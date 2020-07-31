Watch Now: Matt Ryan Joins Fantasy Football Today ( 8:36 )

If only I knew Marty McFly and Doc Brown and had a DeLorean, I would go back to this time in 2019 and spend more energy talking up Lamar Jackson instead of Baker Mayfield. But alas, as far as I know, there is no flux capacitor, and we're stuck with the results of last season.

I liked Jackson a lot as a sleeper in 2019, but I was higher on Mayfield. As we know, Jackson finished as the No. 1 Fantasy quarterback and was the NFL MVP. Mayfield was a flop, and he was among the biggest busts at any position.

I'm hopeful that this season we'll spotlight the right sleepers and breakout candidates at quarterback, as well as tell you the busts to avoid. And that's why you're here.

This is a sample of some of my favorite sleepers, breakouts and busts at quarterback for 2020.

QB Sleepers Projections powered by Sportsline Ben Roethlisberger QB PIT Pittsburgh • #7

Age: 38 • Experience: 17 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 145th QB RNK 13th PROJ PTS 265 SOS 27 ADP 154 2019 Stats PAYDS 351 RUYDS 7 TD 0 INT 1 FPTS/G 6 He only appeared in two games last season because of an elbow injury, which required season-ending surgery in September. But he seems to be ready to go in his comeback effort after posting a video of him working out in May. He's 38, and any significant injury at his age is difficult to recover from. But the last time we saw him in a full season in 2018 he was the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback with 5,129 passing yards, 34 touchdowns and 16 interceptions, along with three rushing scores. Granted, that was with Antonio Brown on the Steelers, but I'm excited for this receiving corps with JuJu Smith-Schuster, Diontae Johnson and James Washington leading the way, as well as newcomers in Chase Claypool and Eric Ebron. Could Roethlisberger finish as a top-three Fantasy quarterback again? Probably not. But a top-10 finish for a guy you're probably drafting in Round 10 or later is doable, and I'm buying plenty of stock in Roethlisberger this year. Jared Goff QB LAR L.A. Rams • #16

Age: 25 • Experience: 5 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 155th QB RNK 17th PROJ PTS 287 SOS 24 ADP 103 2019 Stats PAYDS 4638 RUYDS 40 TD 24 INT 16 FPTS/G 18.2 Goff went from the No. 6 quarterback in 2018 to the No. 15 quarterback last year. So what changed? His offensive line regressed, and the Rams struggled to run the ball. He also had Brandin Cooks miss time due to injury, and all of those issues could be a concern again, especially with Todd Gurley and Cooks no longer on the roster. But if you take out four horrific games for Goff last season against some of the top defenses in San Francisco, Pittsburgh, Chicago and Baltimore, where he combined for 12 Fantasy points, he wasn't awful the rest of the year. In those other 12 outings, Goff averaged 22.3 Fantasy points per game, including 23 points at San Francisco in Week 16. I'm hopeful for Cam Akers and potentially Darrell Henderson to be quality replacements for Gurley, but the Rams passing attack might have to carry this offense. Goff offers plenty of rebound potential at a reduced price after Round

QB Breakouts Projections powered by Sportsline Josh Allen QB BUF Buffalo • #17

Age: 24 • Experience: 3 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 92nd QB RNK 7th PROJ PTS 347 SOS 5 ADP 33 2019 Stats PAYDS 3089 RUYDS 510 TD 29 INT 9 FPTS/G 20.5 I had Allen as a breakout candidate before the Bills added Stefon Diggs this offseason, so that addition only enhances his value. Allen will hopefully continue to improve as a passer, but we don't want him to stop running. He was third among quarterbacks in 2019 behind Jackson and Kyler Murray (another breakout candidate this year) with 510 rushing yards, and he led all quarterbacks with nine rushing touchdowns. He needs better passing stats with just 3,089 yards, 20 touchdowns and nine interceptions last season, but adding Diggs to a receiving corps of John Brown and Cole Beasley should obviously help. I also expect more from Allen in his third year as he continues to develop, and hopefully he'll attempt more than 461 passes in 2020. Allen has top-five potential, and he's worth drafting with a mid-round pick in all leagues. Daniel Jones QB NYG N.Y. Giants • #8

Age: 23 • Experience: 2 yrs. Fantasy Breakdown (PPR) OVERALL RNK 162nd QB RNK 15th PROJ PTS 287 SOS 13 ADP 108 2019 Stats PAYDS 3027 RUYDS 279 TD 26 INT 12 FPTS/G 20.2 When Jones was on last year, he was really on, scoring at least 35 Fantasy points in four of 12 starts. But he also had six games with 14 Fantasy points or less, and that ratio has to change if he's going to become a starting option in all leagues. There are two reasons to like Jones this year. The first is the weapons around him with Saquon Barkley, Evan Engram, Darius Slayton, Sterling Shepard and Golden Tate. That's a stellar group with plenty of upside. The other reason to like Jones is his rushing ability, which might have gone unnoticed last year. He was on pace for 372 rushing yards over 16 games, which would have been good for fifth among quarterbacks in 2019. If he can increase that total and become a more consistent producer -- and cut down on the turnovers (23) -- we could be looking at a steal in Round 10 or later.