Wide receiver hasn't necessarily seen quite as much movement over the course of the Fantasy football offseason as the other positions. Looking back at the Fantasy Football Today team's January early rankings, you see a lot of the same names in these top 10s; Mike Evans dropped a bit, Adam Thielen rose a bit, but all in all, things have stayed largely the same.

That might be because expectations aren't quite as high as they should be for this year's rookie class. We saw a whopping 13 wide receivers drafted in the first two rounds in the 2020 NFL Draft, a historic infusion of talent that could really shake the WR landscape up. However, in an offseason with no opportunities for rookie mini camps or really any organized team activities until training camp kicked off, these new faces haven't had much time to prove themselves. However, that doesn't mean they won't make an impact in 2020, it just means we may not be able to see it coming. Which means there is an added injection of uncertainty in the wide receiver ranks.

Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, and Ben Gretch have all updated and expanded their rankings with training camps open. You can see the consensus rank below, along with where each member of the team ranked each player, and I've provided a breakdown of some of the biggest disagreements and most notable ranks below that.

Biggest disagreements

Dave vs. Everyone JuJu Smith-Schuster WR PIT Pittsburgh • #19

Age: 23 • Experience: 4 yrs.

I made the case for Smith-Schuster as a breakout during our wide receiver preview, so it should come as no surprise which side I come down on here. Smith-Schuster will need a healthy Ben Roethlisberger to justify an early-round pick, but this is a bet on Roethlisberger's health as well as Smith-Schuster's elite level of production at such a young age. It's hard to fake what Smith-Schuster did in his first two seasons, and his numbers in 2019 were held down by poor quarterback play as well as Smith-Schuster's own injuries. We may be talking about him as a first-round pick this time next year.

Ben vs. Jamey Adam Thielen WR MIN Minnesota • #19

Age: 29 • Experience: 7 yrs.

I get why there is so much optimism about Thielen, I just don't share it. Yes, he should be the No. 1 option in this offense again, however that role wasn't even worth 100 targets for Stefon Diggs last season. Thielen should get more than that, but I'm not convinced he's going to be as effective with them as he once was. Thielen is a 30-year-old coming off a mostly lost season to a hamstring injury, and I have real concerns about how effective he will be. I definitely think 20th makes a lot more sense for him than top 12.

Ben vs. Everyone A.J. Brown WR TEN Tennessee • #11

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs.

What this comes down to is Ben sees a lot more upside for Brown than anyone else. Brown was historically efficient in 2019, averaging 12.5 yards per target with a 9.5% touchdown rate. Only six other rookies have averaged even 10 yards per target on at least 60 targets since 2000, and Mike Wallace is the only one to improve on that figure in the next season; Julio Jones is the only one not to see a drop of at least 2.5 yards. Of course ... Brown might just be a Julio-level talent, which would mean he's someone you should expect outlier performances from. The Titans probably won't be able to get away with being quite as run-heavy as they were last year, so some volume increases are coming. I'm not necessarily with Ben on his Brown ranking, but I have ended up with him on a few teams even when drafting with Ben, so I can't say I'm opposed to it.

Other notable rankings

We love D.J. Moore and Calvin Ridley

According to Fantasy Pros' industry consensus ranks, Moore is WR15 right now, while Ridley is 16; Moore ranks no lower than ninth with any of our experts, while Ridley's lowest rank is 11th. Accuse us of groupthink if you want, but Moore was basically already an elite option last season — he essentially missed two games with an ankle injury at the end of the season — and Ridley was on his way there after the Mohamed Sanu trade. Both are in great situations for their skill sets, and could both be first-round caliber players.

Nobody has DeVante Parker as a top-25 WR

I know that Parker's breakout didn't truly start until Preston Williams' injury, but this just doesn't feel like it is giving Parker enough credit. Whether it's Ryan Fitzpatrick or Tua Tagovailoa — my pick for the most talented QB in this class — under center for Miami, they should get good production from the spot, and Parker dominated against a pretty tough slate of defenses late in the season. Williams is a solid sleeper, too, but Parker at WR29 right now seems like a really good value to me.

CeeDee Lamb is outside Jamey, Dave, and Heath's top 40

It shouldn't be particularly noteworthy that a No. 3 wide receiver is pretty low down the ranks, but this isn't just any No. 3 receiver. This is arguably the most talented wide receiver in a historically talented class of rookies landing on what could be the best offense in the NFL. The Cowboys very well could have three 1,000-yard receivers, and Lamb has been the talk of camp early on.

