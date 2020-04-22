2020 Fantasy Football: Final mock draft before NFL Draft features big effects from projected landing spots

Our final PPR mock draft before the NFL Draft took place Tuesday afternoon, just hours before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers acquired Rob Gronkowski. Our drafters weren't privy to that new information when they chose, but they were of course aware of where rookies are projected to go, and what it could mean for the veterans on those rosters.

I also asked the 11 other drafters for their thoughts on those tough decisions before we know what post-Draft rosters will look like. Check out Jamey Eisenberg's recap for the full results, but here we'll give the drafters an opportunity to expand on their decisions a little more.

As for my team, I landed three rookies — the top two backs, Jonathan Taylor and De'Andre Swift, in the third and fifth rounds, plus Laviska Shenault in the ninth. Taylor moved down my board a bit from earlier this month due to concerns he might not be the first back off the board this week, but I still see him as an otherworldly prospect who will be a Fantasy factor in Year 1. Swift is one back who might go ahead of him, and Swift certainly has a little more pass-catching ability in his tape, so that's a duo I feel comfortable in as my RB2 and RB3.

Shenault is perhaps my favorite wide receiver in this class when considering expected rookie draft cost in Dynasty leagues, and I hope to land him everywhere after an impressive production profile at Colorado.

Here are the responses from our CBS Fantasy team:

George Maselli, Fantasy Editor: You grabbed Chris Godwin at pick 1.05, which both seems high and perfectly justifiable. What has you so excited about Godwin's fourth NFL season? (Note: pre-Gronk trade)

"Godwin's outlook for this season is crazy with Tom Brady at quarterback. Even with an improving defense, the Bucs figure to be in plenty of shootouts, and Godwin is a 10 years younger, better version of Julian Edelman. Brady is trading a receiving corps that graded as one of the worst in the league by PFF to having the No. 1 in Godwin and the No. 5 in Mike Evans. Yes, Brady is wicked smart."

Adam Aizer, Fantasy Football Today host: You grabbed two sort of "boring" names in this year's wide receiver group in Odell Beckham and Robert Woods at 3.11 and 4.02. Do you think both are undervalued there?

"Not really. I hate my wide receivers and I think my team is terrible. I suppose Woods could reach new heights with Brandin Cooks and the touchdown vulture Todd Gurley gone, but I'm not counting on it. Beckham played hurt all of last season, so let's hope he bounces back."

Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer: You grabbed two backs whose teams have been linked to the position in the draft with Darrell Henderson and Ronald Jones at 6.11 and 7.02. How do you think their roles could be impacted by the Draft?

"Their roles could be dramatically impacted if a high-profile rookie is added to either team. I'm more concerned about Jones than Henderson, which is why I drafted him first. Our lead NFL Draft analyst Ryan Wilson has D'Andre Swift going to Tampa Bay at No. 45 overall in Round 2 in his latest mock draft. That kind of move would crush Jones, and he would likely fall past Round 10 in all leagues. I don't expect the Rams to invest heavily in their backfield, and Henderson could end up as a steal in Round 6 if he comes out of NFL Draft weekend as the lead replacement for Todd Gurley in 2020."

Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer: You were able to land Kerryon Johnson at 7.12 after Kareem Hunt, among others. I've been having a hard time understanding the cheap Fantasy cost for the 22-year-old this offseason. Does he have RB1 upside?

"Yeah I'm really confused why a lot of people are down on him. There's always the injury risk with him, but if healthy I think he could have RB1 upside. Health obviously the huge key, but he came back at the end of last season on limited work, had 4-plus yards per carry. So that in itself is promising."

Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer: You landed Marquise Brown at pick 8.06 after his 584-yard, seven-touchdown rookie season. Do you think he can have a 1,000-yard season in Year 2 despite a run-heavy offense?

"I expect a big season for Brown after an impressive rookie season. Despite missing two games and dealing with "questionable" tags most of the season, Brown still finished with seven touchdowns. Brown caught 7 of 11 passes for 120-plus yards in the Ravens' postseason loss to the Titans, and I think after offseason surgery and some rest, he will take another step forward with Lamar Jackson in Baltimore."

Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer: The Jets have been linked to a first-round wide receiver, but they still seem to have available targets even if they go that route. You grabbed Jamison Crowder at pick 8.12 — do you think he could lead the team in targets even if they take, say, Jerry Jeudy?

"Yes, I do still think he could lead the team in looks, becoming a sneaky value in the eighth round in PPR leagues. I don't expect any of the rookie wide receivers to be able to provide the immediate security blanket for Darnold that Crowder provides, so I think Crowder could see 130-140 targets."

Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host: You went with AJ Dillon over Zack Moss at pick 9.06. Is it hard always being so right?

"Ha! If only that was the case. In this scenario, I prefer AJ's frame at 6 feet, 250 lbs over Moss as long as his quickness and speed are what we think they'll be at the next level. "

Chris Towers, Senior Fantasy Editor: Preston Williams was off to a great start last year before a season-ending injury, and that might make him a discount this year judging by the 11.03 price tag you paid here. Do you think he could overtake DeVante Parker as Miami's No. 1?

"Parker could sustain the gains he made in 2019 and remain the Dolphins No. 1 receiver moving forward, but he also might have been a bit of a looter in a riot, benefiting from being the only real target on a team often playing from behind with a gunslinger quarterback. Williams doesn't have the pedigree Parker does, but Williams was productive in college and could have been a mid-round pick if not for concerns about his off-field history. As a bench receiver, he's a great dart throw, especially with the Dolphins bringing in a new quarterback — which could overcome Parker's chemistry edge with Ryan Fitzpatrick."

Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer: With the recent buzz about a potential Leonard Fournette trade, Ryquell Armstead becomes an interesting name. Do you think there are scenarios where Armstead is the Jaguars' Week 1 starter?

"All the things I did in this draft and you're asking me about Ryquell Armstead?! He was a dart throw in case the Jaguars trade/dump Fournette and don't add another running back in the draft! How likely is the scenario? I'm thinking it's less than a 50 percent shot, but for a pre-NFL draft mock, it's worth it in Round 11. Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go back to my chalkboard and write "I will not draft DeAndre Hopkins over Joe Mixon" 200 more times."

Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer: You grabbed two interesting backup running backs in Chase Edmonds and Tony Pollard in Rounds 11 and 12. Do you think either back could have stand-alone value in 2020?

"Without an injury? Probably not. But Edmonds and Pollard would both be instant starters if Kenyan Drake or Ezekiel Elliott goes down. They might even be borderline No. 1 backs. My running back corps is extremely long on upside and short on floor, so I wanted to add a couple more lottery tickets to the mix. Hopefully by September I have at least two must-start options."

Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer: You grabbed Joe Burrow with your final bench pick, and assuming he goes No. 1 he will enter the NFL with plenty of weaponry. What do you think his Fantasy ceiling is in his rookie year?

"I knew I needed a secure a backup to Carson Wentz with his injury history, and I'm hoping Burrow's ceiling is similar to Baker Mayfield's final 10 games as a rookie where he averaged 22.6 fantasy points per game. The Bengals will be trailing a lot and have decent weapons so I expect the volume to be there."

