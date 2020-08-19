Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Baltimore Ravens (9:20)

We preach all the time about waiting on a quarterback, but that doesn't work in a two-quarterback league. You have to be aggressive drafting quarterbacks in that format. And that's what happened here in the two-quarterback draft we held Tuesday.

Three quarterbacks were selected in Round 1, seven through Round 2 and 16 through Round 4. In total, 41 quarterbacks were drafted, including nine NFL teams that had multiple passers selected (Dolphins, Chargers, Washington, Bears, Saints, Ravens, Raiders, Eagles and Patriots).

Chris Towers and Ben Gretch were two Fantasy managers who started their teams with a pair of quarterbacks in the first two rounds. Let's focus on Chris' team, and he drafted Patrick Mahomes at No. 3 overall and Josh Allen at 2.10.

Chris only drafted one other quarterback in Alex Smith in Round 15, which isn't ideal since Smith isn't guaranteed to start at any point this season in Washington. But Chris has two potential top-five guys in Mahomes and Allen. 

If both stay healthy and live up to expectations, Chris should have a dominant quarterback duo. And Chris has time to find a third quarterback since Mahomes' bye is Week 10, with Allen on a bye in Week 11.

Chris took a Zero-RB approach with his team. After the two quarterbacks, he drafted DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper and Zach Ertz with his next four picks. His first running back was Kareem Hunt in Round 7, and he followed that with D'Andre Swift and Cam Akers with his next two selections.

He has Bryce Love and Boston Scott on his bench, as well as reserve receivers in Christian Kirk, Allen Lazard and N'Keal Harry. This team has the potential to be awesome if everyone stays healthy and at least two of his running backs are above average.

Heath Cummings took a different approach than Chris. Heath didn't draft his first quarterback until Round 7 with Tyrod Taylor. His second quarterback is Derek Carr, who he drafted in Round 8. Heath also has Taysom Hill and Robert Griffin III on the bench, and this is clearly a weak group.

Dominate your Fantasy Football draft with our free Draft Kit, which gives you must-have sleepers, breakouts, busts, and rankings. Plus see the top players at each position, complete with winning projections. Get your Draft Kit now!

But the strength of Heath's team is everything else. His running backs (Austin Ekeler, James Conner, Le'Veon Bell, Jordan Howard, Latavius Murray and Justin Jackson) and receivers (Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, Robert Woods and Jamison Crowder) are great, and he has Evan Engram at tight end. If his quarterbacks are above average, Heath could have the best team in this league.

For my team, I took a hybrid approach of Chris and Heath. I drafted Deshaun Watson in Round 2, Cam Newton in Round 5 and Gardner Minshew in Round 7, and if Newton is back to his pre-injury form, I should be excellent at quarterback.

My running backs are Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, David Montgomery, Tevin Coleman, Joshua Kelley and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. My receivers are Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton, Marvin Jones, Diontae Johnson and Sterling Shepard. And Mike Gesicki is my tight end. I love the balance of my roster, and I'm confident that if healthy, this team should make the playoffs. 

