We preach all the time about waiting on a quarterback, but that doesn't work in a two-quarterback league. You have to be aggressive drafting quarterbacks in that format. And that's what happened here in the two-quarterback draft we held Tuesday.
Three quarterbacks were selected in Round 1, seven through Round 2 and 16 through Round 4. In total, 41 quarterbacks were drafted, including nine NFL teams that had multiple passers selected (Dolphins, Chargers, Washington, Bears, Saints, Ravens, Raiders, Eagles and Patriots).
Chris Towers and Ben Gretch were two Fantasy managers who started their teams with a pair of quarterbacks in the first two rounds. Let's focus on Chris' team, and he drafted Patrick Mahomes at No. 3 overall and Josh Allen at 2.10.
Chris only drafted one other quarterback in Alex Smith in Round 15, which isn't ideal since Smith isn't guaranteed to start at any point this season in Washington. But Chris has two potential top-five guys in Mahomes and Allen.
If both stay healthy and live up to expectations, Chris should have a dominant quarterback duo. And Chris has time to find a third quarterback since Mahomes' bye is Week 10, with Allen on a bye in Week 11.
Chris took a Zero-RB approach with his team. After the two quarterbacks, he drafted DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper and Zach Ertz with his next four picks. His first running back was Kareem Hunt in Round 7, and he followed that with D'Andre Swift and Cam Akers with his next two selections.
He has Bryce Love and Boston Scott on his bench, as well as reserve receivers in Christian Kirk, Allen Lazard and N'Keal Harry. This team has the potential to be awesome if everyone stays healthy and at least two of his running backs are above average.
Heath Cummings took a different approach than Chris. Heath didn't draft his first quarterback until Round 7 with Tyrod Taylor. His second quarterback is Derek Carr, who he drafted in Round 8. Heath also has Taysom Hill and Robert Griffin III on the bench, and this is clearly a weak group.
But the strength of Heath's team is everything else. His running backs (Austin Ekeler, James Conner, Le'Veon Bell, Jordan Howard, Latavius Murray and Justin Jackson) and receivers (Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, Robert Woods and Jamison Crowder) are great, and he has Evan Engram at tight end. If his quarterbacks are above average, Heath could have the best team in this league.
For my team, I took a hybrid approach of Chris and Heath. I drafted Deshaun Watson in Round 2, Cam Newton in Round 5 and Gardner Minshew in Round 7, and if Newton is back to his pre-injury form, I should be excellent at quarterback.
My running backs are Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, David Montgomery, Tevin Coleman, Joshua Kelley and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. My receivers are Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton, Marvin Jones, Diontae Johnson and Sterling Shepard. And Mike Gesicki is my tight end. I love the balance of my roster, and I'm confident that if healthy, this team should make the playoffs.
As you can see, here are three different examples of how to build a team in a two-quarterback league. You can go heavy on quarterbacks like Chris, wait on the position like Heath or take a balanced approach like me. We'll have to find out during the season which strategy worked best.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
2. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer
3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
10. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization
11. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Adam Aizer
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Will Brinson
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Chris Towers
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Kamara RB NO
|5
|Dave Richard
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|7
|Meron Berkson
|M. Thomas WR NO
|8
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Cook RB MIN
|9
|Heath Cummings
|D. Adams WR GB
|10
|Michael Kiser
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|11
|Ben Gretch
|K. Murray QB ARI
|12
|George Maselli
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|George Maselli
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|14
|Ben Gretch
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|15
|Michael Kiser
|K. Drake RB ARI
|16
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|17
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Jones WR ATL
|18
|Meron Berkson
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|19
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Hill WR KC
|20
|Dave Richard
|T. Kelce TE KC
|21
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Watson QB HOU
|22
|Chris Towers
|J. Allen QB BUF
|23
|Will Brinson
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|24
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Adam Aizer
|C. Godwin WR TB
|26
|Will Brinson
|G. Kittle TE SF
|27
|Chris Towers
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|28
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Henry RB TEN
|29
|Dave Richard
|A. Jones RB GB
|30
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Brady QB TB
|31
|Meron Berkson
|D. Brees QB NO
|32
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Moore WR CAR
|33
|Heath Cummings
|J. Conner RB PIT
|34
|Michael Kiser
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|35
|Ben Gretch
|M. Evans WR TB
|36
|George Maselli
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|George Maselli
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|38
|Ben Gretch
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|39
|Michael Kiser
