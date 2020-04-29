2020 Fantasy Football: Post-NFL Draft PPR mock features Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No.15 overall
Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our first post-NFL Draft PPR mock that shows how the rookie class is valued now.
We finally held our first mock draft following the NFL Draft on Tuesday, and it was awesome to see where the rookies could be selected in Fantasy leagues this year. I was fired up for this 12-team, PPR mock draft, and I couldn't wait to make the first power move.
That happened with the third pick in Round 2. After selecting Julio Jones at No. 10 overall in Round 1, I pulled the trigger on the first rookie in Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire.
Let's rock.
I'm excited about Edwards-Helaire in his rookie campaign, and I continue to move him up in my rankings. He's the No. 7 running back in PPR now, and he was the seventh running back off the board here behind Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Miles Sanders.
That might seem early to some of you, especially with Damien Williams still on the roster. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid has already said Edwards-Helaire reminds him of a better version of Brian Westbrook, and I'm expecting Edwards-Helaire to be a star. He's worth drafting in Round 2.
The next rookie selected was Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Round 4, and I love that spot for him. Like Edwards-Helaire and Williams, Taylor will have to prove he's better than Marlon Mack. I expect that to happen, and I plan to buy plenty of stock in Taylor as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats.
Two more rookie running backs were drafted in Round 5 with Detroit's D'Andre Swift and the Rams' Cam Akers. I like Akers slightly better than Swift, but this is the round I would draft both. I'm expecting Akers to beat out Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown as the best running back for the Rams, and Swift should prove to be better than Kerryon Johnson with the Lions.
I drafted the next rookie running back with Tampa Bay's Ke'Shawn Vaughn in Round 6, and I was thrilled to get him there. Vaughn will battle Ronald Jones for the starting spot in the Buccaneers' backfield, and I expect Vaughn to win because of his role in the passing game.
We finally started to see the rookie receivers get selected in Round 7 with Philadelphia's Jalen Reagor, and it was a surprise that he went ahead of Denver's Jerry Jeudy and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, who were drafted in Round 8. I like Reagor a lot, but the only way you can draft him this high is if Alshon Jeffery (foot) is going to miss significant time early in the season. If Jeffery is ready for Week 1, Reagor is only worth drafting in Round 9 or later.
Along with Jeudy and Lamb, we also had Henry Ruggs III and Justin Jefferson come off the board in Round 8. I'm OK with Ruggs here, and he should be the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders. But this was too soon for Jefferson, even though he steps into a good role replacing the departed Stefon Diggs. Jefferson isn't going to produce on Diggs' level as a rookie, and he should be drafted in Round 10.
Those are the prominent rookies who will be drafted in most seasonal leagues, but they're not alone. Starting in Round 9, we still had rookie running backs drafted in Zack Moss (Buffalo), A.J. Dillon (Green Bay), Joshua Kelley (Chargers), Antonio Gibson (Washington), Anthony McFarland (Pittsburgh), Darrynton Evans (Tennessee) and Eno Benjamin (Arizona).
Moss and Dillon could be significant factors in their backfields right away, and I like Kelley and Evans as sleepers. I would not be surprised if Kelley replaces Melvin Gordon with the Chargers as the complementary rusher to Austin Ekeler. And Evans is the handcuff for Derrick Henry, who just had over 400 total touches in 2019, including the playoffs. If Henry were to miss any time due to injury, Evans would be a lottery ticket, which is why I drafted him in Round 13.
The other rookie receivers drafted were Laviska Shenault Jr. (Jacksonville), Denzel Mims (Jets), Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), Michael Pittman (Indianapolis), Tee Higgins (Cincinnati), K.J. Hamler (Denver) and Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh). Of this group, the only ones I have the most interest in for this season are Mims, Aiyuk and Pittman since they could be significant contributors right away. I also would have taken a flier on Antonio Gandy-Golden, who could be the No. 2 receiver in Washington as a rookie behind Terry McLaurin.
Aside from the running backs and receivers, the only other rookie drafted here was Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow in Round 13. He's a high-end No. 2 quarterback to target in all leagues.
