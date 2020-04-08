2020 Fantasy Football: PPR mock draft includes rookie class, starting with Jonathan Taylor and D'Andre Swift

We've been anticipating the rookies to be put in our draft room here at CBS Sports, and it finally happened this week. We couldn't wait any longer, so we did another 12-team, PPR mock draft, highlighting the incoming rookies for 2020.

This mock draft was a lot of fun. The NFL Draft will ultimately determine the value for all of these rookies based on where they play, but this is a good exercise to see where they could potentially get selected in upcoming Fantasy drafts later this year.

It was no surprise to see Wisconsin running back Jonathan Taylor as the first rookie off the board here. He has the most upside of any running back -- or maybe any player -- of this incoming class.

Taylor went in Round 3 at No. 31 overall, and he was the No. 15 running back selected. He went after guys like Derrick Henry, Leonard Fournette and Josh Jacobs and ahead of Le'Veon Bell, Todd Gurley and Chris Carson. That's a realistic range for him even after the NFL Draft.

Georgia running back D'Andre Swift was the next rookie drafted in Round 5, followed by Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb, Alabama receiver Jerry Jeudy and Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins in Round 6. Most likely, we will see Dobbins and potentially Florida State running back Cam Akers (Round 7) and LSU running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (Round 8) taken ahead of Lamb and Jeudy.

It could take longer for Lamb and Jeudy to be starting Fantasy options in 2020 than it is for the running backs, but again, their destinations in the NFL Draft will likely determine that outcome. Alabama receiver Henry Ruggs III also went ahead of Edwards-Helaire in Round 8. I thought Akers and Edwards-Helaire were two of the best picks in this draft, and I'm big fans of both this season.

The other rookie running backs selected included Utah's Zack Moss (Round 9), Boston College's A.J. Dillon (Round 10), UCLA's Joshua Kelley (Round 11), Arizona State's Eno Benjamin (Round 13), Maryland's Anthony McFarland Jr. (Round 13) and Miami's DeeJay Dallas (Round 14). Of this group, I'm excited to see where Moss ends up, but all of them have potential to be Fantasy relevant depending on their roles.

At receiver, after Lamb, Jeudy and Ruggs were selected, we had a lot of guys come off the board. The list included LSU's Justin Jefferson (Round 9), Clemson's Tee Higgins (Round 10), Colorado's Laviska Shenault Jr. (Round 10), TCU's Jalen Reagor (Round 10), Baylor's Denzel Mims (Round 11), Arizona State's Brandon Aiyuk (Round 12), South Carolina's Bryan Edwards (Round 13), USC's Michael Pittman Jr. (Round 14) and Penn State's K.J. Hamler (Round 14). Reagor, Mims and Aiyuk are three of my favorite rookie receivers, especially given their value here.

LSU's Joe Burrow was the only rookie quarterback selected in Round 14, and no rookie tight ends were taken. In total, there were 24 incoming rookies drafted, and I can't wait to see where they end up after the NFL Draft, which begins April 23.

For my team, I selected Dobbins and Hamler, and I felt like Dobbins was a steal in Round 6. He was my fourth running back behind Saquon Barkley, Leonard Fournette and Melvin Gordon, but he has starting Fantasy potential if he earns a prominent role in 2020.

Hamler was the seventh receiver I drafted after Adam Thielen, A.J. Green, Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills, Anthony Miller and Allen Lazard, and I love this group if Green is back at 100 percent after missing 2019 with an ankle injury. Green should benefit with the addition of Burrow.

Thielen also gets a boost with Stefon Diggs now in Buffalo, and he's worth drafting toward the end of Round 2 in PPR. And Landry is a great No. 3 PPR receiver as long as he's 100 percent recovered from the hip surgery he had in February, which is the expectation.

Stills is a sleeper to target with DeAndre Hopkins no longer in Houston, and Miller is another sleeper to target with a late-round pick. He scored at least 13 PPR points in four of his final six games, and he should benefit with Nick Foles now in Chicago.

