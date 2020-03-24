2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft A.J. Brown, avoid Aaron Rodgers

The NFL offseason has been one of the most eventful in quite some time. After 20 years, Tom Brady's reign in New England has officially come to an end. The six-time Super Bowl champion signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during free agency and is now set to join an explosive offense with the likes of Mike Evans and Chris Godwin. Will Brady be among the top quarterbacks in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, or will Godwin and Evans see a drop-off after the departure of quarterback Jameis Winston, who led the league with 5,109 passing yards in 2019?

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. He is coming off a sensational rookie campaign that saw him rack up 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He finished the 2019 season strong, recording over 100 receiving yards in four of his last six regular season games. He quickly built a solid rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill last season and the tandem is expected to build on last season's success.

SportsLine's model says Brown will finish the season as a top-20 wide receiver and outperform fellow household names like Kenny Golladay, Keenan Allen and Odell Beckham Jr.

And a massive shocker: Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who's thrown for over 4,000 yards and at least 25 touchdowns in three of the last four seasons, stumbles big-time and barely crack the top 15 QBs. He's a player to avoid at all costs.

Rodgers is coming off a season that saw him throw for 4,002 yards, 26 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He's now thrown six interceptions or fewer in each of the last three seasons. However, the Packers proved they wanted to be a run-first team in 2019, which led to the 36-year-old signal caller failing to throw more than one touchdown pass nine times last season.

