2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Kenyan Drake, fade Derrius Guice

NFL news continues to roll in. O.J. Howard is reportedly on the trade block after the Buccaneers traded for former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski on Tuesday. The Jaguars, meanwhile, released veteran receiver Marqise Lee. He peaked in 2016 with 851 receiving yards, but was never able to consistently stay on the field during his five-year tenure in Jacksonville.

Should Gronkowski be anywhere near the top of your 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings? And will D.J. Chark continue to rise up the ranks in Jacksonville? Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football dynasty league for years to come.

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. The 26-year-old was originally a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent three-and-a-half years as part of Miami's running back rotation before the Cardinals traded for him last season.

Arizona had been slammed by injuries at running back and were forced to thrust him into a starting role just three days after trading a conditional sixth-round pick for him. Drake came through with a monster performance, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 52 yards.

To finish the season, Drake cemented himself as Arizona's running back of the future with 363 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in his final three games. He'd eventually earn a one-year, $8.5 million contract to stay in Arizona and the Cardinals also traded David Johnson, leaving even more touches for Drake. That's why Engel ranks him as his No. 15 running back in his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty league rankings.

And a massive shocker: Derrius Guice, a player many are expecting to take the lead in Washington's backfield, doesn't even crack the top 100.

Guice's head-turning 10-129-2 rushing line against Carolina in Week 13 of last season created plenty of buzz about his Fantasy upside. But take that game away and the injury-prone 2018 second-round pick out of LSU struggled in limited action last year, rushing for no touchdowns and just 116 yards on 32 carries. Engel doesn't trust Guice to stay on the field and doesn't believe he's worth a major investment in dynasty leagues as he splits carries with Adrian Peterson and others in 2020.

"The Redskins simply cannot count on Guice to remain healthy and neither can you," Engel told SportsLine. "He also may be part of a committee. Let someone else deal with the uncertainty."

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings

Engel is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 30 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings for dynasty leagues. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players should you build your team around? And which overlooked running back do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to find out which players are the top targets in 2020 Fantasy football dynasty leagues, all from an award-winning Fantasy football expert.