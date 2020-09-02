This is fact: In every single round, there will be a wide receiver you will be comfortable drafting to your Fantasy team. Can't say the same about every other position.
The key word is "comfortable." It won't always be a fist-pump-and-draft scenario, but if you take a wideout who makes you squirm, you're doing it wrong. Someone worthy of every draft slot should be on the board for every single choice you make. You'll especially love it in Rounds 3 through 6.
The tiers reflect all that. There aren't too many elite-level receivers but there are a lot of very good talents who can help put up a lot of Fantasy points. Think of them as No. 2 receivers with easy No. 1 potential, be it because of their own skills, the offenses they play in, or the lack of competitive receivers who will make a push for a top-10 finish. Thirty wide receivers had at least 100 targets in 2019 and it wouldn't be shocking if that number ballooned to 35 or 40 this season.
More tiers and strategies:
- QB Tiers 5.0 | QB Draft Day Strategies
- RB Tiers 5.0 | RB Draft Day Strategies
- WR Tiers 5.0 | WR Draft Day Strategies
- TE Tiers 5.0 | TE Draft Day Strategies
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
D. Adams GB Davante Adams GB
J. Jones ATL Julio Jones ATL
T. Hill KC Tyreek Hill KC
D. Hopkins ARI DeAndre Hopkins ARI
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
K. Golladay DET Kenny Golladay DET
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
C. Ridley ATL Calvin Ridley ATL
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
A. Robinson CHI Allen Robinson CHI
R. Woods LAR Robert Woods LAR
A. Brown TEN A.J. Brown TEN
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
J. Smith-Schuster PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
A. Cooper DAL Amari Cooper DAL
O. Beckham CLE Odell Beckham CLE
D. Chark JAC D.J. Chark JAC
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
A. Green CIN A.J. Green CIN
M. Brown BAL Marquise Brown BAL
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
J. Landry CLE Jarvis Landry CLE
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
J. Edelman NE Julian Edelman NE
T. Hilton IND T.Y. Hilton IND
B. Cooks HOU Brandin Cooks HOU
D. Parker MIA DeVante Parker MIA
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
D. Slayton NYG Darius Slayton NYG
W. Fuller HOU Will Fuller HOU
M. Jones DET Marvin Jones DET
S. Shepard NYG Sterling Shepard NYG
J. Crowder NYJ Jamison Crowder NYJ
P. Williams MIA Preston Williams MIA
J. Reagor PHI Jalen Reagor PHI
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
A. Miller CHI Anthony Miller CHI
A. Lazard GB Allen Lazard GB
H. Ruggs III LV Henry Ruggs III LV
C. Kirk ARI Christian Kirk ARI
B. Perriman NYJ Breshad Perriman NYJ
M. Hardman KC Mecole Hardman KC
D. Jackson PHI DeSean Jackson PHI
G. Tate NYG Golden Tate NYG
P. Campbell IND Parris Campbell IND
S. Sims WAS Steven Sims WAS
R. Anderson CAR Robby Anderson CAR
E. Sanders NO Emmanuel Sanders NO
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
J. Brown BUF John Brown BUF
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
R. Cobb HOU Randall Cobb HOU
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
N. Harry NE N'Keal Harry NE
R. Gage ATL Russell Gage ATL
B. Edwards LV Bryan Edwards LV
S. Watkins KC Sammy Watkins KC
L. Fitzgerald ARI Larry Fitzgerald ARI
