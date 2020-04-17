2020 Fantasy Football Mock Draft Exit Survey: Superflex dynasty format forces some unique approaches

Just days away from the NFL Draft, we decided to invite some of the best minds from around the Dynasty Fantasy Football industry to join us in a startup Dynasty mock draft that included rookies — before we know their landing spots. The draft was a competitive one filled with top names, and our Heath Cummings has a breakdown of where the rookies fell and the full results that I highly recommend checking out.

While we had these experts at our disposal, we also wanted to get some feedback on key picks throughout the draft, and I've asked each of the other 11 participants a question below. This was a PPR SuperFlex draft with two starting running backs, two wide receivers, one tight end and two traditional flexes along with the SuperFlex slot. That made it so quarterbacks were highly coveted, and we saw them fly off the board as a result.

In this format, there's a pretty clear consensus top five picks between Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson at quarterback, Christian McCaffrey and Saquon Barkley at running back, and Michael Thomas as the top receiver. I was in the unenviable position of picking sixth, and I chose to go with Alvin Kamara, who I think will bounce back from a 2019 hampered by a high-ankle sprain and some poor touchdown luck.

From there, I went with two of my favorite young receivers in the league in D.J. Moore and A.J. Brown, and then made sure to grab two quarterbacks in Rounds 4 and 5 in Matthew Stafford and Jared Goff.

I like to be deep at wide receiver in Dynasty especially, as they tend to age better than their running back counterparts. So the big weakness on this roster is my running back spot, as the only other back I grabbed before the double digit rounds was Kerryon Johnson. There are always tradeoffs to be made in drafts, but a roster that features Stafford, Goff and Nick Foles at quarterback, the combination of Mike Gesicki and Dallas Goedert as young, potential future stud tight ends, and Moore, Brown, Terry McLaurin, Christian Kirk and Will Fuller as my top-five wide receivers makes me think this could be a competitive roster both now and in the future, even with that weakness in running back depth.

Here's more reactions from the other 11 drafters.

Scott Fish, SafeLeaguesFantasy.com: You kicked off this SuperFlex draft with Patrick Mahomes at the 1.01 over Christian McCaffrey, then landed Josh Jacobs and Miles Sanders at the 2/3 turn. What is it about this start that appealed to you?

"It was actually due to sniping. I wanted Dak and Kittle there. I view there to be a decent dropoff at QB after Dak. I've done enough of these to know that I like a lot of wide receivers in rounds 4-8 so that was never in the cards for those picks. So, I pinned down my RBs in thoughts I could ignore them for the next 8-10 rounds. In hindsight, being on the corner I got killed by QB runs. I probably should have taken a guy like Wentz on that corner and peppered RB2 picks in the following rounds."

Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Writer, CBS Fantasy: Startups are always a balance between trying to win now or playing for the future, and you skewed toward going for it, most notably with Tom Brady and Drew Brees back to back at 5.12 and 6.01 as the 17th and 18th quarterbacks off the board. What are your thoughts on their Dynasty values and do you think we could get multiple more years out of either of these all-time greats?

"From the time I picked at 4.01 to my pick at 5.12, seven quarterbacks were selected, bringing the total to 16 passers off the board. I made the decision then to take the two best quarterbacks right now, as opposed to for the future, in Brady and Brees. And that changed my whole focus on this team. I started looking for proven players as opposed to long-term prospects with the hope that I can win the league in 2020 and figure it out later.

"Obviously, Brady and Brees don't have long-term appeal in dynasty leagues, and my backup quarterbacks — Cam Newton and Tyrod Taylor — are in a similar spot. But I have a good chance to win this season, and that should matter, even in a startup dynasty league. Now, I still took some young players with upside, notably Brandon Aiyuk. While he might not have the same hype as CeeDee Lamb or Jerry Jeudy, he could be a steal in Round 12 — if he lands with the right NFL team."

John Bosch, DynastyTradeCalculator.com: You grabbed Clyde Edwards-Helaire with the 5.10 pick, just head of Devin Singletary. What are your expectations for the former LSU back with the impressive all-around profile?

"That was a very close call. I have some fear of Buffalo taking a RB that could harm Singletary. Not a lot of fear, but some. The same goes for Edward-Helaire, as his landing spot could quickly bump him below Singletary for me for this year. But during a start up I try to gauge not just where I have close calls currently but where I think they can reach next year, and ultimately I think Singletary is somewhat capped value wise where he is, while Edwards-Helaire has the ability to rise higher."

Heath Cummings, Senior Writer, CBS Fantasy: You grabbed Darrell Henderson at 7.05, and the second-year pro could be in line to start for the Rams in 2020. What are your expectations for this season and beyond?

