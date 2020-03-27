2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft A.J. Brown, avoid Keenan Allen

Several members of the Arizona Cardinals are expected to be among the top players at their respective positions in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback Kyler Murray threw for over 3,700 yards and 20 touchdowns in his rookie season, while also rushing for 544 yards and four scores. Now, Murray will have the luxury of throwing to one of the most productive wide receivers in the NFL, DeAndre Hopkins, who recorded 104 receptions for 1,165 yards and seven touchdowns last season in Houston. Will Hopkins and Murray become one of the most feared tandems in the league or should you look elsewhere when making your 2020 Fantasy football picks?

Running back Kenyan Drake also proved to be a viable Fantasy asset late last season. In fact, he averaged 80.4 rushing yards and 5.2 yards per carry in eight appearances for the Cardinals last season. Before you start your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. He is coming off a sensational rookie campaign that saw him rack up 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He finished the 2019 season strong, recording over 100 receiving yards in four of his last six regular season games. He quickly built a solid rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill last season and the tandem is expected to build on last season's success.

SportsLine's model says Brown will finish the season as a top-20 wide receiver and outperform fellow household names like Kenny Golladay, Keenan Allen and Odell Beckham Jr.

The model is fading Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen, even though he's been one of the most productive receivers in Fantasy football over the last three seasons. In fact, SportsLine's model says Allen stumbles big-time and doesn't even crack the top 30 at his position. He's a player to avoid drafting with one of your early 2020 Fantasy football picks.

Allen has been a Fantasy football stalwart over the past few years, recording over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns the last three seasons. However, Allen and the Chargers' offense will now be without quarterback Philip Rivers, who has thrown at least 28 touchdowns in six of his last seven seasons. The Chargers have yet to add a quarterback in free agency, and it remains to be seen if Los Angeles will go ahead with Tyrod Taylor under center or select a quarterback in the NFL Draft. Taylor failed to throw more than 20 touchdown passes in his three seasons as a starter in Buffalo, which doesn't bode well for Allen's Fantasy value.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

