2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Aaron Jones, fade Deshaun Watson

The 2020 NFL offseason has been one of the most eventful in quite some time. After being named the AP Offensive Player of the Year in 2017, Todd Gurley's time in Los Angeles officially came to an end in March. The three-time Pro Bowler signed with the Atlanta Falcons after being cut by the Rams and now joins an explosive offense with the likes of Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley. Will Gurley return to form and be one of the top running backs in the 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings, or will his value continue to diminish?

Gurley has been one of the most consistent players in Fantasy football rankings over the past few seasons, but knowing how a player will adjust to his new home can be tricky. Plus, Gurley signed a one-year deal in Atlanta, which could affect his dynasty value in the years to come. Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Packers running back Aaron Jones, saying "Jones may turn out to be the best Packers fantasy RB since Ahman Green."

The Packers proved they wanted to be a run-first offense in 2019. In fact, Green Bay ran the ball over 41 percent of the time a season ago and Jones was the main benefactor. The 25-year-old carried the ball 236 times for 1,084 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Jones also proved to be a versatile back by catching 49 passes for 474 yards and three additional scores. Jones enters his fourth season in the NFL averaging 5.0 yards per carry, one of the main reasons Engel expects him to be a valuable contributor for years to come.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Watson is coming off a sensational 2019 that saw him throw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season. He also proved to be lethal with his legs, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. However, the Texans traded away Hopkins, who led Houston with 104 receptions, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, Houston's No. 1 receiver could be Will Fuller, who has missed a combined 20 regular-season games since the start of 2017.

