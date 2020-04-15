2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft A.J. Brown, fade Deshaun Watson

Having the right 2020 Fantasy football strategy in dynasty leagues can set your team up for years to come. And when it comes to this offseason, big names with new teams will be a major topic of conversation. DeAndre Hopkins' arrival in Arizona, for example, not only could affect his long-term value, it also has big implications for quarterback Kyler Murray.

Will both get a boost in the 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings or is Hopkins a candidate for regression without Deshaun Watson? These are the types of questions owners will need definitive answers for when making their 2020 Fantasy football picks. Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football dynasty league for years to come.

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Titans receiver A.J. Brown. As a rookie out of Ole Miss in 2019, Brown proved to be one of the steals of the 2019 NFL Draft, emerging as the top receiving target in Tennessee's offense after piling up an impressive 52-1051-8 receiving line.

With Ryan Tannehill now settled in as the team's starting quarterback, Brown has plenty of upside. The Titans will still look to pound the ball on the ground with Derrick Henry, but Engel lists Brown inside the top 50 in his Fantasy football rankings 2020 for dynasty leagues. "Fundamentally strong and with prime open field gears, Brown should settle in as an upside WR2 over the next year or two," Engel told SportsLine.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Watson is coming off a sensational 2019 that saw him throw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season. He also proved to be lethal with his legs, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. However, the Texans traded away Hopkins, who led Houston with 104 receptions, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, Houston's No. 1 receiver is Cooks, who's on his third team in four seasons.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings

Engel is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 30 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings for dynasty leagues. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players should you build your team around? And which overlooked running back do you need to jump on?