Take a look at all the rookies and see where they were drafted compared to the veterans. You might prefer the proven talents to the new toy in certain situations. Or, like me, you'll draft for upside whenever possible, including taking the chance on someone like Edwards-Helaire in Round 2.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|Heath Cummings
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Ben Schragger
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Adam Aizer
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Chris Towers
|M. Thomas WR NO
|5
|Meron Berkson
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Kamara RB NO
|7
|Dave Richard
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|8
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Adams WR GB
|9
|Ben Gretch
|T. Hill WR KC
|10
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Jones WR ATL
|11
|George Maselli
|C. Godwin WR TB
|12
|R.J. White
|T. Kelce TE KC
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|R.J. White
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|14
|George Maselli
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|15
|Jamey Eisenberg
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|16
|Ben Gretch
|G. Kittle TE SF
|17
|Jack Capotorto
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|18
|Dave Richard
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|19
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Moore WR CAR
|20
|Meron Berkson
|D. Henry RB TEN
|21
|Chris Towers
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|22
|Adam Aizer
|K. Drake RB ARI
|23
|Ben Schragger
|A. Jones RB GB
|24
|Heath Cummings
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|26
|Ben Schragger
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|27
|Adam Aizer
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|28
|Chris Towers
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|29
|Meron Berkson
|M. Evans WR TB
|30
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|31
|Dave Richard
|K. Golladay WR DET
|32
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|33
|Ben Gretch
|A. Brown WR TEN
|34
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|35
|George Maselli
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|36
|R.J. White
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|R.J. White
|K. Allen WR LAC
|38
|George Maselli
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|39
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|40
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB IND
|41
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|42
|Dave Richard
|C. Carson RB SEA
|43
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Woods WR LAR
|44
|Meron Berkson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|45
|Chris Towers
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|46
|Adam Aizer
|T. Hilton WR IND
|47
|Ben Schragger
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|48
|Heath Cummings
|A. Green WR CIN
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|Heath Cummings
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|50
|Ben Schragger
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|51
|Adam Aizer
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|52
|Chris Towers
|J. Conner RB PIT
|53
|Meron Berkson
|D. Swift RB DET
|54
|Andrew Baumhor
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|55
|Dave Richard
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|56
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Akers RB LAR
|57
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|58
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Chark WR JAC
|59
|George Maselli
|D. Parker WR MIA
|60
|R.J. White
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|R.J. White
|S. Michel RB NE
|62
|George Maselli
|J. Landry WR CLE
|63
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|64
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|65
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Waller TE LV
|66
|Dave Richard
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|67
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Edelman WR NE
|68
|Meron Berkson
|H. Henry TE LAC
|69
|Chris Towers
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|70
|Adam Aizer
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|71
|Ben Schragger
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|72
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown WR BAL
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|74
|Ben Schragger
|D. Samuel WR SF
|75
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|76
|Chris Towers
|A. Lazard WR GB
|77
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|78
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|79
|Dave Richard
|R. Mostert RB SF
|80
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Breida RB MIA
|81
|Ben Gretch
|E. Engram TE NYG
|82
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|83
|George Maselli
|J. Allen QB BUF
|84
|R.J. White
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|R.J. White
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|86
|George Maselli
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|87
|Jamey Eisenberg
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|88
|Ben Gretch
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|89
|Jack Capotorto
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|90
|Dave Richard
|D. Watson QB HOU
|91
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Mack RB IND
|92
|Meron Berkson
|H. Ruggs III WR FA
|93
|Chris Towers
|D. Williams RB KC
|94
|Adam Aizer
|D. Guice RB WAS
|95
|Ben Schragger
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|96
|Heath Cummings
|R. Jones RB TB
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|Heath Cummings
|J. White RB NE
|98
|Ben Schragger
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|99
|Adam Aizer
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|100
|Chris Towers
|T. Coleman RB SF
|101
|Meron Berkson
|K. Johnson RB DET
|102
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|103
|Dave Richard
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|104
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Howard RB MIA
|105
|Ben Gretch
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|106
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|107
