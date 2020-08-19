Watch Now: Fantasy Beat: Baltimore Ravens ( 9:20 )

We preach all the time about waiting on a quarterback, but that doesn't work in a two-quarterback league. You have to be aggressive drafting quarterbacks in that format. And that's what happened here in the two-quarterback draft we held Tuesday.

Three quarterbacks were selected in Round 1, seven through Round 2 and 16 through Round 4. In total, 41 quarterbacks were drafted, including nine NFL teams that had multiple passers selected (Dolphins, Chargers, Washington, Bears, Saints, Ravens, Raiders, Eagles and Patriots).

Chris Towers and Ben Gretch were two Fantasy managers who started their teams with a pair of quarterbacks in the first two rounds. Let's focus on Chris' team, and he drafted Patrick Mahomes at No. 3 overall and Josh Allen at 2.10.

Chris only drafted one other quarterback in Alex Smith in Round 15, which isn't ideal since Smith isn't guaranteed to start at any point this season in Washington. But Chris has two potential top-five guys in Mahomes and Allen.

If both stay healthy and live up to expectations, Chris should have a dominant quarterback duo. And Chris has time to find a third quarterback since Mahomes' bye is Week 10, with Allen on a bye in Week 11.

Chris took a Zero-RB approach with his team. After the two quarterbacks, he drafted DeAndre Hopkins, Cooper Kupp, Amari Cooper and Zach Ertz with his next four picks. His first running back was Kareem Hunt in Round 7, and he followed that with D'Andre Swift and Cam Akers with his next two selections.

He has Bryce Love and Boston Scott on his bench, as well as reserve receivers in Christian Kirk, Allen Lazard and N'Keal Harry. This team has the potential to be awesome if everyone stays healthy and at least two of his running backs are above average.

Heath Cummings took a different approach than Chris. Heath didn't draft his first quarterback until Round 7 with Tyrod Taylor. His second quarterback is Derek Carr, who he drafted in Round 8. Heath also has Taysom Hill and Robert Griffin III on the bench, and this is clearly a weak group.

But the strength of Heath's team is everything else. His running backs (Austin Ekeler, James Conner, Le'Veon Bell, Jordan Howard, Latavius Murray and Justin Jackson) and receivers (Davante Adams, Allen Robinson, Robert Woods and Jamison Crowder) are great, and he has Evan Engram at tight end. If his quarterbacks are above average, Heath could have the best team in this league.

For my team, I took a hybrid approach of Chris and Heath. I drafted Deshaun Watson in Round 2, Cam Newton in Round 5 and Gardner Minshew in Round 7, and if Newton is back to his pre-injury form, I should be excellent at quarterback.

My running backs are Alvin Kamara, Derrick Henry, David Montgomery, Tevin Coleman, Joshua Kelley and Ke'Shawn Vaughn. My receivers are Adam Thielen, T.Y. Hilton, Marvin Jones, Diontae Johnson and Sterling Shepard. And Mike Gesicki is my tight end. I love the balance of my roster, and I'm confident that if healthy, this team should make the playoffs.

As you can see, here are three different examples of how to build a team in a two-quarterback league. You can go heavy on quarterbacks like Chris, wait on the position like Heath or take a balanced approach like me. We'll have to find out during the season which strategy worked best.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of 2QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 17-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

2. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

4. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

7. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

8. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

9. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

10. Michael Kiser, Director, VOD and Video Optimization

11. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

12. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Adam Aizer C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Will Brinson S. Barkley RB NYG 3 Chris Towers P. Mahomes QB KC 4 Jamey Eisenberg A. Kamara RB NO 5 Dave Richard L. Jackson QB BAL 6 Jack Capotorto E. Elliott RB DAL 7 Meron Berkson M. Thomas WR NO 8 Andrew Baumhor D. Cook RB MIN 9 Heath Cummings D. Adams WR GB 10 Michael Kiser M. Sanders RB PHI 11 Ben Gretch K. Murray QB ARI 12 George Maselli C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 George Maselli D. Prescott QB DAL 14 Ben Gretch R. Wilson QB SEA 15 Michael Kiser K. Drake RB ARI 16 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC 17 Andrew Baumhor J. Jones WR ATL 18 Meron Berkson J. Mixon RB CIN 19 Jack Capotorto T. Hill WR KC 20 Dave Richard T. Kelce TE KC 21 Jamey Eisenberg D. Watson QB HOU 22 Chris Towers J. Allen QB BUF 23 Will Brinson N. Chubb RB CLE 24 Adam Aizer J. Jacobs RB LV Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Adam Aizer C. Godwin WR TB 26 Will Brinson G. Kittle TE SF 27 Chris Towers D. Hopkins WR ARI 28 Jamey Eisenberg D. Henry RB TEN 29 Dave Richard A. Jones RB GB 30 Jack Capotorto T. Brady QB TB 31 Meron Berkson D. Brees QB NO 32 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR 33 Heath Cummings J. Conner RB PIT 34 Michael Kiser C. Wentz QB PHI 35 Ben Gretch M. Evans WR TB 36 George Maselli T. Gurley RB ATL Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL 38 Ben Gretch J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 39 Michael Kiser M. Stafford QB DET 40 Heath Cummings A. Robinson WR CHI 41 Andrew Baumhor A. Rodgers QB GB 42 Meron Berkson C. Ridley WR ATL 43 Jack Capotorto B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 44 Dave Richard D. Jones QB NYG 45 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN 46 Chris Towers C. Kupp WR LAR 47 Will Brinson K. Golladay WR DET 48 Adam Aizer J. Goff QB LAR Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Adam Aizer B. Mayfield QB CLE 50 Will Brinson O. Beckham WR CLE 51 Chris Towers A. Cooper WR DAL 52 Jamey Eisenberg C. Newton QB NE 53 Dave Richard T. Lockett WR SEA 54 Jack Capotorto C. Carson RB SEA 55 Meron Berkson A. Brown WR TEN 56 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB CIN 57 Heath Cummings R. Woods WR LAR 58 Michael Kiser K. Allen WR LAC 59 Ben Gretch M. Andrews TE BAL 60 George Maselli R. Jones RB TB Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 George Maselli D. Chark WR JAC 62 Ben Gretch T. McLaurin WR WAS 63 Michael Kiser C. Sutton WR DEN 64 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB NYJ 65 Andrew Baumhor L. Fournette RB JAC 66 Meron Berkson M. Gordon RB DEN 67 Jack Capotorto D. Metcalf WR SEA 68 Dave Richard S. Diggs WR BUF 69 Jamey Eisenberg T. Hilton WR IND 70 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI 71 Will Brinson T. Bridgewater QB CAR 72 Adam Aizer M. Brown WR BAL Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Adam Aizer J. Taylor RB IND 74 Will Brinson J. Garoppolo QB SF 75 Chris Towers K. Hunt RB CLE 76 Jamey Eisenberg G. Minshew QB JAC 77 Dave Richard D. Johnson RB HOU 78 