|M. Stafford QB DET
|40
|Heath Cummings
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|41
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|42
|Meron Berkson
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|43
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|44
|Dave Richard
|D. Jones QB NYG
|45
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|46
|Chris Towers
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|47
|Will Brinson
|K. Golladay WR DET
|48
|Adam Aizer
|J. Goff QB LAR
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Adam Aizer
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|50
|Will Brinson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|51
|Chris Towers
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|52
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Newton QB NE
|53
|Dave Richard
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|54
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Carson RB SEA
|55
|Meron Berkson
|A. Brown WR TEN
|56
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|57
|Heath Cummings
|R. Woods WR LAR
|58
|Michael Kiser
|K. Allen WR LAC
|59
|Ben Gretch
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|60
|George Maselli
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|George Maselli
|D. Chark WR JAC
|62
|Ben Gretch
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|63
|Michael Kiser
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|64
|Heath Cummings
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|65
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|66
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|67
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|68
|Dave Richard
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|69
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Hilton WR IND
|70
|Chris Towers
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|71
|Will Brinson
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|72
|Adam Aizer
|M. Brown WR BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Adam Aizer
|J. Taylor RB IND
|74
|Will Brinson
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|75
|Chris Towers
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|76
|Jamey Eisenberg
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|77
|Dave Richard
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|78
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Green WR CIN
|79
|Meron Berkson
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|80
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|81
|Heath Cummings
|T. Taylor QB LAC
|82
|Michael Kiser
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|83
|Ben Gretch
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|84
|George Maselli
|D. Parker WR MIA
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|George Maselli
|P. Rivers QB IND
|86
|Ben Gretch
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|87
|Michael Kiser
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|88
|Heath Cummings
|D. Carr QB LV
|89
|Andrew Baumhor
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|90
|Meron Berkson
|D. Lock QB DEN
|91
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|92
|Dave Richard
|J. Landry WR CLE
|93
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|94
|Chris Towers
|D. Swift RB DET
|95
|Will Brinson
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|96
|Adam Aizer
|J. Edelman WR NE
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Adam Aizer
|N. Foles QB CHI
|98
|Will Brinson
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|99
|Chris Towers
|C. Akers RB LAR
|100
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Jones WR DET
|101
|Dave Richard
|R. Mostert RB SF
|102
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|103
|Meron Berkson
|D. Waller TE LV
|104
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|105
|Heath Cummings
|E. Engram TE NYG
|106
|Michael Kiser
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|107
|Ben Gretch
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|108
|George Maselli
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|George Maselli
|J. White RB NE
|110
|Ben Gretch
|M. Breida RB MIA
|111
|Michael Kiser
|H. Henry TE LAC
|112
|Heath Cummings
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|113
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Mack RB IND
|114
|Meron Berkson
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|115
|Jack Capotorto
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|116
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|117
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|118
|Chris Towers
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|119
|Will Brinson
|A. Miller WR CHI
|120
|Adam Aizer
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Adam Aizer
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|122
|Will Brinson
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|123
|Chris Towers
|A. Lazard WR GB
|124
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|125
|Dave Richard
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|126
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|127
|Meron Berkson
|K. Johnson RB DET
|128
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|129
|Heath Cummings
|J. Howard RB MIA
|130
|Michael Kiser
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|131
|Ben Gretch
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|132
|George Maselli
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|George Maselli
|J. Stidham QB NE
|134
|Ben Gretch
|M. Hardman WR KC
|135
|Michael Kiser
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|136
|Heath Cummings
|L. Murray RB NO
|137
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|138