As you can see, here are three different examples of how to build a team in a two-quarterback league. You can go heavy on quarterbacks like Chris, wait on the position like Heath or take a balanced approach like me. We'll have to find out during the season which strategy worked best.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
2. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
11. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Will Brinson S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Chris Towers P. Mahomes QB KC
4 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO
5 Dave Richard L. Jackson QB BAL
6 Jack Capotorto E. Elliott RB DAL
7 Meron Berkson M. Thomas WR NO
8 Andrew Baumhor D. Cook RB MIN
9 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB
10 Michael Kiser M. Sanders RB PHI
11 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI
12 George Maselli C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 George Maselli D. Prescott QB DAL
14 Ben Gretch R. Wilson QB SEA
15 Michael Kiser K. Drake RB ARI
16 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
17 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL
18 Meron Berkson J. Mixon RB CIN
19 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR KC
20 Dave Richard T. Kelce TE KC
21 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU
22 Chris Towers J. Allen QB BUF
23 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE
24 Adam Aizer J. Jacobs RB LV
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB
26 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF
27 Chris Towers D. Hopkins WR ARI
28 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henry RB TEN
29 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB
30 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB
31 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO
32 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR
33 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT
34 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI
35 Ben Gretch M. Evans WR TB
36 George Maselli T. Gurley RB ATL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL
38 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
39 Michael Kiser M. Stafford QB DET
40 Heath Cummings A. Robinson WR CHI
41 Andrew Baumhor A. Rodgers QB GB
42 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL
43 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
44 Dave Richard D. Jones QB NYG
45 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN
46 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR
47 Will Brinson K. Golladay WR DET
48 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Adam Aizer B. Mayfield QB CLE
50 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE
51 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR DAL
52 Jamey Eisenberg C. Newton QB NE
53 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA
54 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA
55 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR TEN
56 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB CIN
57 Heath Cummings R. Woods WR LAR
58 Michael Kiser K. Allen WR LAC
59 Ben Gretch M. Andrews TE BAL
60 George Maselli R. Jones RB TB
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 George Maselli D. Chark WR JAC
62 Ben Gretch T. McLaurin WR WAS
63 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN
64 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB NYJ
65 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC
66 Meron Berkson M. Gordon RB DEN
67 Jack Capotorto D. Metcalf WR SEA
68 Dave Richard S. Diggs WR BUF
69 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hilton WR IND
70 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI
71 Will Brinson T. Bridgewater QB CAR
72 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Adam Aizer J. Taylor RB IND
74 Will Brinson J. Garoppolo QB SF
75 Chris Towers K. Hunt RB CLE
76 Jamey Eisenberg G. Minshew QB JAC
77 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB HOU
78 Jack Capotorto A. Green WR CIN
79 Meron Berkson R. Tannehill QB TEN
80 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF
81 Heath Cummings T. Taylor QB LAC
82 Michael Kiser W. Fuller WR HOU
83 Ben Gretch M. Gallup WR DAL
84 George Maselli D. Parker WR MIA
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 George Maselli P. Rivers QB IND
86 Ben Gretch K. Cousins QB MIN
87 Michael Kiser T. Boyd WR CIN
88 Heath Cummings D. Carr QB LV
89 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR HOU
90 Meron Berkson D. Lock QB DEN
91 Jack Capotorto M. Ingram RB BAL
92 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE
93 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI
94 Chris Towers D. Swift RB DET
95 Will Brinson S. Darnold QB NYJ
96 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Adam Aizer N. Foles QB CHI
98 Will Brinson D. Haskins QB WAS
99 Chris Towers C. Akers RB LAR
100 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET
101 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB SF
102 Jack Capotorto T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
103 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV
104 Andrew Baumhor T. Higbee TE LAR
105 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE NYG