|George Maselli
|N. Hines RB IND
|108
|R.J. White
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|R.J. White
|E. Sanders WR NO
|110
|George Maselli
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|111
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|112
|Ben Gretch
|R. Penny RB SEA
|113
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Brown WR BUF
|114
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|115
|Andrew Baumhor
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|116
|Meron Berkson
|S. Watkins WR KC
|117
|Chris Towers
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|118
|Adam Aizer
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|119
|Ben Schragger
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|120
|Heath Cummings
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|Heath Cummings
|P. Williams WR MIA
|122
|Ben Schragger
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|123
|Adam Aizer
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|124
|Chris Towers
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|125
|Meron Berkson
|M. Williams WR LAC
|126
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Murray RB NO
|127
|Dave Richard
|A. Dillon RB GB
|128
|Jack Capotorto
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|129
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|130
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Brady QB TB
|131
|George Maselli
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|132
|R.J. White
|M. Pittman WR IND
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|R.J. White
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|134
|George Maselli
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|135
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Scott RB PHI
|136
|Ben Gretch
|N. Harry WR NE
|137
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|138
|Dave Richard
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|139
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Miller WR CHI
|140
|Meron Berkson
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|141
|Chris Towers
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|142
|Adam Aizer
|G. Tate WR NYG
|143
|Ben Schragger
|D. Funchess WR GB
|144
|Heath Cummings
|D. Brees QB NO
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|146
|Ben Schragger
|M. Hardman WR KC
|147
|Adam Aizer
|N. Fant TE DEN
|148
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|149
|Meron Berkson
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|150
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|151
|Dave Richard
|J. Cook TE NO
|152
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Doyle TE IND
|153
|Ben Gretch
|M. Stafford QB DET
|154
|Jamey Eisenberg
|D. Evans RB TEN
|155
|George Maselli
|J. Smith TE TEN
|156
|R.J. White
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|R.J. White
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|158
|George Maselli
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|159
|Jamey Eisenberg
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|160
|Ben Gretch
|49ers DST SF
|161
|Jack Capotorto
|Chargers DST LAC
|162
|Dave Richard
|Steelers DST PIT
|163
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Ross WR CIN
|164
|Meron Berkson
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|165
|Chris Towers
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|166
|Adam Aizer
|Ravens DST BAL
|167
|Ben Schragger
|J. Tucker K BAL
|168
|Heath Cummings
|M. Brown RB LAR
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|Heath Cummings
|Colts DST IND
|170
|Ben Schragger
|I. Smith RB ATL
|171
|Adam Aizer
|W. Lutz K NO
|172
|Chris Towers
|Patriots DST NE
|173
|Meron Berkson
|Bills DST BUF
|174
|Andrew Baumhor
|H. Butker K KC
|175
|Dave Richard
|R. Gould K SF
|176
|Jack Capotorto
|T. Williams WR LV
|177
|Ben Gretch
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|178
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Chiefs DST KC
|179
|George Maselli
|J. Elliott K PHI
|180
|R.J. White
|Bears DST CHI
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|R.J. White
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|182
|George Maselli
|Vikings DST MIN
|183
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Y. Koo K ATL
|184
|Ben Gretch
|J. Lambo K JAC
|185
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|186
|Dave Richard
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|187
|Andrew Baumhor
|Titans DST TEN
|188
|Meron Berkson
|M. Gay K TB
|189
|Chris Towers
|D. Bailey K MIN
|190
|Adam Aizer
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|191
|Ben Schragger
|Saints DST NO
|192
|Heath Cummings
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Heath Cummings
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|1
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|24
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|3
|25
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|4
|48
|A. Green WR CIN
|5
|49
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|6
|72
|M. Brown WR BAL
|7
|73
|M. Jones WR DET
|8
|96
|R. Jones RB TB
|9
|97
|J. White RB NE
|10
|120
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|11
|121
|P. Williams WR MIA
|12
|144
|D. Brees QB NO
|13
|145
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|14
|168
|M. Brown RB LAR
|15
|169
|Colts DST IND
|16
|192
|Z. Gonzalez K ARI
|Ben Schragger
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|2
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|2
|23
|A. Jones RB GB
|3
|26
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|4
|47
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|5
|50
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|6
|71
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|7
|74
|D. Samuel WR SF
|8
|95
|J. Jefferson WR MIN
|9
|98
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|10
|119
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|11
|122
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|12
|143
|D. Funchess WR GB
|13
|146
|M. Hardman WR KC
|14
|167
|J. Tucker K BAL
|15
|170
|I. Smith RB ATL
|16
|191
|Saints DST NO
|Adam Aizer
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|3
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|2
|22
|K. Drake RB ARI
|3
|27
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|4