|Meron Berkson
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|139
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|140
|Dave Richard
|D. Harris RB NE
|141
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Coleman RB SF
|142
|Chris Towers
|B. Scott RB PHI
|143
|Will Brinson
|N. Hines RB IND
|144
|Adam Aizer
|D. Samuel WR SF
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Adam Aizer
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|146
|Will Brinson
|M. Williams WR LAC
|147
|Chris Towers
|B. Love RB WAS
|148
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|149
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|150
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|151
|Meron Berkson
|P. Williams WR MIA
|152
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|153
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|154
|Michael Kiser
|S. Sims WR WAS
|155
|Ben Gretch
|D. Evans RB TEN
|156
|George Maselli
|49ers DST SF
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|George Maselli
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|158
|Ben Gretch
|D. Washington RB KC
|159
|Michael Kiser
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|160
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hill QB NO
|161
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|162
|Meron Berkson
|J. Brown WR BUF
|163
|Jack Capotorto
|R. Penny RB SEA
|164
|Dave Richard
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|165
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|166
|Chris Towers
|N. Harry WR NE
|167
|Will Brinson
|E. Sanders WR NO
|168
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Adam Aizer
|Steelers DST PIT
|170
|Will Brinson
|M. Pittman WR IND
|171
|Chris Towers
|A. Smith QB WAS
|172
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|173
|Dave Richard
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|174
|Jack Capotorto
|Chargers DST LAC
|175
|Meron Berkson
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|176
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|177
|Heath Cummings
|R. Griffin III QB BAL
|178
|Michael Kiser
|G. Tate WR NYG
|179
|Ben Gretch
|Bills DST BUF
|180
|George Maselli
|B. Edwards WR LV
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|George Maselli
|M. Mariota QB LV
|182
|Ben Gretch
|H. Butker K KC
|183
|Michael Kiser
|Ravens DST BAL
|184
|Heath Cummings
|Colts DST IND
|185
|Andrew Baumhor
|Eagles DST PHI
|186
|Meron Berkson
|Rams DST LAR
|187
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Tucker K BAL
|188
|Dave Richard
|W. Lutz K NO
|189
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Patriots DST NE
|190
|Chris Towers
|Bears DST CHI
|191
|Will Brinson
|R. Gould K SF
|192
|Adam Aizer
|P. Campbell WR IND
|Round 17
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|193
|Adam Aizer
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|194
|Will Brinson
|Broncos DST DEN
|195
|Chris Towers
|Y. Koo K ATL
|196
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gay K TB
|197
|Dave Richard
|Vikings DST MIN
|198
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|199
|Meron Berkson
|D. Bailey K MIN
|200
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Prater K DET
|201
|Heath Cummings
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|202
|Michael Kiser
|M. Badgley K LAC
|203
|Ben Gretch
|B. Snell RB PIT
|204
|George Maselli
|J. Myers K SEA
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|3
|25
|C. Godwin WR TB
|4
|48
|J. Goff QB LAR
|5
|49
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|6
|72
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|73
|J. Taylor RB IND
|8
|96
|J. Edelman WR NE
|9
|97
|N. Foles QB CHI
|10
|120
|M. Trubisky QB CHI
|11
|121
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|12
|144
|D. Samuel WR SF
|13
|145
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|14
|168
|N. Fant TE DEN
|15
|169
|Steelers DST PIT
|16
|192
|P. Campbell WR IND
|17
|193
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|Will Brinson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|26
|G. Kittle TE SF
|4
|47
|K. Golladay WR DET
|5
|50
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|6
|71
|T. Bridgewater QB CAR
|7
|74
|J. Garoppolo QB SF
|8
|95
|S. Darnold QB NYJ
|9
|98
|D. Haskins QB WAS
|10
|119
|A. Miller WR CHI
|11
|122
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|12
|143
|N. Hines RB IND
|13
|146
|M. Williams WR LAC
|14
|167
|E. Sanders WR NO
|15
|170
|M. Pittman WR IND
|16
|191
|R. Gould K SF
|17
|194
|Broncos DST DEN
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|2
|22
|J. Allen QB BUF
|3
|27
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|4
|46
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|5
|51
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|6
|70
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|7
|75
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|8
|94
|D. Swift RB DET
|9
|99
|C. Akers RB LAR
|10
|118
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|11
|123
|A. Lazard WR GB
|12
|142
|B. Scott RB PHI
|13
|147
|B. Love RB WAS
|14
|166
|N. Harry WR NE
|15
|171
|A. Smith QB WAS
|16
|190
|Bears DST CHI
|17
|195
|Y. Koo K ATL
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|21
|D. Watson QB HOU
|3
|28
|D. Henry RB TEN
|4
|45
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|5
|52
|C. Newton QB NE
|6
|69
|T. Hilton WR IND
|7
|76
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|8
|93
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|9
|100
|M. Jones WR DET
|10
|117
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|11
|124
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|12
|141
|T. Coleman RB SF
|13
|148
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|14