106 Michael Kiser T. Cohen RB CHI
107 Ben Gretch J. Dobbins RB BAL
108 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 George Maselli J. White RB NE
110 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB MIA
111 Michael Kiser H. Henry TE LAC
112 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ
113 Andrew Baumhor M. Mack RB IND
114 Meron Berkson P. Lindsay RB DEN
115 Jack Capotorto H. Hurst TE ATL
116 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR
117 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT
118 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI
119 Will Brinson A. Miller WR CHI
120 Adam Aizer M. Trubisky QB CHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Adam Aizer D. Slayton WR NYG
122 Will Brinson C. Lamb WR DAL
123 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB
124 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG
125 Dave Richard J. Reagor WR PHI
126 Jack Capotorto R. Gronkowski TE TB
127 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB DET
128 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR LV
129 Heath Cummings J. Howard RB MIA
130 Michael Kiser Z. Moss RB BUF
131 Ben Gretch A. Gibson RB WAS
132 George Maselli B. Aiyuk WR SF
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 George Maselli J. Stidham QB NE
134 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC
135 Michael Kiser J. Herbert QB LAC
136 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO
137 Andrew Baumhor A. Mattison RB MIN
138 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR DEN
139 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN
140 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE
141 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF
142 Chris Towers B. Scott RB PHI
143 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND
144 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Adam Aizer C. Edmonds RB ARI
146 Will Brinson M. Williams WR LAC
147 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS
148 Jamey Eisenberg J. Kelley RB LAC
149 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
150 Jack Capotorto T. Pollard RB DAL
151 Meron Berkson P. Williams WR MIA
152 Andrew Baumhor R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
153 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC
154 Michael Kiser S. Sims WR WAS
155 Ben Gretch D. Evans RB TEN
156 George Maselli 49ers DST SF
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 George Maselli B. Jarwin TE DAL
158 Ben Gretch D. Washington RB KC
159 Michael Kiser D. Johnson RB HOU
160 Heath Cummings T. Hill QB NO
161 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC
162 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF
163 Jack Capotorto R. Penny RB SEA
164 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI
165 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA
166 Chris Towers N. Harry WR NE
167 Will Brinson E. Sanders WR NO
168 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Adam Aizer Steelers DST PIT
170 Will Brinson M. Pittman WR IND
171 Chris Towers A. Smith QB WAS
172 Jamey Eisenberg K. Vaughn RB TB
173 Dave Richard A. Hooper TE CLE
174 Jack Capotorto Chargers DST LAC
175 Meron Berkson A. Peterson RB WAS
176 Andrew Baumhor J. Hurts QB PHI
177 Heath Cummings R. Griffin III QB BAL
178 Michael Kiser G. Tate WR NYG
179 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF
180 George Maselli B. Edwards WR LV
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 George Maselli M. Mariota QB LV
182 Ben Gretch H. Butker K KC
183 Michael Kiser Ravens DST BAL
184 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND
185 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI
186 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR
187 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL
188 Dave Richard W. Lutz K NO
189 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE
190 Chris Towers Bears DST CHI
191 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF
192 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND
Round 17
Pos Team Player
193 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K DAL
194 Will Brinson Broncos DST DEN
195 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL
196 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gay K TB
197 Dave Richard Vikings DST MIN
198 Jack Capotorto D. Freeman RB ATL
199 Meron Berkson D. Bailey K MIN
200 Andrew Baumhor M. Prater K DET
201 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU
202 Michael Kiser M. Badgley K LAC
203 Ben Gretch B. Snell RB PIT
204 George Maselli J. Myers K SEA
Team by Team
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 J. Jacobs RB LV
3 25 C. Godwin WR TB
4 48 J. Goff QB LAR
5 49 B. Mayfield QB CLE
6 72 M. Brown WR BAL
7 73 J. Taylor RB IND
8 96 J. Edelman WR NE
9 97 N. Foles QB CHI
10 120 M. Trubisky QB CHI
11 121 D. Slayton WR NYG
12 144 D. Samuel WR SF
13 145 C. Edmonds RB ARI
14 168 N. Fant TE DEN
15 169 Steelers DST PIT
16 192 P. Campbell WR IND
17 193 G. Zuerlein K DAL
Will Brinson
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 26 G. Kittle TE SF
4 47 K. Golladay WR DET
5 50 O. Beckham WR CLE
6 71 T. Bridgewater QB CAR
7 74 J. Garoppolo QB SF
8 95 S. Darnold QB NYJ
9 98 D. Haskins QB WAS
