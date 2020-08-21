Welcome to our 'Undercover Mock' series, where our analysts will surreptitiously go into mock drafts with real people. Unlike our expert mock drafts, you won't see Patrick Mahomes falling to the third round here. These are real mock drafts with folks who don't hyper-analyze Fantasy Football. We're trying to show you how to find real advantages drafting with real people.
MOCK: 12-team PPR, 8th pick
DATE, TIME, SITE: Friday, Aug. 21, 9:30 a.m., ESPN
OBJECTIVE: What kind of a team could be built with a wide receiver taken in Round 1?
There was no plan to roll out a Zero RB strategy, no plan to select any other position at any other point in the draft, just a plan to take a wide receiver in Round 1— be it Michael Thomas or Davante Adams.
Thomas went at 1.05, so Adams it was at 1.08. In a real draft I would have taken Miles Sanders, but I keep my promises.
But there were no rules after that.
One of my primary philosophies on Draft Day is to cover yourself with reliable running backs early on. If you wait too long, you'll surely be strong at other spots but you definitely won't be at the one position in Fantasy that tends to score the most points.
I targeted running backs with my next two picks and felt really good to get Joe Mixon at 17th overall. His ADP is right around there on CBS Sports but I've been used to seeing him anywhere from eighth to 12th overall. Between him and Adams it feels like I'm cheating the rest of the league with two first-round caliber players.
What may have pushed Mixon down to me was Lamar Jackson getting snagged at 13th overall. Again, ADP suggests that might actually be a little later than normal, but to me it feels like an overpay for a quarterback. Yes, he might be awesome again in 2020, but it's hard to justify taking him when ...
- There are really good quarterbacks getting drafted several rounds later, including in this mock
- History is working against him finishing as the No. 1 quarterback in Fantasy (no one's gone back-to-back since 2011-12)
- Five of the eight quarterbacks in Fantasy history who registered 25 passing touchdowns and 500 rush yards in the same season finished in the top-10 the following season, but none in the top-3
So I owe a giant meatball hoagie to whoever took Jackson at 13th so Mixon would slide a little bit farther.
Maybe this was my lucky day — after getting Mixon in Round 2, I landed James Conner in Round 3. This wasn't a shocker when realizing his ADP, but all indications out of Pittsburgh are that Conner will be the main rusher for the Steelers until further notice:
"It's James Conner's backfield. It's not going to be a running back-by-committee approach."— Fantasy Football Today (@FFToday) August 21, 2020
Steelers beat writer @MarkKaboly expects a HUGE workload for Conner. pic.twitter.com/WgKrObVd87
I would have been open to taking another runner in Round 4 but couldn't see one I liked as much as Cooper Kupp. His value continues to slide because ... I don't know. The guy has 16 touchdowns and 5.6 catches per game in his last 24 overall and people are freaking out because his playing time declined toward the end of last season. It's not going to stay that way. He's a safe No. 1 receiver in my eyes, except here he's my No. 2.
If you've been following along with our Fantasy Football Today Podcast or reading my stuff since the summer, you know I've developed strong conviction about Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones. My take is he'll be good enough to be a No. 2 running back but you can draft him as a No. 3. And that's what I did here when facing a running back run in Round 5. It was pretty easy decision: Risk missing out on a third running back when they're going like hot cakes, or take the one I really want. Hmm, not too tough.
My team through five rounds:
1.08: Davante Adams, WR, Packers
2.05: Joe Mixon, RB, Bengals
3.08: James Conner, RB, Steelers
4.05: Cooper Kupp, WR, Rams
5.08: Ronald Jones, RB, Buccaneers
I'm thrilled. I didn't reach for a quarterback and I know I'll find a tight end at a good value later on, plus I have the great stable of running backs I wished for.
