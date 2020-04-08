Play

2020 Fantasy Football: PPR mock draft includes rookie class, starting with Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift

Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor leads the rookie class in our April PPR mock draft.

We've been anticipating the rookies to be put in our draft room here at CBS Sports, and it finally happened this week. We couldn't wait any longer, so we did another 12-team, PPR mock draft, highlighting the incoming rookies for 2020.

This mock draft was a lot of fun. The NFL Draft will ultimately determine the value for all of these rookies based on where they play, but this is a good exercise to see where they could potentially get selected in upcoming Fantasy drafts later this year.

It was no surprise to see Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor as the first rookie off the board here. He has the most upside of any running back -- or maybe any player -- of this incoming class.

Taylor went in Round 3 at No. 31 overall, and he was the No. 15 running back selected. He went after guys like Derrick Henry, Leonard Fournette and Josh Jacobs and ahead of Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and Chris Carson. That's a realistic range for him even after the NFL Draft.

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift was the next rookie drafted in Round 5, followed by Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in Round 6. Most likely, we will see Dobbins and potentially Florida State running back Cam Akers (Round 7) and LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Round 8) taken ahead of Lamb and Jeudy. 

It could take longer for Lamb and Jeudy to be starting Fantasy options in 2020 than it is for the running backs, but again, their destinations in the NFL Draft will likely determine that outcome. Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III also went ahead of Edwards-Helaire in Round 8. I thought Akers and Edwards-Helaire were two of the best picks in this draft, and I'm big fans of both this season.

The other rookie running backs selected included Utah's Zack Moss (Round 9), Boston College's A.J. Dillon (Round 10), UCLA's Joshua Kelley (Round 11), Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (Round 13), Maryland's Anthony McFarland Jr. (Round 13) and Miami's DeeJay Dallas (Round 14). Of this group, I'm excited to see where Moss ends up, but all of them have potential to be Fantasy relevant depending on their roles.

At receiver, after Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs were selected, we had a lot of guys come off the board. The list included LSU's Justin Jefferson (Round 9), Clemson's Tee Higgins (Round 10), Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. (Round 10), TCU's Jalen Reagor (Round 10), Baylor's Denzel Mims (Round 11), Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk (Round 12), South Carolina's Bryan Edwards (Round 13), USC's Michael Pittman Jr. (Round 14) and Penn State's K.J. Hamler (Round 14). Reagor, Mims and Aiyuk are three of my favorite rookie receivers, especially given their value here.

LSU's Joe Burrow was the only rookie quarterback selected in Round 14, and no rookie tight ends were taken. In total, there were 24 incoming rookies drafted, and I can't wait to see where they end up after the NFL Draft, which begins April 23. 

For my team, I selected Dobbins and Hamler, and I felt like Dobbins was a steal in Round 6. He was my fourth running back behind Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette and Melvin Gordon, but he has starting Fantasy potential if he earns a prominent role in 2020.

Hamler was the seventh receiver I drafted after Adam Thielen, A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Anthony Miller and Allen Lazard, and I love this group if Green is back at 100 percent after missing 2019 with an ankle injury. Green should benefit with the addition of Burrow.

Thielen also gets a boost with Stefon Diggs now in Buffalo, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 in PPR. And Landry is a great No. 3 PPR receiver as long as he's 100 percent recovered from the hip surgery he had in February, which is the expectation.

Stills is a sleeper to target with DeAndre Hopkins no longer in Houston, and Miller is another sleeper to target with a late-round pick. He scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his final six games, and he should benefit with Nick Foles now in Chicago.

We'll see what the Packers do to enhance their receiving corps in the NFL Draft, but Lazard could still remain the starter opposite Davante Adams. That makes him a sleeper as well with a late-round pick -- for now.

I rounded out my team with Josh Allen at quarterback, Tyler Higbee at tight end and Boston Scott as my No. 5 running back. Allen is a breakout candidate with Diggs now in Buffalo, and Higbee showed last year he can be a quality No. 1 tight end.