|165
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|15
|172
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|16
|189
|Patriots DST NE
|17
|196
|M. Gay K TB
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|2
|20
|T. Kelce TE KC
|3
|29
|A. Jones RB GB
|4
|44
|D. Jones QB NYG
|5
|53
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|6
|68
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|7
|77
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|8
|92
|J. Landry WR CLE
|9
|101
|R. Mostert RB SF
|10
|116
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|11
|125
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|12
|140
|D. Harris RB NE
|13
|149
|A. Dillon RB GB
|14
|164
|D. Jackson WR PHI
|15
|173
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|16
|188
|W. Lutz K NO
|17
|197
|Vikings DST MIN
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|19
|T. Hill WR KC
|3
|30
|T. Brady QB TB
|4
|43
|B. Roethlisberger QB PIT
|5
|54
|C. Carson RB SEA
|6
|67
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|7
|78
|A. Green WR CIN
|8
|91
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|9
|102
|T. Tagovailoa QB MIA
|10
|115
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|11
|126
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|12
|139
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|13
|150
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|14
|163
|R. Penny RB SEA
|15
|174
|Chargers DST LAC
|16
|187
|J. Tucker K BAL
|17
|198
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|18
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|31
|D. Brees QB NO
|4
|42
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|55
|A. Brown WR TEN
|6
|66
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|7
|79
|R. Tannehill QB TEN
|8
|90
|D. Lock QB DEN
|9
|103
|D. Waller TE LV
|10
|114
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|11
|127
|K. Johnson RB DET
|12
|138
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|13
|151
|P. Williams WR MIA
|14
|162
|J. Brown WR BUF
|15
|175
|A. Peterson RB WAS
|16
|186
|Rams DST LAR
|17
|199
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|17
|J. Jones WR ATL
|3
|32
|D. Moore WR CAR
|4
|41
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|5
|56
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|6
|65
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|7
|80
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|8
|89
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|9
|104
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|10
|113
|M. Mack RB IND
|11
|128
|H. Ruggs III WR LV
|12
|137
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|152
|R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA
|14
|161
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|15
|176
|J. Hurts QB PHI
|16
|185
|Eagles DST PHI
|17
|200
|M. Prater K DET
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|16
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|33
|J. Conner RB PIT
|4
|40
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|5
|57
|R. Woods WR LAR
|6
|64
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|7
|81
|T. Taylor QB LAC
|8
|88
|D. Carr QB LV
|9
|105
|E. Engram TE NYG
|10
|112
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|11
|129
|J. Howard RB MIA
|12
|136
|L. Murray RB NO
|13
|153
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|14
|160
|T. Hill QB NO
|15
|177
|R. Griffin III QB BAL
|16
|184
|Colts DST IND
|17
|201
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Michael Kiser
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|15
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|34
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|4
|39
|M. Stafford QB DET
|5
|58
|K. Allen WR LAC
|6
|63
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|7
|82
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|8
|87
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|9
|106
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|111
|H. Henry TE LAC
|11
|130
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|12
|135
|J. Herbert QB LAC
|13
|154
|S. Sims WR WAS
|14
|159
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|15
|178
|G. Tate WR NYG
|16
|183
|Ravens DST BAL
|17
|202
|M. Badgley K LAC
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|K. Murray QB ARI
|2
|14
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|3
|35
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|38
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|5
|59
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|62
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|7
|83
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|8
|86
|K. Cousins QB MIN
|9
|107
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|10
|110
|M. Breida RB MIA
|11
|131
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|12
|134
|M. Hardman WR KC
|13
|155
|D. Evans RB TEN
|14
|158
|D. Washington RB KC
|15
|179
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|182
|H. Butker K KC
|17
|203
|B. Snell RB PIT
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|2
|13
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|3
|36
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|4
|37
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|5
|60
|R. Jones RB TB
|6
|61
|D. Chark WR JAC
|7
|84
|D. Parker WR MIA
|8
|85
|P. Rivers QB IND
|9
|108
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|10
|109
|J. White RB NE
|11
|132
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|12
|133
|J. Stidham QB NE
|13
|156
|49ers DST SF
|14
|157
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|15
|180
|B. Edwards WR LV
|16
|181
|M. Mariota QB LV
|17
|204
|J. Myers K SEA
