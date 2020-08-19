Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Dan Quinn talks expectations for Todd Gurley ( 1:08 )

The offseason featured plenty of household names changing teams, most notably the move of quarterback Tom Brady from New England to Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers were the winner in the Brady Bonanza, as the six-time Super Bowl winner and first-ballot future Hall of Famer will join coach Bruce Arians in an attempt to return Tampa Bay to championship contention. With 1,000-yard receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, as well as a familiar tight end target in Rob Gronkowski, where should Brady be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? And how should you approach him during your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Is there better value in a quarterback who's going off the board later in drafts like Aaron Rodgers, Jared Goff or Carson Wentz? As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the latest 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too. Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts.

Ian Thomas, TE, Carolina Panthers (157 ADP): "Greg Olsen is gone and Thomas is now atop the depth chart," Gibbs told SportsLine. "He is intriguing second fantasy tight end pick, as he can be a quality big target for Teddy Bridgewater on key passing downs and near the goal line. New offensive coordinator Joe Brady is known for pumping up the offense and incoming head coach Matt Ruhle has a knack for developing players, so Thomas will be under strong guidance as he gains more playing time."

Josh Reynolds, WR, Los Angeles Rams (264 ADP): "A tall receiver with speed, Reynolds is set to play a larger role in the Rams' offense this season," Gibbs told SportsLine. "The team deemed Brandin Cooks expendable since there is internal confidence that Reynolds can take a significant step forward in 2020. He can also be a TD threat near the goal line. Reynolds caught five TD passes in 2018 and averaged 15.5 yards per catch in 2019."

Dare Ogunbowale, RB, Tampa Bay (296 ADP): "Tom Brady could turn Ogunbowale into his new version of James White in Tampa Bay," Gibbs said. "He looks to be a potential pass-catching specialist out of the backfield for the Buccaneers. If the running game continues to sputter, Ogunbowale could see plenty of reps as Brady uses flat passes as an extension of the ground attack like he did in New England at times. Ogunbowale really only has LeSean McCoy to compete with for receiving work out of the backfield."

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.