As for Scott, he's currently the running mate to Miles Sanders in Philadelphia's backfield. And he closed last season by scoring at least 12 PPR points in three of his final four games. He's a sneaky late-round pick in PPR if the Eagles don't add any significant competition to their backfield.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft. 

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor
2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer
3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer
4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host
5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer
6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer
7. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor
8. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host
9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer
10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer
11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy  
12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round
Round 1
Pos Team Player
1 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG
3 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL
4 Adam Aizer M. Thomas WR NO
5 Ben Schragger D. Cook RB MIN
6 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR GB
7 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO
8 Tommy Tran J. Jones WR ATL
9 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB
10 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC
11 Chris Towers T. Hill WR KC
12 Meron Berkson D. Hopkins WR ARI
Round 2
Pos Team Player
13 Meron Berkson T. Kelce TE KC
14 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR
15 Heath Cummings G. Kittle TE SF
16 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI
17 Tommy Tran N. Chubb RB CLE
18 Ben Gretch J. Mixon RB CIN
19 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB
20 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB
21 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI
22 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN
23 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN
24 George Maselli K. Golladay WR DET
Round 3
Pos Team Player
25 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR
26 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fournette RB JAC
27 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL
28 Adam Aizer A. Cooper WR DAL
29 Ben Schragger J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
30 Jack Capotorto J. Jacobs RB LV
31 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA
32 Tommy Tran A. Robinson WR CHI
33 Andrew Baumhor K. Allen WR LAC
34 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB NYJ
35 Chris Towers C. Sutton WR DEN
36 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB ATL
Round 4
Pos Team Player
37 Meron Berkson O. Beckham WR CLE
38 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI
39 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC
40 Andrew Baumhor C. Carson RB SEA
41 Tommy Tran A. Brown WR TEN
42 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF
43 Jack Capotorto L. Jackson QB BAL
44 Ben Schragger T. Lockett WR SEA
45 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC
46 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR
47 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB LAC
48 George Maselli M. Andrews TE BAL
Round 5
Pos Team Player
49 George Maselli D. Parker WR MIA
50 Jamey Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN
51 Dave Richard T. McLaurin WR WAS
52 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB FA
53 Ben Schragger D. Singletary RB BUF
54 Jack Capotorto M. Mack RB IND
55 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN
56 Tommy Tran D. Waller TE LV
