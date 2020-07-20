Watch Now: Tiki and Tierney: Rob Gronkowski on reuniting with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay ( 1:39 )

Last season, Dalvin Cook was the eighth running back off the board in Fantasy football drafts. He was coming off two seasons in which he had played a total of 15 games. Cook looked promising, but fantasy players were skeptical of him reaching his potential. The Vikings' RB delivered as hoped a year ago, finishing second in Fantasy points per game. Should you roll the dice with Cook again as part of your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep?

Down South, the Falcons' offense will feature a pair of pass-catchers who can perform above expectations in 2020 and could be important parts of your 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Calvin Ridley appears to be on the verge of improving his Fantasy output, while newcomer Hayden Hurst may be one of the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers.

Prepared by proven SportsLine Fantasy experts Jody Smith, Jen Ryan and Jacob Gibbs

Gibbs is a data-driven prodigy who called Patrick Mahomes' monster 2018 season. All of them were dead-on last year, too. Gibbs, for instance, told readers to pounce on Chris Godwin and Dalvin Cook, but avoid Le'Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

This guide ranks every player at each position, but goes well beyond that, breaking down 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts. There are also Fantasy football rookie rankings, coaching analysis, tips and much more. Their 2020 Fantasy football rankings are available in a printable format, so you can bring them right to your draft. Head to SportsLine now to get it all now.

Best 2020 Fantasy football targets

The guide includes Gibbs' top 2020 Fantasy football breakouts:

Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons: There is already no doubt that Ridley is a strong TD producer. In fact, he has caught 17 scoring passes in his first two pro seasons. Now, he appears to be ready to push up his totals in other categories over a full season. Ridley saw increased playing time and looks from Matt Ryan after Mohamed Sanu was traded to New England. There should be additional opportunities for Ridley to emerge as a more frequent playmaker this season.

Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals: Once Drake left for Miami, he was let loose to show off his true potential. He was one of the best running backs in Fantasy football over the second half of the schedule. Now, David Johnson is gone and Drake is ready to assume the lead running back role he earned after coming over to Arizona at the midpoint of the 2020 season. He is being undervalued in drafts so far and could provide outstanding production, possibly at a Fantasy RB1 level.

Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons: The former Raven is being overlooked in many drafts. No longer overshadowed by another starter as he was in Baltimore, Hurst will shine as he takes over for Austin Hooper in Atlanta. The tight end plays a key role in the Falcons' offense, and Hurst enters a friendly situation where he will have favorable matchups. You can expect Hurst to mirror much of Hooper's production from last season.

How to make your 2020 Fantasy football draft picks

SportsLine's Fantasy football draft guide has also identified a massive bust you need to steer completely clear of. This player is going off the board in the second round in many leagues, but SportsLine's experts say he won't even be in the top 30 at his own position.

So what is the value of every single player for 2020 Fantasy football? And which huge bust can sink your season? Visit SportsLine now to see the complete 2020 Fantasy football draft bible and cheat sheet, all from a team of proven Fantasy analysts who can give you a huge edge in your league.