We're previewing the quarterback position for the 2020 Fantasy Football season this week, and it's such an interesting position to try to sort out. Not, like tight end, because there are so few players you can trust, but because QB is just chock full of them. You can make a case for two-thirds of the NFL's passers as viable Fantasy starters, so that depth means the only play is to just be patient and be the last person in your league to take one, right?

Well, that's certainly one way you can go about it. After all, Patrick Mahomes in 2018 and Lamar Jackson in 2019 were both late-round picks who turned in historic seasons, so it's not like you can't find upside that late, either. Add in the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Jared Goff, and Cam Newton, and the obvious choice is to wait, right?

Well, not exactly. After all, Mahomes and Jackson have shown they have the kind of upside to be league winner even if they cost a first-round pick. If Jackson repeats last season or Mahomes does what he did in 2018, there probably isn't a spot in the draft where they would be a reach. And the likes of Kyler Murray, Day Prescott, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson have plenty of upside to be worth reaching for.

So, what's the answer? Why not ask the Fantasy Football Today team? That's just what I did, as I presented them with the seven biggest questions for the position as we kick off our QB preview. Here's how the position shakes out in the eyes of Jamey Eisenberg, Dave Richard, Heath Cummings, and Ben Gretch:

1. How would you sum up the state of the quarterback position in 2020?

Jamey Eisenberg: It's fantastic. We have two guys in their 40s who are still capable Fantasy starters in Tom Brady and Drew Brees. We have three guys coming back from significant injuries who could be Fantasy starters in Matthew Stafford, Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Newton. And we have a handful of young quarterbacks ready to break out, including Kyler Murray, Josh Allen and Daniel Jones. Did I mention Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and Russell Wilson? Quarterback is loaded.

Dave Richard: It's deeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeeep. I've been covering Fantasy Football since 2003 (I'm old) and I can't remember a year like this where completely start-worthy quarterbacks will go undrafted in one-QB leagues. Because it's so deep, it makes sense for Fantasy managers to take advantage and draft the position for value, not for need or want.

Heath Cummings: We say it every year, but it's remarkably deep. So deep, that I'd say Superflex of two-QB is my preferred format now. Unless you find a steal there's really no reason to take a quarterback in the single digit rounds.

Ben Gretch: A lot like other seasons. I trust the top names a little more than I have in seasons past, because Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson both have had historic seasons recently. I really like the next tier as well with Kyler Murray, Dak Prescott, Russell Wilson and Deshaun Watson, if I can get them at a good price. And then there's a really deep group of later-round options to be comfortable with, so it's not an issue at all to wait.

2. How willing are you to be the first (or second) person in your league to take a QB?

Jamey: There's a very slim chance that I'll draft a quarterback first or second in my league. I'm more inclined to: A) draft the last member of the Super Six of Mahomes, Jackson, Watson, Prescott, Wilson or Murray if one of them is there in Round 6 or later; or B) wait to see how late I can get someone like Allen, Carson Wentz or Matt Ryan. If I miss on all of those guys, as well as Brees, Brady or Stafford, then I'm likely drafting two quarterbacks out of the Jones, Roethlisberger, Newton and Jared Goff group.

Dave: It's got to be Round 3, but if Mahomes or Jackson are there, I'm taking them. Too good of a value at that point. Simple as that.

Heath: Totally dependent on my league. In analyst leagues (especially 10-team) I am pretty happy to take Mahomes or Jackson at the end of the third round. In two-QB or Superflex leagues I'd take them as soon as Christian McCaffrey was gone. In virtually any other format I'll wait.

Ben: Not very willing. I like Mahomes and Jackson and think they both have the potential to buck the trend of early quarterbacks not being worth their cost, but even when they slip in industry leagues, I never seem to pull the trigger.