We'll see what the Packers do to enhance their receiving corps in the NFL Draft, but Lazard could still remain the starter opposite Davante Adams. That makes him a sleeper as well with a late-round pick -- for now.

I rounded out my team with Josh Allen at quarterback, Tyler Higbee at tight end and Boston Scott as my No. 5 running back. Allen is a breakout candidate with Diggs now in Buffalo, and Higbee showed last year he can be a quality No. 1 tight end.

As for Scott, he's currently the running mate to Miles Sanders in Philadelphia's backfield. And he closed last season by scoring at least 12 PPR points in three of his final four games. He's a sneaky late-round pick in PPR if the Eagles don't add any significant competition to their backfield.

In this league, all touchdowns are worth six points, and we award one point for every 10 yards rushing and receiving and one point for every 25 yards passing. We also award one point for every reception. We feature a starting lineup of QB, 2 RB, 3 WR, TE, FLEX (RB/WR/TE), K and DST. There also are six reserve spots for a 16-round draft.

Our draft order is as follows:

1. George Maselli, Fantasy Editor

2. Jamey Eisenberg, Senior Fantasy Writer

3. Dave Richard, Senior Fantasy Writer

4. Adam Aizer, Podcast Host

5. Ben Schragger, Podcast Producer

6. Jack Capotorto, CBS Sports HQ Producer

7. Ben Gretch, Fantasy Editor

8. Tommy Tran, CBS Sports HQ Host

9. Andrew Baumhor, CBS Sports HQ Producer

10. Heath Cummings, Senior Fantasy Writer

11. Chris Towers, Senior Editor, Fantasy

12. Meron Berkson, CBS Sports HQ Producer

Round By Round Round 1 Pos Team Player 1 George Maselli C. McCaffrey RB CAR 2 Jamey Eisenberg S. Barkley RB NYG 3 Dave Richard E. Elliott RB DAL 4 Adam Aizer M. Thomas WR NO 5 Ben Schragger D. Cook RB MIN 6 Jack Capotorto D. Adams WR GB 7 Ben Gretch A. Kamara RB NO 8 Tommy Tran J. Jones WR ATL 9 Andrew Baumhor C. Godwin WR TB 10 Heath Cummings A. Ekeler RB LAC 11 Chris Towers T. Hill WR KC 12 Meron Berkson D. Hopkins WR ARI Round 2 Pos Team Player 13 Meron Berkson T. Kelce TE KC 14 Chris Towers D. Moore WR CAR 15 Heath Cummings G. Kittle TE SF 16 Andrew Baumhor K. Drake RB ARI 17 Tommy Tran N. Chubb RB CLE 18 Ben Gretch J. Mixon RB CIN 19 Jack Capotorto M. Evans WR TB 20 Ben Schragger A. Jones RB GB 21 Adam Aizer M. Sanders RB PHI 22 Dave Richard D. Henry RB TEN 23 Jamey Eisenberg A. Thielen WR MIN 24 George Maselli K. Golladay WR DET Round 3 Pos Team Player 25 George Maselli C. Kupp WR LAR 26 Jamey Eisenberg L. Fournette RB JAC 27 Dave Richard C. Ridley WR ATL 28 Adam Aizer A. Cooper WR DAL 29 Ben Schragger J. Smith-Schuster WR PIT 30 Jack Capotorto J. Jacobs RB LV 31 Ben Gretch J. Taylor RB FA 32 Tommy Tran A. Robinson WR CHI 33 Andrew Baumhor K. Allen WR LAC 34 Heath Cummings L. Bell RB NYJ 35 Chris Towers