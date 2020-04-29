2020 Fantasy Football: Post-NFL Draft PPR mock features Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No.15 overall

We finally held our first mock draft following the NFL Draft on Tuesday, and it was awesome to see where the rookies could be selected in Fantasy leagues this year. I was fired up for this 12-team, PPR mock draft, and I couldn't wait to make the first power move.

That happened with the third pick in Round 2. After selecting Julio Jones at No. 10 overall in Round 1, I pulled the trigger on the first rookie in Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Let's rock.

I'm excited about Edwards-Helaire in his rookie campaign, and I continue to move him up in my rankings. He's the No. 7 running back in PPR now, and he was the seventh running back off the board here behind Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Miles Sanders.

That might seem early to some of you, especially with Damien Williams still on the roster. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid has already said Edwards-Helaire reminds him of a better version of Brian Westbrook, and I'm expecting Edwards-Helaire to be a star. He's worth drafting in Round 2.

The next rookie selected was Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Round 4, and I love that spot for him. Like Edwards-Helaire and Williams, Taylor will have to prove he's better than Marlon Mack. I expect that to happen, and I plan to buy plenty of stock in Taylor as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats.

Two more rookie running backs were drafted in Round 5 with Detroit's D'Andre Swift and the Rams' Cam Akers. I like Akers slightly better than Swift, but this is the round I would draft both. I'm expecting Akers to beat out Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown as the best running back for the Rams, and Swift should prove to be better than Kerryon Johnson with the Lions.

I drafted the next rookie running back with Tampa Bay's Ke'Shawn Vaughn in Round 6, and I was thrilled to get him there. Vaughn will battle Ronald Jones for the starting spot in the Buccaneers' backfield, and I expect Vaughn to win because of his role in the passing game.

We finally started to see the rookie receivers get selected in Round 7 with Philadelphia's Jalen Reagor, and it was a surprise that he went ahead of Denver's Jerry Jeudy and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, who were drafted in Round 8. I like Reagor a lot, but the only way you can draft him this high is if Alshon Jeffery (foot) is going to miss significant time early in the season. If Jeffery is ready for Week 1, Reagor is only worth drafting in Round 9 or later.

Along with Jeudy and Lamb, we also had Henry Ruggs III and Justin Jefferson come off the board in Round 8. I'm OK with Ruggs here, and he should be the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders. But this was too soon for Jefferson, even though he steps into a good role replacing the departed Stefon Diggs. Jefferson isn't going to produce on Diggs' level as a rookie, and he should be drafted in Round 10.

Those are the prominent rookies who will be drafted in most seasonal leagues, but they're not alone. Starting in Round 9, we still had rookie running backs drafted in Zack Moss (Buffalo), A.J. Dillon (Green Bay), Joshua Kelley (Chargers), Antonio Gibson (Washington), Anthony McFarland (Pittsburgh), Darrynton Evans (Tennessee) and Eno Benjamin (Arizona).

Moss and Dillon could be significant factors in their backfields right away, and I like Kelley and Evans as sleepers. I would not be surprised if Kelley replaces Melvin Gordon with the Chargers as the complementary rusher to Austin Ekeler. And Evans is the handcuff for Derrick Henry, who just had over 400 total touches in 2019, including the playoffs. If Henry were to miss any time due to injury, Evans would be a lottery ticket, which is why I drafted him in Round 13.

The other rookie receivers drafted were Laviska Shenault Jr. (Jacksonville), Denzel Mims (Jets), Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), Michael Pittman (Indianapolis), Tee Higgins (Cincinnati), K.J. Hamler (Denver) and Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh). Of this group, the only ones I have the most interest in for this season are Mims, Aiyuk and Pittman since they could be significant contributors right away. I also would have taken a flier on Antonio Gandy-Golden, who could be the No. 2 receiver in Washington as a rookie behind Terry McLaurin.

Aside from the running backs and receivers, the only other rookie drafted here was Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow in Round 13. He's a high-end No. 2 quarterback to target in all leagues.

Take a look at all the rookies and see where they were drafted compared to the veterans. You might prefer the proven talents to the new toy in certain situations. Or, like me, you'll draft for upside whenever possible, including taking the chance on someone like Edwards-Helaire in Round 2.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

2. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

6. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

12. R.J. White, NFL Editor

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Ben Schragger S. Barkley RB NYG 3 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL 4 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO 5 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB MIN 6 Andrew Baumhor A. Kamara RB NO 7 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI 8 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR GB 9 Ben Gretch T. Hill WR KC 10 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jones WR ATL 11 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB 12 R.J. White T. Kelce TE KC Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 R.J. White A. Ekeler RB LAC 14 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR 15 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 16 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF 17 Jack Capotorto N. Chubb RB CLE 18 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI 19 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR 20 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN 21 Chris Towers J. Mixon RB CIN 22 Adam Aizer K. Drake RB ARI 23 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB 24 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB LV 26 Ben Schragger T. Lockett WR SEA 27 Adam Aizer A. Thielen WR MIN 28 Chris Towers A. Robinson WR CHI 29 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB 30 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL 31 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET 32 Jack Capotorto P. Mahomes QB KC 33 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN 34 Jamey Eisenberg L. Bell RB NYJ 35 George Maselli L. Fournette RB JAC 36 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 R.J. White K. Allen WR LAC 38 George Maselli T. Gurley RB ATL 39 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB DEN 40 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND 41 Jack Capotorto C. Ridley WR ATL 42 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA 43 Andrew Baumhor R. Woods WR LAR 44 Meron Berkson O. Beckham WR CLE 45 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI 46 Adam Aizer T. Hilton WR IND 47 Ben Schragger C. Sutton WR DEN 48 Heath Cummings A. Green WR CIN Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL 50 Ben Schragger D. Johnson RB HOU 51 Adam Aizer T. McLaurin WR WAS 52 Chris Towers J. Conner RB PIT 53 Meron Berkson D. Swift RB DET 54 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF 55 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA 56 Jack Capotorto C. Akers RB LAR 57 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF 58 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR JAC 59 George Maselli D. Parker WR MIA 60 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE 62 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE 63 Jamey Eisenberg K. Vaughn RB TB 64 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN 65 Jack Capotorto D. Waller TE LV 66 Dave Richard M. Ingram RB BAL 67 Andrew Baumhor J. Edelman WR NE 68 Meron Berkson H. Henry TE LAC 69 Chris Towers M. Gallup WR DAL 70 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE 71 Ben Schragger D. Prescott QB DAL 72 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR BAL Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET 74 Ben Schragger D. Samuel WR SF 75 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA 76 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB 77 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI 78 Andrew Baumhor T. Higbee TE LAR 79 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB SF 80 Jack Capotorto M. Breida RB MIA 81 Ben Gretch E. Engram TE NYG 82 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU 83 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF 84 R.J. White J. Reagor WR PHI Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 R.J. White J. Jeudy WR DEN 86 George Maselli R. Gronkowski TE TB 87 Jamey Eisenberg W. Fuller WR HOU 88 Ben Gretch J. Dobbins RB BAL 89 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR DAL 90 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU 91 Andrew Baumhor M. Mack RB IND 92 Meron Berkson H. Ruggs III WR FA 93 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC 94 Adam Aizer D. Guice RB WAS 95 Ben Schragger J. Jefferson WR MIN 96 Heath Cummings R. Jones RB TB Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 Heath Cummings