2020 Fantasy Football Dynasty Rankings, PPR: Top expert says draft Josh Jacobs, fade Derrius Guice

The 2020 NFL Draft brought a fresh crop of talent into the fold, and owners everywhere are scouring early depth charts as they create their 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings. Now that the Bengals have released Andy Dalton, No. 1 overall pick Joe Burrow has a clear path to take over as starting quarterback. There's potential for Burrow to put up head-turning numbers given the cast of playmakers he's surrounded by, sending him up the 2020 Fantasy football rankings.

But where exactly does Burrow belong among your 2020 Fantasy football dynasty picks? And where should other first-round quarterbacks with more difficult paths to starting like Tua Tagovailoa in Miami, Justin Herbert in Los Angeles and Jordan Love in Green Bay be drafted? Before you make any decisions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's Scott Engel has to say.

Engel is an inaugural member of the Fantasy Sports Writers Association's Hall of Fame and has been a premier analyst and Fantasy personality for nearly 25 years. He is a four-time FSWA Award Winner and nine-time nominee.

In addition to being the Fantasy writer for the official site of the Seattle Seahawks since 2012, Engel has appeared on ESPN.com, NFL.com, Yahoo Sports, the New York Post, USA Today, SI.com and many other major sports news outlets. Engel also pulled off a three-peat in his highly-competitive New York City Fantasy football league in 2019 that features high-stakes players and top Fantasy experts.

Now, Engel has released his 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings and revealed his top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football dynasty league for years to come.

Top 2020 Fantasy football Dynasty picks

One player Engel is extremely high on in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020: Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. The former Alabama star was a surprise as the No. 24 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, but he lived up to that draft position as a rookie by rushing for 1,150 yards and seven touchdowns while adding 20 catches for 166 yards. Jacobs proved himself as a capable receiver at Alabama and should eventually see more activity in Las Vegas' passing game.

With the Raiders' passing attack adding Henry Ruggs III and Bryan Edwards, the threat of the Raiders pushing the ball downfield should soften up fronts for Jacobs and his talented offensive line. Jacobs was already third in the NFL in runs of more than 15 yards (13) and sixth in yards created after first evaded tackle per carry (1.77). That's why Engel ranks him as his No. 5 running back in his Fantasy football dynasty rankings 2020.

And a massive shocker: Derrius Guice, a player many are expecting to take the lead in Washington's backfield, doesn't even crack the top 100.

Guice's head-turning 10-129-2 rushing line against Carolina in Week 13 of last season created plenty of buzz about his Fantasy upside. But take that game away and the injury-prone 2018 second-round pick out of LSU struggled in limited action last year, rushing for no touchdowns and just 116 yards on 32 carries. Engel doesn't trust Guice to stay on the field and doesn't believe he's worth a major investment in dynasty leagues as he splits carries with Adrian Peterson and others in 2020.

"The Redskins simply cannot count on Guice to remain healthy and neither can you," Engel told SportsLine. "He also may be part of a committee. Let someone else deal with the uncertainty."

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football dynasty rankings

Engel is also calling for a surprising running back you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 30 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings for dynasty leagues. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players should you build your team around? And which overlooked running back do you need to jump on? Visit SportsLine now to find out which players are the top targets in 2020 Fantasy football dynasty leagues, all from an award-winning Fantasy football expert.