10 119 A. Miller WR CHI
11 122 C. Lamb WR DAL
12 143 N. Hines RB IND
13 146 M. Williams WR LAC
14 167 E. Sanders WR NO
15 170 M. Pittman WR IND
16 191 R. Gould K SF
17 194 Broncos DST DEN
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 3 P. Mahomes QB KC
2 22 J. Allen QB BUF
3 27 D. Hopkins WR ARI
4 46 C. Kupp WR LAR
5 51 A. Cooper WR DAL
6 70 Z. Ertz TE PHI
7 75 K. Hunt RB CLE
8 94 D. Swift RB DET
9 99 C. Akers RB LAR
10 118 C. Kirk WR ARI
11 123 A. Lazard WR GB
12 142 B. Scott RB PHI
13 147 B. Love RB WAS
14 166 N. Harry WR NE
15 171 A. Smith QB WAS
16 190 Bears DST CHI
17 195 Y. Koo K ATL
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 4 A. Kamara RB NO
2 21 D. Watson QB HOU
3 28 D. Henry RB TEN
4 45 A. Thielen WR MIN
5 52 C. Newton QB NE
6 69 T. Hilton WR IND
7 76 G. Minshew QB JAC
8 93 D. Montgomery RB CHI
9 100 M. Jones WR DET
10 117 D. Johnson WR PIT
11 124 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 141 T. Coleman RB SF
13 148 J. Kelley RB LAC
14 165 M. Gesicki TE MIA
15 172 K. Vaughn RB TB
16 189 Patriots DST NE
17 196 M. Gay K TB
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 5 L. Jackson QB BAL
2 20 T. Kelce TE KC
3 29 A. Jones RB GB
4 44 D. Jones QB NYG
5 53 T. Lockett WR SEA
6 68 S. Diggs WR BUF
7 77 D. Johnson RB HOU
8 92 J. Landry WR CLE
9 101 R. Mostert RB SF
10 116 D. Henderson RB LAR
11 125 J. Reagor WR PHI
12 140 D. Harris RB NE
13 149 A. Dillon RB GB
14 164 D. Jackson WR PHI
15 173 A. Hooper TE CLE
16 188 W. Lutz K NO
17 197 Vikings DST MIN
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 19 T. Hill WR KC
3 30 T. Brady QB TB
4 43 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
5 54 C. Carson RB SEA
6 67 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 78 A. Green WR CIN
8 91 M. Ingram RB BAL
9 102 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
10 115 H. Hurst TE ATL
11 126 R. Gronkowski TE TB
12 139 J. Jefferson WR MIN
13 150 T. Pollard RB DAL
14 163 R. Penny RB SEA
15 174 Chargers DST LAC
16 187 J. Tucker K BAL
17 198 D. Freeman RB ATL
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Thomas WR NO
2 18 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 31 D. Brees QB NO
4 42 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 55 A. Brown WR TEN
6 66 M. Gordon RB DEN
7 79 R. Tannehill QB TEN
8 90 D. Lock QB DEN
9 103 D. Waller TE LV
10 114 P. Lindsay RB DEN
11 127 K. Johnson RB DET
12 138 J. Jeudy WR DEN
13 151 P. Williams WR MIA
14 162 J. Brown WR BUF
15 175 A. Peterson RB WAS
16 186 Rams DST LAR
17 199 D. Bailey K MIN
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Cook RB MIN
2 17 J. Jones WR ATL
3 32 D. Moore WR CAR
4 41 A. Rodgers QB GB
5 56 J. Burrow QB CIN
6 65 L. Fournette RB JAC
7 80 D. Singletary RB BUF
8 89 B. Cooks WR HOU
9 104 T. Higbee TE LAR
10 113 M. Mack RB IND
11 128 H. Ruggs III WR LV
12 137 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 152 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
14 161 R. Armstead RB JAC
15 176 J. Hurts QB PHI
16 185 Eagles DST PHI
17 200 M. Prater K DET
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 9 D. Adams WR GB
2 16 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 33 J. Conner RB PIT
4 40 A. Robinson WR CHI
5 57 R. Woods WR LAR
6 64 L. Bell RB NYJ
7 81 T. Taylor QB LAC
8 88 D. Carr QB LV
9 105 E. Engram TE NYG
10 112 J. Crowder WR NYJ
11 129 J. Howard RB MIA
12 136 L. Murray RB NO
13 153 J. Jackson RB LAC
14 160 T. Hill QB NO
15 177 R. Griffin III QB BAL
16 184 Colts DST IND
17 201 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Michael Kiser
Rd Pk Player
1 10 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 15 K. Drake RB ARI
3 34 C. Wentz QB PHI
4 39 M. Stafford QB DET
5 58 K. Allen WR LAC
6 63 C. Sutton WR DEN
7 82 W. Fuller WR HOU
8 87 T. Boyd WR CIN
9 106 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 111 H. Henry TE LAC
11 130 Z. Moss RB BUF
12 135 J. Herbert QB LAC
13 154 S. Sims WR WAS
14 159 D. Johnson RB HOU
15 178 G. Tate WR NYG
16 183 Ravens DST BAL
17 202 M. Badgley K LAC
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 11 K. Murray QB ARI
2 14 R. Wilson QB SEA
3 35 M. Evans WR TB
4 38 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
5 59 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 62 T. McLaurin WR WAS
7 83 M. Gallup WR DAL
8 86 K. Cousins QB MIN
9 107 J. Dobbins RB BAL
10 110 M. Breida RB MIA
11 131 A. Gibson RB WAS
12 134 M. Hardman WR KC
13 155 D. Evans RB TEN
14 158 D. Washington RB KC
15 179 Bills DST BUF
16 182 H. Butker K KC
17 203 B. Snell RB PIT
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 12 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
2 13 D. Prescott QB DAL
3 36 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 37 M. Ryan QB ATL
5 60 R. Jones RB TB
6 61 D. Chark WR JAC
7 84 D. Parker WR MIA
8 85 P. Rivers QB IND
9 108 B. Perriman WR NYJ
10 109 J. White RB NE
11 132 B. Aiyuk WR SF
12 133 J. Stidham QB NE
13 156 49ers DST SF
14 157 B. Jarwin TE DAL
15 180 B. Edwards WR LV
16 181 M. Mariota QB LV
17 204 J. Myers K SEA

So which Fantasy football busts should you completely avoid? And which running back going off the board early should you fade? Visit SportsLine now to get cheat sheets from the model that called Baker Mayfield's disappointing season, and find out.