Moving on, I had the chance to pick up a top-6 quarterback in Round 6, which screams good value, but didn't. I opted to fully stock up my wide receiver corps by landing Stefon Diggs. This was a tough one — Diggs has No. 2 receiver upside for sure, but a stud quarterback in Round 6 is a pretty sweet bargain. Ultimately I decided that Diggs was the better bargain and that I could wait even longer for a quarterback, but it was close. Had I taken a passer, it would have been Russell Wilson.
Sure enough, the next two picks were Kyler Murray and Wilson, and just like that, the top-6 quarterbacks in Fantasy this year were history.
I could have overreacted to that and taken the best remaining quarterback with my next pick. Instead, I took Tarik Cohen hoping that tight end Hunter Henry would slide one more round. Like quarterbacks, I'm looking for great values at tight end in drafts. Fortunately, Henry hit my roster a round later.
Yep, I still needed a quarterback, but a funny thing happens when you wait a while for one: Many other managers in the draft get theirs, then (correctly) don't bother taking a second passer until much, much later. So after the top-6 quarterbacks and Drew Brees were gone, I surveyed the board and knew that I could probably wait until Round 10 and still get one of Tom Brady, Matt Ryan or Josh Allen. That's why I splurged on Jalen Reagor in Round 9.
And that's the story of how I got Tom Brady, the guy throwing to Mike Evans and Chris Godwin and Rob Gronkowski and Scotty Miller (who?!), to be my starting quarterback in Round 10. An absolute steal, particularly considering his ADP on CBS is 50 PICKS HIGHER than where I got him.
Maybe it's because it was a mock. Maybe not. Point is, wait for your quarterback.
Here's the squad
QB
Tom Brady
BN
Ronald Jones
RB
Joe Mixon
BN
Tarik Cohen
RB
James Conner
BN
Jalen Reagor
WR
Davante Adams
BN
WR
Cooper Kupp
BN
TE
Hunter Henry
BN
FLEX
Stefon Diggs
BN
Steve Sims
DST
K
What if I went Zero RB?
So let's say the plan was to ditch running backs until Round 5. What would the team have looked like? Based on the actual results, here it is:
QB
Russell Wilson
BN
J.K. Dobbins
RB
Ronald Jones
BN
Boston Scott
RB
Tarik Cohen
BN
WR
Davante Adams
BN
Damien Harris
WR
BN
Bryce Love
TE
BN
FLEX
Cooper Kupp
BN
DST
Chargers
K
Dan Bailey
Gotta be honest, it's not a bad squad. The one thing that definitely bothers me is that Kupp, Scott, Harris and Love all would have been taken at least one round sooner than when I actually did take them. That tells me that the values I got them at with my real mock Fantasy team were excellent.
Lessons learned
- Starting with a wide receiver in Round 1 is totally doable, but it comes with the caveat that you should prioritize running backs in Round 2 and/or 3. Probably.
- Wide receiver depth is plentiful and you should expect to find a viable selection at pretty much every pick. You can afford to be a little more patient with receivers.
- Running back depth was surprisingly good in this mock, but that's because other drafters selected other positions aggressively. It's a best-case scenario for anyone with any running back plan.
- Steal your quarterback.
