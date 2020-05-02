2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Emmanuel Sanders, fade Derrius Guice

Finding longevity at running back is one of the biggest challenges owners have as they evaluate their 2020 Fantasy football rankings for dynasty leagues. Running backs like Derrick Henry, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb all put up monster numbers a season ago. However, the recent decline of former elite backs like Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and David Johnson means it's buyer beware for anyone who wants to prioritize the position with their 2020 Fantasy football strategy.

Where should those backs and other up-and-comers like Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders be in your 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings? And what should your strategy be at quarterback, receiver and tight end? Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football dynasty league for years to come.

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Saints wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. Many dynasty owners are avoiding him because he's 33 years old and hasn't had a 1,000-yard campaign in four years.

But Engel is expecting Sanders' value to see a major boost in 2020 as he moves to New Orleans. He hasn't played a full season with a top-tier quarterback like Drew Brees in several years. Now, he's primed to play a central role for last season's No. 7 passing offense, making him a viable WR3 option in dynasty leagues.

"He fills a hole at the No. 2 WR spot that has been an issue for years," Engel told SportsLine. "Sanders only had 502 receiving yards and three TDs last season in 10 games with the 49ers, but it's challenging for any receiver to be traded during the season. The Saints are going all-in for a championship push this season and so can you with Sanders."

And a massive shocker: Derrius Guice, a player many are expecting to take the lead in Washington's backfield, doesn't even crack the top 100.

Guice's head-turning 10-129-2 rushing line against Carolina in Week 13 of last season created plenty of buzz about his Fantasy upside. But take that game away and the injury-prone 2018 second-round pick out of LSU struggled in limited action last year, rushing for no touchdowns and just 116 yards on 32 carries. Engel doesn't trust Guice to stay on the field and doesn't believe he's worth a major investment in dynasty leagues as he splits carries with Adrian Peterson and others in 2020.

"The Redskins simply cannot count on Guice to remain healthy and neither can you," Engel told SportsLine. "He also may be part of a committee. Let someone else deal with the uncertainty."