"I was thrilled to get Henderson basically in the same place he's going in redraft, but I don't know that anyone has any reason to believe they have a grip on what the future holds for him. I still believe he has top-12 upside as soon as 2020 and could be viewed as a top-12 Dynasty back by December of this year. But he has to beat out Malcolm Brown and whoever the Rams draft first. There's enormous long-term upside and a very unstable floor. That's a fun player to draft in Round 7 as your third running back."

Dave Richard, Senior Writer, CBS Fantasy: Jalen Hurts is a favorite in the SuperFlex Dynasty community, and you grabbed him at 9.11 followed by Jordan Love at 10.02. What is the upside for these two incoming rookies?

"Both already possess the skill-set needed for the way the NFL game is going: Spread formations, quick passes, rushing threats. Neither one is polished — otherwise they'd have gone sooner — but both have good long-term potential. I'm rather certain both will get chances to start in the NFL by 2021 and can hopefully keep a job that makes them Fantasy-relevant for years to come. One last perk: It's hard to get both of these guys in a typical rookie-only draft without some trading, so I certainly took advantage of our startup draft rules allowing rookies to get taken."

Joseph Nammour, DynastyLeagueFootball.com: I liked how your receiving corps came together, particularly your choice to grab Diontae Johnson as your WR5 at 10.09 after previously selecting rookies CeeDee Lamb and Jalen Reagor. What are your expectations for Johnson after an impressive rookie season in 2019?

"Johnson endured league-worst quarterback play from Mason Rudolph and Devlin Hodges, but still put up a season that rivaled DK Metcalf's from a production standpoint as a receiver. The return of Ben Roethlisberger should cause massive ripple effects on Pittsburgh's offense as a whole. When healthy in 2018, the Steelers ran the fourth most plays per game in the NFL. Last year without Ben, they were second to last. JuJu Smith-Schuster is on the last year of his rookie deal in 2020, and if he tests the market, it's within the realm of possibilities that Johnson could ascend to the top of the depth chart in 2021."

Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer: Multiple people in the draft chat liked the value you got on DeVante Parker at the 11.02 pick. Do you have any concerns about his ability to sustain his 2019 production with a healthy Preston Williams returning and a potential rookie quarterback at some point in 2020?

"I do think it's unlikely that he sustains his 2019 production, but that would make him a top-10 wide receiver. Even with a healthy Williams, I expect Parker to be the favorite target for Fitzpatrick or a rookie QB, and even if he's 75% of what he was last year, he'd be a major steal in the 11th round."

Nathan Powell, DynasyLeagueFootball.com: O.J. Howard has been embroiled in trade discussions leading up to the draft, and you grabbed him with pick 11.07. Where would you like to see him play in 2020 after a down 2019?

"Dallas is the obvious option, but some would say their re-signing of Blake Jarwin doesn't put them in the market for a tight end. Besides Dallas, I would love to see Howard in Washington with a young quarterback I believe in and minimal competition for targets at tight end and wide receiver."

Gabriel Gerring, The Open Bar Pod: I thought T.J. Hockenson at pick 12.04 was one of the best values of the draft. What are your expectations for the former first-round pick?

"Tight ends seemed to be a value for a lot of the draft. I don't care much for tight end in redraft, but I prefer to have a solid starter like Engram and a younger guy to grow behind him. With The Hockaburger being a first round pick like you said, his path to success is more likely. Solid first season for a rookie tight end. Always great for blocking so he'll stay on the field if he's healthy."

Dwight Peebles, DynastyLeagueFootball.com: Antonio Gibson is a tremendous athlete, but his position has been a point of discussion pre-draft. A recent report argued most teams see him as a RB. What are you envisioning from him after selecting him with the 15.03 pick?

"Gibson has a versatile skill set — he's a dynamic returner, receiver, and runner. As a wideout, he isn't overwhelming. He doesn't have any nuance to his game. When he gets the ball out of the backfield, he is so much more dangerous. Powerful enough to run inside but if given any space — forget about it. His strength will be from the RB spot, if a team drafts him that will use him similarly to how the Saints use Kamara he could be very successful. At that point in the draft, with the other RBs left, he seemed like an easy choice. I'm a big fan of Gibson, have been for a long time."

Travis May, Dynasty Command Center Podcast: You grabbed a couple of plus athletes in Rounds 15 and 16 with potential rookie sleepers Albert Okwuegbunam and Darrynton Evans. Best-case scenario, what type of roles do you envision for them at the next level?

"Albert O should probably be considered the TE1 in a somewhat lackluster class at the position. Elite straight line speed with proven tendency to post a high touchdown percentage is exactly what you want for today's modern tight ends. Might be the only TE in the class with top tier TE1 upside. Evans is an all-purpose beast. He went 11 games in a row with at least 120 all-purpose yards. He'll likely stick on a roster and possibly work his way into a starting or 1B role in a committee by year two."

