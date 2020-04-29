Play

2020 Fantasy Football: Post-NFL Draft PPR mock features Chiefs rookie Clyde Edwards-Helaire at No.15 overall

Jamey Eisenberg analyzes our first post-NFL Draft PPR mock that shows how the rookie class is valued now.

We finally held our first mock draft following the NFL Draft on Tuesday, and it was awesome to see where the rookies could be selected in Fantasy leagues this year. I was fired up for this 12-team, PPR mock draft, and I couldn't wait to make the first power move.

That happened with the third pick in Round 2. After selecting Julio Jones at No. 10 overall in Round 1, I pulled the trigger on the first rookie in Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire

I'm excited about Edwards-Helaire in his rookie campaign, and I continue to move him up in my rankings. He's the No. 7 running back in PPR now, and he was the seventh running back off the board here behind Christian McCaffrey, Saquon Barkley, Ezekiel Elliott, Dalvin Cook, Alvin Kamara and Miles Sanders.

That might seem early to some of you, especially with Damien Williams still on the roster. But Chiefs coach Andy Reid has already said Edwards-Helaire reminds him of a better version of Brian Westbrook, and I'm expecting Edwards-Helaire to be a star. He's worth drafting in Round 2.

The next rookie selected was Colts running back Jonathan Taylor in Round 4, and I love that spot for him. Like Edwards-Helaire and Williams, Taylor will have to prove he's better than Marlon Mack. I expect that to happen, and I plan to buy plenty of stock in Taylor as a No. 2 Fantasy running back in all formats.

Two more rookie running backs were drafted in Round 5 with Detroit's D'Andre Swift and the Rams' Cam Akers. I like Akers slightly better than Swift, but this is the round I would draft both. I'm expecting Akers to beat out Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown as the best running back for the Rams, and Swift should prove to be better than Kerryon Johnson with the Lions.

I drafted the next rookie running back with Tampa Bay's Ke'Shawn Vaughn in Round 6, and I was thrilled to get him there. Vaughn will battle Ronald Jones for the starting spot in the Buccaneers' backfield, and I expect Vaughn to win because of his role in the passing game.

We finally started to see the rookie receivers get selected in Round 7 with Philadelphia's Jalen Reagor, and it was a surprise that he went ahead of Denver's Jerry Jeudy and Dallas' CeeDee Lamb, who were drafted in Round 8. I like Reagor a lot, but the only way you can draft him this high is if Alshon Jeffery (foot) is going to miss significant time early in the season. If Jeffery is ready for Week 1, Reagor is only worth drafting in Round 9 or later.

Along with Jeudy and Lamb, we also had Henry Ruggs III and Justin Jefferson come off the board in Round 8. I'm OK with Ruggs here, and he should be the No. 1 receiver for the Raiders. But this was too soon for Jefferson, even though he steps into a good role replacing the departed Stefon Diggs. Jefferson isn't going to produce on Diggs' level as a rookie, and he should be drafted in Round 10.

Those are the prominent rookies who will be drafted in most seasonal leagues, but they're not alone. Starting in Round 9, we still had rookie running backs drafted in Zack Moss (Buffalo), A.J. Dillon (Green Bay), Joshua Kelley (Chargers), Antonio Gibson (Washington), Anthony McFarland (Pittsburgh), Darrynton Evans (Tennessee) and Eno Benjamin (Arizona). 

Moss and Dillon could be significant factors in their backfields right away, and I like Kelley and Evans as sleepers. I would not be surprised if Kelley replaces Melvin Gordon with the Chargers as the complementary rusher to Austin Ekeler. And Evans is the handcuff for Derrick Henry, who just had over 400 total touches in 2019, including the playoffs. If Henry were to miss any time due to injury, Evans would be a lottery ticket, which is why I drafted him in Round 13.

The other rookie receivers drafted were Laviska Shenault Jr. (Jacksonville), Denzel Mims (Jets), Brandon Aiyuk (49ers), Michael Pittman (Indianapolis), Tee Higgins (Cincinnati), K.J. Hamler (Denver) and Chase Claypool (Pittsburgh). Of this group, the only ones I have the most interest in for this season are Mims, Aiyuk and Pittman since they could be significant contributors right away. I also would have taken a flier on Antonio Gandy-Golden, who could be the No. 2 receiver in Washington as a rookie behind Terry McLaurin.

