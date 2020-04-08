2020 Fantasy Football: PPR mock draft includes rookie class, starting with Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift
Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rookie class in our April PPR mock draft.
We've been anticipating the rookies to be put in our draft room here at CBS Sports, and it finally happened this week. We couldn't wait any longer, so we did another 12-team, PPR mock draft, highlighting the incoming rookies for 2020.
This mock draft was a lot of fun. The NFL Draft will ultimately determine the value for all of these rookies based on where they play, but this is a good exercise to see where they could potentially get selected in upcoming Fantasy drafts later this year.
It was no surprise to see Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor as the first rookie off the board here. He has the most upside of any running back -- or maybe any player -- of this incoming class.
Taylor went in Round 3 at No. 31 overall, and he was the No. 15 running back selected. He went after guys like Derrick Henry, Leonard Fournette and Josh Jacobs and ahead of Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and Chris Carson. That's a realistic range for him even after the NFL Draft.
Georgia running back D'Andre Swift was the next rookie drafted in Round 5, followed by Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in Round 6. Most likely, we will see Dobbins and potentially Florida State running back Cam Akers (Round 7) and LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Round 8) taken ahead of Lamb and Jeudy.
It could take longer for Lamb and Jeudy to be starting Fantasy options in 2020 than it is for the running backs, but again, their destinations in the NFL Draft will likely determine that outcome. Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III also went ahead of Edwards-Helaire in Round 8. I thought Akers and Edwards-Helaire were two of the best picks in this draft, and I'm big fans of both this season.
The other rookie running backs selected included Utah's Zack Moss (Round 9), Boston College's A.J. Dillon (Round 10), UCLA's Joshua Kelley (Round 11), Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (Round 13), Maryland's Anthony McFarland Jr. (Round 13) and Miami's DeeJay Dallas (Round 14). Of this group, I'm excited to see where Moss ends up, but all of them have potential to be Fantasy relevant depending on their roles.
At receiver, after Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs were selected, we had a lot of guys come off the board. The list included LSU's Justin Jefferson (Round 9), Clemson's Tee Higgins (Round 10), Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. (Round 10), TCU's Jalen Reagor (Round 10), Baylor's Denzel Mims (Round 11), Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk (Round 12), South Carolina's Bryan Edwards (Round 13), USC's Michael Pittman Jr. (Round 14) and Penn State's K.J. Hamler (Round 14). Reagor, Mims and Aiyuk are three of my favorite rookie receivers, especially given their value here.
LSU's Joe Burrow was the only rookie quarterback selected in Round 14, and no rookie tight ends were taken. In total, there were 24 incoming rookies drafted, and I can't wait to see where they end up after the NFL Draft, which begins April 23.
For my team, I selected Dobbins and Hamler, and I felt like Dobbins was a steal in Round 6. He was my fourth running back behind Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette and Melvin Gordon, but he has starting Fantasy potential if he earns a prominent role in 2020.
Hamler was the seventh receiver I drafted after Adam Thielen, A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Anthony Miller and Allen Lazard, and I love this group if Green is back at 100 percent after missing 2019 with an ankle injury. Green should benefit with the addition of Burrow.
Thielen also gets a boost with Stefon Diggs now in Buffalo, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 in PPR. And Landry is a great No. 3 PPR receiver as long as he's 100 percent recovered from the hip surgery he had in February, which is the expectation.
Stills is a sleeper to target with DeAndre Hopkins no longer in Houston, and Miller is another sleeper to target with a late-round pick. He scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his final six games, and he should benefit with Nick Foles now in Chicago.
We'll see what the Packers do to enhance their receiving corps in the NFL Draft, but Lazard could still remain the starter opposite Davante Adams. That makes him a sleeper as well with a late-round pick -- for now.
I rounded out my team with Josh Allen at quarterback, Tyler Higbee at tight end and Boston Scott as my No. 5 running back. Allen is a breakout candidate with Diggs now in Buffalo, and Higbee showed last year he can be a quality No. 1 tight end.