Jack Capotorto A. Green WR CIN 79 Meron Berkson R. Tannehill QB TEN 80 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF 81 Heath Cummings T. Taylor QB LAC 82 Michael Kiser W. Fuller WR HOU 83 Ben Gretch M. Gallup WR DAL 84 George Maselli D. Parker WR MIA Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 George Maselli P. Rivers QB IND 86 Ben Gretch K. Cousins QB MIN 87 Michael Kiser T. Boyd WR CIN 88 Heath Cummings D. Carr QB LV 89 Andrew Baumhor B. Cooks WR HOU 90 Meron Berkson D. Lock QB DEN 91 Jack Capotorto M. Ingram RB BAL 92 Dave Richard J. Landry WR CLE 93 Jamey Eisenberg D. Montgomery RB CHI 94 Chris Towers D. Swift RB DET 95 Will Brinson S. Darnold QB NYJ 96 Adam Aizer J. Edelman WR NE Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Adam Aizer N. Foles QB CHI 98 Will Brinson D. Haskins QB WAS 99 Chris Towers C. Akers RB LAR 100 Jamey Eisenberg M. Jones WR DET 101 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB SF 102 Jack Capotorto T. Tagovailoa QB MIA 103 Meron Berkson D. Waller TE LV 104 Andrew Baumhor T. Higbee TE LAR 105 Heath Cummings E. Engram TE NYG 106 Michael Kiser T. Cohen RB CHI 107 Ben Gretch J. Dobbins RB BAL 108 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 George Maselli J. White RB NE 110 Ben Gretch M. Breida RB MIA 111 Michael Kiser H. Henry TE LAC 112 Heath Cummings J. Crowder WR NYJ 113 Andrew Baumhor M. Mack RB IND 114 Meron Berkson P. Lindsay RB DEN 115 Jack Capotorto H. Hurst TE ATL 116 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR 117 Jamey Eisenberg D. Johnson WR PIT 118 Chris Towers C. Kirk WR ARI 119 Will Brinson A. Miller WR CHI 120 Adam Aizer M. Trubisky QB CHI Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Adam Aizer D. Slayton WR NYG 122 Will Brinson C. Lamb WR DAL 123 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB 124 Jamey Eisenberg S. Shepard WR NYG 125 Dave Richard J. Reagor WR PHI 126 Jack Capotorto R. Gronkowski TE TB 127 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB DET 128 Andrew Baumhor H. Ruggs III WR LV 129 Heath Cummings J. Howard RB MIA 130 Michael Kiser Z. Moss RB BUF 131 Ben Gretch A. Gibson RB WAS 132 George Maselli B. Aiyuk WR SF Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 George Maselli J. Stidham QB NE 134 Ben Gretch M. Hardman WR KC 135 Michael Kiser J. Herbert QB LAC 136 Heath Cummings L. Murray RB NO 137 Andrew Baumhor A. Mattison RB MIN 138 Meron Berkson J. Jeudy WR DEN 139 Jack Capotorto J. Jefferson WR MIN 140 Dave Richard D. Harris RB NE 141 Jamey Eisenberg T. Coleman RB SF 142 Chris Towers B. Scott RB PHI 143 Will Brinson N. Hines RB IND 144 Adam Aizer D. Samuel WR SF Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Adam Aizer C. Edmonds RB ARI 146 Will Brinson M. Williams WR LAC 147 Chris Towers B. Love RB WAS 148 Jamey Eisenberg J. Kelley RB LAC 149 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB 150 Jack Capotorto T. Pollard RB DAL 151 Meron Berkson P. Williams WR MIA 152 Andrew Baumhor R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 153 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC 154 Michael Kiser S. Sims WR WAS 155 Ben Gretch D. Evans RB TEN 156 George Maselli 49ers DST SF Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 George Maselli B. Jarwin TE DAL 158 Ben Gretch D. Washington RB KC 159 Michael Kiser D. Johnson RB HOU 160 Heath Cummings T. Hill QB NO 161 Andrew Baumhor R. Armstead RB JAC 162 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF 163 Jack Capotorto R. Penny RB SEA 164 Dave Richard D. Jackson WR