The results
ROUND 1
|
|
1
Team 1
Christian McCaffrey, RB, Carolina Panthers
2
Team 2
Saquon Barkley, RB, New York Giants
3
Team 3
Ezekiel Elliott, RB, Dallas Cowboys
4
Team 4
Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints
5
Team 5
Michael Thomas, WR, New Orleans Saints
6
Team 6
Dalvin Cook, RB, Minnesota Vikings
7
Team 7
Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, Kansas City Chiefs
8
Dave's Undercover Team
Davante Adams, WR, Green Bay Packers
9
Team 9
Derrick Henry, RB, Tennessee Titans
10
Team 10
Austin Ekeler, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
11
Team 11
Kenyan Drake, RB, Arizona Cardinals
12
Team 12
Josh Jacobs, RB, Las Vegas Raiders
ROUND 2
|
|
13
Team 12
Lamar Jackson, QB, Baltimore Ravens
14
Team 11
Miles Sanders, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
15
Team 10
Travis Kelce, TE, Kansas City Chiefs
16
Team 9
Nick Chubb, RB, Cleveland Browns
17
Dave's Undercover Team
Joe Mixon, RB, Cincinnati Bengals
18
Team 7
Aaron Jones, RB, Green Bay Packers
19
Team 6
DeAndre Hopkins, WR, Arizona Cardinals
20
Team 5
Julio Jones, WR, Atlanta Falcons
21
Team 4
Tyreek Hill, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
22
Team 3
Patrick Mahomes, QB, Kansas City Chiefs
23
Team 2
Chris Godwin, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
24
Team 1
Mike Evans, WR, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ROUND 3
|
|
25
Team 1
Leonard Fournette, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
26
Team 2
Odell Beckham Jr., WR, Cleveland Browns
27
Team 3
George Kittle, TE, San Francisco 49ers
28
Team 4
Chris Carson, RB, Seattle Seahawks
29
Team 5
Todd Gurley II, RB, Atlanta Falcons
30
Team 6
Kenny Golladay, WR, Detroit Lions
31
Team 7
DJ Moore, WR, Carolina Panthers
32
Dave's Undercover Team
James Conner, RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
33
Team 9
Allen Robinson II, WR, Chicago Bears
34
Team 10
Adam Thielen, WR, Minnesota Vikings
35
Team 11
JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
36
Team 12
Le'Veon Bell, RB, New York Jets
ROUND 4
|
|
37
Team 12
Mark Andrews, TE, Baltimore Ravens
38
Team 11
Amari Cooper, WR, Dallas Cowboys
39
Team 10
David Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
40
Team 9
Courtland Sutton, WR, Denver Broncos
41
Dave's Undercover Team
Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams
42
Team 7
Calvin Ridley, WR, Atlanta Falcons
43
Team 6
Robert Woods, WR, Los Angeles Rams
44
Team 5
Melvin Gordon, RB, Denver Broncos
45
Team 4
Devin Singletary, RB, Buffalo Bills
46
Team 3
Terry McLaurin, WR, Washington
47
Team 2
Zach Ertz, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
48
Team 1
A.J. Brown, WR, Tennessee Titans
ROUND 5
|
|
49
Team 1
Jonathan Taylor, RB, Indianapolis Colts
50
Team 2
Keenan Allen, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
51
Team 3
Tyler Lockett, WR, Seattle Seahawks
52
Team 4
David Montgomery, RB, Chicago Bears
53
Team 5
Kareem Hunt, RB, Cleveland Browns
54
Team 6
D'Andre Swift, RB, Detroit Lions
55
Team 7
T.Y. Hilton, WR, Indianapolis Colts
56
Dave's Undercover Team
Ronald Jones II, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
57
Team 9
Jarvis Landry, WR, Cleveland Browns
58
Team 10
DeVante Parker, WR, Miami Dolphins
59
Team 11
DJ Chark Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars
60