57 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT
58 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND
59 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB HOU
60 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI
Round 6
Pos Team Player
61 Meron Berkson M. Ingram RB BAL
62 Chris Towers D. Henderson RB LAR
63 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL
64 Andrew Baumhor J. Edelman WR NE
65 Tommy Tran D. Metcalf WR SEA
66 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU
67 Jack Capotorto D. Chark WR JAC
68 Ben Schragger C. Lamb WR FA
69 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR FA
70 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI
71 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB FA
72 George Maselli K. Johnson RB DET
Round 7
Pos Team Player
73 George Maselli C. Akers RB FA
74 Jamey Eisenberg J. Landry WR CLE
75 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL
76 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA
77 Ben Schragger R. Jones RB TB
78 Jack Capotorto D. Samuel WR SF
79 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI
80 Tommy Tran D. Guice RB WAS
81 Andrew Baumhor A. Hooper TE CLE
82 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET
83 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC
84 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL
Round 8
Pos Team Player
85 Meron Berkson H. Ruggs III WR FA
86 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL
87 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE
88 Andrew Baumhor C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
89 Tommy Tran D. Watson QB HOU
90 Ben Gretch E. Engram TE NYG
91 Jack Capotorto J. Cook TE NO
92 Ben Schragger J. Crowder WR NYJ
93 Adam Aizer H. Henry TE LAC
94 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB SF
95 Jamey Eisenberg J. Allen QB BUF
96 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL
Round 9
Pos Team Player
97 George Maselli J. Howard RB MIA
98 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higbee TE LAR
99 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG
100 Adam Aizer Z. Moss RB FA
101 Ben Schragger D. Brees QB NO
102 Jack Capotorto P. Lindsay RB DEN
103 Ben Gretch S. Watkins WR KC
104 Tommy Tran N. Fant TE DEN
105 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI
106 Heath Cummings J. Jefferson WR FA
107 Chris Towers M. Brown RB LAR
108 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF
Round 10
Pos Team Player
109 Meron Berkson J. White RB NE
110 Chris Towers H. Renfrow WR LV
111 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC
112 Andrew Baumhor T. Higgins WR FA
113 Tommy Tran P. Williams WR MIA
114 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT
115 Jack Capotorto A. Dillon RB FA
116 Ben Schragger L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
117 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR LAR
118 Dave Richard J. Reagor WR FA
119 Jamey Eisenberg K. Stills WR HOU
120 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ
Round 11
Pos Team Player
121 George Maselli N. Hines RB IND
122 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI
123 Dave Richard T. Coleman RB SF
124 Adam Aizer S. Shepard WR NYG
125 Ben Schragger S. Michel RB NE
126 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR NO
127 Ben Gretch T. Cohen RB CHI
128 Tommy Tran J. Kelley RB FA
129 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LV
130 Heath Cummings D. Mims WR FA
131 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI
132 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR CAR
Round 12
Pos Team Player
133 Meron Berkson A. Mattison RB MIN
134 Chris Towers T. Pollard RB DAL
135 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI
