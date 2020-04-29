2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Josh Jacobs, fade Derrius Guice

There are plenty of tough choices to make before finalizing your 2020 Fantasy football strategy in dynasty leagues. How will quarterback Tom Brady be valued in 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings now that he has changed teams from a two-decade partnership with the New England Patriots to Bruce Arians and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? And how will remaining Patriots like receiver Julian Edelman be impacted with Jarrett Stidham as their presumptive starting quarterback?

Brady and Edelman have been among the top 2020 Fantasy football picks for many years, but predicting how a player will adjust to a new home or new teammates can be tricky. Luckily, Fantasy football Dynasty owners have tools available to help. Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football dynasty league for years to come.

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, saying he "will progress to elite status in the next two years."

Jacobs was a leading candidate for Offensive Rookie of the Year after rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns. The No. 24 overall pick in 2019 missed three of Oakland's final four games with a fractured right shoulder and a skin infection, injuries that had been bothering him since Week 7. Even with the injuries, Jacobs still finished eighth in the league in rushing and led all rookies in yards on the ground, consistently breaking tackles and providing yards after contact.

And a massive shocker: Derrius Guice, a player many are expecting to take the lead in Washington's backfield, doesn't even crack the top 100.

Guice's head-turning 10-129-2 rushing line against Carolina in Week 13 of last season created plenty of buzz about his Fantasy upside. But take that game away and the injury-prone 2018 second-round pick out of LSU struggled in limited action last year, rushing for no touchdowns and just 116 yards on 32 carries. Engel doesn't trust Guice to stay on the field and doesn't believe he's worth a major investment in dynasty leagues as he splits carries with Adrian Peterson and others in 2020.

"The Redskins simply cannot count on Guice to remain healthy and neither can you," Engel told SportsLine. "He also may be part of a committee. Let someone else deal with the uncertainty."

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings

Engel is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 30 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings for dynasty leagues. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players should you build your team around? And which overlooked running back do you need to jump on?