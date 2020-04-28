2020 Fantasy Football: Post-NFL Draft rookie dynasty mock starts with Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Jonathan Taylor

Now that the NFL Draft is over, many rookie-only drafts for dynasty leagues will be taking place. So we wanted to give you an example of how one of those drafts might look like.

The 12 managers in this PPR, one-quarterback mock draft approached it as if they were adding the best-player available to an already established dynasty roster. And the results of this four-round, non-snake draft were interesting.

Let's break it down, and good luck to all of you enhancing your dynasty teams with some pretty impressive rookies.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. R.J White, NFL Editor

2. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

3. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

4. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

5. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

6. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

7. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

8. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

9. Will Brinson, Senior NFL Writer

10. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

11. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

12. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

Round 1

1.01 - Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB, KC

1.02 - Jonathan Taylor, RB, IND

1.03 - D'Andre Swift, RB, DET

1.04 - CeeDee Lamb, WR, DAL

1.05 - J.K. Dobbins, RB, BAL

1.06 - Jerry Jeudy, WR, DEN

1.07 - Cam Akers, RB, LAR

1.08 - Henry Ruggs III, WR, LV

1.09 - Jalen Reagor, WR, PHI

1.10 - Justin Jefferson, WR, MIN

1.11 - Ke'Shawn Vaughn, RB, TB

1.12 - Denzel Mims, WR, NYJ

You can debate Edwards-Helaire vs. Taylor if you're looking ahead to 2021 and beyond. Both could be exceptional next season, especially Taylor if Marlon Mack is no longer in Indianapolis. But I expect Edwards-Helaire to be a beast with the Chiefs as a rookie, which gives him an edge over Taylor right away, and Edwards-Helaire should be the clear-cut No. 1 overall pick in all rookie-only drafts.

Swift, Dobbins and Akers all have a case to be the third running back off the board. I like Akers the best this season with his landing spot with the Rams, but he has to prove he's better than Darrell Henderson and potentially Malcolm Brown. Swift has to take the job away from Kerryon Johnson in Detroit, which is likely to happen. And Dobbins is expected to play behind Mark Ingram this season, but he could be awesome in 2021 if Ingram is gone from Baltimore.

If you're picking the best running back of this trio for this year, give me Akers. But if you're looking ahead to next season and beyond then Dobbins is the choice -- and it's not close.

I drafted Jeudy at No. 6, and I would have taken him over Lamb. Both are exceptional talents, but Jeudy has the clearer path to being the No. 1 receiver on his team in 2020 and the future. And I like both over Ruggs, but that's my top three receivers.

The top eight players are probably going to be similar in most rookie-only drafts, but Vaughn could push his way ahead of the receivers if you're looking for a running back. I love his potential as the likely lead back in Tampa Bay, and he should end up playing ahead of Ronald Jones this season.

Round 2

2.01 - Michael Pittman, WR, IND

2.02 - Joe Burrow, QB, CIN

2.03 - Laviska Shenault, WR, JAC

2.04 - Tee Higgins, WR, CIN

2.05 - Brandon Aiyuk, WR, SF

2.06 - Zack Moss, RB, BUF

2.07 - AJ Dillon, RB, GB

2.08 - Tua Tagovailoa, QB, MIA

2.09 - Van Jefferson, WR, LAR

2.10 - Justin Herbert, QB, LAC

2.11 - Bryan Edwards, WR, LV

2.12 - Anthony McFarland Jr., RB, PIT

The receivers at the end of Round 1 and beginning of Round 2 could be interchangeable. I like Reagor the best of the group of Justin Jefferson, Mims, Pittman, Shenault, Higgins and Aiyuk, and Reagor could be fantastic if Alshon Jeffery is limited with his foot injury this year.

But all of these guys have huge potential. Jefferson should replace Stefon Diggs with the Vikings, and Minnesota might have gotten one of the best players in Round 1 of the NFL Draft with Jefferson falling to No. 22 overall. Mims could be the No. 1 receiver with the Jets with Robby Anderson gone. Pittman, Shenault and Aiyuk should be the No. 2 receivers on their teams, but they have plenty of upside. And Higgins could be great in 2021 if the Bengals move on from A.J. Green.

Speaking of the Bengals, Burrow could be a first-round pick in most rookie-only drafts, but he fell to Round 2 here. Tagovailoa will be the second quarterback drafted, followed by Herbert, and both should be selected in Round 2.

I struggled with the decision to draft Moss over Dillon, and I like both as prospects. But I expect Moss to have a bigger role with the Bills in 2020 than Dillon will have with the Packers, which is why I drafted Moss at 2.06.

Round 3

3.01 - Chase Claypool, WR, PIT

3.02 - Antonio Gibson, RB, WAS

3.03 - Darrynton Evans, RB, TEN

3.04 - Antonio Gandy-Golden, WR, WAS

3.05 - K.J. Hamler, WR, DEN

3.06 - Joshua Kelley, RB, LAC

3.07 - Cole Kmet, TE, CHI

3.08 - Tyler Johnson, WR, TB

3.09 - John Hightower, WR, PHI

3.10 - Lamichal Perine, RB, NYJ

3.11 - Devin Duvernay, WR, BAL

3.12 - Jalen Hurts, QB, PHI

Round 3 is where you start to see the dropoff in talent, although I love the selections of Evans and Gandy-Golden. I'm concerned about Derrick Henry this season coming off 400-plus touches last year, including the playoffs, and Evans is the handcuff in Tennessee. And Gandy-Golden could be the No. 2 receiver in Washington this season and beyond behind Terry McLaurin, and he's one of my favorite late-round sleepers in all leagues.

Another one of my favorite sleepers is Kelley, who I drafted at 3.06. He will compete with Justin Jackson to be the No. 2 running back for the Chargers behind Austin Ekeler, and I expect Kelley to win the job. He could step into Melvin Gordon's role from last year, which is 204 total touches available, giving Kelley plenty of upside.

Some other quality selections in this round include Claypool, Gibson, Hamler and Duvernay. Gibson is a wild card in Washington given his ability to play running back and receiver, and I'm curious to see how Claypool, Hamler and Duvernay are used this season. We might not see their best production until 2021, but all three have upside.

Round 4

4.01 - Joe Reed, WR, LAC

4.02 - Donovan Peoples-Jones, WR, CLE

4.03 - DeeJay Dallas, RB, SEA

4.04 - Adam Trautman, TE, NO

4.05 - Gabriel Davis, WR, BUF

4.06 - Eno Benjamin, RB, ARI

4.07 - Lynn Bowden, RB, LV

4.08 - Collin Johnson, WR, JAC

4.09 - James Proche, WR, BAL

4.10 - Devin Asiasi, TE, NE

4.11 - Thaddeus Moss, TE, WAS

4.12 - Quintez Cephus, WR, DET

This is the round where you start to take some gambles on long-term prospects. Only four tight ends were selected in this draft, with Kmet in Round 3 and then Trautman, Asiasi and Moss here. I doubt any of them make an impact in 2020, but all of them could be starters next season. I'm interested to see if Washington will give Moss, an undrafted rookie free agent, a chance to play a prominent role.

Dallas is someone to keep an eye on in Seattle with Chris Carson (hip) and Rashad Penny (ACL) coming off injuries, and Benjamin could be the third running back in Arizona behind Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds. I was shocked to see Benjamin fall to the seventh round of the NFL Draft.

Like Gibson, Bowden is a wild-card for the Raiders given his ability to play multiple positions, and he could be productive if given a decent amount of touches. Proche could emerge as the slot receiver for the Ravens. And Cephus is someone to keep an eye on since he can earn a prominent role in Detroit in 2021.