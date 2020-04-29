2020 Fantasy Football: Exit survey for first post-Draft PPR mock features thoughts on rookie landing spots

We drafted our first post-NFL Draft Fantasy mock Tuesday, and values changed considerably across the board. Rookies with solidified landing spots moved around, impacted veterans fell and Rob Gronkowski made his first appearance.

One of the big moments happened early, when Senior Fantasy Writer Jamey Eisenberg grabbed Clyde Edwards-Helaire at pick 2.03. That landing spot might shock some, but virtually no one has seen the Chiefs' decision to make Edwards-Helaire the only running back taken in the first round as anything other than a massive win for his stock, and the landing spot simply couldn't be better.

Jamey's writeup of the full mock draft results included his thoughts on the landing spots of all the significant rookies, and it's well worth a read to get an idea of where these guys will land. In it, he addressed the Edwards-Helaire pick, the obvious biggest question from his squad, saying "I continue to move him up in my rankings. He's the No. 7 running back in PPR now, and he was the seventh running back off the board here behind Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Miles Sanders."

That makes a lot of sense. Ranking the back end of the top 10 running backs this year is challenging, with Derrick Henry coming off a 400-touch season (including playoffs) and Aaron Jones watching as the Packers made A.J. Dillon a second-round pick. Joe Mixon, Nick Chubb and others also figure in, but preferring Edwards-Helaire at that spot is plenty reasonable, especially if you figure his reception upside in a PPR format far surpasses those alternatives.

I've asked the other 10 drafters for thoughts on key picks from their drafts below, which I've arranged chronologically in draft order. As for my team, the most notable picks were probably Jonathan Taylor at 4.04 and Stefon Diggs at 5.09. For as much as I like Edwards-Helaire's potential in 2020, I think Taylor still has a chance to outproduce him, especially late in the season if he can wrestle the majority of the early-down touches from Marlon Mack behind the Colts stellar offensive line.

Diggs is a player I already saw as undervalued, but I think that's been accelerated after the NFL Draft as other potential Fantasy WR2s like Amari Cooper and Courtland Sutton saw their stock impacted by high picks. Because of his low-volume 2019, it's easy to forget Diggs was the WR11 in 2018 on nearly 150 targets. Of course, Diggs still finished as the WR20 after his average depth of target spiked in 2019 and he essentially became a deep threat. A legit No. 1 wide receiver with a proven ability to produce in both low-aDOT and high-aDOT roles, I expect Diggs to get peppered with targets at all depths with the Bills, and Buffalo's run-heavy offense or Josh Allen's accuracy issues don't scare me off him. Diggs is an easy fifth-round pick I have ranked at WR16 in PPR.

Here are the responses from the rest of the CBS Fantasy team:

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer: The Eagles didn't add any running back depth in the Draft, and you made Miles Sanders the 1.07 in this mock as a result. Just how high is his ceiling in Year 2?

"Sanders averaged 14.7 carries, 4.0 catches and 98 total yards over his final seven regular season games -- and he was still sharing a little with Boston Scott. And while it's clear Philadelphia wants to cultivate a downfield passing element to its offense, the speed they have at receiver will force safeties to abandon defending the run, making it easier for Sanders to run behind his big offensive line. Until or unless the Eagles add another legit threat to their running back corps, Sanders has 1,500-yard, 10-plus touchdown potential. Those are the kinds of players you take in Round 1."

Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer: I'm pretty concerned about Aaron Jones after the Draft, but you stood by him here at 2.11. What are your thoughts about the impact of A.J. Dillon?

"I don't foresee Dillon eating into Jones' touches any more than Jamaal Williams would have. Green Bay drafting Dillon makes me hesitant to draft Jones in the mid-to-early second, but Jones' insane career efficiency is tough to ignore at the 2/3 turn."

