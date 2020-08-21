Welcome to our 'Undercover Mock' series, where our analysts will surreptitiously go into mock drafts with real people. Unlike our expert mock drafts, you won't see Patrick Mahomes falling to the third round here. These are real mock drafts with folks who don't hyper-analyze Fantasy Football. We're trying to show you how to find real advantages drafting with real people.

MOCK: 12-team PPR, 8th pick

DATE, TIME, SITE: Friday, Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m., ESPN

OBJECTIVE: What kind of a team could be built with a wide receiver taken in Round 1?

There was no plan to roll out a Zero RB strategy, no plan to select any other position at any other point in the draft, just a plan to take a wide receiver in Round 1— be it Michael Thomas or Davante Adams.

Thomas went at 1.05, so Adams it was at 1.08. In a real draft I would have taken Miles Sanders, but I keep my promises.

But there were no rules after that.

One of my primary philosophies on Draft Day is to cover yourself with reliable running backs early on. If you wait too long, you'll surely be strong at other spots but you definitely won't be at the one position in Fantasy that tends to score the most points.

I targeted running backs with my next two picks and felt really good to get Joe Mixon at 17th overall. His ADP is right around there on CBS Sports but I've been used to seeing him anywhere from eighth to 12th overall. Between him and Adams it feels like I'm cheating the rest of the league with two first-round caliber players.

What may have pushed Mixon down to me was Lamar Jackson getting snagged at 13th overall. Again, ADP suggests that might actually be a little later than normal, but to me it feels like an overpay for a quarterback. Yes, he might be awesome again in 2020, but it's hard to justify taking him when ...

There are really good quarterbacks getting drafted several rounds later, including in this mock

History is working against him finishing as the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy (no one's gone back-to-back since 2011-12)



Five of the eight quarterbacks in Fantasy history who registered 25 passing touchdowns and 500 rush yards in the same season finished in the top-10 the following season, but none in the top-3



So I owe a giant meatball hoagie to whoever took Jackson at 13th so Mixon would slide a little bit farther.

Maybe this was my lucky day — after getting Mixon in Round 2, I landed James Conner in Round 3. This wasn't a shocker when realizing his ADP, but all indications out of Pittsburgh are that Conner will be the main rusher for the Steelers until further notice:

I would have been open to taking another runner in Round 4 but couldn't see one I liked as much as Cooper Kupp. His value continues to slide because ... I don't know. The guy has 16 touchdowns and 5.6 catches per game in his last 24 overall and people are freaking out because his playing time declined toward the end of last season. It's not going to stay that way. He's a safe No. 1 receiver in my eyes, except here he's my No. 2.

If you've been following along with our Fantasy Football Today Podcast or reading my stuff since the summer, you know I've developed strong conviction about Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. My take is he'll be good enough to be a No. 2 running back but you can draft him as a No. 3. And that's what I did here when facing a running back run in Round 5. It was pretty easy decision: Risk missing out on a third running back when they're going like hot cakes, or take the one I really want. Hmm, not too tough.

My team through five rounds:

1.08: Davante Adams, WR, Packers

2.05: Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals

3.08: James Conner, RB, Steelers

4.05: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams

5.08: Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers

I'm thrilled. I didn't reach for a quarterback and I know I'll find a tight end at a good value later on, plus I have the great stable of running backs I wished for.

Moving on, I had the chance to pick up a top-6 quarterback in Round 6, which screams good value, but didn't. I opted to fully stock up my wide receiver corps by landing Stefon Diggs. This was a tough one — Diggs has No. 2 receiver upside for sure, but a stud quarterback in Round 6 is a pretty sweet bargain. Ultimately I decided that Diggs was the better bargain and that I could wait even longer for a quarterback, but it was close. Had I taken a passer, it would have been Russell Wilson.

Sure enough, the next two picks were Kyler Murray and Wilson, and just like that, the top-6 quarterbacks in Fantasy this year were history.

I could have overreacted to that and taken the best remaining quarterback with my next pick. Instead, I took Tarik Cohen hoping that tight end Hunter Henry would slide one more round. Like quarterbacks, I'm looking for great values at tight end in drafts. Fortunately, Henry hit my roster a round later.

Yep, I still needed a quarterback, but a funny thing happens when you wait a while for one: Many other managers in the draft get theirs, then (correctly) don't bother taking a second passer until much, much later. So after the top-6 quarterbacks and Drew Brees were gone, I surveyed the board and knew that I could probably wait until Round 10 and still get one of Tom Brady, Matt Ryan or Josh Allen. That's why I splurged on Jalen Reagor in Round 9.

And that's the story of how I got Tom Brady, the guy throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller (who?!), to be my starting quarterback in Round 10. An absolute steal, particularly considering his ADP on CBS is 50 PICKS HIGHER than where I got him.

Maybe it's because it was a mock. Maybe not. Point is, wait for your quarterback.

Here's the squad

QB Tom Brady BN Ronald Jones RB Joe Mixon BN Tarik Cohen RB James Conner BN Jalen Reagor WR Davante Adams BN Boston Scott WR Cooper Kupp BN Damien Harris TE Hunter Henry BN Bryce Love FLEX Stefon Diggs BN Steve Sims DST Chargers K Dan Bailey

What if I went Zero RB?

So let's say the plan was to ditch running backs until Round 5. What would the team have looked like? Based on the actual results, here it is:

QB Russell Wilson BN J.K. Dobbins RB Ronald Jones BN Boston Scott RB Tarik Cohen BN Jerry Jeudy WR Davante Adams BN Damien Harris WR Julio Jones BN Bryce Love TE Zach Ertz BN Allen Lazard FLEX Cooper Kupp BN Sony Michel DST Chargers K Dan Bailey

Gotta be honest, it's not a bad squad. The one thing that definitely bothers me is that Kupp, Scott, Harris and Love all would have been taken at least one round sooner than when I actually did take them. That tells me that the values I got them at with my real mock Fantasy team were excellent.

Lessons learned

Starting with a wide receiver in Round 1 is totally doable, but it comes with the caveat that you should prioritize running backs in Round 2 and/or 3. Probably.

Wide receiver depth is plentiful and you should expect to find a viable selection at pretty much every pick. You can afford to be a little more patient with receivers.



Running back depth was surprisingly good in this mock, but that's because other drafters selected other positions aggressively. It's a best-case scenario for anyone with any running back plan.



Steal your quarterback.



