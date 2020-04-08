2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Melvin Gordon, fade Deshaun Watson

Despite questions about his size coming out of the NFL Draft, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is fresh off a solid rookie season in which he showcased his accuracy and athleticism in Kliff Kingsbury's run-and-shoot system. After the Cardinals traded for Pro Bowl receiver DeAndre Hopkins in the offseason, Murray is now surrounded by Hopkins, Christian Kirk, Larry Fitzgerald and Kenyan Drake.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: new Broncos running back Melvin Gordon. The two-time Pro Bowler signed a two-year, $16 million deal to join Denver during the offseason after a disappointing 2019 season in which he never got back up to speed after holding out.

However, Gordon will be 27 when the season begins and has been responsible for 47 touchdowns the last four seasons. He's a capable runner and receiver and, despite joining a backfield that already includes Phillip Lindsay and Royce Freeman, Engel predicts that he'll emerge as Pat Shurmur's featured back. Engel says you can count on Gordon to get back to his productive ways and ranks him as his No. 12 running back, a back-end RB1.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Watson is coming off a sensational 2019 that saw him throw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season. He also proved to be lethal with his legs, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. However, the Texans traded away Hopkins, who led Houston with 104 receptions, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, Houston's No. 1 receiver could be Will Fuller, who has missed a combined 20 regular-season games since the start of 2017.

