This is fact: In every single round, there will be a wide receiver you will be comfortable drafting to your Fantasy team. Can't say the same about every other position.
The key word is "comfortable." It won't always be a fist-pump-and-draft scenario, but if you take a wideout who makes you squirm, you're doing it wrong. Someone worthy of every draft slot should be on the board for every single choice you make. You'll especially love it in Rounds 3 through 6.
The tiers reflect all that. There aren't too many elite-level receivers but there are a lot of very good talents who can help put up a lot of Fantasy points. Think of them as No. 2 receivers with easy No. 1 potential, be it because of their own skills, the offenses they play in, or the lack of competitive receivers who will make a push for a top-10 finish. Thirty wide receivers had at least 100 targets in 2019 and it wouldn't be shocking if that number ballooned to 35 or 40 this season.
More tiers and strategies:
- QB Tiers 6.0 | QB Draft Day Strategies
- RB Tiers 6.0 | RB Draft Day Strategies
- TE Tiers 6.0 | TE Draft Day Strategies
M. Thomas NO Michael Thomas NO
D. Adams GB Davante Adams GB
J. Jones ATL Julio Jones ATL
T. Hill KC Tyreek Hill KC
D. Hopkins ARI DeAndre Hopkins ARI
C. Godwin TB Chris Godwin TB
C. Kupp LAR Cooper Kupp LAR
K. Golladay DET Kenny Golladay DET
D. Moore CAR D.J. Moore CAR
C. Ridley ATL Calvin Ridley ATL
M. Evans TB Mike Evans TB
A. Robinson CHI Allen Robinson CHI
T. Lockett SEA Tyler Lockett SEA
A. Brown TEN A.J. Brown TEN
R. Woods LAR Robert Woods LAR
A. Thielen MIN Adam Thielen MIN
J. Smith-Schuster PIT JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT
D. Metcalf SEA DK Metcalf SEA
T. McLaurin WAS Terry McLaurin WAS
O. Beckham CLE Odell Beckham CLE
D. Chark JAC D.J. Chark JAC
C. Sutton DEN Courtland Sutton DEN
M. Brown BAL Marquise Brown BAL
A. Cooper DAL Amari Cooper DAL
A. Green CIN A.J. Green CIN
T. Boyd CIN Tyler Boyd CIN
S. Diggs BUF Stefon Diggs BUF
T. Hilton IND T.Y. Hilton IND
M. Gallup DAL Michael Gallup DAL
K. Allen LAC Keenan Allen LAC
J. Landry CLE Jarvis Landry CLE
B. Cooks HOU Brandin Cooks HOU
W. Fuller HOU Will Fuller HOU
J. Edelman NE Julian Edelman NE
D. Parker MIA DeVante Parker MIA
P. Williams MIA Preston Williams MIA
D. Samuel SF Deebo Samuel SF
C. Lamb DAL CeeDee Lamb DAL
J. Crowder NYJ Jamison Crowder NYJ
S. Shepard NYG Sterling Shepard NYG
M. Jones DET Marvin Jones DET
D. Johnson PIT Diontae Johnson PIT
D. Slayton NYG Darius Slayton NYG
J. Jeudy DEN Jerry Jeudy DEN
A. Miller CHI Anthony Miller CHI
A. Lazard GB Allen Lazard GB
H. Ruggs III LV Henry Ruggs III LV
C. Kirk ARI Christian Kirk ARI
G. Tate NYG Golden Tate NYG
N. Harry NE N'Keal Harry NE
D. Jackson PHI DeSean Jackson PHI
M. Hardman KC Mecole Hardman KC
P. Campbell IND Parris Campbell IND
B. Aiyuk SF Brandon Aiyuk SF
S. Sims WAS Steven Sims WAS
L. Shenault Jr. JAC Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC
J. Reagor PHI Jalen Reagor PHI
E. Sanders NO Emmanuel Sanders NO
J. Brown BUF John Brown BUF
R. Cobb HOU Randall Cobb HOU
B. Edwards LV Bryan Edwards LV
B. Perriman NYJ Breshad Perriman NYJ
R. Anderson CAR Robby Anderson CAR
J. Jefferson MIN Justin Jefferson MIN
R. Gage ATL Russell Gage ATL
L. Fitzgerald ARI Larry Fitzgerald ARI
B. Perriman NYJ Breshad Perriman NYJ