Aside from the running backs and receivers, the only other rookie drafted here was Bengals' quarterback Joe Burrow in Round 13. He's a high-end No. 2 quarterback to target in all leagues.

Take a look at all the rookies and see where they were drafted compared to the veterans. You might prefer the proven talents to the new toy in certain situations. Or, like me, you'll draft for upside whenever possible, including taking the chance on someone like Edwards-Helaire in Round 2. 

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

1. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
2. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
3. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host  
4. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
5. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
6. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
9. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
10. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
12. R.J. White, NFL Editor

Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 Heath Cummings C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Ben Schragger S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Adam Aizer E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Chris Towers M. Thomas WR NO
5 Meron Berkson D. Cook RB MIN
6 Andrew Baumhor A. Kamara RB NO
7 Dave Richard M. Sanders RB PHI
8 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR GB
9 Ben Gretch T. Hill WR KC
10 Jamey Eisenberg J. Jones WR ATL
11 George Maselli C. Godwin WR TB
12 R.J. White T. Kelce TE KC
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 R.J. White A. Ekeler RB LAC
14 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR
15 Jamey Eisenberg C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
16 Ben Gretch G. Kittle TE SF
17 Jack Capotorto N. Chubb RB CLE
18 Dave Richard D. Hopkins WR ARI
19 Andrew Baumhor D. Moore WR CAR
20 Meron Berkson D. Henry RB TEN
21 Chris Towers J. Mixon RB CIN
22 Adam Aizer K. Drake RB ARI
23 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB
24 Heath Cummings J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 Heath Cummings J. Jacobs RB LV
26 Ben Schragger T. Lockett WR SEA
27 Adam Aizer A. Thielen WR MIN
28 Chris Towers A. Robinson WR CHI
29 Meron Berkson M. Evans WR TB
30 Andrew Baumhor L. Jackson QB BAL
31 Dave Richard K. Golladay WR DET
32 Jack Capotorto P. Mahomes QB KC
33 Ben Gretch A. Brown WR TEN
34 Jamey Eisenberg L. Bell RB NYJ
35 George Maselli L. Fournette RB JAC
36 R.J. White A. Cooper WR DAL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 R.J. White K. Allen WR LAC
38 George Maselli T. Gurley RB ATL
39 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB DEN
40 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB IND
41 Jack Capotorto C. Ridley WR ATL
42 Dave Richard C. Carson RB SEA
43 Andrew Baumhor R. Woods WR LAR
44 Meron Berkson O. Beckham WR CLE
45 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI
46 Adam Aizer T. Hilton WR IND
47 Ben Schragger C. Sutton WR DEN
48 Heath Cummings A. Green WR CIN
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 Heath Cummings M. Andrews TE BAL
50 Ben Schragger D. Johnson RB HOU
51 Adam Aizer T. McLaurin WR WAS
52 Chris Towers J. Conner RB PIT
53 Meron Berkson D. Swift RB DET
54 Andrew Baumhor D. Singletary RB BUF
55 Dave Richard D. Metcalf WR SEA
56 Jack Capotorto C. Akers RB LAR
57 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF
58 Jamey Eisenberg D. Chark WR JAC
59 George Maselli D. Parker WR MIA