Team 12
Raheem Mostert, RB, San Francisco 49ers
ROUND 6
|
|
61
Team 12
DK Metcalf, WR, Seattle Seahawks
62
Team 11
Dak Prescott, QB, Dallas Cowboys
63
Team 10
Deshaun Watson, QB, Houston Texans
64
Team 9
Darren Waller, TE, Las Vegas Raiders
65
Dave's Undercover Team
Stefon Diggs, WR, Buffalo Bills
66
Team 7
Kyler Murray, QB, Arizona Cardinals
67
Team 6
Russell Wilson, QB, Seattle Seahawks
68
Team 5
Michael Gallup, WR, Dallas Cowboys
69
Team 4
Marquise Brown, WR, Baltimore Ravens
70
Team 3
Will Fuller V, WR, Houston Texans
71
Team 2
Cam Akers, RB, Los Angeles Rams
72
Team 1
A.J. Green, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
ROUND 7
|
|
73
Team 1
Mark Ingram II, RB, Baltimore Ravens
74
Team 2
Tyler Boyd, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
75
Team 3
Julian Edelman, WR, New England Patriots
76
Team 4
Brandin Cooks, WR, Houston Texans
77
Team 5
Tyler Higbee, TE, Los Angeles Rams
78
Team 6
Evan Engram, TE, New York Giants
79
Team 7
Deebo Samuel, WR, San Francisco 49ers
80
Dave's Undercover Team
Tarik Cohen, RB, Chicago Bears
81
Team 9
Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions
82
Team 10
Diontae Johnson, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers
83
Team 11
James White, RB, New England Patriots
84
Team 12
Jamison Crowder, WR, New York Jets
ROUND 8
|
|
85
Team 12
Darius Slayton, WR, New York Giants
86
Team 11
Jordan Howard, RB, Miami Dolphins
87
Team 10
Kerryon Johnson, RB, Detroit Lions
88
Team 9
Darrell Henderson Jr., RB, Los Angeles Rams
89
Dave's Undercover Team
Hunter Henry, TE, Los Angeles Chargers
90
Team 7
Phillip Lindsay, RB, Denver Broncos
91
Team 6
Matt Breida, RB, Miami Dolphins
92
Team 5
Drew Brees, QB, New Orleans Saints
93
Team 4
J.K. Dobbins, RB, Baltimore Ravens
94
Team 3
Antonio Gibson, RB, Washington
95
Team 2
Zack Moss, RB, Buffalo Bills
96
Team 1
Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints
ROUND 9
|
|
97
Team 1
Sterling Shepard, WR, New York Giants
98
Team 2
Tevin Coleman, RB, San Francisco 49ers
99
Team 3
Marlon Mack, RB, Indianapolis Colts
100
Team 4
Preston Williams, WR, Miami Dolphins
101
Team 5
Henry Ruggs III, WR, Las Vegas Raiders
102
Team 6
Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals
103
Team 7
Jared Cook, TE, New Orleans Saints
104
Dave's Undercover Team
Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
105
Team 9
Golden Tate, WR, New York Giants
106
Team 10
Robby Anderson, WR, Carolina Panthers
107
Team 11
Noah Fant, TE, Denver Broncos
108
Team 12
John Brown, WR, Buffalo Bills
ROUND 10
|
|
109
Team 12
Emmanuel Sanders, WR, New Orleans Saints
110
Team 11
Curtis Samuel, WR, Carolina Panthers
111
Team 10
Alexander Mattison, RB, Minnesota Vikings
112
Team 9
Matt Ryan, QB, Atlanta Falcons
113
Dave's Undercover Team
Tom Brady, QB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
114
Team 7
Tony Pollard, RB, Dallas Cowboys
115
Team 6
Mecole Hardman, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
116
Team 5
Justin Jackson, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
117
Team 4
T.J. Hockenson, TE, Detroit Lions
118
Team 3
Hayden Hurst, TE, Atlanta Falcons
119
Team 2
Carson Wentz, QB, Philadelphia Eagles
120
Team 1
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
ROUND 11
|
|
121
Team 1
Josh Allen, QB, Buffalo Bills
122
Team 2
Jerry Jeudy, WR, Denver Broncos