3. How many quarterbacks do you view as viable starters?

Jamey: 25. I know that sounds crazy, but I would take my chances starting someone like Drew Lock, Tyrod Taylor (who could be solid if he starts the majority of the season for the Chargers) or Teddy Bridgewater. The position is deep, scoring will be up and a lot of quarterbacks will be viable Fantasy options this year.

Dave: It feels like there are 39 of them, but the real number is 18. I'm just not quite ready to confidently call Drew Lock or Tyrod Taylor season-long starters.

Heath: I'd say there are 19 that I expect to be weekly starters, but that includes Tyrod Taylor, who may not keep his job all year. But there are another five or six quarterbacks I'd be perfectly happy starting against the right matchup. You should have no fear streaming.

Ben: Roughly 24, maybe more as we get a little more clarity.

4. Fill in the blank: On Draft Day, you want your starting QB to come from your top-__ quarterbacks?

Jamey: 6. If you can get Mahomes or Jackson in Round 3, or someone like Watson, Prescott, Wilson or Murray in Round 6, then you have the likely No. 1 Fantasy quarterback this year. But the best thing about quarterbacks is finding the right value, so don't reach for any of those guys.

Dave: 18. I care more about value than getting one from a certain range.

Heath: I'd be really quite pleased with anyone in my top 17.

Ben: 24? I'm fine rolling into an unpredictable season with a last-round quarterback, whether it's Gardner Minshew or even Taylor, assuming the latter is starting.

5. Who is your favorite sleeper QB?

Jamey: Roethlisberger. In 2018, he was the No. 3 Fantasy quarterback, and he appears to be in great shape coming back from last year's elbow injury. He has plenty of weapons, and could easily finish as a top-10 quarterback once again.

Dave: Teddy Bridgewater is making a late push up my rankings. I just love the offense he's going to be in, the receivers he'll throw to and the likelihood of him having to pass a bunch most weeks.

Heath: My favorite is Gardner Minshew, because he's a great value even in a two-quarterback league. But Cam Newton is another great one with a higher ceiling than Minshew.

Ben: Matthew Stafford, Jared Goff, Cam Newton, Minshew.

6. Who is your breakout pick?

Jamey: The easy answer is Murray or Allen, but I'll go with Jones, who I have ranked just outside my top 12 at No. 13. When he was on last year, he was awesome, with four games of at least 34 Fantasy points. If he can be more consistent and limit the turnovers, he has the ability to be a breakout candidate with an exceptional receiving corps and a better rushing prowess than people might realize.

Dave: Everyone's going to say Murray. He's mine too, but I think Jones lines up as the best late-round-to-breakout candidate this year. He's got a handful of smash games under his belt, he's got problems from last year that can be improved upon (namely the fumbles), he's got a great receiving corps and an improved O-line. His schedule is tough, but he's going to have plenty of chances to throw.

Heath: Murray is the clear and obvious choice. Which is going to make my next answer seem ridiculous.

Ben: Murray.

7. Who will be the biggest bust?

Jamey: Aaron Rodgers. He has a limited receiving corps with the guys behind Davante Adams and the Packers clearly want to run the ball after adding A.J. Dillon in the NFL Draft, so it just feels like Rodgers' ceiling is capped. His Average Draft Position on CBS Sports is the No. 12 quarterback, and I would rather have guys like Stafford, Jones, Roethlisberger and even Newton as of now.

Dave: I don't want Watson at his current ADP, but I would draft him later than that, so I'm not sure he's my biggest bust. I think Rodgers is the biggest bust — the team did nothing to help his passing game this offseason and they drafted his future replacement. It's such a weird situation. I moved him down my rankings just this week because of the unlikelihood of him finishing inside the top-10 this year.

Heath: Murray. In many leagues he's being drafted before Dak Prescott, Wilson, and Watson. He wasn't even the best rookie quarterback last year and he wasn't top-12 on a per-game basis. I have Murray projected to score 10% more Fantasy points this year and still finish well below where he's being drafted. So yes, he can be a breakout and a bust.

Ben: Rodgers.