PHI 165 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gesicki TE MIA 166 Chris Towers N. Harry WR NE 167 Will Brinson E. Sanders WR NO 168 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Adam Aizer Steelers DST PIT 170 Will Brinson M. Pittman WR IND 171 Chris Towers A. Smith QB WAS 172 Jamey Eisenberg K. Vaughn RB TB 173 Dave Richard A. Hooper TE CLE 174 Jack Capotorto Chargers DST LAC 175 Meron Berkson A. Peterson RB WAS 176 Andrew Baumhor J. Hurts QB PHI 177 Heath Cummings R. Griffin III QB BAL 178 Michael Kiser G. Tate WR NYG 179 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF 180 George Maselli B. Edwards WR LV Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 George Maselli M. Mariota QB LV 182 Ben Gretch H. Butker K KC 183 Michael Kiser Ravens DST BAL 184 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND 185 Andrew Baumhor Eagles DST PHI 186 Meron Berkson Rams DST LAR 187 Jack Capotorto J. Tucker K BAL 188 Dave Richard W. Lutz K NO 189 Jamey Eisenberg Patriots DST NE 190 Chris Towers Bears DST CHI 191 Will Brinson R. Gould K SF 192 Adam Aizer P. Campbell WR IND Round 17 Pos Team Player 193 Adam Aizer G. Zuerlein K DAL 194 Will Brinson Broncos DST DEN 195 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL 196 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gay K TB 197 Dave Richard Vikings DST MIN 198 Jack Capotorto D. Freeman RB ATL 199 Meron Berkson D. Bailey K MIN 200 Andrew Baumhor M. Prater K DET 201 Heath Cummings K. Fairbairn K HOU 202 Michael Kiser M. Badgley K LAC 203 Ben Gretch B. Snell RB PIT 204 George Maselli J. Myers K SEA Team by Team Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 J. Jacobs RB LV 3 25 C. Godwin WR TB 4 48 J. Goff QB LAR 5 49 B. Mayfield QB CLE 6 72 M. Brown WR BAL 7 73 J. Taylor RB IND 8 96 J. Edelman WR NE 9 97 N. Foles QB CHI 10 120 M. Trubisky QB CHI 11 121 D. Slayton WR NYG 12 144 D. Samuel WR SF 13 145 C. Edmonds RB ARI 14 168 N. Fant TE DEN 15 169 Steelers DST PIT 16 192 P. Campbell WR IND 17 193 G. Zuerlein K DAL Will Brinson Rd Pk Player 1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 23 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 26 G. Kittle TE SF 4 47 K. Golladay WR DET 5 50 O. Beckham WR CLE 6 71 T. Bridgewater QB CAR 7 74 J. Garoppolo QB SF 8 95 S. Darnold QB NYJ 9 98 D. Haskins QB WAS 10 119 A. Miller WR CHI 11 122 C. Lamb WR DAL 12 143 N. Hines RB IND 13 146 M. Williams WR LAC 14 167 E. Sanders WR NO 15 170 M. Pittman WR IND 16 191 R. Gould K SF 17 194 Broncos DST DEN Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 3 P. Mahomes QB KC 2 22 J. Allen QB BUF 3 27 D. Hopkins WR ARI 4 46 C. Kupp WR LAR 5 51 A. Cooper WR DAL 6 70 Z. Ertz TE PHI 7 75 K. Hunt RB CLE 8 94 D. Swift RB DET 9 99 C. Akers RB LAR 10 118 C. Kirk WR ARI 11 123 A. Lazard WR GB 12 142 B. Scott RB PHI 13 147 B. Love RB WAS 14 166 N. Harry WR NE 15 171 A. Smith QB WAS 16 190 Bears DST CHI 17 195 Y. Koo K ATL Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 4 A. Kamara RB NO 2 21 D. Watson QB HOU 3 28 D. Henry RB TEN 4 45 A. Thielen WR MIN 5 52 C. Newton QB NE 6 69 T. Hilton WR IND 7 76 G. Minshew QB JAC 8 93 D. Montgomery RB CHI 9 100 M. Jones WR DET 10 117 D. Johnson WR PIT 11 124 S. Shepard WR NYG 12 141 T. Coleman RB SF 13 148 J. Kelley RB LAC 14 165 M. Gesicki TE MIA 15 172 K. Vaughn RB TB 16 189 Patriots DST NE 17 196 M. Gay K TB Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 5 L. Jackson QB BAL 2 20 T. Kelce TE KC 3 29 A. Jones RB GB 4 44 D. Jones QB NYG 5 53 T. Lockett WR SEA 6 68 