60 R.J. White D. Montgomery RB CHI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 R.J. White S. Michel RB NE
62 George Maselli J. Landry WR CLE
63 Jamey Eisenberg K. Vaughn RB TB
64 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
65 Jack Capotorto D. Waller TE LV
66 Dave Richard M. Ingram RB BAL
67 Andrew Baumhor J. Edelman WR NE
68 Meron Berkson H. Henry TE LAC
69 Chris Towers M. Gallup WR DAL
70 Adam Aizer K. Hunt RB CLE
71 Ben Schragger D. Prescott QB DAL
72 Heath Cummings M. Brown WR BAL
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
74 Ben Schragger D. Samuel WR SF
75 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
76 Chris Towers A. Lazard WR GB
77 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
78 Andrew Baumhor T. Higbee TE LAR
79 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB SF
80 Jack Capotorto M. Breida RB MIA
81 Ben Gretch E. Engram TE NYG
82 Jamey Eisenberg B. Cooks WR HOU
83 George Maselli J. Allen QB BUF
84 R.J. White J. Reagor WR PHI
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 R.J. White J. Jeudy WR DEN
86 George Maselli R. Gronkowski TE TB
87 Jamey Eisenberg W. Fuller WR HOU
88 Ben Gretch J. Dobbins RB BAL
89 Jack Capotorto C. Lamb WR DAL
90 Dave Richard D. Watson QB HOU
91 Andrew Baumhor M. Mack RB IND
92 Meron Berkson H. Ruggs III WR FA
93 Chris Towers D. Williams RB KC
94 Adam Aizer D. Guice RB WAS
95 Ben Schragger J. Jefferson WR MIN
96 Heath Cummings R. Jones RB TB
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 Heath Cummings J. White RB NE
98 Ben Schragger A. Hooper TE CLE
99 Adam Aizer C. Kirk WR ARI
100 Chris Towers T. Coleman RB SF
101 Meron Berkson K. Johnson RB DET
102 Andrew Baumhor T. Cohen RB CHI
103 Dave Richard D. Henderson RB LAR
104 Jack Capotorto J. Howard RB MIA
105 Ben Gretch P. Lindsay RB DEN
106 Jamey Eisenberg J. Crowder WR NYJ
107 George Maselli N. Hines RB IND
108 R.J. White Z. Moss RB BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 R.J. White E. Sanders WR NO
110 George Maselli L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
111 Jamey Eisenberg H. Hurst TE ATL
112 Ben Gretch R. Penny RB SEA
113 Jack Capotorto J. Brown WR BUF
114 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
115 Andrew Baumhor S. Shepard WR NYG
116 Meron Berkson S. Watkins WR KC
117 Chris Towers D. Mims WR NYJ
118 Adam Aizer C. Edmonds RB ARI
119 Ben Schragger B. Perriman WR NYJ
120 Heath Cummings C. Wentz QB PHI
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 Heath Cummings P. Williams WR MIA
122 Ben Schragger A. Jeffery WR PHI
123 Adam Aizer T. Pollard RB DAL
124 Chris Towers R. Armstead RB JAC
125 Meron Berkson M. Williams WR LAC
126 Andrew Baumhor L. Murray RB NO
127 Dave Richard A. Dillon RB GB
128 Jack Capotorto B. Aiyuk WR SF
129 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT
130 Jamey Eisenberg T. Brady QB TB
131 George Maselli J. Kelley RB LAC
132 R.J. White M. Pittman WR IND
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 R.J. White R. Anderson WR CAR
134 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL
135 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI
136 Ben Gretch N. Harry WR NE
137 Jack Capotorto A. Mattison RB MIN
138 Dave Richard A. Gibson RB WAS
139 Andrew Baumhor A. Miller WR CHI
140 Meron Berkson A. McFarland RB PIT
141 Chris Towers C. Samuel WR CAR
142 Adam Aizer G. Tate WR NYG
143 Ben Schragger D. Funchess WR GB
144 Heath Cummings D. Brees QB NO
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC
146 Ben Schragger M. Hardman WR KC