J. White RB NE 98 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE CLE 99 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR ARI 100 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF 101 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB DET 102 Andrew Baumhor T. Cohen RB CHI 103 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR 104 Jack Capotorto J. Howard RB MIA 105 Ben Gretch P. Lindsay RB DEN 106 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR NYJ 107 George Maselli N. Hines RB IND 108 R.J. White Z. Moss RB BUF Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 R.J. White E. Sanders WR NO 110 George Maselli L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 111 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL 112 Ben Gretch R. Penny RB SEA 113 Jack Capotorto J. Brown WR BUF 114 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG 115 Andrew Baumhor S. Shepard WR NYG 116 Meron Berkson S. Watkins WR KC 117 Chris Towers D. Mims WR NYJ 118 Adam Aizer C. Edmonds RB ARI 119 Ben Schragger B. Perriman WR NYJ 120 Heath Cummings C. Wentz QB PHI Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA 122 Ben Schragger A. Jeffery WR PHI 123 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL 124 Chris Towers R. Armstead RB JAC 125 Meron Berkson M. Williams WR LAC 126 Andrew Baumhor L. Murray RB NO 127 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB 128 Jack Capotorto B. Aiyuk WR SF 129 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT 130 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB 131 George Maselli J. Kelley RB LAC 132 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 R.J. White R. Anderson WR CAR 134 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL 135 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI 136 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE 137 Jack Capotorto A. Mattison RB MIN 138 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS 139 Andrew Baumhor A. Miller WR CHI 140 Meron Berkson A. McFarland RB PIT 141 Chris Towers C. Samuel WR CAR 142 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG 143 Ben Schragger D. Funchess WR GB 144 Heath Cummings D. Brees QB NO Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC 146 Ben Schragger M. Hardman WR KC 147 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN 148 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL 149 Meron Berkson T. Higgins WR CIN 150 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB CIN 151 Dave Richard J. Cook TE NO 152 Jack Capotorto J. Doyle TE IND 153 Ben Gretch M. Stafford QB DET 154 Jamey Eisenberg D. Evans RB TEN 155 George Maselli J. Smith TE TEN 156 R.J. White D. Johnson RB HOU Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 R.J. White A. Rodgers QB GB 158 George Maselli K. Hamler WR DEN 159 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR LV 160 Ben Gretch 49ers DST SF 161 Jack Capotorto Chargers DST LAC 162 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT 163 Andrew Baumhor J. Ross WR CIN 164 Meron Berkson C. Claypool WR PIT 165 Chris Towers B. Mayfield QB CLE 166 Adam Aizer Ravens DST BAL 167 Ben Schragger J. Tucker K BAL 168 Heath Cummings M. Brown RB LAR Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND 170 Ben Schragger I. Smith RB ATL 171 Adam Aizer W. Lutz K NO 172 Chris Towers Patriots DST NE 173 Meron Berkson Bills DST BUF 174 Andrew Baumhor H. Butker K KC 175 Dave Richard R. Gould K SF 176 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR LV 177 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB ARI 178 Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs DST KC 179 George Maselli J. Elliott K PHI 180 R.J. White Bears DST CHI Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 R.J. White G. Zuerlein K DAL 182 George Maselli Vikings DST MIN 183 Jamey Eisenberg Y. Koo K ATL 184 Ben Gretch J. Lambo K JAC 185 Jack Capotorto K. Fairbairn K HOU 186 Dave Richard M. Gesicki TE MIA 187 Andrew Baumhor Titans DST TEN 188 Meron Berkson M. Gay K TB 189 Chris Towers D. Bailey K MIN 190 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI 191 Ben Schragger Saints DST NO 192 Heath Cummings Z. Gonzalez K ARI Team by Team Heath Cummings Rd Pk Player 1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 24 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 3 25 J. Jacobs RB LV 4 48 A. Green WR CIN 5 49 M. Andrews TE BAL 6 72 M. Brown WR BAL 7 73 M. Jones WR DET 8 96 R. Jones RB TB 9 97 J. White RB NE 10 120 C. Wentz QB PHI 11 121 P. Williams WR MIA 12 144 D. Brees QB