S. Diggs WR BUF 7 77 D. Johnson RB HOU 8 92 J. Landry WR CLE 9 101 R. Mostert RB SF 10 116 D. Henderson RB LAR 11 125 J. Reagor WR PHI 12 140 D. Harris RB NE 13 149 A. Dillon RB GB 14 164 D. Jackson WR PHI 15 173 A. Hooper TE CLE 16 188 W. Lutz K NO 17 197 Vikings DST MIN Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 6 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 19 T. Hill WR KC 3 30 T. Brady QB TB 4 43 B. Roethlisberger QB PIT 5 54 C. Carson RB SEA 6 67 D. Metcalf WR SEA 7 78 A. Green WR CIN 8 91 M. Ingram RB BAL 9 102 T. Tagovailoa QB MIA 10 115 H. Hurst TE ATL 11 126 R. Gronkowski TE TB 12 139 J. Jefferson WR MIN 13 150 T. Pollard RB DAL 14 163 R. Penny RB SEA 15 174 Chargers DST LAC 16 187 J. Tucker K BAL 17 198 D. Freeman RB ATL Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 7 M. Thomas WR NO 2 18 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 31 D. Brees QB NO 4 42 C. Ridley WR ATL 5 55 A. Brown WR TEN 6 66 M. Gordon RB DEN 7 79 R. Tannehill QB TEN 8 90 D. Lock QB DEN 9 103 D. Waller TE LV 10 114 P. Lindsay RB DEN 11 127 K. Johnson RB DET 12 138 J. Jeudy WR DEN 13 151 P. Williams WR MIA 14 162 J. Brown WR BUF 15 175 A. Peterson RB WAS 16 186 Rams DST LAR 17 199 D. Bailey K MIN Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 8 D. Cook RB MIN 2 17 J. Jones WR ATL 3 32 D. Moore WR CAR 4 41 A. Rodgers QB GB 5 56 J. Burrow QB CIN 6 65 L. Fournette RB JAC 7 80 D. Singletary RB BUF 8 89 B. Cooks WR HOU 9 104 T. Higbee TE LAR 10 113 M. Mack RB IND 11 128 H. Ruggs III WR LV 12 137 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 152 R. Fitzpatrick QB MIA 14 161 R. Armstead RB JAC 15 176 J. Hurts QB PHI 16 185 Eagles DST PHI 17 200 M. Prater K DET Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 9 D. Adams WR GB 2 16 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 33 J. Conner RB PIT 4 40 A. Robinson WR CHI 5 57 R. Woods WR LAR 6 64 L. Bell RB NYJ 7 81 T. Taylor QB LAC 8 88 D. Carr QB LV 9 105 E. Engram TE NYG 10 112 J. Crowder WR NYJ 11 129 J. Howard RB MIA 12 136 L. Murray RB NO 13 153 J. Jackson RB LAC 14 160 T. Hill QB NO 15 177 R. Griffin III QB BAL 16 184 Colts DST IND 17 201 K. Fairbairn K HOU Michael Kiser Rd Pk Player 1 10 M. Sanders RB PHI 2 15 K. Drake RB ARI 3 34 C. Wentz QB PHI 4 39 M. Stafford QB DET 5 58 K. Allen WR LAC 6 63 C. Sutton WR DEN 7 82 W. Fuller WR HOU 8 87 T. Boyd WR CIN 9 106 T. Cohen RB CHI 10 111 H. Henry TE LAC 11 130 Z. Moss RB BUF 12 135 J. Herbert QB LAC 13 154 S. Sims WR WAS 14 159 D. Johnson RB HOU 15 178 G. Tate WR NYG 16 183 Ravens DST BAL 17 202 M. Badgley K LAC Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 11 K. Murray QB ARI 2 14 R. Wilson QB SEA 3 35 M. Evans WR TB 4 38 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 5 59 M. Andrews TE BAL 6 62 T. McLaurin WR WAS 7 83 M. Gallup WR DAL 8 86 K. Cousins QB MIN 9 107 J. Dobbins RB BAL 10 110 M. Breida RB MIA 11 131 A. Gibson RB WAS 12 134 M. Hardman WR KC 13 155 D. Evans RB TEN 14 158 D. Washington RB KC 15 179 Bills DST BUF 16 182 H. Butker K KC 17 203 B. Snell RB PIT George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 12 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 2 13 D. Prescott QB DAL 3 36 T. Gurley RB ATL 4 37 M. Ryan QB ATL 5 60 R. Jones RB TB 6 61 D. Chark WR JAC 7 84 D. Parker WR MIA 8 85 P. Rivers QB IND 9 108 B. Perriman WR NYJ 10 109 J. White RB NE 11 132 B. Aiyuk WR SF 12 133 J. Stidham QB NE 13 156 49ers DST SF 14 157 B. Jarwin TE DAL 15 180 B. Edwards WR LV 16 181 M. Mariota QB LV 17 204 J. Myers K SEA

