2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Kenyan Drake, fade Deshaun Watson

The status quo changes quickly in football, and dynasty Fantasy football owners have to be on their toes in order to make sure their rosters don't start lagging behind the competition. A few years ago, Cam Newton and Jameis Winston looked like quarterbacks that you could build your dynasty teams around. Now, both are free agents hoping to land in a situation where they can push for playing time. Where should each one be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings?

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake. The 26-year-old was originally a third-round pick out of Alabama in the 2016 NFL Draft and spent three-and-a-half years as part of Miami's running back rotation before the Cardinals traded for him last season.

Arizona had been slammed by injuries at running back and were forced to thrust him into a starting role just three days after trading a conditional sixth-round pick for him. Drake came through with a monster performance, rushing for 110 yards and a touchdown while adding four catches for 52 yards.

To finish the season, Drake cemented himself as Arizona's running back of the future with 363 yards rushing and seven touchdowns in his final three games. He'd eventually earn a one-year, $8.5 million contract to stay in Arizona and the Cardinals also traded David Johnson, leaving even more touches for Drake. That's why Engel ranks him as his No. 15 running back in his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty league rankings.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Watson is coming off a sensational 2019 that saw him throw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season. He also proved to be lethal with his legs, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. However, the Texans traded away Hopkins, who led Houston with 104 receptions, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, Houston's No. 1 receiver is Cooks, who's on his third team in four seasons.

