open the season as Kansas City's lead running back after Damien Williams opted out, and he has the ability to immediately work as a three-down back for the best offense in the NFL."

Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts: "Like many Wisconsin backs before him, Taylor boasts strong college production," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He rushed for over 1,900 yards in all three seasons and scored 55 touchdowns in 41 games. I don't expect Taylor to step in and immediately supplant Marlon Mack, so this will probably be a frustrating time share for Fantasy purposes."

Cam Akers, Los Angeles Rams: "Akers wasn't as productive as most of the backs drafted this year, but that could have been due to a much worse offensive system and blocking," Gibbs said. "Per PFF, over 76 percent of his career rushing yards have come after contact, which was the highest among all draft-eligible running backs with at least 300 carries since 2017."

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position. You can find out who it is, and see SportsLine's complete 2020 Fantasy football guide, right here.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.