2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft A.J. Brown, avoid Le'Veon Bell

The NFC South is loaded with playmakers who could sit atop the 2020 Fantasy football rankings. Quarterback Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and will join wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in Bruce Arians' explosive offense. Meanwhile, running back Todd Gurley joins Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Calvin Ridley in Atlanta. Gurley has been one of the most productive players over the last three seasons, but should you consider him with your 2020 Fantasy football picks?

Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey became just the third player in NFL history with 1,000 rushing and 1,000 receiving yards in a single season. In addition, Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas led the league with 1,725 receiving yards and will certainly be among the top receivers selected in drafts. Before you start your 2020 Fantasy football draft prep, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage overyour competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on in 2020: Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown. He is coming off a sensational rookie campaign that saw him rack up 1,051 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. He finished the 2019 season strong, recording over 100 receiving yards in four of his last six regular season games. He quickly built a solid rapport with quarterback Ryan Tannehill last season and the tandem is expected to build on last season's success.

SportsLine's model says Brown will finish the season as a top-20 wide receiver and outperform fellow household names like Kenny Golladay, Keenan Allen and Odell Beckham Jr.

The model is fading Jets running back Le'Veon Bell, even though he's rushed for 1,000 yards three of his last five seasons. In fact, SportsLine's model says Bell stumbles big-time and barely cracks the top 30 RBs. He's a player to avoid drafting with one of your early 2020 Fantasy football picks.

Bell struggled mightily in his first season in New York, finishing 2019 with career-worst marks for yards per carry (3.2), rushing yards per game (52.6) and total yards per game (83.3). He scored just three rushing touchdowns last season and failed to exhibit explosive playmaking ability throughout the season. In fact, Bell's longest play from scrimmage last year was just 23 yards. He failed to score a touchdown in his final six regular season games, and SportsLine's model expects he'll struggle mightily again in 2020.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.