As for Scott, he's currently the running mate to Miles Sanders in Philadelphia's backfield. And he closed last season by scoring at least 12 PPR points in three of his final four games. He's a sneaky late-round pick in PPR if the Eagles don't add any significant competition to their backfield.
In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.
Our draft order is as follows:
1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
8. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer
|Round 1
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|1
|George Maselli
|C. McCaffrey RB CAR
|2
|Jamey Eisenberg
|S. Barkley RB NYG
|3
|Dave Richard
|E. Elliott RB DAL
|4
|Adam Aizer
|M. Thomas WR NO
|5
|Ben Schragger
|D. Cook RB MIN
|6
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Adams WR GB
|7
|Ben Gretch
|A. Kamara RB NO
|8
|Tommy Tran
|J. Jones WR ATL
|9
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Godwin WR TB
|10
|Heath Cummings
|A. Ekeler RB LAC
|11
|Chris Towers
|T. Hill WR KC
|12
|Meron Berkson
|D. Hopkins WR ARI
|Round 2
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|13
|Meron Berkson
|T. Kelce TE KC
|14
|Chris Towers
|D. Moore WR CAR
|15
|Heath Cummings
|G. Kittle TE SF
|16
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Drake RB ARI
|17
|Tommy Tran
|N. Chubb RB CLE
|18
|Ben Gretch
|J. Mixon RB CIN
|19
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Evans WR TB
|20
|Ben Schragger
|A. Jones RB GB
|21
|Adam Aizer
|M. Sanders RB PHI
|22
|Dave Richard
|D. Henry RB TEN
|23
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Thielen WR MIN
|24
|George Maselli
|K. Golladay WR DET
|Round 3
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|25
|George Maselli
|C. Kupp WR LAR
|26
|Jamey Eisenberg
|L. Fournette RB JAC
|27
|Dave Richard
|C. Ridley WR ATL
|28
|Adam Aizer
|A. Cooper WR DAL
|29
|Ben Schragger
|J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
|30
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Jacobs RB LV
|31
|Ben Gretch
|J. Taylor RB FA
|32
|Tommy Tran
|A. Robinson WR CHI
|33
|Andrew Baumhor
|K. Allen WR LAC
|34
|Heath Cummings
|L. Bell RB NYJ
|35
|Chris Towers
|C. Sutton WR DEN
|36
|Meron Berkson
|T. Gurley RB ATL
|Round 4
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|37
|Meron Berkson
|O. Beckham WR CLE
|38
|Chris Towers
|Z. Ertz TE PHI
|39
|Heath Cummings
|P. Mahomes QB KC
|40
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Carson RB SEA
|41
|Tommy Tran
|A. Brown WR TEN
|42
|Ben Gretch
|S. Diggs WR BUF
|43
|Jack Capotorto
|L. Jackson QB BAL
|44
|Ben Schragger
|T. Lockett WR SEA
|45
|Adam Aizer
|D. Williams RB KC
|46
|Dave Richard
|R. Woods WR LAR
|47
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Gordon RB LAC
|48
|George Maselli
|M. Andrews TE BAL
|Round 5
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|49
|George Maselli
|D. Parker WR MIA
|50
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Green WR CIN
|51
|Dave Richard
|T. McLaurin WR WAS
|52
|Adam Aizer
|D. Swift RB FA
|53
|Ben Schragger
|D. Singletary RB BUF
|54
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Mack RB IND
