2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Proven expert says draft Stefon Diggs, fade Deshaun Watson

With the first waves of free agency in the books and the NFL Draft approaching quickly, owners participating in dynasty leagues are starting to look at how the 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings have been impacted. Kyler Murray delivered a steady rookie season and now dynasty owners are expecting him to take another step forward with the arrival of Pro Bowl wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Could Murray make a Lamar Jackson-esque leap into MVP contention, and what does the trade mean for Hopkins' Fantasy value? Meanwhile, Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will now throw to ex-Ram Brandin Cooks, so where should he be in your 2020 Fantasy football rankings? Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football dynasty league for years to come.

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs. After making it clear he didn't want to play with Kirk Cousins in Minnesota, the Vikings traded Diggs to Buffalo.

Now, he'll team with Josh Allen in a Bills offense that throws the ball more than the one he came from in Minnesota. Diggs has 165 catches for 2,151 yards and 15 touchdowns the last two seasons and broke the 1,000-yard barrier in 2019 despite being targeted just 94 times. In fact, Diggs was the sixth-most productive Fantasy receiver in the NFL on a per target basis (2.30) and should be in line for more productivity as Buffalo's No. 1 option in 2020.

And a massive shocker: Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, who has thrown for over 3,800 yards and 26 touchdowns in each of the last two seasons, doesn't even crack the top 50.

Watson is coming off a sensational 2019 that saw him throw for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns during the regular season. He also proved to be lethal with his legs, averaging 5.0 yards per carry and scoring seven rushing touchdowns. However, the Texans traded away Hopkins, who led Houston with 104 receptions, 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns. Now, Houston's No. 1 receiver is Cooks, who's on his third team in four seasons.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings

Engel is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 30 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings for dynasty leagues. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players should you build your team around? And which overlooked running back do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to find out which players are the top targets in 2020 Fantasy football dynasty leagues, all from an award-winning Fantasy football expert.