147 Adam Aizer N. Fant TE DEN
148 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
149 Meron Berkson T. Higgins WR CIN
150 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB CIN
151 Dave Richard J. Cook TE NO
152 Jack Capotorto J. Doyle TE IND
153 Ben Gretch M. Stafford QB DET
154 Jamey Eisenberg D. Evans RB TEN
155 George Maselli J. Smith TE TEN
156 R.J. White D. Johnson RB HOU
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 R.J. White A. Rodgers QB GB
158 George Maselli K. Hamler WR DEN
159 Jamey Eisenberg H. Renfrow WR LV
160 Ben Gretch 49ers DST SF
161 Jack Capotorto Chargers DST LAC
162 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT
163 Andrew Baumhor J. Ross WR CIN
164 Meron Berkson C. Claypool WR PIT
165 Chris Towers B. Mayfield QB CLE
166 Adam Aizer Ravens DST BAL
167 Ben Schragger J. Tucker K BAL
168 Heath Cummings M. Brown RB LAR
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 Heath Cummings Colts DST IND
170 Ben Schragger I. Smith RB ATL
171 Adam Aizer W. Lutz K NO
172 Chris Towers Patriots DST NE
173 Meron Berkson Bills DST BUF
174 Andrew Baumhor H. Butker K KC
175 Dave Richard R. Gould K SF
176 Jack Capotorto T. Williams WR LV
177 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB ARI
178 Jamey Eisenberg Chiefs DST KC
179 George Maselli J. Elliott K PHI
180 R.J. White Bears DST CHI
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 R.J. White G. Zuerlein K DAL
182 George Maselli Vikings DST MIN
183 Jamey Eisenberg Y. Koo K ATL
184 Ben Gretch J. Lambo K JAC
185 Jack Capotorto K. Fairbairn K HOU
186 Dave Richard M. Gesicki TE MIA
187 Andrew Baumhor Titans DST TEN
188 Meron Berkson M. Gay K TB
189 Chris Towers D. Bailey K MIN
190 Adam Aizer D. Goedert TE PHI
191 Ben Schragger Saints DST NO
192 Heath Cummings Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
3 25 J. Jacobs RB LV
4 48 A. Green WR CIN
5 49 M. Andrews TE BAL
6 72 M. Brown WR BAL
7 73 M. Jones WR DET
8 96 R. Jones RB TB
9 97 J. White RB NE
10 120 C. Wentz QB PHI
11 121 P. Williams WR MIA
12 144 D. Brees QB NO
13 145 J. Jackson RB LAC
14 168 M. Brown RB LAR
15 169 Colts DST IND
16 192 Z. Gonzalez K ARI
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 A. Jones RB GB
3 26 T. Lockett WR SEA
4 47 C. Sutton WR DEN
5 50 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 71 D. Prescott QB DAL
7 74 D. Samuel WR SF
8 95 J. Jefferson WR MIN
9 98 A. Hooper TE CLE
10 119 B. Perriman WR NYJ
11 122 A. Jeffery WR PHI
12 143 D. Funchess WR GB
13 146 M. Hardman WR KC
14 167 J. Tucker K BAL
15 170 I. Smith RB ATL
16 191 Saints DST NO
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 K. Drake RB ARI
3 27 A. Thielen WR MIN
4 46 T. Hilton WR IND
5 51 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 70 K. Hunt RB CLE
7 75 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 94 D. Guice RB WAS
9 99 C. Kirk WR ARI
10 118 C. Edmonds RB ARI
11 123 T. Pollard RB DAL
12 142 G. Tate WR NYG
13 147 N. Fant TE DEN
14 166 Ravens DST BAL
15 171 W. Lutz K NO
16 190 D. Goedert TE PHI
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 4 M. Thomas WR NO
2 21 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 28 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 45 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 52 J. Conner RB PIT
6 69 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 76 A. Lazard WR GB
8 93 D. Williams RB KC
9 100 T. Coleman RB SF
10 117 D. Mims WR NYJ
11 124 R. Armstead RB JAC
12 141 C. Samuel WR CAR
13 148 D. Freeman RB ATL
14 165 B. Mayfield QB CLE