|55
|Ben Gretch
|T. Boyd WR CIN
|56
|Tommy Tran
|D. Waller TE LV
|57
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Conner RB PIT
|58
|Heath Cummings
|T. Hilton WR IND
|59
|Chris Towers
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|60
|Meron Berkson
|K. Murray QB ARI
|Round 6
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|61
|Meron Berkson
|M. Ingram RB BAL
|62
|Chris Towers
|D. Henderson RB LAR
|63
|Heath Cummings
|M. Gallup WR DAL
|64
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Edelman WR NE
|65
|Tommy Tran
|D. Metcalf WR SEA
|66
|Ben Gretch
|W. Fuller WR HOU
|67
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Chark WR JAC
|68
|Ben Schragger
|C. Lamb WR FA
|69
|Adam Aizer
|J. Jeudy WR FA
|70
|Dave Richard
|D. Montgomery RB CHI
|71
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Dobbins RB FA
|72
|George Maselli
|K. Johnson RB DET
|Round 7
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|73
|George Maselli
|C. Akers RB FA
|74
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Landry WR CLE
|75
|Dave Richard
|D. Prescott QB DAL
|76
|Adam Aizer
|R. Wilson QB SEA
|77
|Ben Schragger
|R. Jones RB TB
|78
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Samuel WR SF
|79
|Ben Gretch
|C. Kirk WR ARI
|80
|Tommy Tran
|D. Guice RB WAS
|81
|Andrew Baumhor
|A. Hooper TE CLE
|82
|Heath Cummings
|M. Jones WR DET
|83
|Chris Towers
|M. Williams WR LAC
|84
|Meron Berkson
|M. Brown WR BAL
|Round 8
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|85
|Meron Berkson
|H. Ruggs III WR FA
|86
|Chris Towers
|D. Freeman RB ATL
|87
|Heath Cummings
|K. Hunt RB CLE
|88
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
|89
|Tommy Tran
|D. Watson QB HOU
|90
|Ben Gretch
|E. Engram TE NYG
|91
|Jack Capotorto
|J. Cook TE NO
|92
|Ben Schragger
|J. Crowder WR NYJ
|93
|Adam Aizer
|H. Henry TE LAC
|94
|Dave Richard
|R. Mostert RB SF
|95
|Jamey Eisenberg
|J. Allen QB BUF
|96
|George Maselli
|M. Ryan QB ATL
|Round 9
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|97
|George Maselli
|J. Howard RB MIA
|98
|Jamey Eisenberg
|T. Higbee TE LAR
|99
|Dave Richard
|D. Slayton WR NYG
|100
|Adam Aizer
|Z. Moss RB FA
|101
|Ben Schragger
|D. Brees QB NO
|102
|Jack Capotorto
|P. Lindsay RB DEN
|103
|Ben Gretch
|S. Watkins WR KC
|104
|Tommy Tran
|N. Fant TE DEN
|105
|Andrew Baumhor
|C. Wentz QB PHI
|106
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jefferson WR FA
|107
|Chris Towers
|M. Brown RB LAR
|108
|Meron Berkson
|J. Brown WR BUF
|Round 10
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|109
|Meron Berkson
|J. White RB NE
|110
|Chris Towers
|H. Renfrow WR LV
|111
|Heath Cummings
|J. Jackson RB LAC
|112
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Higgins WR FA
|113
|Tommy Tran
|P. Williams WR MIA
|114
|Ben Gretch
|D. Johnson WR PIT
|115
|Jack Capotorto
|A. Dillon RB FA
|116
|Ben Schragger
|L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
|117
|Adam Aizer
|B. Cooks WR LAR
|118
|Dave Richard
|J. Reagor WR FA
|119
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Stills WR HOU
|120
|George Maselli
|B. Perriman WR NYJ