C. Sutton WR DEN 36 Meron Berkson T. Gurley RB ATL Round 4 Pos Team Player 37 Meron Berkson O. Beckham WR CLE 38 Chris Towers Z. Ertz TE PHI 39 Heath Cummings P. Mahomes QB KC 40 Andrew Baumhor C. Carson RB SEA 41 Tommy Tran A. Brown WR TEN 42 Ben Gretch S. Diggs WR BUF 43 Jack Capotorto L. Jackson QB BAL 44 Ben Schragger T. Lockett WR SEA 45 Adam Aizer D. Williams RB KC 46 Dave Richard R. Woods WR LAR 47 Jamey Eisenberg M. Gordon RB LAC 48 George Maselli M. Andrews TE BAL Round 5 Pos Team Player 49 George Maselli D. Parker WR MIA 50 Jamey Eisenberg A. Green WR CIN 51 Dave Richard T. McLaurin WR WAS 52 Adam Aizer D. Swift RB FA 53 Ben Schragger D. Singletary RB BUF 54 Jack Capotorto M. Mack RB IND 55 Ben Gretch T. Boyd WR CIN 56 Tommy Tran D. Waller TE LV 57 Andrew Baumhor J. Conner RB PIT 58 Heath Cummings T. Hilton WR IND 59 Chris Towers D. Johnson RB HOU 60 Meron Berkson K. Murray QB ARI Round 6 Pos Team Player 61 Meron Berkson M. Ingram RB BAL 62 Chris Towers D. Henderson RB LAR 63 Heath Cummings M. Gallup WR DAL 64 Andrew Baumhor J. Edelman WR NE 65 Tommy Tran D. Metcalf WR SEA 66 Ben Gretch W. Fuller WR HOU 67 Jack Capotorto D. Chark WR JAC 68 Ben Schragger C. Lamb WR FA 69 Adam Aizer J. Jeudy WR FA 70 Dave Richard D. Montgomery RB CHI 71 Jamey Eisenberg J. Dobbins RB FA 72 George Maselli K. Johnson RB DET Round 7 Pos Team Player 73 George Maselli C. Akers RB FA 74 Jamey Eisenberg J. Landry WR CLE 75 Dave Richard D. Prescott QB DAL 76 Adam Aizer R. Wilson QB SEA 77 Ben Schragger R. Jones RB TB 78 Jack Capotorto D. Samuel WR SF 79 Ben Gretch C. Kirk WR ARI 80 Tommy Tran D. Guice RB WAS 81 Andrew Baumhor A. Hooper TE CLE 82 Heath Cummings M. Jones WR DET 83 Chris Towers M. Williams WR LAC 84 Meron Berkson M. Brown WR BAL Round 8 Pos Team Player 85 Meron Berkson H. Ruggs III WR FA 86 Chris Towers D. Freeman RB ATL 87 Heath Cummings K. Hunt RB CLE 88 Andrew Baumhor C. Edwards-Helaire RB FA 89 Tommy Tran D. Watson QB HOU 90 Ben Gretch E. Engram TE NYG 91 Jack Capotorto J. Cook TE NO 92 Ben Schragger J. Crowder WR NYJ 93 Adam Aizer H. Henry TE LAC 94 Dave Richard R. Mostert RB SF 95 Jamey Eisenberg J. Allen QB BUF 96 George Maselli M. Ryan QB ATL Round 9 Pos Team Player 97 George Maselli J. Howard RB MIA 98 Jamey Eisenberg T. Higbee TE LAR 99 Dave Richard D. Slayton WR NYG 100 Adam Aizer Z. Moss RB FA 101 Ben Schragger D. Brees QB NO 102 Jack Capotorto P. Lindsay RB DEN 103 Ben Gretch S. Watkins WR KC 104 Tommy Tran N. Fant TE DEN 105 Andrew Baumhor C. Wentz QB PHI 106 Heath Cummings J. Jefferson WR FA 107 Chris Towers M. Brown RB LAR 108 Meron Berkson J. Brown WR BUF Round 10 Pos Team Player 109 Meron Berkson J. White RB NE 110 Chris Towers H. Renfrow WR LV 111 Heath Cummings J. Jackson RB LAC 112 Andrew Baumhor T. Higgins WR FA 113 Tommy Tran P. Williams WR MIA 114 Ben Gretch