136 Andrew Baumhor R. Penny RB SEA
137 Tommy Tran B. Aiyuk WR FA
138 Ben Gretch M. Stafford QB DET
139 Jack Capotorto M. Gesicki TE MIA
140 Ben Schragger J. Smith TE TEN
141 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC
142 Dave Richard G. Edwards RB BAL
143 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI
144 George Maselli T. Brady QB TB
Round 13
Pos Team Player
145 George Maselli C. Samuel WR CAR
146 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB
147 Dave Richard H. Hurst TE ATL
148 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB
149 Ben Schragger O. Howard TE TB
150 Jack Capotorto D. Ogunbowale RB TB
151 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB FA
152 Tommy Tran A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
153 Andrew Baumhor L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
154 Heath Cummings B. Edwards WR FA
155 Chris Towers B. Mayfield QB CLE
156 Meron Berkson L. Murray RB NO
Round 14
Pos Team Player
157 Meron Berkson D. Dallas RB FA
158 Chris Towers A. Brown WR FA
159 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB BAL
160 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB FA
161 Tommy Tran M. Pittman Jr. WR FA
162 Ben Gretch J. Williams RB GB
163 Jack Capotorto 49ers DST SF
164 Ben Schragger D. Johnson RB HOU
165 Adam Aizer N. Harry WR NE
166 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT
167 Jamey Eisenberg K. Hamler WR FA
168 George Maselli B. Jarwin TE DAL
Round 15
Pos Team Player
169 George Maselli Patriots DST NE
170 Jamey Eisenberg Ravens DST BAL
171 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET
172 Adam Aizer J. Tucker K BAL
173 Ben Schragger W. Lutz K NO
174 Jack Capotorto G. Minshew QB JAC
175 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF
176 Tommy Tran Chargers DST LAC
177 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI
178 Heath Cummings Chiefs DST KC
179 Chris Towers Rams DST LAR
180 Meron Berkson H. Butker K KC
Round 16
Pos Team Player
181 Meron Berkson Cowboys DST DAL
182 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL
183 Heath Cummings R. Gould K SF
184 Andrew Baumhor M. Gay K TB
185 Tommy Tran G. Zuerlein K DAL
186 Ben Gretch J. Lambo K JAC
187 Jack Capotorto K. Fairbairn K HOU
188 Ben Schragger Saints DST NO
189 Adam Aizer Buccaneers DST TB
190 Dave Richard D. Bailey K MIN
191 Jamey Eisenberg M. Badgley K LAC
192 George Maselli J. Elliott K PHI
Team by Team
George Maselli
Rd Pk Player
1 1 C. McCaffrey RB CAR
2 24 K. Golladay WR DET
3 25 C. Kupp WR LAR
4 48 M. Andrews TE BAL
5 49 D. Parker WR MIA
6 72 K. Johnson RB DET
7 73 C. Akers RB FA
8 96 M. Ryan QB ATL
9 97 J. Howard RB MIA
10 120 B. Perriman WR NYJ
11 121 N. Hines RB IND
12 144 T. Brady QB TB
13 145 C. Samuel WR CAR
14 168 B. Jarwin TE DAL
15 169 Patriots DST NE
16 192 J. Elliott K PHI
Jamey Eisenberg
Rd Pk Player
1 2 S. Barkley RB NYG
2 23 A. Thielen WR MIN
3 26 L. Fournette RB JAC
4 47 M. Gordon RB LAC
5 50 A. Green WR CIN
6 71 J. Dobbins RB FA
7 74 J. Landry WR CLE
8 95 J. Allen QB BUF
9 98 T. Higbee TE LAR
10 119 K. Stills WR HOU
11 122 A. Miller WR CHI
12 143 B. Scott RB PHI
13 146 A. Lazard WR GB
14 167 K. Hamler WR FA
15 170 Ravens DST BAL
16 191 M. Badgley K LAC
Dave Richard
Rd Pk Player
1 3 E. Elliott RB DAL
2 22 D. Henry RB TEN
3 27 C. Ridley WR ATL
4 46 R. Woods WR LAR
5 51 T. McLaurin WR WAS
6 70 D. Montgomery RB CHI
7 75 D. Prescott QB DAL
8 94 R. Mostert RB SF
9 99 D. Slayton WR NYG
10 118 J. Reagor WR FA
11 123 T. Coleman RB SF
12 142 G. Edwards RB BAL
13 147 H. Hurst TE ATL
14 166 Steelers DST PIT
15 171 T. Hockenson TE DET
16 190 D. Bailey K MIN
Adam Aizer
Rd Pk Player
1 4 M. Thomas WR NO
2 21 M. Sanders RB PHI
3 28 A. Cooper WR DAL
4 45 D. Williams RB KC