15 172 Patriots DST NE
16 189 D. Bailey K MIN
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 D. Henry RB TEN
3 29 M. Evans WR TB
4 44 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 53 D. Swift RB DET
6 68 H. Henry TE LAC
7 77 K. Murray QB ARI
8 92 H. Ruggs III WR FA
9 101 K. Johnson RB DET
10 116 S. Watkins WR KC
11 125 M. Williams WR LAC
12 140 A. McFarland RB PIT
13 149 T. Higgins WR CIN
14 164 C. Claypool WR PIT
15 173 Bills DST BUF
16 188 M. Gay K TB
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 6 A. Kamara RB NO
2 19 D. Moore WR CAR
3 30 L. Jackson QB BAL
4 43 R. Woods WR LAR
5 54 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 67 J. Edelman WR NE
7 78 T. Higbee TE LAR
8 91 M. Mack RB IND
9 102 T. Cohen RB CHI
10 115 S. Shepard WR NYG
11 126 L. Murray RB NO
12 139 A. Miller WR CHI
13 150 J. Burrow QB CIN
14 163 J. Ross WR CIN
15 174 H. Butker K KC
16 187 Titans DST TEN
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 7 M. Sanders RB PHI
2 18 D. Hopkins WR ARI
3 31 K. Golladay WR DET
4 42 C. Carson RB SEA
5 55 D. Metcalf WR SEA
6 66 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 79 R. Mostert RB SF
8 90 D. Watson QB HOU
9 103 D. Henderson RB LAR
10 114 D. Slayton WR NYG
11 127 A. Dillon RB GB
12 138 A. Gibson RB WAS
13 151 J. Cook TE NO
14 162 Steelers DST PIT
15 175 R. Gould K SF
16 186 M. Gesicki TE MIA
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 8 D. Adams WR GB
2 17 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 32 P. Mahomes QB KC
4 41 C. Ridley WR ATL
5 56 C. Akers RB LAR
6 65 D. Waller TE LV
7 80 M. Breida RB MIA
8 89 C. Lamb WR DAL
9 104 J. Howard RB MIA
10 113 J. Brown WR BUF
11 128 B. Aiyuk WR SF
12 137 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 152 J. Doyle TE IND
14 161 Chargers DST LAC
15 176 T. Williams WR LV
16 185 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 9 T. Hill WR KC
2 16 G. Kittle TE SF
3 33 A. Brown WR TEN
4 40 J. Taylor RB IND
5 57 S. Diggs WR BUF
6 64 T. Boyd WR CIN
7 81 E. Engram TE NYG
8 88 J. Dobbins RB BAL
9 105 P. Lindsay RB DEN
10 112 R. Penny RB SEA
11 129 D. Johnson WR PIT
12 136 N. Harry WR NE
13 153 M. Stafford QB DET
14 160 49ers DST SF
15 177 E. Benjamin RB ARI
16 184 J. Lambo K JAC
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 10 J. Jones WR ATL
2 15 C. Edwards-Helaire RB KC
3 34 L. Bell RB NYJ
4 39 M. Gordon RB DEN
5 58 D. Chark WR JAC
6 63 K. Vaughn RB TB
7 82 B. Cooks WR HOU
8 87 W. Fuller WR HOU
9 106 J. Crowder WR NYJ
10 111 H. Hurst TE ATL
11 130 T. Brady QB TB
12 135 B. Scott RB PHI
13 154 D. Evans RB TEN
14 159 H. Renfrow WR LV
15 178 Chiefs DST KC
16 183 Y. Koo K ATL
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 11 C. Godwin WR TB
2 14 C. Kupp WR LAR
3 35 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 38 T. Gurley RB ATL
5 59 D. Parker WR MIA
6 62 J. Landry WR CLE
7 83 J. Allen QB BUF
8 86 R. Gronkowski TE TB
9 107 N. Hines RB IND
10 110 L. Shenault Jr. WR JAC
11 131 J. Kelley RB LAC
12 134 M. Ryan QB ATL
13 155 J. Smith TE TEN
14 158 K. Hamler WR DEN
15 179 J. Elliott K PHI
16 182 Vikings DST MIN
R.J. White
Rd Pk Player
1 12 T. Kelce TE KC
2 13 A. Ekeler RB LAC
3 36 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 37 K. Allen WR LAC
5 60 D. Montgomery RB CHI
6 61 S. Michel RB NE
7 84 J. Reagor WR PHI
8 85 J. Jeudy WR DEN
9 108 Z. Moss RB BUF
10 109 E. Sanders WR NO
11 132 M. Pittman WR IND
12 133 R. Anderson WR CAR
13 156 D. Johnson RB HOU
14 157 A. Rodgers QB GB
15 180 Bears DST CHI
16 181 G. Zuerlein K DAL