|46
|T. Hilton WR IND
|5
|51
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|6
|70
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|7
|75
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|8
|94
|D. Guice RB WAS
|9
|99
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|10
|118
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|11
|123
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|12
|142
|G. Tate WR NYG
|13
|147
|N. Fant TE DEN
|14
|166
|Ravens DST BAL
|15
|171
|W. Lutz K NO
|16
|190
|D. Goedert TE PHI
|Chris Towers
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|4
|M. Thomas WR NO
|2
|21
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|3
|28
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|4
|45
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|5
|52
|J. Conner RB PIT
|6
|69
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|7
|76
|A. Lazard WR GB
|8
|93
|D. Williams RB KC
|9
|100
|T. Coleman RB SF
|10
|117
|D. Mims WR NYJ
|11
|124
|R. Armstead RB JAC
|12
|141
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|13
|148
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|14
|165
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|15
|172
|Patriots DST NE
|16
|189
|D. Bailey K MIN
|Meron Berkson
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|5
|D. Cook RB MIN
|2
|20
|D. Henry RB TEN
|3
|29
|M. Evans WR TB
|4
|44
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|5
|53
|D. Swift RB DET
|6
|68
|H. Henry TE LAC
|7
|77
|K. Murray QB ARI
|8
|92
|H. Ruggs III WR FA
|9
|101
|K. Johnson RB DET
|10
|116
|S. Watkins WR KC
|11
|125
|M. Williams WR LAC
|12
|140
|A. McFarland RB PIT
|13
|149
|T. Higgins WR CIN
|14
|164
|C. Claypool WR PIT
|15
|173
|Bills DST BUF
|16
|188
|M. Gay K TB
|Andrew Baumhor
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|6
|A. Kamara RB NO
|2
|19
|D. Moore WR CAR
|3
|30
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|4
|43
|R. Woods WR LAR
|5
|54
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|6
|67
|J. Edelman WR NE
|7
|78
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|8
|91
|M. Mack RB IND
|9
|102
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|10
|115
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|11
|126
|L. Murray RB NO
|12
|139
|A. Miller WR CHI
|13
|150
|J. Burrow QB CIN
|14
|163
|J. Ross WR CIN
|15
|174
|H. Butker K KC
|16
|187
|Titans DST TEN
|Dave Richard
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|7
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|2
|18
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|3
|31
|K. Golladay WR DET
|4
|42
|C. Carson RB SEA
|5
|55
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|6
|66
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|7
|79
|R. Mostert RB SF
|8
|90
|D. Watson QB HOU
|9
|103
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|10
|114
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|11
|127
|A. Dillon RB GB
|12
|138
|A. Gibson RB WAS
|13
|151
|J. Cook TE NO
|14
|162
|Steelers DST PIT
|15
|175
|R. Gould K SF
|16
|186
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|Jack Capotorto
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|8
|D. Adams WR GB
|2
|17
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|3
|32
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|4
|41
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|5
|56
|C. Akers RB LAR
|6
|65
|D. Waller TE LV
|7
|80
|M. Breida RB MIA
|8
|89
|C. Lamb WR DAL
|9
|104
|J. Howard RB MIA
|10
|113
|J. Brown WR BUF
|11
|128
|B. Aiyuk WR SF
|12
|137
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|13
|152
|J. Doyle TE IND
|14
|161
|Chargers DST LAC
|15
|176
|T. Williams WR LV
|16
|185
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|Ben Gretch
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|9
|T. Hill WR KC
|2
|16
|G. Kittle TE SF
|3
|33
|A. Brown WR TEN
|4
|40
|J. Taylor RB IND
|5
|57
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|6
|64
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|7
|81
|E. Engram TE NYG
|8
|88
|J. Dobbins RB BAL
|9
|105
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|10
|112
|R. Penny RB SEA
|11
|129
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|12
|136
|N. Harry WR NE
|13
|153
|M. Stafford QB DET
|14
|160
|49ers DST SF
|15
|177
|E. Benjamin RB ARI
|16
|184
|J. Lambo K JAC
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|10
|J. Jones WR ATL
|2
|15
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
|3
|34
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|4
|39
|M. Gordon RB DEN
|5
|58
|D. Chark WR JAC
|6
|63
|K. Vaughn RB TB
|7
|82
|B. Cooks WR HOU
|8
|87
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|9
|106
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|10
|111
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|11
|130
|T. Brady QB TB
|12
|135
|B. Scott RB PHI
|13
|154
|D. Evans RB TEN
|14
|159
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|15
|178
|Chiefs DST KC
|16
|183
|Y. Koo K ATL
|George Maselli
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|11
|C. Godwin WR TB
|2
|14
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|3
|35
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|4
|38
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|5
|59
|D. Parker WR MIA
|6
|62
|J. Landry WR CLE
|7
|83
|J. Allen QB BUF
|8
|86
|R. Gronkowski TE TB
|9
|107
|N. Hines RB IND
|10
|110
|L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
|11
|131
|J. Kelley RB LAC
|12
|134
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|13
|155
|J. Smith TE TEN
|14
|158
|K. Hamler WR DEN
|15
|179
|J. Elliott K PHI
|16
|182
|Vikings DST MIN
|R.J. White
|Rd
|Pk
|Player
|1
|12
|T. Kelce TE KC
|2
|13
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|3
|36
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|4
|37
|K. Allen WR LAC
|5
|60
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|6
|61
|S. Michel RB NE
|7
|84
|J. Reagor WR PHI
|8
|85
|J. Jeudy WR DEN
|9
|108
|Z. Moss RB BUF
|10
|109
|E. Sanders WR NO
|11
|132
|M. Pittman WR IND
|12
|133
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|13
|156
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|14
|157
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|15
|180
|Bears DST CHI
|16
|181
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
