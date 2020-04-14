2020 Fantasy Football Rankings: Model that beat experts says draft Aaron Jones, avoid Aaron Rodgers

The Rams have had one of the most dynamic offenses in the NFL since hiring coach Sean McVay, but Los Angeles' attack will look very different in 2020. That's because the Rams traded running back Todd Gurley to the Falcons and wide receiver Brandin Cooks to the Texans during the offseason. Will Gurley or Cooks be among the top players at their respective position in the 2020 Fantasy football rankings, or should you look elsewhere when making your 2020 Fantasy football picks?

How will Los Angeles' offseason moves affect players like Jared Goff, Robert Woods and Cooper Kupp? These are the types of questions owners must answer before settling on their 2020 Fantasy football strategy. Before determining your Fantasy football rankings 2020, you need to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say. Their model has a proven history and can help identify the top 2020 Fantasy football sleepers, breakouts and busts, giving you a major advantage over your competition.

Last season, the model correctly said Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield would be a bust despite the fact that he was being drafted in the sixth round on average. It also nailed Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin as a breakout when he was being drafted well outside the top 15 wide receivers, and correctly predicted that quarterback Jameis Winston, who finished the season with an eye-popping 5,109 passing yards and 33 touchdowns, would be among the top sleepers. Anyone who followed their model's advice was well on their way to a league title.

Now, the model has simulated the entire 2020 NFL season 10,000 times and came up with some very surprising player projections. It's identified the top sleepers, breakouts and busts so you'll have an edge in your Fantasy football league.

Top 2020 Fantasy football picks

One player the model is high on: Packers running back Aaron Jones. He's coming off a sensational campaign that saw him eclipse 1,000 rushing yards in a single season for the first time in his career. In fact, he finished last season with 236 carries for 1,084 yards and 16 rushing touchdowns. Jones also proved to be a versatile pass-catching back, hauling in 49 receptions for 474 yards and three more scores.

Jones averaged almost 110 yards per game over his last four regular season contests, which helped lead many Fantasy football owners to a championship last season, and the team at SportsLine believes he'll be a stalwart again in 2020. In fact, SportsLine's model says Jones will finish the season as a top-six Fantasy football running back and outperform fellow household names like Alvin Kamara, Nick Chubb and Todd Gurley.

The model is fading Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. A Fantasy stud for years, Rodgers had a steady campaign in 2019, finishing seventh among quarterbacks in total Fantasy points. But SportsLine's model is calling for major regression in 2020 and puts Rodgers at just No. 12 in its Fantasy football quarterback rankings, a fringe starter, behind players such as Carson Wentz, Tom Brady and Kyler Murray.

While Rodgers was exceptional at protecting the ball (four picks), he looked like more of a game manager under first-year head coach Matt LaFleur. He averaged just 7.0 yards per completion and threw for only 26 touchdowns, his second-lowest career total in a full season as a starter. LaFleur was more committed to the run game as well, helping Aaron Jones pile up 1,084 yards and a league-tying 16 scores on the ground, taking valuable Fantasy points away from Rodgers in the red zone.

Where to find 2020 Fantasy football rankings

The model is also calling for a surprising wide receiver you aren't even thinking about to finish in the top 10 of its 2020 Fantasy football rankings. This pick could be the difference between winning big and going home with nothing.

So which players are poised for breakouts, which sleepers do you need to jump on, and which busts should you avoid at all costs in your Fantasy football league? Visit SportsLine now to get early 2020 Fantasy football rankings, plus see which WR is going to come out of nowhere to crack the top 10, all from the model that out-performed experts big time last season.