|Round 11
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|121
|George Maselli
|N. Hines RB IND
|122
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Miller WR CHI
|123
|Dave Richard
|T. Coleman RB SF
|124
|Adam Aizer
|S. Shepard WR NYG
|125
|Ben Schragger
|S. Michel RB NE
|126
|Jack Capotorto
|E. Sanders WR NO
|127
|Ben Gretch
|T. Cohen RB CHI
|128
|Tommy Tran
|J. Kelley RB FA
|129
|Andrew Baumhor
|T. Williams WR LV
|130
|Heath Cummings
|D. Mims WR FA
|131
|Chris Towers
|A. Jeffery WR PHI
|132
|Meron Berkson
|R. Anderson WR CAR
|Round 12
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|133
|Meron Berkson
|A. Mattison RB MIN
|134
|Chris Towers
|T. Pollard RB DAL
|135
|Heath Cummings
|C. Edmonds RB ARI
|136
|Andrew Baumhor
|R. Penny RB SEA
|137
|Tommy Tran
|B. Aiyuk WR FA
|138
|Ben Gretch
|M. Stafford QB DET
|139
|Jack Capotorto
|M. Gesicki TE MIA
|140
|Ben Schragger
|J. Smith TE TEN
|141
|Adam Aizer
|D. Thompson RB KC
|142
|Dave Richard
|G. Edwards RB BAL
|143
|Jamey Eisenberg
|B. Scott RB PHI
|144
|George Maselli
|T. Brady QB TB
|Round 13
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|145
|George Maselli
|C. Samuel WR CAR
|146
|Jamey Eisenberg
|A. Lazard WR GB
|147
|Dave Richard
|H. Hurst TE ATL
|148
|Adam Aizer
|A. Rodgers QB GB
|149
|Ben Schragger
|O. Howard TE TB
|150
|Jack Capotorto
|D. Ogunbowale RB TB
|151
|Ben Gretch
|E. Benjamin RB FA
|152
|Tommy Tran
|A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
|153
|Andrew Baumhor
|L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
|154
|Heath Cummings
|B. Edwards WR FA
|155
|Chris Towers
|B. Mayfield QB CLE
|156
|Meron Berkson
|L. Murray RB NO
|Round 14
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|157
|Meron Berkson
|D. Dallas RB FA
|158
|Chris Towers
|A. Brown WR FA
|159
|Heath Cummings
|J. Hill RB BAL
|160
|Andrew Baumhor
|J. Burrow QB FA
|161
|Tommy Tran
|M. Pittman Jr. WR FA
|162
|Ben Gretch
|J. Williams RB GB
|163
|Jack Capotorto
|49ers DST SF
|164
|Ben Schragger
|D. Johnson RB HOU
|165
|Adam Aizer
|N. Harry WR NE
|166
|Dave Richard
|Steelers DST PIT
|167
|Jamey Eisenberg
|K. Hamler WR FA
|168
|George Maselli
|B. Jarwin TE DAL
|Round 15
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|169
|George Maselli
|Patriots DST NE
|170
|Jamey Eisenberg
|Ravens DST BAL
|171
|Dave Richard
|T. Hockenson TE DET
|172
|Adam Aizer
|J. Tucker K BAL
|173
|Ben Schragger
|W. Lutz K NO
|174
|Jack Capotorto
|G. Minshew QB JAC
|175
|Ben Gretch
|Bills DST BUF
|176
|Tommy Tran
|Chargers DST LAC
|177
|Andrew Baumhor
|Bears DST CHI
|178
|Heath Cummings
|Chiefs DST KC
|179
|Chris Towers
|Rams DST LAR
|180
|Meron Berkson
|H. Butker K KC
|Round 16
|Pos
|Team
|Player
|181
|Meron Berkson
|Cowboys DST DAL
|182
|Chris Towers
|Y. Koo K ATL
|183
|Heath Cummings
|R. Gould K SF
|184
|Andrew Baumhor
|M. Gay K TB
|185
|Tommy Tran
|G. Zuerlein K DAL
|186
|Ben Gretch
|J. Lambo K JAC
|187
|Jack Capotorto
|K. Fairbairn K HOU
|188
|Ben Schragger
|Saints DST NO
|189
|Adam Aizer
|Buccaneers DST TB
|190
|Dave Richard
|D. Bailey K MIN
|191
|Jamey Eisenberg
|M. Badgley K LAC
|192
|George Maselli
|J. Elliott K PHI