R.J. White, NFL Draft Editor: The Cowboys shocked many with the pick of CeeDee Lamb in the first round, but you still felt confident enough in Amari Cooper to grab him at 3.12. How do you think that offense could be impacted by the addition of the former Sooner?

"I certainly think the Cowboys plan to make Cooper their featured receiver in the offense based on the amount of money they handed him this offseason. Last year, Cooper received 119 targets while the Cowboys had the 10th-most passing attempts in the league, and I think it's safe to expect that same level of workload as reasonable. Lamb can come in and soak up Randall Cobb's 83 targets as a rookie, and anything else he gets is more likely to come from Michael Gallup's target total, which was almost identical to that of Cooper."

Chris Towers, Senior Fantasy Editor: James Conner left the draft as a potential winner, though some see the addition of Anthony McFarland as a significant threat. You grabbed him at 5.04 here — do you think he has the potential to return to the role that helped him finish RB6 in both Standard and PPR in 2018?

"It's so hard to say. When they've had the ability to, the Steelers have preferred to just use one running back, and that was mostly still true for Conner in the first half of last season. We'll see if it holds true with a crowded running back room, but Conner has at least showed the ability to be a viable three-down back, and we haven't seen that from anyone else here. There's risk here, to be sure, but the hit rate for a fifth-round pick isn't exactly stellar — last year's fifth round ADP included the likes of Baker Mayfield, O.J. Howard, Tevin Coleman and A.J. Green, among others. There's upside, too."

Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer: You took Julian Edelman at 6.07 but noted in the chat you aren't a big fan of his for 2020. Of course, the NFL Draft seemed to lock him into a pretty high-target role. What were your thoughts about that pick?

"I think Tom Brady was tied to Julian Edelman's fantasy value as much as any QB/WR combo in the league. However, among the available WRs in that spot like Marvin Jones and Michael Gallup, I couldn't pass up the target share available in New England's offense."

Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer: Matt Breida got dealt to Miami during Day 3 of the NFL Draft, and you selected him with the 7.08 pick here. What do you think about his role with the Dolphins?

"I took a chance on Cam Akers and wanted Darrell Henderson but Dave took him right before me. Instead, I got the second-best scenario and just handcuffed the Dolphins running backs with Jordan Howard (pick 9.08) and Breida. My options at RB are a little risky but it feels better having Howard paired with Breida. He did well in San Francisco but his line was MUCH better. Hopefully the Dolphins are better than the revolving doors they were putting out there last season."

George Maselli, Fantasy Editor: You grabbed Rob Gronkowski at 8.02 as the ninth tight end off the board. What do you think his realistic ceiling is for 2020?

"Hey, it was a legacy pick. Gronk could rediscover some magic with Brady after a year away to get healthy and be a red-zone weapon and a top five tight end at age 31. Bucs games will be must-see TV, but realistically it's doubtful he can deliver big numbers. His last big season was 2017 (1,084 yards, 8 touchdowns in 14 games), and it was tough to watch him struggle to get separation from linebackers in 2018. Here's hoping it happens. He makes the game more fun."

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer: You grabbed James White at 9.01, and most seem to think his role is going to shrink without Tom Brady. How do you see his 2020 season playing out?

"I almost puked in my mouth when I made this pick but I felt like the discount was worth it as my fourth running back. I have no idea what the Patriots are going to do on offense but for now I'm assuming White will remain their primary pass-catching running back."

Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today host: You waited at TE and grabbed Noah Fant in the 13th round, then added Dallas Goedert in the final round. How significantly do you think Fant was impacted by the additions of Jerry Jeudy, KJ Hamler and Albert Okwuegbunam in the Draft?

"I am only slightly concerned about Noah Fant being negatively affected by the NFL Draft. Rookie wide receivers usually don't deliver big numbers, and I'm not at all concerned about Albert Okwuegbunam. Nothing changes the fact that Fant is a very talented former first-round pick who is now entering his second season and we often see tight ends make a big leap in Year 2."