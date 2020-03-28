2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Josh Jacobs, fade Deshaun Watson

The Fantasy football landscape has changed drastically over the past few weeks, especially for owners in dynasty leagues. The Houston Texans traded wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals, where he'll join an exciting offense with the likes of Kyler Murray, Larry Fitzgerald, Kenyan Drake and Christian Kirk. Will Hopkins' presence help Murray take the next step and be among the top quarterbacks in the 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings?

Meanwhile, the Texans received running back David Johnson, who recorded over 2,100 all-purpose yards and 20 touchdowns in 2016. Knowing how this blockbuster trade will affect the 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty rankings for players like Hopkins, Johnson and Murray will be critical to evaluating who to select on draft day. Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football dynasty league for years to come.

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs, saying "he'll progress to elite status in the next two years."

In his rookie campaign, Jacobs averaged 4.8 yards per carry and finished the season with 1,150 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. Nick Chubb and Derrick Henry were the only running backs to average more rushing yards per game than Jacobs in 2019, and the rookie finished in the top 10 for yards after contact per attempt (2.8) and attempts per broken tackle (9.3). Jacobs, who missed the final four games of the 2019 season with a shoulder injury, is also expected to see more work in the passing game moving forward.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Watson is coming off a sensational 2019 that saw him throw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season. He also proved to be lethal with his legs, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. However, the Texans traded away Hopkins, who led Houston with 104 receptions, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, Houston's No. 1 receiver could be Will Fuller, who has missed a combined 20 regular-season games since the start of 2017.