123
Team 3
CeeDee Lamb, WR, Dallas Cowboys
124
Team 4
Daniel Jones, QB, New York Giants
125
Team 5
Steelers D/ST
126
Team 6
Mike Williams, WR, Los Angeles Chargers
127
Team 7
Justin Jefferson, WR, Minnesota Vikings
128
Dave's Undercover Team
Boston Scott, RB, Philadelphia Eagles
129
Team 9
Matthew Stafford, QB, Detroit Lions
130
Team 10
Aaron Rodgers, QB, Green Bay Packers
131
Team 11
Breshad Perriman, WR, New York Jets
132
Team 12
DeSean Jackson, WR, Philadelphia Eagles
ROUND 12
|
|
133
Team 12
Parris Campbell, WR, Indianapolis Colts
134
Team 11
Duke Johnson, RB, Houston Texans
135
Team 10
Nyheim Hines, RB, Indianapolis Colts
136
Team 9
Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
137
Dave's Undercover Team
Damien Harris, RB, New England Patriots
138
Team 7
Mike Gesicki, TE, Miami Dolphins
139
Team 6
Chris Herndon, TE, New York Jets
140
Team 5
Austin Hooper, TE, Cleveland Browns
141
Team 4
Ben Roethlisberger, QB, Pittsburgh Steelers
142
Team 3
AJ Dillon, RB, Green Bay Packers
143
Team 2
Adrian Peterson, RB, Washington
144
Team 1
Cam Newton, QB, New England Patriots
ROUND 13
|
|
145
Team 1
Brandon Aiyuk, WR, San Francisco 49ers
146
Team 2
Jerick McKinnon, RB, San Francisco 49ers
147
Team 3
N'Keal Harry, WR, New England Patriots
148
Team 4
Chase Edmonds, RB, Arizona Cardinals
149
Team 5
Jamaal Williams, RB, Green Bay Packers
150
Team 6
Anthony Miller, WR, Chicago Bears
151
Team 7
Sammy Watkins, WR, Kansas City Chiefs
152
Dave's Undercover Team
Bryce Love, RB, Washington
153
Team 9
Michael Pittman Jr., WR, Indianapolis Colts
154
Team 10
Larry Fitzgerald, WR, Arizona Cardinals
155
Team 11
Randall Cobb, WR, Houston Texans
156
Team 12
Bills D/ST
ROUND 14
|
|
157
Team 12
Allen Lazard, WR, Green Bay Packers
158
Team 11
49ers D/ST
159
Team 10
Mohamed Sanu Sr., WR, New England Patriots
160
Team 9
Ravens D/ST
161
Dave's Undercover Team
Steven Sims Jr., WR, Washington
162
Team 7
Denzel Mims, WR, New York Jets
163
Team 6
Patriots D/ST
164
Team 5
Tee Higgins, WR, Cincinnati Bengals
165
Team 4
Colts D/ST
166
Team 3
Saints D/ST
167
Team 2
Joshua Kelley, RB, Los Angeles Chargers
168
Team 1
Harrison Butker, K, Kansas City Chiefs
ROUND 15
|
|
169
Team 1
Sony Michel, RB, New England Patriots
170
Team 2
Broncos D/ST
171
Team 3
Justin Tucker, K, Baltimore Ravens
172
Team 4
Darrynton Evans, RB, Tennessee Titans
173
Team 5
Ryquell Armstead, RB, Jacksonville Jaguars
174
Team 6
Carlos Hyde, RB, Seattle Seahawks
175
Team 7
Bears D/ST
176
Dave's Undercover Team
Chargers D/ST
177
Team 9
Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, Pittsburgh Steelers
178
Team 10
Vikings D/ST
179
Team 11
Jack Doyle, TE, Indianapolis Colts
180
Team 12
Eric Ebron, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers
ROUND 16
|
|
181
Team 12
Wil Lutz, K, New Orleans Saints
182
Team 11
Matt Prater, K, Detroit Lions
183
Team 10
Greg Zuerlein, K, Dallas Cowboys
184
Team 9
Robbie Gould, K, San Francisco 49ers
185
Dave's Undercover Team
Dan Bailey, K, Minnesota Vikings
186
Team 7
Chris Boswell, K, Pittsburgh Steelers
187
Team 6
Matt Gay, K, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
188
Team 5
Zane Gonzalez, K, Arizona Cardinals
189
Team 4
Ka'imi Fairbairn, K, Houston Texans
190
Team 3
Dallas Goedert, TE, Philadelphia Eagles
191
Team 2
Jake Elliott, K, Philadelphia Eagles
192
Team 1
Chiefs D/ST