D. Johnson WR PIT 115 Jack Capotorto A. Dillon RB FA 116 Ben Schragger L. Shenault Jr. WR FA 117 Adam Aizer B. Cooks WR LAR 118 Dave Richard J. Reagor WR FA 119 Jamey Eisenberg K. Stills WR HOU 120 George Maselli B. Perriman WR NYJ Round 11 Pos Team Player 121 George Maselli N. Hines RB IND 122 Jamey Eisenberg A. Miller WR CHI 123 Dave Richard T. Coleman RB SF 124 Adam Aizer S. Shepard WR NYG 125 Ben Schragger S. Michel RB NE 126 Jack Capotorto E. Sanders WR NO 127 Ben Gretch T. Cohen RB CHI 128 Tommy Tran J. Kelley RB FA 129 Andrew Baumhor T. Williams WR LV 130 Heath Cummings D. Mims WR FA 131 Chris Towers A. Jeffery WR PHI 132 Meron Berkson R. Anderson WR CAR Round 12 Pos Team Player 133 Meron Berkson A. Mattison RB MIN 134 Chris Towers T. Pollard RB DAL 135 Heath Cummings C. Edmonds RB ARI 136 Andrew Baumhor R. Penny RB SEA 137 Tommy Tran B. Aiyuk WR FA 138 Ben Gretch M. Stafford QB DET 139 Jack Capotorto M. Gesicki TE MIA 140 Ben Schragger J. Smith TE TEN 141 Adam Aizer D. Thompson RB KC 142 Dave Richard G. Edwards RB BAL 143 Jamey Eisenberg B. Scott RB PHI 144 George Maselli T. Brady QB TB Round 13 Pos Team Player 145 George Maselli C. Samuel WR CAR 146 Jamey Eisenberg A. Lazard WR GB 147 Dave Richard H. Hurst TE ATL 148 Adam Aizer A. Rodgers QB GB 149 Ben Schragger O. Howard TE TB 150 Jack Capotorto D. Ogunbowale RB TB 151 Ben Gretch E. Benjamin RB FA 152 Tommy Tran A. McFarland Jr. RB FA 153 Andrew Baumhor L. Fitzgerald WR ARI 154 Heath Cummings B. Edwards WR FA 155 Chris Towers B. Mayfield QB CLE 156 Meron Berkson L. Murray RB NO Round 14 Pos Team Player 157 Meron Berkson D. Dallas RB FA 158 Chris Towers A. Brown WR FA 159 Heath Cummings J. Hill RB BAL 160 Andrew Baumhor J. Burrow QB FA 161 Tommy Tran M. Pittman Jr. WR FA 162 Ben Gretch J. Williams RB GB 163 Jack Capotorto 49ers DST SF 164 Ben Schragger D. Johnson RB HOU 165 Adam Aizer N. Harry WR NE 166 Dave Richard Steelers DST PIT 167 Jamey Eisenberg K. Hamler WR FA 168 George Maselli B. Jarwin TE DAL Round 15 Pos Team Player 169 George Maselli Patriots DST NE 170 Jamey Eisenberg Ravens DST BAL 171 Dave Richard T. Hockenson TE DET 172 Adam Aizer J. Tucker K BAL 173 Ben Schragger W. Lutz K NO 174 Jack Capotorto G. Minshew QB JAC 175 Ben Gretch Bills DST BUF 176 Tommy Tran Chargers DST LAC 177 Andrew Baumhor Bears DST CHI 178 Heath Cummings Chiefs DST KC 179 Chris Towers Rams DST LAR 180 Meron Berkson H. Butker K KC Round 16 Pos Team Player 181 Meron Berkson Cowboys DST DAL 182 Chris Towers Y. Koo K ATL 183 Heath Cummings R. Gould K SF 184 Andrew Baumhor M. Gay K TB 185 Tommy Tran G. Zuerlein K DAL 186 Ben Gretch J. Lambo K JAC 187 Jack Capotorto K. Fairbairn K HOU 188 Ben Schragger Saints DST NO 189 Adam Aizer Buccaneers DST TB 190 Dave Richard D. Bailey K MIN 191 Jamey Eisenberg M. Badgley K LAC 192 George Maselli J. 