5 52 D. Swift RB FA
6 69 J. Jeudy WR FA
7 76 R. Wilson QB SEA
8 93 H. Henry TE LAC
9 100 Z. Moss RB FA
10 117 B. Cooks WR LAR
11 124 S. Shepard WR NYG
12 141 D. Thompson RB KC
13 148 A. Rodgers QB GB
14 165 N. Harry WR NE
15 172 J. Tucker K BAL
16 189 Buccaneers DST TB
Ben Schragger
Rd Pk Player
1 5 D. Cook RB MIN
2 20 A. Jones RB GB
3 29 J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT
4 44 T. Lockett WR SEA
5 53 D. Singletary RB BUF
6 68 C. Lamb WR FA
7 77 R. Jones RB TB
8 92 J. Crowder WR NYJ
9 101 D. Brees QB NO
10 116 L. Shenault Jr. WR FA
11 125 S. Michel RB NE
12 140 J. Smith TE TEN
13 149 O. Howard TE TB
14 164 D. Johnson RB HOU
15 173 W. Lutz K NO
16 188 Saints DST NO
Jack Capotorto
Rd Pk Player
1 6 D. Adams WR GB
2 19 M. Evans WR TB
3 30 J. Jacobs RB LV
4 43 L. Jackson QB BAL
5 54 M. Mack RB IND
6 67 D. Chark WR JAC
7 78 D. Samuel WR SF
8 91 J. Cook TE NO
9 102 P. Lindsay RB DEN
10 115 A. Dillon RB FA
11 126 E. Sanders WR NO
12 139 M. Gesicki TE MIA
13 150 D. Ogunbowale RB TB
14 163 49ers DST SF
15 174 G. Minshew QB JAC
16 187 K. Fairbairn K HOU
Ben Gretch
Rd Pk Player
1 7 A. Kamara RB NO
2 18 J. Mixon RB CIN
3 31 J. Taylor RB FA
4 42 S. Diggs WR BUF
5 55 T. Boyd WR CIN
6 66 W. Fuller WR HOU
7 79 C. Kirk WR ARI
8 90 E. Engram TE NYG
9 103 S. Watkins WR KC
10 114 D. Johnson WR PIT
11 127 T. Cohen RB CHI
12 138 M. Stafford QB DET
13 151 E. Benjamin RB FA
14 162 J. Williams RB GB
15 175 Bills DST BUF
16 186 J. Lambo K JAC
Tommy Tran
Rd Pk Player
1 8 J. Jones WR ATL
2 17 N. Chubb RB CLE
3 32 A. Robinson WR CHI
4 41 A. Brown WR TEN
5 56 D. Waller TE LV
6 65 D. Metcalf WR SEA
7 80 D. Guice RB WAS
8 89 D. Watson QB HOU
9 104 N. Fant TE DEN
10 113 P. Williams WR MIA
11 128 J. Kelley RB FA
12 137 B. Aiyuk WR FA
13 152 A. McFarland Jr. RB FA
14 161 M. Pittman Jr. WR FA
15 176 Chargers DST LAC
16 185 G. Zuerlein K DAL
Andrew Baumhor
Rd Pk Player
1 9 C. Godwin WR TB
2 16 K. Drake RB ARI
3 33 K. Allen WR LAC
4 40 C. Carson RB SEA
5 57 J. Conner RB PIT
6 64 J. Edelman WR NE
7 81 A. Hooper TE CLE
8 88 C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA
9 105 C. Wentz QB PHI
10 112 T. Higgins WR FA
11 129 T. Williams WR LV
12 136 R. Penny RB SEA
13 153 L. Fitzgerald WR ARI
14 160 J. Burrow QB FA
15 177 Bears DST CHI
16 184 M. Gay K TB
Heath Cummings
Rd Pk Player
1 10 A. Ekeler RB LAC
2 15 G. Kittle TE SF
3 34 L. Bell RB NYJ
4 39 P. Mahomes QB KC
5 58 T. Hilton WR IND
6 63 M. Gallup WR DAL
7 82 M. Jones WR DET
8 87 K. Hunt RB CLE
9 106 J. Jefferson WR FA
10 111 J. Jackson RB LAC
11 130 D. Mims WR FA
12 135 C. Edmonds RB ARI
13 154 B. Edwards WR FA
14 159 J. Hill RB BAL
15 178 Chiefs DST KC
16 183 R. Gould K SF
Chris Towers
Rd Pk Player
1 11 T. Hill WR KC
2 14 D. Moore WR CAR
3 35 C. Sutton WR DEN
4 38 Z. Ertz TE PHI
5 59 D. Johnson RB HOU
6 62 D. Henderson RB LAR
7 83 M. Williams WR LAC
8 86 D. Freeman RB ATL
9 107 M. Brown RB LAR
10 110 H. Renfrow WR LV
11 131 A. Jeffery WR PHI
12 134 T. Pollard RB DAL
13 155 B. Mayfield QB CLE
14 158 A. Brown WR FA
15 179 Rams DST LAR
16 182 Y. Koo K ATL
Meron Berkson
Rd Pk Player
1 12 D. Hopkins WR ARI
2 13 T. Kelce TE KC
3 36 T. Gurley RB ATL
4 37 O. Beckham WR CLE
5 60 K. Murray QB ARI
6 61 M. Ingram RB BAL
7 84 M. Brown WR BAL
8 85 H. Ruggs III WR FA
9 108 J. Brown WR BUF
10 109 J. White RB NE
11 132 R. Anderson WR CAR
12 133 A. Mattison RB MIN
13 156 L. Murray RB NO
14 157 D. Dallas RB FA
15 180 H. Butker K KC
16 181 Cowboys DST DAL

Which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.

Senior Fantasy Writer

Jamey Eisenberg has been a Senior Fantasy Writer for CBS Sports since 2006 with a focus on Fantasy Football. A University of Florida grad (class of '98), Jamey got his start in the newspaper business and... Full Bio

Our Latest Stories