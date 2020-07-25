Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Brian Billick on Jamal Adams and Adam Gase ( 1:52 )

Fantasy football best ball drafts are unique and quickly growing in popularity. The most significant appeal of them is that you can draft as many times as you want without having too many teams to worry about during the regular season. You simply construct your squad and "set it and forget it." Who are the best 2020 Fantasy football picks in these types of leagues? And who should you fade in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

As you plan your upcoming drafts, you should listen to the 2020 Fantasy football advice from the team at SportsLine. They've put together a comprehensive 2020 Fantasy football draft bible that's the ultimate one-stop shop to help you set your 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs, this is a must-have guide for any Fantasy football player preparing for snake, auction or best ball drafts.

Engel is a Fantasy Hall of Famer, Smith is ranked among the nation's most accurate Fantasy experts, and Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too. Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown. This trio brings decades of Fantasy football advice and can give you a huge edge in your league.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more. Their 2020 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Head to SportsLine now to get it all now.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes players Engel prioritizes higher in 2020 Fantasy football best ball rankings over standard leagues:

DK Metcalf, WR, Seahawks: The second-year Seahawks wideout is one of the most sought-after young players at his position. Metcalf's breakthrough came in the NFC Wild Card Game last season, which has stirred plenty of Fantasy buzz around him heading into 2020. In best ball leagues, you want upside performers like Metcalf, who gets boosted into Fantasy WR2 territory.

Raheem Mostert, RB, 49ers: Mostert demonstrated his upside when it mattered most last year: the NFC playoffs. He rushed for 220 yards and four touchdowns against Green Bay in the conference title game. Mostert is a big-play artist who can score from anywhere on the field. But there are concerns about him sharing carries this year. In best ball leagues, Mostert is more of a pure Fantasy RB2 because you can enjoy his explosive outings and not worry about when to start him.

Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Steelers: Many Fantasy football owners consider Roethlisberger an afterthought after a lost season, especially at 38 years old. That may turn out to be a mistake, considering he finished as Fantasy QB3 in his last full season. All indications are that Roethlisberger should enter the 2020 season in good health.

How to make your 2020 Fantasy football draft picks