NO 13 145 J. Jackson RB LAC 14 168 M. Brown RB LAR 15 169 Colts DST IND 16 192 Z. Gonzalez K ARI Ben Schragger Rd Pk Player 1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG 2 23 A. Jones RB GB 3 26 T. Lockett WR SEA 4 47 C. Sutton WR DEN 5 50 D. Johnson RB HOU 6 71 D. Prescott QB DAL 7 74 D. Samuel WR SF 8 95 J. Jefferson WR MIN 9 98 A. Hooper TE CLE 10 119 B. Perriman WR NYJ 11 122 A. Jeffery WR PHI 12 143 D. Funchess WR GB 13 146 M. Hardman WR KC 14 167 J. Tucker K BAL 15 170 I. Smith RB ATL 16 191 Saints DST NO Adam Aizer Rd Pk Player 1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL 2 22 K. Drake RB ARI 3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN 4 46 T. Hilton WR IND 5 51 T. McLaurin WR WAS 6 70 K. Hunt RB CLE 7 75 R. Wilson QB SEA 8 94 D. Guice RB WAS 9 99 C. Kirk WR ARI 10 118 C. Edmonds RB ARI 11 123 T. Pollard RB DAL 12 142 G. Tate WR NYG 13 147 N. Fant TE DEN 14 166 Ravens DST BAL 15 171 W. Lutz K NO 16 190 D. Goedert TE PHI Chris Towers Rd Pk Player 1 4 M. Thomas WR NO 2 21 J. Mixon RB CIN 3 28 A. Robinson WR CHI 4 45 Z. Ertz TE PHI 5 52 J. Conner RB PIT 6 69 M. Gallup WR DAL 7 76 A. Lazard WR GB 8 93 D. Williams RB KC 9 100 T. Coleman RB SF 10 117 D. Mims WR NYJ 11 124 R. Armstead RB JAC 12 141 C. Samuel WR CAR 13 148 D. Freeman RB ATL 14 165 B. Mayfield QB CLE 15 172 Patriots DST NE 16 189 D. Bailey K MIN Meron Berkson Rd Pk Player 1 5 D. Cook RB MIN 2 20 D. Henry RB TEN 3 29 M. Evans WR TB 4 44 O. Beckham WR CLE 5 53 D. Swift RB DET 6 68 H. Henry TE LAC 7 77 K. Murray QB ARI 8 92 H. Ruggs III WR FA 9 101 K. Johnson RB DET 10 116 S. Watkins WR KC 11 125 M. Williams WR LAC 12 140 A. McFarland RB PIT 13 149 T. Higgins WR CIN 14 164 C. Claypool WR PIT 15 173 Bills DST BUF 16 188 M. Gay K TB Andrew Baumhor Rd Pk Player 1 6 A. Kamara RB NO 2 19 D. Moore WR CAR 3 30 L. Jackson QB BAL 4 43 R. Woods WR LAR 5 54 D. Singletary RB BUF 6 67 J. Edelman WR NE 7 78 T. Higbee TE LAR 8 91 M. Mack RB IND 9 102 T. Cohen RB CHI 10 115 S. Shepard WR NYG 11 126 L. Murray RB NO 12 139 A. Miller WR CHI 13 150 J. Burrow QB CIN 14 163 J. Ross WR CIN 15 174 H. Butker K KC 16 187 Titans DST TEN Dave Richard Rd Pk Player 1 7 M. Sanders RB PHI 2 18 D. Hopkins WR ARI 3 31 K. Golladay WR DET 4 42 C. Carson RB SEA 5 55 D. Metcalf WR SEA 6 66 M. Ingram RB BAL 7 79 R. Mostert RB SF 8 90 D. Watson QB HOU 9 103 D. Henderson RB LAR 10 114 D. Slayton WR NYG 11 127 A. Dillon RB GB 12 138 A. Gibson RB WAS 13 151 J. Cook TE NO 14 162 Steelers DST PIT 15 175 R. Gould K SF 16 186 M. Gesicki TE MIA Jack Capotorto Rd Pk Player 1 8 D. Adams WR GB 2 17 N. Chubb RB CLE 3 32 P. Mahomes QB KC 4 41 C. Ridley WR ATL 5 56 C. Akers RB LAR 6 65 D. Waller TE LV 7 80 M. Breida RB MIA 8 89 C. Lamb WR DAL 9 104 J. Howard RB MIA 10 113 J. Brown WR BUF 11 128 B. Aiyuk WR SF 12 137 A. Mattison RB MIN 13 152 J. Doyle TE IND 14 161 Chargers DST LAC 15 176 T. Williams WR LV 16 185 K. Fairbairn K HOU Ben Gretch Rd Pk Player 1 9 T. Hill WR KC 2 16 G. Kittle TE SF 3 33 A. Brown WR TEN 4 40 J. Taylor RB IND 5 57 S. Diggs WR BUF 6 64 T. Boyd WR CIN 7 81 E. Engram TE NYG 8 88 J. Dobbins RB BAL 9 105 P. Lindsay RB DEN 10 112 R. Penny RB SEA 11 129 D. Johnson WR PIT 12 136 N. Harry WR NE 13 153 M. Stafford QB DET 14 160 49ers DST SF 15 177 E. Benjamin RB ARI 16 184 J. Lambo K JAC Jamey Eisenberg Rd Pk Player 1 10 J. Jones WR ATL 2 15 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC 3 34 L. Bell RB NYJ 4 39 M. Gordon RB DEN 5 58 D. Chark WR JAC 6 63 K. Vaughn RB TB 7 82 B. Cooks WR HOU 8 87 W. Fuller WR HOU 9 106 J. Crowder WR NYJ 10 111 H. Hurst TE ATL 11 130 T. Brady QB TB 12 135 B. Scott RB PHI 13 154 D. Evans RB TEN 14 159 H. Renfrow WR LV 15 178 Chiefs DST KC 16 183 Y. Koo K ATL George Maselli Rd Pk Player 1 11 C. Godwin WR TB 2 14 C. Kupp WR LAR 3 35 L. Fournette RB JAC 4 38 T. Gurley RB ATL 5 59 D. Parker WR MIA 6 62 J. Landry WR CLE 7 83 J. Allen QB BUF 8 86 R. Gronkowski TE TB 9 107 N. Hines RB IND 10 110 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC 11 131 J. Kelley RB LAC 12 134 M. Ryan QB ATL 13 155 J. Smith TE TEN 14 158 K. Hamler WR DEN 15 179 J. Elliott K PHI 16 182 Vikings DST MIN R.J. White Rd Pk Player 1 12 T. Kelce TE KC 2 13 A. Ekeler RB LAC 3 36 A. Cooper WR DAL 4 37 K. Allen WR LAC 5 60 D. Montgomery RB CHI 6 61 S. Michel RB NE 7 84 J. Reagor WR PHI 8 85 J. Jeudy WR DEN 9 108 Z. Moss RB BUF 10 109 E. Sanders WR NO 11 132 M. Pittman WR IND 12 133 R. Anderson WR CAR 13 156 D. Johnson RB HOU 14 157 A. Rodgers QB GB 15 180 Bears DST CHI 16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.